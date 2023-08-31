Southern Maine Professor Wins Critical Victory in Free Speech Case

We recently discussed a troubling decision from the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Porter v. Board of Trustees of North Carolina State University. The Fourth Circuit negated the free speech rights of a professor who was fired after raising objections to school policies. The case is addressed in a forthcoming law review article, Jonathan Turley, The Unfinished Masterpiece: Compulsion and the Evolving Jurisprudence Over Free Speech, 82 Maryland Law Rev. (forthcoming 2023). We now have a positive ruling for free speech out of the District of Maine where Chief Judge Jon Levy has ruled in favor of a professor terminated by the University of Southern Maine for questioning mask and vaccination policies.
Judge Levy’s decision in Griffin v. University of Maine System is balanced and fair. He does not offer a full-throated endorsement of the claim by Professor Patricia Griffin, but rules that she has a right to a trial on the free speech claim.
Here are the basic facts.
On August 18, 2021, the Chancellor of the University of Maine System announced a mandatory mask policy. On August 24, University President Glenn Cummings held a a luncheon meeting via Zoom. Notably, Cummings was not wearing a mask. After the meeting, Griffin sent an email to the Dean of the College of Management and Human Service that read in part:
“I first want to say how much I love teaching at [the University of Southern Maine] as well as working with such a great faculty. It really has been the highlight of my career and I owe a lot to you for sticking with me. The reason for this email is because I have been following the science, data, and evidence regarding SARS-CoV-2 and searching for anything that will support wearing a mask while indoors as well as vaccinating an entire school population as the optimal method for stopping the transmission of the virus. The reality is that my research has found no evidence to support these measures. I wanted to share the information I gathered and relied upon when making my decision regarding these mandates before the start of classes next Monday to see that my decisions are science, evidence, and data based. However, I do not want to cause any issues, especially for you, if I come to campus on Monday morning to teach my one face to face class so I wanted to give you enough time.”
Griffin attached a letter addressed to the Dean on her own research and objections to the policies. She concluded:
“In conclusion, I have followed the science, data, and evidence and cannot find any overwhelming support for the wearing of masks nor the mandating of vaccines, especially since the overall survival rate is 99.7% if infected with Covid. And finally, from a legal perspective, asking for my vaccination status is a violation of HIPAA.
My expectation is the University of Southern Maine will appreciate a faculty member who embraces critical thinking and applies both inductive and deductive reasoning rather than emotions when making decisions. I am teaching three courses this fall, two online and one face to face. I welcome any evidence you can provide to the contrary of what I have found which will convince me that my conclusions about the efficacy of wearing a mask and vaccinating an entire population are wrong.”
What followed quickly went from bad to worse for Griffin, who met with the Dean and again asked for the data supporting the University’s Policy and vaccination requirement. While universities attacked academics who questioned these policies as opposed to “the science,” they largely refused to share the basis for the policies.
Despite the firing or sanctioning of academics who questioned pandemic policies, many have recently admitted that the efficacy of masks (particularly the common surgical masks) were radically overstated and unsupported. Moreover, studies have shown that critics were right in claiming that natural immunities from prior bouts with Covid offered as good or better protection than the vaccine. Nevertheless, the media participated in the demonization of these experts who were disciplined at universities and denied key positions in their fields.
In this case, Griffin alleged that immediately following the Zoom meeting, her fall semester courses were removed from the fall class list. She still did not back down and continued to ask for the data. She alleged that school officials then told her that she would not be allowed to teach courses 100% online unless she resigned and accepted a part-time position. On September 8, 2021, Cummings sent a letter to Griffin suspending her and informing her that the University would be moving to terminate her employment. Griffin alleges that the letter falsely asserted that she had refused to comply with the policies and included other false assertions.
The issue for the court was whether Griffin was speaking as a public employee or as a citizen.
“The “threshold inquiry” to determine whether a public employee engaged in protected speech is “whether [the employee] spoke as a citizen on a matter of public concern.” O’Connell v. Marrero-Recio, 724 F.3d 117, 123 (1st Cir. 2013). If the answer is no, the employee has no First Amendment retaliation claim. If the answer is yes, then the possibility of a First Amendment claim arises. Garcetti v. Ceballos, 547 U.S. 410, 418 (2006). “In order to survive a motion to dismiss, a plaintiff need not conclusively establish that her speech was made as a citizen; ‘it is sufficient that the complaint alleges facts that plausibly set forth citizen speech.’” Cannell v. Corizon, LLC, No. 1:14-cv-405-NT, 2015 WL 8664209, at *8 (D. Me. Dec. 11, 2015) (quoting Decotiis v. Whittemore, 635 F.3d 22, 34-35 (1st Cir. 2011)).”
The court found that there were factors under the relevant tests that cut both ways on whether Griffin was speaking as an employee or a citizen. However, given the governing standard for review, JudgeLevy read this evidence in her favor and the right to a trial on free speech claims (though he curtailed other aspects of her complaint):
Here, Griffin has pleaded sufficient facts to make it more than merely possible that once fully developed, the facts will support the conclusion that although Griffin’s speech related to her official duties as a public employee, the subject matter of her speech pertained to a matter of great public concern and was outside the scope of her duties as a professor of marketing. Whether the same conclusion may be true after the parties have completed discovery is another matter for another day. “[I]t is entirely possible that additional facts might show” that Griffin is not entitled to the relief that she seeks, but “absent factual development, dismissal is unwarranted” at this stage….
Putting aside the merits for trial, what should be clear is that, if the underlying facts are proven, the university acted in an abusive and capricious manner. Faced with a dissenting faculty member, the school opted to seek her termination rather than defend its policies or allow a dialogue on these measures.
As a public university, the Maine legislature should take note of this case and the need to reinforce free speech protections in the system. The level of intolerance for opposing views alleged in this complaint is chilling. If these facts are proven, there were grounds for termination but it was not the termination of Professor Griffin.
If people want to silence me, then why can’t I silence them?
People don’t care about my rights so why should I care about theirs?
It doesn’t even take much research to become aware that the average pore size of even the best masks is from 50 to 200 times the size of the COVID virus. Therefore, masking is useless AT BEST for protection against COVID, and worse than useless if masking deludes people into thinking they are protected when they are not, or when the masks are causing additional medical issues.
Basic science in the USA has been hijacked by politics of the lowest order — which is what happens when politicians and scientifically-ignorant lawyers insert themselves into scientific analysis. And when I say “scientifically-ignorant lawyers” I mean ALL lawyers. Law school is for MORONS that couldn’t pass a basic general science test if their country-club memberships depended on it.
(1) politicians and scientifically-ignorant lawyers are not the scientists who asserted the need for mask-wearing.
(2) I happen to know a few “scientists” who are morons as well. I have defeated their “expert testimony” in court by exposing their flaws.
(3) Be careful with your sweeping dragnet, i.e., your words, “And when I say ‘scientifically-ignorant lawyers’ I mean ALL lawyers. Law school is for MORONS that couldn’t pass a basic general science test…”
In truth, many, many, many lawyers, especially litigators, have undergraduate and/or advanced degrees in the scientific discipline for which they offer THEIR expertise
(4) Notwithstanding, I still appreciate and agree with many of your comments. It is good that we can think about one another’s comments on this blog, in order to develop and draw our own conclusions, I thank the good professor for providing that forum.
I appreciate you appreciation but reject you other comments entirely.
I appreciate that you rejected (1), (2), and (3), –which are all objective truths. That tells me much about where you come from. Thank you for that.
People keep assuming masks are supposed to protect people 100% from COVID. That was never the intent behind masking. What masking did do is REDUCE the likelihood of infection. Even a 10% reduction is better than no protection at all. When two people are wearing masks the reduction in the chance of getting infected increases. That was the whole point.
Those who refused to mask up just made those reductions less effective. Natural immunity was not 100% guaranteed to stave off infection either. Masking was an inconvenience, but the decrease however minuscule, was still a decrease.
That’s completely false. The evidence is that the difference between masking and not masking in relation to “protection” from COVID is statistically NEGLIGIBLE, but the adverse consequences of masking are anything BUT negligible. The MORON lawyers and politicians that were, and still are, promoting masks are causing far more harm than has been measured to date, via direct harm caused by masking itself, which included trapping and re-breathing COVID particles as well as other adverse effects, and indirect harm caused by erroneously assuming that masks protect from COVID.
I wonder is the anti masking community really really dumb or are they willfully ignorant? Or perhaps they just do not care about community health. There are plenty of studies that show masks are effective at reducing the spread of disease, not eliminating the spread of disease, reducing. Plenty. How about immune compromised people? Do they have no care for keeping them safe? Maybe you can ingest 1000 virus particles and be fine, your immune response will kill them off before they multiply and cause problems. An Immune compromised person is not so fortunate. So they should just die? What callous cads the anti masking crowd is.
Do the anti masking people go into surgery and insist the staff not wear masks?
Funny thing…, mask wearing is standard protocol during times of pandemic, even going back to the Spanish Flu. In Asia, the masks go on immediately when a new potential pandemic arises. Medical staff and doctors in hospitals regularly wear masks for prevention, pandemic or no…
So excuse me if a professor of marketing hasn’t caught up with her research. And during the shut down days during Covid, it’s easy to see how anti vax and anti mask beliefs got the reception they did. This one doesn’t have much to do with free speech and everything to do with public health.
Masks affected every part of education badly and there was never was anything like evidence, any evidence, for their effectiveness in public against an airborne viral infection. People had examined mask effectiveness under carefully controlled conditions over concerns about colds, influenza, SARS, and MERS; although there were suprisingly few randomized trials, as Carl Heneghan pointed out, after eight or ten solid studies showing no efficacy a person has to believe there is no efficacy.
Nonetheless people completely ignorant about the topic, and who would never actually read any research whatsoever, and who insist they know all about the science, got to make and enforce the rules. In fact, the worst of these people simply grabbed power. Masks became a symbol of one’s politics and amplified unfounded fear. Masks are just one example of a camel’s nose under the tent. Running a society more generally in such a manner (i.e. putting the least knowledgable in charge) is a template for broad incompetence, poverty, partisan rancor, and oppression. I personally think it is basic to running a competent and just society to oppose such behavior.
Of course one has to be prepared to face personal consequences for such oppostion.
It would be interesting to read Griffin’s entire letter. There has never been sound evidence for the efficacy of masks against transmission of a respiratory virus. Until Covid they were not recommended. Suddenly the recommendation changed without any change in the evidence. Moreover, the recently updated Cochrane review of RCTs concluded that masks made little if any difference. The only support for them comes from weak observational studies that have been “debunked” by reputable analysts. Yet for some reason it is considered a mark of intelligence and respect for science to believe in the efficacy of masks, to the point of supporting mandates. This is incomprehensible.
Daniel,
Reminds me of someone who is highly insecure to the point of paranoia. They cannot be questioned, as to do so would undermine their position as a expert or authority. So, they either spin it, deny it or just plain pretend it never existed.
Masks are a form of control. They are used like dog collars that choke the dog.
I live in a left-wing suburb of Boston and worry that the public health director will reimpose mask mandates on the schools. From time to time I send her articles showing there is no sound evidence that masks work but get no response. Her advisory committee includes one of the authors of the so-called Boston mask study, an observational study that has been shown to be fundamentally flawed. The one point that encourages me is that during a small surge last January she did not reimpose a mandate, just saying instead that masking was highly recommended. This contrasted with what she did in May 2022, when our district was the only one in Massachusetts to reimpose a mask mandate on schools in response to a mini surge. Neighbouring districts did not do so, and there was no difference in the rate of decline in schools from the peaks.
Unless the alleged conduct is libelous or slanderous, speech should be uncensored in any context.
Judges, who are part of the government, can be more respectful of your rights than your fellow free people, who violate your rights left and right in various ways.
“can”
Here’s your book title on the benevolence of judges:
When will this prog/left ideology demand the removal of our Bill of Rights in its entirety to ensure their fascist drive to a totalitarian state? We all know that this is there end game. All of these precursors are just getting tedious to observe while do-nothing Republicans sit back and make useless speeches, especially while Rino’s control the minority in the Senate.
Let’s substitute AIDS for COVID and see how this all plays out.
David G. I don’t understand the your point,
? Mask = Condoms ?
Magnitude ? Covid Epidemic 10ˣ | Aids Epidemic 100ˣ ?
Just want to know where you’re coming from, please explain more.
So the mask tyrants claim to be “following the science.” But they cannot produce the actual science.
As with countless other key concepts, e.g., the “law,” “inflation,” — “science” is whatever the Left says it is. (When in doubt, consult Lord Fauci.) And if you dissent, or even question, the Left will make your life a living hell.
Exactly. It’s not even a question of defying the Left. One shall be punished for evening QUESTIONING the Left. Where have we seen that before? Didn’t work out so well.
M: Ever notice how the Left has come full circle? From “question authority” (in the 60’s). To now: Blindly obey the chosen authorities.
Sam,
This go around, I think they will try but we are already seeing push back.
The Gadsden flag just might make a new, major come back. Let us see how many of our leftist friends will try to decry it as “racist,” as they are ignorant of history.
Now it turns out too that the masks lead to organ damage and cancer.
https://thenationalpulse.com/2023/08/30/study-covid-masks-leak-chemicals-linked-to-organ-damage-cancer/
Imagine if the conversation were about anything besides masks or vaccines. “I’ve done my own reading and I don’t want to follow company policy unless you provide documentation that satisfies me as to how you reached your decision.”
I might fire him myself.
First of all the school is public, not a corporation. Second, imagine the conversation if the subject were about government mandated burkas to enforce modesty, and veils to cover the nose and mouth. Would you follow company policy? or would you fire yourself?
Charles – Enigma knows the university administrator acted like an evil fascist. He knows what he said has no bearing either to mask policies, vaccine mandates, or universities which are completely different than corporations. He knows that the “conversation” is about this topic and not “anything else besides masks or vaccines.” His comment here proves that his job is to simply to publish the opposing argument to whatever Professor Turley writes. But in this case that argument is so pathetically weak as to be risible. I thought he was capable of better. My mistake.
Is that really the best you can come up with? Pathetic.
He also mis-gendered Professor Griffin, which is, of course, a hate crime.
If you knew how to read WITH COMPREHENSION, you might have noticed that the allegedly-offending person is “Professor Patricia Griffin” — presumably a FEMALE, not a “him” as you would fire “him.”
Or are you asserting that he should be fired for denying the sex you would assign to “him”?
That’s how we get democrats and non-democrats.
You question a democrat about any policy they have, they lie to you, and/or simply tell you to stfu, and/or they manufacture a BS “study.”
Then you either don’t question it and become a dem or you do and you don’t.
The list of dogma you need to digest unquestionably to become a democrat is quite impressive, foie gras ducks and geese are even impressed.
Boys can become pregnant, diversity is our strength, CO2 is destroying the earth, the food pyramid, math is racist, abortion isn’t killing, it takes a village, Bill Clinton isn’t a rapist, obamma isn’t a racist, biden won fair and square, the EU is a worthy partner, Ukraine should be in NATO, anti-fa is anti-fascist, blm is a civil right org, everyone wants medicare and it is feasible,… it’s nearly an endless list
I love this professor Griffin! She’s awesome! We need more independent thinkers who have the grit to stand up to the huge phalanx of simpering bureaucrats now prevalent in higher education. What has happened to these people?!
so you only are suppose to get Free Speech…if a FASCISTS doesn’t CONTROL your Life?
How Germany 1930’s, USSR, Mao of them