Will Hunter Go Full NRA? A Biden Indictment Could Bring a Surprising Challenge

After the spectacular collapse of his sweetheart deal with the Justice Department in court, Hunter Biden’s lawyer angrily told the prosecutors in open court to “just rip it up.” It appears, however, that the defense team does not want to shred one part of the deal: the diversion agreement to avoid any charge over his false statement to obtain a gun permit. The defense is now arguing that, since the two sides signed the agreement before the implosion in court, it is final and complete.
The Justice Department thinks otherwise. It is arguing that neither the probation officer nor the Court agreed to the plea agreement to finalize it. Indeed, it was the sweeping immunity language buried in the gun charge section that led the Court to throw a flag on the play. Accordingly, the Justice Department is now pledging to indict Hunter by the end of the month.
Hunter, however, is insisting that the Justice Department will have to pry the agreement from his cold, dead fingers. Indeed, the President’s son may be channeling more from the National Rifle Association (NRA) than its catchline. If the court rejects the diversion agreement as executed, Hunter could be making an argument that will leave the Biden White House in something of a pickle.
One obvious attack against a charge is to argue that the underlying law itself is unconstitutional.
Under 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(3), anyone who is an “unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance,” including marijuana, is barred from possessing a gun and can face up to 10 years in prison.
However, recently the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the law violated the Second Amendment in United States v. Daniels. The case involved a man who was arrested in possession of marijuana and two loaded firearms. The Fifth Circuit relied on the Supreme Court’s decision in Bruen v. New York Rifle & Pistol Association, which established that firearms laws must conform with the nation’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation.”
President Biden denounced Bruen as a virtual abomination and has been a vocal supporter of the underlying law. Hunter, however, may now find himself in strange company in seeking to avoid any federal charge.
In the appellate opinion, Judge Jerry E. Smith wrote that “Our history and tradition may support some limits on an intoxicated person’s right to carry a weapon, but it does not justify disarming a sober citizen based exclusively on his past drug usage.”
That sounds tantalizingly familiar, but is it enough for Hunter to go full Wayne LaPierre?
If so, this would not be the first time that Hunter followed a path that his father has previously condemned in others. For example, for decades, Joe Biden has railed against “deadbeat dads” despite his son’s long effort to avoid paying child support to Lunden Alexis Roberts. Hunter spent years fighting support for his daughter Navy, even after a court confirmed that he was her father. Joe Biden himself only recently acknowledged the existence of Navy after routinely excluding her from the list of his grandchildren.
Yet, the President may not be quite ready for his son to join actual hunters in advocating for sweeping gun rights protections, including for drug users.
In making the argument, Hunter will have to claim that references to gun ownership by “law-abiding citizens” in past cases like District of Columbia v. Heller and Bruen should not be read to exclude everyone who breaks the law. Judge Smith cites a prior ruling in United States v. Rahimi, rejecting the federal ban on gun possession by people subject to domestic violence restraining orders. In that decision, the court held that the phrase should be read as “shorthand” alluding to “people who were historically ‘stripped of their Second Amendment rights.'”
The government has argued (and would likely argue in the Biden case) that there were laws from the 17th and 18th centuries barring people from publicly carrying or firing guns while intoxicated. However, the Fifth Circuit rejected the historical claim and noted that “under the government’s reasoning, Congress could ban gun possession by anyone who has multiple alcoholic drinks a week…based on the postbellum intoxicated carry laws. The analogical reasoning Bruen prescribed cannot stretch that far.”
The government has tried to use other laws barring guns to the mentally ill and dangerous individuals as historical analogs, but the court would have none of it. Indeed, Hunter could find himself arguing that people are too often denied rights by the government under claims that they are “insurrectionists.” Sound familiar?
The government has pointed to how “Founding-era governments took guns away from persons perceived to be dangerous.” However, the Fifth Circuit noted that those laws targeted unpopular people, including Catholics, as akin to traitors to the Revolution. Judge Smith wrote that drug users “are not a class of political traitors, as British Loyalists were perceived to be. Nor are they like Catholics and other religious dissenters who were seen as potential insurrectionists.”
So, a rejection of the gun diversion agreement could prove an even greater diversion for the Biden family as Hunter embraced the very decisions and rights long opposed by his father. In the meantime, the Justice Department would be citing historical precedent used against Catholics (like the Bidens) as potential insurrectionists who cannot be trusted with weapons.
Of course, White House Press Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre could defend all of this by paraphrasing the NRA that the “only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun [case] is a good guy with a gun [case].”
77 thoughts on “Will Hunter Go Full NRA? A Biden Indictment Could Bring a Surprising Challenge”
Well explained, Jonathan. What would we do without you. You are invaluable. ⭐️🥇
So my question is a very easy one. Regardless of what Hunter is now or even was in the past, how does anyone know what he was on that day he signed the form. Before I get accused as an apologist for Hunter, I want someone to prove he was a drug addict at that moment. This is not to excuse bad behavior or give him an easy way out. I am no Hunter fan.
What this is to me is a law that is a gotcha. They leave it to you to self-confess and then prosecute? This cuts both ways to anyone regardless of politics of lack thereof. Was Hunter waiving his gun around or threatening others? Did he threaten harm to himself or police?
To lose fundamental rights, one should be convicted first. What is not apparent, is the definition of being addicted. While it seems like I am splitting hairs and it should be common sense, it actually matters. My father thought anyone who had more than two beers at a time was an alcoholic and anyone that took more than an aspirin was a drug addict. Is that a fair standard? This is how loose the law seems to be applied. Maybe there should be a better mechanism than a self-report.
BTW, if you are an addict but in recovery, does that preclude you from owning? You are technically addicted and so would not be able to own according to the law as written.
As for the son not following the father’s lead, How many walk in lock step with their parents on politics? Even if it is convenient and self-serving right now? Hunter for better or worse has all the legal rights to pursue any strategy to protect himself from consequences.
Key cannon of acknowledgement in all 12 Step Programs.
‘Once an Addict, always an Addict ‘ – It is the admission that you are an Addict.
You can not dismiss your past. (Fact)
Hunter Biden is an Addict, and will always be an Addict, to the end of his days.
“BTW, if you are an addict but in recovery, does that preclude you from owning? You are technically addicted and so would not be able to own according to the law as written.”
Interesting point. In NY at one time there were the Rockefeller laws that made it illegal for drug addicts to gather. Early NA meetings in the city were dispersed by the police because, technically, it was a group of addicts gathering. Strange, self immolating policy, indeed.
bug
He lied on the application. Prosecute him for that.
OT,
Biden’s Official Twitter Account Photoshops President to Look Younger
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/john-hasson/2023/09/06/bidens-official-twitter-account-photoshops-president-to-look-younger-n2628076
That is not even a good photoshop job!
“Squirrel!!”
This is a diversion tactic to take the media’s attention away from the big picture. The President (then V.P.) took bribes and his son jetted around the world to collect for his dad. He, his brother and other family members were enriched and they created a complicated labyrinth of shell companies to launder the money. Further yet, the big “progressive” machine is in full gas lighting, ministry of truth mode to dampen the damage. This is blatant and obvious corruption.
The President and his allies have created a “war room” to fight off investigation and legal consequences. Just think if all the effort that is being expended to fend off investigations and petty B.S. was instead directed toward upholding our laws and solving real problems here and abroad, then the American people would be the better for it. As it stands now, Americans have 14% less spending power under Biden and are feeling the hurt at the grocery store, gas pump, and retail products. There is pandemonium and chaos in our cities. It is not safe to be on the streets. Thieves and hardened criminals are running amuck with no consequences whatsoever. Little shop owner has to stand down as the theft rings and gangs help themselves to what they did not earn.
These are troubling times and everyone knows it. Sure, they might yell support for their political party. The “progressives” have coopted the Democratic Party, have stolen the agenda yet those who are loyal to the party do nothing, will do nothing because the fear the orange man and will sacrifice principles to stop him, regardless of the consequences.
This is a sad and tragic time in our nation’s history. The consequences will be felt for decades to come, if not longer. So, the legal team has come up withe a clever strategy for one tiny aspect of the large picture. We have come to a moment in this nation where the only way out is for every man, woman and child to humbly and sincerly seek Divine intervention.
Turley says he was raised in a Democratic family who probably do not agree with him on anything at this point and Turley also thinks Hunter’s political positions need to conform 100 percent with his Dad.
Hey Hunter, where’s Charlton Heston when you need him?
Dear Prof Turley,
There’s so much irony here you can cut it with a knife. I’m looking for solid legal analysis and some torts I can cling to.
This is like a DoJ circular firing squad playing Russian roulette. .. and I don’t think Hunter is the type of guy who can do 20 long years for some ‘dust in baggy’.
*this life of sin they got him in .. . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wkUGDYjYgMs
I think the better inquiry would be – how often is this provision enforced against someone who did not end up using the gun on anyone. I mean, sure, if someone is an addict and then takes the gun and uses it to rob a bodega or something, then throw the book at him. But I doubt very much there are a lot of cases where someone who merely checked the “no” box for drug use and then got a gun and did not use it would be prosecuted for anything.
Not really saying this based on any data, but I suspect when this is looked into that is what will be found, and then an indictment for Hunter on a gun charge will look like it is quite unusual for someone in his circumstance, and really just caving to GOP pressure.
🤡
But had you lied on ATF form 4473, a felony, would you have gotten such a sweetheart deal?
Of course not.
Your last name is not Biden.
You would be doing time and fined.
Just like Joe was pushing for in his tough on gun crime . . . unless it is his son.
What you’re saying is not a valid argument against indictment — it’s an argument for a defense attorney to present to a jury for acquittal, or an argument to present to a judge for leniency at a sentencing hearing.
The defense attorney would, effectively, be arguing for jury nullification without using those words.