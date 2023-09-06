Fighting Monsters: How Democrats are Adopting Rationales Once Used Against the Left to Silence orJail Critics

Below is my column in USA Today on adoption of some Democrats of arguments and rationales once used against the left to silence or jail them. Pundits and politicians are becoming the very thing that they have long condemned in this age of rage. It is realization of Nietzsche’s monster theory.
“Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster.” Those words from philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche capture the fear that the struggle against the ideas and people we oppose will twist us into the very thing we hate.
For Democrats, that moment has come in an age of rage against former President Donald Trump in particular and conservatives in general. It’s an age when reason and restraint are strangers.
In various areas, Democrats have embraced repellent concepts in the effort to silence or even jail their opponents. What is most striking is that legal arguments now used by the left were once used against the left.
Power of the state used to suppress information
As someone who was raised in a liberal, politically active Democratic family in Chicago, one of the greatest disappointments of my lifetime has been to watch the Democratic Party fight against free speech, pushing both censorship and blacklisting.
Here are a few examples:
∎ Democratic leaders for years called on social media companies to ban or suppress those with opposing views. As shown in the Twitter Files, there was a secret effort by the FBI and other agencies to engage in what I called “censorship by surrogate.”
∎ President Joe Biden declared that social media companies were “killing people” by refusing to censor more citizens. Biden administration officials followed suit. Robert Califf, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, even declared that “misinformation” was a medical risk.
∎ Jen Easterly, who heads the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, extended her agency’s mandate over critical infrastructure to include “our cognitive infrastructure.” The resulting censorship efforts included combating “malinformation” – described as information “based on fact, but used out of context to mislead, harm, or manipulate.”
∎ New York Democrats proposed limiting speech as a way of protecting democracy, and former Clinton administration Labor Secretary Robert Reich suggested free speech could be a form of “tyranny.”
∎ A federal judge recently found that the Biden administration had orchestrated “the most massive attack against free speech in United States history.” Yet, 70% of Democrats still support speech limits.
Why ‘fire in crowded theater’ quote is misguided
One of the most telling moments came in a congressional hearing in February when I warned of the dangers of repeating the abuses of prior periods like the Red Scare, when censorship and blacklisting were the norm. In response, Rep. Dan Goldman, D-New York, invoked Oliver Wendell Holmes’ view that free speech does not give a person the right to yell fire in a crowded theater. In other words, citizens had to be silenced because their views are dangerous to others.
When I attempted to point out that the line came from a case justifying the imprisonment of socialists for their political viewpoints, Goldman cut me off and “reclaimed his time.”
Other Democrats have used the line as a mantra, despite its origins in one of our most abusive anti-free speech periods during which the government targeted political dissidents on the left.
Many today dismiss free speech concerns over the prosecution of Trump and his aides for their actions in challenging the 2020 election.
Like others, I opposed those actions and rejected Trump’s claims of systemic voting fraud. However, some of us have great reservations about the criminalization of such challenges, particularly under the type of sweeping conspiracy theory put forward by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
While the Georgia indictment contains serious charges related to some individuals, the effort to bag Trump through a sweeping racketeering claim could lead in the future to the criminalization of election challenges by both parties. At one time, such a prosecution would have raised a modicum of concern on the left.
Democrats previously opposed certification of Republican victories without supporting evidence and Democratic lawyers even challenged Republican victories on the basis of voting machines flipping the election outcome. Yet, Democrats are blind to the implications of such prosecutions for our democratic system.
Democrats’ dangerous effort to bar Trump from ballot with 14th Amendment
Perhaps the most dangerous movement is an effort to extend the 14th Amendment to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot. Democrats, and some Republicans, have insisted that the 14th Amendment prevents Trump from running, given his support for “insurrection or rebellion.” Yet, Trump has not been charged with incitement, let alone insurrection or rebellion.
In support of barring Trump from the ballot, it’s been falsely claimed that the New Mexico Supreme Court relied on the 14th Amendment as the basis for upholding the removal of a local official from office for participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
It is telling that New Mexico District Judge Francis Mathew began his decision in the case with a long quotation from Judge Peter Stenger Grosscup, who in 1894 cracked down on union organizers as rebels and insurrectionists.
Grosscup not only declared union organizers to be insurgents but also added (as Mathew approvingly quoted) that “every person who knowingly incites, aids, or abets them, no matter what his motives may be, is likewise an insurgent.” Grosscup called for federal troops to put down union organizers and later resigned under allegations of improper conduct.
None of this seems to penetrate Democrats’ rage. In pursuing Trump, progressives are citing the same legal authority once used to justify imprisoning socialists and union organizers. And like their anti-free speech predecessors, they’re blind to the implications of these arguments.
They are transfixed on the enemy at hand rather than what they risk becoming themselves.
In warning about the danger of fighting monsters, Nietzsche added that, “If you gaze long enough into an abyss, the abyss will gaze back into you.”
Jonathan Turley, a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors, is the Shapiro professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley
35 thoughts on “Fighting Monsters: How Democrats are Adopting Rationales Once Used Against the Left to Silence orJail Critics”
Looking back one century ago, we have an icon of the Democrat Party who started the assault on the First Amendment, Woodrow Wilson. So when the Professor says, ” Pundits and politicians are becoming the very thing that they have long condemned in this age of rage ” we should recognize we were in the same place 100 years ago, and it wasn’t the Republicans. It was a Democrat President, something we tend to forget.
The stated reason for that attack on the First Amendment had a reason behind it (though I tend to disagree in part) because we were at war, and the intent was to “make the world safe for democracy” and protect our nation.
Today 100 years later, Democrats are no longer looking for a safe nation but power and the destruction of a democratically functioning Constitutional Republic.
At that time, massive fines and 20-year prison sentences were part of the law. This punishment was the penalty for writing anti-war, anti-draft publications. This anti-First Amendment attitude was inspired by Democrats and led by the Democrat President of the United States.
I was thinking of the 1980s arcade game “Whack a Mole.”
The similarities of the activists who have hijacked and weaponized the American legal system are noteworthy. They are heretofore unsuccessful getting their primary target and growing impatient.
Using yet another analogy all fair minded Americans could all join in unison and yell at the top of our lungs, “Run Forrest! Run!!”
When haven’t democrats demonized their chosen enemies?
The left has never owned the lucid argument.
The difference being they have a far outsized level of influence in the current era.
Because those who quest for power believe the ends justify the means.
“…the effort to bag Trump through a sweeping racketeering claim could lead in the future to the criminalization of election challenges by both parties…”
Democrats have no fears of ever being treated similarly by Republicans because they envision a future of no Republicans at all. Political utopia. What they should fear is Democrats versus rival Democrats; A nationalization of what used to go on in Youngstown. Recall the “Youngstown tune-up.”
Kevin T Kilty,
At this point, with the leftists accusation that anything and everything not leftists is racism to feed their rage, I would not put it past them for a one-party rule America.
How un-American.
And yet is the Republicans who are the ones passing and enforcing censorship laws. There was a post about that just the other day. It is odd how Turley gets all worked up about things some Ds propose, but not worried about the same things that Rs actually do.
https://jonathanturley.org/2023/09/02/federal-court-strikes-down-social-media-age-verification-law-on-first-amendment-grounds/
And right on cue, along comes a Dem bot to repeat the canard that trying to protect little kids from hard-core porn constitutes a “censorship law” – as if it’s “censorship” for a convenience store clerk to require age verification to buy a Hustler magazine.
With advances in AI one would think these bots would become more clever, but apparently not.
If Sammy’s not a bot, then he’s a paedo groomer.
Curious. What censorship laws?
Another case of demented whatabouism. You miss the point completely, but nothing new about Dem trolls.
“We know the 2024 election is going to be interfered with in 2024, because it is being interfered with now.”
Some good analysis by Doug Wilson. It can be read or watched.
https://dougwils.com/books-and-culture/s7-engaging-the-culture/whatchagonnadoo.html
Until the cog of socialism in this country is destroyed, we will slip further and further away from our bill of rights. The long term problem with true freedom is that within it, it contains the seed of socialism and so a new cog will grow in the fertile soil of this freedom.
I believe we have passed the point of no return and it is not hyperbole to say so.
On top of this totalitarian censorship regime, now the biggest item in the federal budget is paying interest on the national debt. The deficit last year was $1T, and this year it will double to $2T – that’s $2,000,000,000,000. In a single year. And that’s not the budget, but only the deficit. As liberals like to say, this is “unsustainable.” This means higher interest rates, higher inflation, and a death spiral. Sad to say.
https://www.axios.com/2023/09/04/federal-deficit-double-despite-economic-growth
“Saudi man sentenced to death for tweets in harshest verdict yet for online critics” https://www.npr.org/2023/08/31/1196776390/saudi-arabia-man-death-sentence-tweets#:~:text=Hourly%20News-,Saudi%20man%20sentenced%20to%20death%20for%20tweets%20in%20harshest%20verdict,rights%20advocates%20and%20his%20family.
The Democrats are deeply envious. But they are getting closer and closer to this dream scenario, thanks to our sacred Banana Republic.
Nice work Jonathan.
Your missive captured the 180° epistemological change perfectly.
Well Done
“The Age of Rage.” That phrase is apt, but not quite sufficient. Something else more malevolent, if not demonic, is going on: the mass media, allied with the Democratic Party, have created a hate figure (Donald Trump) on which all of our fears (both the normal and political varieties) can be focused. This figure is blamed for all ills of the time. People who defend or support him are part of the general conspiracy against good people. Attacks on his supporters, by denunciation or violence, after they have been “outed” by authoritative anti-hate groups, is permitted as a way of assuaging the public’s fears.
The Trump-as-Monster device is similar to the treatment of Emmanuel Goldstein in 1984:
“In the course of daily life in Oceania, Goldstein is always the subject of the Two Minutes Hate, a daily programme of propaganda that begins at 11:00 hours; the telescreen shows an over-sized image of Emmanuel Goldstein for the assembled citizens of Oceania to subject to loud insults and contempt. To prolong and deepen the anger of the spectators, the telescreen then shows images of Goldstein walking among the parading soldiers of the current enemy of Oceania — either Eurasia or Eastasia. The Two Minutes Hate programme shows Goldstein as both an ideological enemy of the Ingsoc régime of The Party and a traitor aiding the national enemy of Oceania.
The Party’s scapegoating of Goldstein justified the voiding of civil rights, the implementation of universal surveillance, and poverty. Save for The Party’s cultivation of a vague, but fervent, patriotism for Oceania, the Proles were excluded from the politics of Oceania, and only members of the Inner Party concerned themselves with the existence or the non-existence of Emmanuel Goldstein and The Brotherhood[.]”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emmanuel_Goldstein
The difference between Trump and Goldstein is that Trump gets far more than just 2 minutes of hate.
Well done Ed, too bad most of our youth haven’t read 1984. They will not see the likeness of today.
This is true. Nor have they seen movies or read books like “Fahrenheit 451” or “Animal Farm.” Needless to say, I doubt Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” is still taught in junior English in high school–or at any point in education.
Ed,
Well said and spot on.
“Fighting Monsters”
That is a great column. Terrific use of the Nietzsche quote to weave together a range of horrifying examples.
One quibble: “. . . what they risk becoming themselves.”
Leftists do not “risk becoming” that monster. They *are* that monster. And they have fallen into that “abyss” — a bottomless pit of darkness, where there are no values, no ideas, no arguments, no joy. There is only pain, deprivation, suffering.
Pundits and politicians are becoming the very thing that they have long condemned in this age of rage.
Long condemned? Maybe. But allow me to demystify the situation for you. Even when doing so their condemnation was not sincere to the extent it was portrayed as standing on principle. What they didn’t like was that they weren’t in charge.
The Left in this country has never really objected in principle to the use of authoritarian tactics to silence dissent, as long as they’re in charge. The Left’s instincts are always totalitarian, and their former appeal to tolerance and the veneration of dissent was always in service of gaining power for themselves.
Excellent summary of what is going on and the danger the Democrats put the country in. If successful, this is not going to end well as tyranny looms around the corner and will evoke resistance. The 2024 elections are the last chance to put the ghost back into the bottle. The Dems know this too and that explains their efforts to preempt any chance of Republican success: systemic censorship, absurd jail time for J6 convicts as a means of intimidation, prosecution of Mr. Trump, the use of the 14th Amendment, efforts to make DC a state to secure a permanent Dems. Senate majority, etc. I don’t scare easily, but I am worried for what 2025 may bring.
DD,
Well, some believe that we are in the advanced stages of a “fourth Turning” time period and it it’s about to get ugly. History shows this to be the case unfortunately.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2023/08/jim-quinn/end-game-for-the-american-empire/
Jim – let’s assume the four-turnings theory is correct. On top of what you said, there is no guarantee that the next “high” will have the U.S. in any position of power in the world, or even a good standard of living. The previous crisis period (1929-1945) turned out well for us, but not so well for a number of other nations. Given our trajectory, it does not seem likely that the end of the current crisis period will usher in another optimistic “high” period like 1945-1963.
Oldman,
I fear that you are correct. It’s hard to feel that we compare at all today with how we were in the last period. We have a severe deficit in education, society, masculinity, and patriotism. It seems near impossible for us to turn this ship around in a few years to face the oncoming storm.
Well said Double Dutch. Well said. You are saying what many of us are worried about in the upcoming 2024 election and for our country going forward. Democrats are laser focused on all things Donald Trump and are making him out to be the cause of all things bad, much like Hitler’s laser focus on the Jews. It certainly worked in the 1930’s. Democrats are frantically trying to ramp up their censorship efforts through a massive social media blitz and criminalize any actions taken by those who disagree. Santa Fe New Mexico District Judge Mathew’s decision that draws the legal comparison of union organizers to insurrectionists is telling, although in fairness to Judge Mathew he practices law in the land of Cafe Communists so I can’t fault him too much. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
“socialists” through most of history become fascist/communists! They want Centralized power…which is then usurped by Machiavellians. America was mostly a de-centralized country. That is Over…DC is lost and the Machiavellians are in control…and they HATE YOU! Cut 50% of spending move 75% of DC to the heartland. Just look at Democrat run cities for the last 60 years…a place like Newark, where democrats steal every well meaning dollar for cronies and public unions. Same Failed Newark.
End all federal aid to cities, colleges and states….STARVE the Beast!
There is only one solution for this type of tyranny in a republic: The Democrats must be swept from office.
how are they going to be “swept” when they can fill in ballots….a place like Philly…where 20% use to vote…now vote 100% Democrat.
Virtually NO country allows unrestricted ballots where there is NO CHAIN of custody. Voting is 1 day, in person, with ID…I don’t care if you vote, I care if you cheat!
@guyventner
“a place like Philly”? The ENTIRE state of PA had a constitution that was disregarded in the 2020 electoral process.
Therefore, not only does the term “republic” does not apply to PA, the terms “NO CHAIN of custody. Voting is 1 day, in person, with ID” become irrelevant.
Ex Dem, its impossible to vote them out, with mail in voting and ballot drop boxes.
@iowan2
No. In a republic, it is not impossible. You get your reps to change the laws regarding voting parameters just like you get them to change any other circumstance.
Just because it is not easy does no mean it is impossible.
Disagree.
States are just like the US. Democrats concentrated in population centers. Populated by people on govt assistance. They vote for more of others people moneies. And Democrats love to tax and give away money. A good share of that money is now granted to private organizations, run by the families of Democrat politicians. That is infrastructure to distribute the grift. (and yes GOPe are included in the grift, so it is hard to pass legislation, even with “Republican” majorities)