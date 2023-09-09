New Mexico Governor Suspends Gun Rights in Albuquerque for “Public Health Emergency”

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday suspended laws that allow open and concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque for 30 days after declaring a public health emergency. The order, in my view, is flagrantly unconstitutional under existing Second Amendment precedent. It could also be a calculated effort to evade a ruling by making the period of suspension so short that it becomes moot before any final decision is reached by a court.
The order cites recent cases of gun-related violence in and around the city, including the killing of an 11-year-old boy dead and the wounding of a woman in their vehicle in an apparent road rage incident after a baseball game.
Grisham declared that “as I said yesterday, the time for standard measures has passed. And when New Mexicans are afraid to be in crowds, to take their kids to school, to leave a baseball game—when their very right to exist is threatened by the prospect of violence at every turn—something is very wrong.”
Democratic leaders have increasingly turned to a claim used successfully during the pandemic in declaring a health emergency to maximize unilateral authority of governors. There have also been calls to declare racism a public health emergency, supported by groups like the American Public Health Association. Transgender programs have also been declared a public health emergency by some groups. The motivation behind many of these calls is not to negate constitutional rights, but the question is whether such declarations allow governors discretion to suspend or curtail individual rights.
As the list of claimed health emergencies grow, even state Democratic judges may begin to balk at the obvious end run around constitutional rights.
The order allows for an expansion to other cities that meet the threshold for violent crime if 1,000 or more violent crimes per 100,000 residents have occurred per year since 2021. It also sets a threshold of 90 firearms-related emergency room visits per 100,000 residents have occurred between July 2022 and June of this year.
The taking away of individual rights as an emergency measure is hardly new. For centuries, governments have claimed that the suspension of individual rights is necessary for the good of citizens.
What is striking about this effort is the short specified period. By setting a 30-day period, the Governor makes it difficult to secure a final decision. She could face a preliminary injunction in that time. However, if she gets a sympathetic trial judge, the time could run out before a final ruling can be secured on appeal. In any case, it makes it less likely that the case can be taken to the Supreme Court or even through the federal court system.
Yet, challengers could argue that the matter is not moot when the order can be and is likely to be repeated in the future. That is always a challenging claim to make, but it is clearly true in this case. What is clear is that this is unambiguously and undeniably unconstitutional under existing precedent.
Even if an injunction is secured on the basis of a presumptively unconstitutional act, many will of course celebrate the boldness of Grisham in taking away an individual right under a clever measure. It is, however, too clever by half. If a court decides that this is not moot at the end of the period, New Mexico could supply a vehicle to curtail future such claims.
We have seen how Democratic strongholds have proven the greatest assets for gun-rights advocates.
Major Democratic cities are delivering lasting self-inflicted wounds to gun control efforts with poorly conceived and poorly drafted measures.
In 2008, the District of Columbia brought us District of Columbia v. Heller, the watershed decision declaring that the Second Amendment protects the individual right of gun possession.
In 2010, Chicago brought us McDonald v. City of Chicago, in which the Court declared that that right is incorporated against state and local government.
However, no state has done more for the Second Amendment than New York. The state has been a fountain of unconstitutional laws — and the basis for a series of wins for Second Amendment advocates.
New Mexico could now prove the next big opportunity for gun rights advocates in tackling the public health rationale for gun control.
There are a lot of comments about law abiding citizens and how their rights are being violated because they can’t open carry or have a concealed firearm in the public domain.
The state with the 2nd highest crime rate in the country is New Mexico. Alaska is No. 1. The majority of New Mexico’s gun problems involve suicide.
New Mexico is a very sparsely populated state. So statistics are amplified. It also means the high incident of gun violence is amplified.
Temporarily suspending open carry laws does seem to be constitutional because it’s only temporary. No right is ever absolute. The constitution does not prohibit the regulation of firearms or how they can be used. Based on the order people still get to keep their weapons. They just can’t take them out of the home for 30 days. “Law abiding” gun owners will not abide by that law during those 30 days. It’s impossible to enforce when they can be concealed. The same “law abiding” gun owners will defy the law nevertheless. Are they still law abiding when they defy it? Does that make them criminals? Scofflaws?
Because people cannot be trusted to self-moderate, there is pride and progress.
Make no mistake: the Lujans are a dynasty not unlike the Bidens. I hope she finally gets the book thrown at her for this, but it’s the modern dem M.O. again; violate the Constitution but on a small enough scale to avoid retribution (covid tyranny was global and therefore exceptional, that made it easier, and on its heels we have trans and climate tyranny). Everything that has been said in these comments is 100% accurate about Michelle. Fortunately, she can’t run again. Unfortunately, she spent most of the lockdown in DC, issuing orders when she wasn’t even in her state, and DC is likely where she’s headed, just like Deb Haaland, who was equally absurd on a local level, or Bill Richardson, who I’m sorry to tell you, was a total crook.
People here often ask, how anyone could be this blind to their rights being violated? You are projecting your own values. The majority of Americans really are that profoundly ignorant/uncaring/oblivious, particularly in a state where the drugs, legal and otherwise, flow like water and schools have nearly always been bottom of the barrel. Trust me, NM dem voters positively *beg* for the likes of Lujan and Haaland, and the elites there rub elbows out in the open. What is happening everywhere now happened there in microcosm first, and in some cases, decades ago.
If this or covid times aren’t the future you want, stand up now, but again: I have talked with people in NM in their 80s whose political acumen is about that of a twelve year-old, that often extends to more general knowledge, and they are not rare anywhere in America anymore. A whole lotta people have blindly gone along with the DNC out of perceived morality even though it’s the party that murdered JFK for undoing the Jim Crowe laws their party created in the first place.
When in God’s name are you going to learn about putting women in positions of authority? It’s not that they think less well; it’s that they think at all.
@PFesser
That isn’t the kind of funny you imagined it to be. Not cool.
if a resident of Albuquerque has the “individual right” to tote and kill an 11 yr old boy
Nobody has that right. What on earth are you talking about?
Also, your logic is especially lousy. First, you start with a false assumption that barring law-abiding citizens from carrying firearms is likely to prevent violence. Second, you equate a right expressly protected by the text of the Constitution, with the supposed constitutional right to abortion, which does not exist. The Second Amendment’s text is all about the right to keep and bear arms, whereas there is no text in the Constitution that expressly or impliedly confers or protects the right to kill fetuses. The Constitution leaves that up to the states, as the Dobbs decision correctly recognizes.
^^ Reply to Dennis, must have typed it into the wrong box ^^
OldManFromKS,
A well thought out reply to Dennis moronic one.
Upstate – thanks, usually I scroll past Dennis because his logic is consistently deeply flawed, but this time he kept it short and, alas, curiosity got the best of me.
What on earth are you talking about?
🤡
Yet, challengers could argue that the matter is not moot when the order can be and is likely to be repeated in the future.
Agreed. With each occurrence of these short-term suspensions of constitutional rights, it becomes harder and harder for the defendant to claim mootness.
(Nit pick: they are still moot, but could qualify for an exception to the mootness doctrine for issues that are likely to be repeated while evading review.)
(Also: in state courts it is often easier to evade mootness since those courts are not bound by the case-or-controversy requirement of Article III of the U.S. Constitution.)
Jonathan: You have to hand it to New Mexico’s Gov. Lujan Grisham. Her responsibilities include protecting the health and safety of the residents of Albuquerque. With the recent uptick in gun violence the Gov. was acting prudently. The ban on open carry only applies to the city and the surrounding county and only is in effect for 30 days. It should be noted that the “open carry” law doesn’t apply in a significant part of the state–on tribal lands that have strict laws against open carry.
I am constantly amazed that those who, like you, say there should be no infringement on right to openly pack a Glock as part of their “individual rights”, don’t apply the same standard to other rights of citizens. You supported the Dobbs decision that now permits states to ban abortion. You’re OK with that. The Q is if a resident of Albuquerque has the “individual right” to tote and kill an 11 yr old boy at a baseball game, then why do you support abortion bans? Don’t women also have the “individual right” to make their own health care decisions–the right to privacy. Double standard?
“Study finds New Mexico as the worst state to live in”
How is that a double standard? Dobbs merely declared the states have the right to restrict the killing of innocent human beings.