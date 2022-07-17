Democrats’ Second Amendment ‘Syndrome’ Plan: Plotting the Next Big Fight over Gun Rights

Below is my column in the Hill on the next round of litigation over the Second Amendment. New York and other states quickly moved to exploit the concurrence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh (who was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts) that state officials believe contains a loophole for greater gun limitations based not on the weapons but the places where they can be taken.
In the movie “The Incredibles,” the villainous character “Syndrome” reveals a plan to make everyone a superhero. Syndrome’s motive is hardly altruistic: He hated superheroes and “with everyone super, no one will be.” Democratic leaders seem to be planning their own Syndrome plan for the Second Amendment — to make everywhere a special or “sensitive place” so that few places outside the home are protected by the constitutional right.
The recent decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen was one of the most significant victories for the Second Amendment in the history of the Supreme Court. It was the latest defeat for the State of New York, which — having supplied a series of dubious state laws that have served to expand individual protections under the Constitution — has been the greatest gift to gun owners since the invention of the revolver.
Right on cue, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) promised Syndrome-style legislation within an hour of the release of the Bruen decision. To make matters worse, Hochul went on television to say in a mocking tone that they would just come up with a long list of sensitive places.
Hochul and others are relying on a concurrence in Bruen by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts. Kavanaugh reaffirmed the language in the 2008 decision in Heller v. District of Columbia that the Second Amendment was “neither a regulatory straightjacket nor a regulatory blank check.” States and the federal government could still adopt some restrictions on firearms. He specifically noted that the list of “sensitive places” referenced in the earlier case was not “exhaustive.”
Kavanaugh’s limiting language was immediately taken as a license to bar guns by redefining places where they might be carried.
New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act passed 43-20 and has elements that are ripe for constitutional challenge. However, it was the list that was so striking; indeed, it is hard to come up with a place that would not be declared special or sensitive. The list would seem to cover most areas outside of the home, including government buildings; any location providing health, behavioral health or chemical dependence care or services; any place of worship or religious observation; libraries; public playgrounds; public parks; zoos; the location of any state-funded or -licensed programs; educational institutions both in elementary and higher education; any vehicle used for public transportation; all public transit including airports and bus terminals; bars and restaurants; entertainment, gaming and sporting events and venues; polling places; any public sidewalk or public area restricted for a special event, and protests or rallies. That includes simply passing through Times Square.
Montgomery County, Maryland, officials have proposed to bar the legal right to carry firearms “in or within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.”
Other states like California are moving to bar permitted gun owners from carrying guns into any school grounds, college and university campuses, government and judicial buildings, medical facilities, public transit, public parks, playgrounds, public demonstrations and any place where alcohol is sold.
These states believe they have an ally in Roberts. The chief justice has been criticized in the past for embracing rights while creating avenues for their circumvention. The most obvious example is his opinion in National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius, finding that the individual mandate of ObamaCare violated federalism but then saying that it did not matter if it is simply called a tax (which no party had done).
These states are now hoping Roberts and Kavanaugh will do the same thing with gun rights in staunchly defending the individual right to carry a gun unless states simply define a wide array of places as “gun-free.” It is not the gun but the place that’s driving the exclusion.
The problem is that Hochul and others may have been too open in gaming the opinion.
Roberts is the ultimate incrementalist and institutionalist. As shown in his sole concurrence in the abortion decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, he is not afraid to stand alone in seeking a moderate compromise. However, he is not someone who relishes being treated as a chump.
Simply listing most of Manhattan as a “sensitive place” will again push the constitutional envelope. It will force the court to again limit the authority of the states to shoulder the burden of balancing the individual right to gun ownership against the need to protect these places from the exercise of that right.
In answering that question, the court is likely to ask how statistically lawful gun permit owners have caused or materially increased the public safety risk in these areas. Studies have generally not shown a clear relationship between restrictive gun permit laws and a significant decrease in gun violence.
When you say that you are going play these justices, you would be wise to head Syndrome’s other advice: “You can’t count on anyone, especially your heroes.”
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
10 thoughts on “Democrats’ Second Amendment ‘Syndrome’ Plan: Plotting the Next Big Fight over Gun Rights”
Let’s get something straight from the beginning; individuals have no gun rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States, which is a establishment of State’s rights and a curtailment of military equipment and personnel that a State may have during times of peace, while ensuring that a State maintain a militia which is properly regulated and equipped when it’s necessary to call them into actual service by the Union, the united States, in congress assembled, the Established Government Authority.
What everyone is ignoring is where the 2nd amendment came from, and like nearly every article of the Constitution of the United States, the 2nd amendment came from the Articles of Confederation, and in the case of the 2nd amendment it was copied directly from Article 6 Clause 4;
“No vessels of war shall be kept up in time of peace, by any state, except such number only, as shall be deemed necessary by the united states, in congress assembled, for the defence of such state, or its trade; nor shall any body of forces be kept up, by any state, in time of peace, except such number only as, in the judgment of the united states, in congress assembled, shall be deemed requisite to garrison the forts necessary for the defence of such state; but every state shall always keep up a well regulated and disciplined militia, sufficiently armed and accounted, and shall provide and constantly have ready for use, in public stores, a due number of field pieces and tents, and a proper quantity of arms, ammunition, and camp equipage.”
As you can clearly see from this excerpt from the Articles of Confederation, it is clearly defined what the balance of a State’s rights are juxtaposed with the rights of the Union of the States as they are assembled in congress, which is the rights of the States collectively.
When we actually compare this clause from the Articles of Confederation with the 2nd amendment, we only find that the 2nd amendment is only a condensed form of the clause first established in the Articles of Confederation, but I know how many nay sayers there are out there, so here is the 2nd amendment from the Constitution of the United States for your review and comparison, and remember, the people is the collective people in the State, “The People in their Collective Capacity” assembled as the State’s most numerous legislative branch;
Amendment II
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
Everyone at that time owned guns to hunt and for personal protection, so none of these clauses have anything to do with those individual rights to own those types of guns, but when it comes to military equipment, those were heavily controlled by the Union of the States as they are assembled in congress, which is explicitly stated and established in Article 6 Clause 4 of the Articles of Confederation.
By the way, anyone who believes that the Articles of Confederation were replaced in it’s entirety by the Constitution of the United States, better review both documents, because the Constitution of the United States only amended the Articles of Confederation by the addition of Article 1 of the Constitution of the United States to address the disparity which existed between the States in their population and wealth through the principles of republican government which normalized the States by their proportion of the population making the system more equitable and truly joined the States as equals forming a More Perfect Union of the States as they are assembled in congress.
The only other amendments were superficial, they reduced the number of senators from 2 to 7, to 2, and through offset elections and term lengths they established continuity and stability of government, by dividing the role and responsibilities of the President of the “Committee of the States” they made it possible for the Senate to recess with the full congress, but kept the executive departments under the direction and control of the Senate, to be called into session by the President whenever their consideration was necessary for any issues which may at anytime arise. And they established a permanently seated Supreme Court, which eliminated the necessity to assemble a court whenever a conflict or dispute was made by petition to congress, but even the court, and how the judges would be assembled to hear and decide the dispute, was kept under the control of the States as they are assembled in the Senate.
For all those who don’t understand the purpose, assembly, and function of the Supreme Court, I would suggest you review Article 9 Clause 2 of the Articles of Confederation where it is established that congress is the last resort on appeal to settle conflicts and disputes between the States, and the States would petition congress for redress of their grievances, where upon receiving the petition, the congress would inform all parties of the dispute and would then assemble a court to hear and decide the dispute. Each State was required to provide a list of 3 persons from their State to form a list of persons for congress to choose from, that list of 39 was reduced to 1 per State by the petitioners until there were 13 remaining, from that 13 no less than 7 and no more than 9 were chosen by lot, then from that number 5 were chosen by lot to hear and decide the dispute.
This gives us the method and requirements for the permanently seated court, which must be no less than 7 and no more than 9 judges, from which 5 are chosen to hear and decide the dispute by the petitioners by lot, all cases heard by the Supreme Court must come through a petition to Congress by a State, replacements for vacancies in the number of permanently seated judges are made by the President providing a list of qualified candidates to the Senate, at least 5, then the Sates deliberate over those candidates and choose by vote, 1 vote per State, and a majority of the States is necessary to the choice of a suitable person to be appointed to fill the vacancy.
I think that for a Constitutional Law Professor that a good understanding of our Constitutions principles, and that is plural because the Articles of Confederation was our first Constitution and is still in force except those clauses which were amended by the Constitution of the United States, is required before inappropriate interpretations are made which circumvent or otherwise amend those documents as established, which can only be done by the States governed by Article 5 of the Constitution of the United States, not by congressional statute or Supreme Court decision!
Copied directly you say? You need a remedial English class. I won’t get into your legal “arguments”
I am not a conspiracy theorist but it is becoming clear that there is sinister motive behind the push to disarm us.
The lack of calls for increased penalties for violations of existing laws, only calls for more restrictions, lead me to think the real purpose is disarmament.
Why?
The Second Amendment was intended to protect the right to arm bears. I have a brown bear neighbor who has a rifle in his cave.
If this reaches the Supreme Court, and the Court sticks to the style of reasoning in Bruen, the question it will ask is whether the sensitive places covered by the law are analogous to those places traditionally regulated to be gun free.
Make sure that the governor’s security contingent surrender all their weapons when she is in any of these locations. They can defend her with Smurf guns and beanbags.
Other than constitutional issues (of which there are several), lefties are teaching Americans that laws don’t matter.
The Bill of Rights and SCOTUS are clear, but lefties are telling Americans that lefty opinions matter more.
Short step to Americans concluding that they don’t need to obey lefty laws.
That means that lefty power reaches only as far as there is a cop to enforce those laws.
Puts us on the road to anarchy (see Portland).
Gun regulation is as old as the old west. Across numerous cattle towns of the newly opened western frontier. Abilene, Dodge City, Deadwood, Tucsan to name a few. It was a common practice and established law. Visitors surrendered their firearms at either the local hotel, or constabulary upon entering town. Those who did not comply, very often died. The western lawmans version of play stupid games win stupid prizes. Or F around and find out.
It was also common practice for lawmen to alternate between law enforcement and criminal activity.
The fact that frontier outposts had draconian ordinances is hardly grounds for giving them constitutional validity.
Those same towns had laws restricting blacks and native people as well.
You watch to much tv