The “Why Not” Culture: Why the Georgia Final Report Should Worry Us All

Below is my column in the Hill on release of the final report of the Special Purpose Grand Jury in Georgia. The recommendation for sweeping indictments involving 39 people, including current and former senators, only magnifies fears over political prosecutions. For many of us, the inclusion of figures like the senators reflects a rogue grand jury. However, Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Cal.) insisted that Sen. Lindsey Graham was “lucky” not to be indicted. According to Schiff, Graham calling Georgia officials about the counting or discarding of votes was enough to justify a criminal charge. Presumably, since Graham could be indicted with Trump, Schiff would also consider him eligible to be barred from ever running again for office under the 14th Amendment, as discussed below. It is the “why not” approach to criminal and constitutional law.
With the release of the special grand jury final report in Georgia, the nation finally was able to see what foreperson Emily Kohrs last February was giggling about in interviews.
Call it the “Why not?” report.
Back then, when Kohrs was asked if there were recommended charges, she chuckled and said, “Can you imagine doing this for eight months and not coming out with a whole list of recommended indictments? It’s not a short list. It’s not.’”
In addition to nodding at an expected Trump indictment, she added, “There may be some names on that list that you wouldn’t expect.” After all, why not?
The final product did not disappoint. The members recommended 39 people for prosecution, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and former Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.). They also included lawyers who argued for recounts or investigations into alleged election fraud.
While the report expressly claims that the Fulton County District Attorney’s office did not create the list, it was the office of Fani Willis that presented the law, the evidence and potential targets to the special grand jury. During that process, these members concluded that politicians voicing support for the former president and his allegations could be criminally charged for doing so.
The news that Willis did not indict Graham and others infuriated many on the left. Liberal websites were inundated with comments like “I want all the enablers charged, tried, and given long sentences as traitors to our country” and asking why the list did not include Senators Grassley, Cruz, Lee and “147 current and former members of the House, just to name a few.”
The disappointment of the special grand jury members and commentators is understandable. When one reads the indictment of the 19 defendants, it is surprising that all of the other 20 were dropped. While the indictment does contain serious charges against some individuals, Willis used a sweeping racketeering theory to indict in gross.
One possible reason Willis dropped some of these targets is that she knew the indictment of these senators would have been quickly and firmly rejected by the courts as the criminalization of political speech.
However, the 160 individual acts detailed in Willis’s report include speeches and social media postings by Trump and others claiming evidence of widespread voting fraud.
I disagree with those claims, but many citizens held the same suspicions of the election. Many still do.
It is understandable why the grand jurors thought that anyone pushing these claims was committing a crime, given the 160 acts cited by Willis. Graham, for example, called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the November 2020 election to ask about absentee ballots and whether groups of ballots could be rejected.
That call was not ultimately deemed worthy of an indictment. However, Willis launched her investigation based on Trump’s continued demands that Raffensperger investigate the vote tally in two other calls. Once again, I agreed then and now with Raffensperger in his refusal. But the question is whether such requests are evidence of a crime.
I have long criticized the misrepresentation of the two Georgia calls by the Washington Post, which later issued a correction in its reporting. Although it recently made a startling contradictory statement on the truth of its original claims, the transcript of the calls shows that Trump did not tell officials to simply add more than 11,000 votes.
I still disagree with his claims, but I have maintained that Trump was making a predictable argument in a settlement negotiation that he only needed that number of votes and that a new recount or continued investigation would find them.
My questioning of the use of the calls as evidence of a crime has given many people the vapors. They insist that it was preposterous to think that Trump was actually asking for continued recounts or investigations instead of demanding that Raffensperger commit fraud. Yet Raffensperger himself recently took the stand and confirmed that the call was a “settlement negotiation” over whether to conduct further recounts or investigations.
The question is when advocacy or inquiries or negotiations become criminal acts. Willis’s first grand jury clearly believed that senators who called for recounts or Raffensperger’s resignation should go to prison. The comparison between their recommendations and the eventual indictment does not clearly answer how such acts are distinguishable as crimes.
The same lack of limiting principle is evident in the new theory being pushed by various experts under the 14th Amendment to bar Trump from ballots on the grounds that he “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” or gave “aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” Beyond the tendentious claim that the Jan. 6 riot was an actual insurrection, they also maintain that the provision is self-executing, requiring no vote of Congress for secretaries of state to bar Trump from next year’s ballots.
Even though Trump has not been charged, let alone convicted, of insurrection (or even incitement), these advocates believe that he can be removed from the ballot because of his election claims, his inflammatory rhetoric and his delay in calling for supporters to leave the Capitol. This is one of the most dangerous legal theories to arise in decades.
This week, Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes aptly described the claimed right to disqualify as a “radical” measure that would “encompass every elected office in our government — state, local, federal, and so forth.” Indeed, Democrats have called for barring not just Trump but 120 Republicans in Congress from running for office.
As with the Georgia special grand jury, the question is “Why not?” If the standard is “giving aid or comfort” to insurrectionists, then why not throw hundreds of other Republicans who supported the challenge to certification on Jan. 6 off the ballot? And while we’re at it, why not bar every lawyer who helped file claims of voting fraud from ever running for office? They all gave aid or comfort with their actions.
By this reasoning, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and other Democrats could have been barred from ballots for opposing Trump’s certification in 2016 without any basis, along with leaders such as Hillary Clinton, who continued to call the election “stolen” for years. In 2016, there were also violent riots in Washington opposing Trump’s inauguration, thanks in no small part to such rhetoric. We can then have different candidates of both parties removed from ballots in every state.
This “Why not?” philosophy is all part of our impulse-buy politics, where there is little thought to the implications of actions beyond immediate vengeance and satisfaction. It is a criminal and political system based on the giddy philosophy of Emily Kohrs.
Jonathan Turley is the J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at the George Washington University Law School.
141 thoughts on “The “Why Not” Culture: Why the Georgia Final Report Should Worry Us All”
Turley says: “The recommendation for sweeping indictments involving 39 people, including current and former senators, only magnifies fears over political prosecutions.” Uh, no, Turley. That comment could only be true if Trump hadn’t started lying about nonexistent voter fraud even before Election Day, if he hadn’t taken a victory lap at 2:00 the next morning, if he hadn’t gon on “Stop the Steal” tours to rile up his fans into believeing the election was rigged, if there hadn’t been the pressure campaign agiinst Pence, Raffensberger and other SoSx, if there hadn’t been the insurrection and if there hadn’t been the fake electors who signed false Electoral College certificates. Your employer pushes the “political persecution” theme, which only can be possible if you ignore the foregoing.
The recommendation for so many indictments proves how sinister and pervasive the Big Lie was–how so many people got sucked in and who were willing to commit crimes to help Trump stay in power despite doing a terrible job as POTUS and fulfilling the predictions of all of the polls that he would lose. It shows the extent to which Republicans will go to try to hang onto power despite being rejected by the majority of the American people, and their cynical vie that power is to be obtained even if you can’t get it legally. Their massive gerrymandering wasn’t enough. Throwing away values and rules to get and keep power is the “Trump Effect”. At one time, the Republican Party was the “law and order” party. Trump changed all of that.
Cheat to win
Cheat to win
The other side does it
Have to cheat to win
brought to you by Paranoid Zealots of America (PZA)
Why not kick Brandon off the ballot for his aiding and comforting the Taliban?
Georgia should be a designated non-stop drive-through for anyone fleeing New York City for Florida.
A judge in Arizona just ruled that 100’s of thousands of votes were illegal because they failed to adhere to the signature verification required by law.
Wisconsin and Michigan has seen similar rulings finding the law was violated in the handling of ballots.
There was massive violations of election law, and 100’s of thousands of votes should have been rejected.
Fulton County cant provide chain of custody evidence, and, again signature verification, required by law was ignored.
There is massive voter fraud.
Jonathan…you might take a longer-term perspective on whether to actually be encouraging the kind of post-election pressuring of election officials to obtain a “favorable” recount that went on for weeks after exhausting the courts. I personally wouldn’t feel bad if all 39 got fines and reasonable prison time, if it draws a red line in the future. Because, without that red line, we’ll have people eventually fomenting the use of guns to decide a contested outcome. And that will be the end of fair elections for decades.
The whole “it’s a political witchhunt” is just another chapter is hyper-defensive infowarfare. Why aren’t Democrats trying at this point to jail DeSantis, Christie and Ramaswamy? Their policies will be just as disagreeable to Dems as Trump’s. We both know why not….because they are all 3 willing to subordinate themselves to the voters’ decision.
Trump brazenly distrusted and discredited the voters and the voting processes who didn’t make him the winner. He is a lawbreaking sociopath, quite unlike any other political figure in US history (except perhaps traitor Aaron Burr).
If you’re thinking it improper for the criminal law to hold his cabal accountable for their overreach, how do you propose to deter another post-election coup attempt in the future?
>”He is a lawbreaking sociopath, quite unlike any other political figure in US history (except perhaps traitor Aaron Burr).”
He’s a hoot, alright, but you don’t have to go back to Aaron Burr. Compared with Joe Biden, Trump is like a choir boy on his first date.
*the lesser of two evils .. . is such a thing is possible.
So I have to choose who is worse, and then exonerate all wrongdoing on the part of runner-up-for-worst?
That tribal thought process is exactly how high standards of conduct are undermined. I’ll support Biden’s prosecution for grifting, money laundering, FARA violation — I’m equally behind BOTH prosecutions, and determined to restore honesty to High Office. Stop with the false choice.
Jonathan: You call the Fulton County SPGJ report part of the “Why Not Culture”. Why? Because it wanted to charge a sitting Senator, Lindsey Graham, as part of the RICO conspiracy. Horror of horrors! That a Senator would be recommended simply for engaging, as you claim, in “political speech”. Here’s the answer to your repeated false claims:
First, The SPGJ investigation found that Graham tried to get Brad Raffensperger to discard absentee ballots–even after there had been 3 recounts and the the vote certified. Second, a sitting Senator’s duties do not include asking a state to change the vote count. That’s “election interference” (a term DJT often uses these days) and not “political speech”. So I agree with Adam Schiff, Graham was “lucky” not to be indicted.
There is another reason Fani Willis didn’t include Graham as part of her “why not” indictments. Willis didn’t want Graham to delay “speedy trials” by claims under the “speech and debate” clause. He tried that when the SPGJ called for him to testify. He took his case all the way to the SC–and lost. He was forced to eventually testify but that took months. Willis didn’t want that to happen a second time. It’s called “prosecutorial discretion”. A concept you may not be familiar with because you were never a federal or state prosecutor. I say this because you make the nonsensical observation “When one reads the indictment of the 19 defendants, it is surprising that all of the other 20 were dropped”. Not “surprising” at all if you understood how RICO conspiracies are prosecuted. Having never prosecuted a RICO case I can understand your lapse in knowledge.
What is further “surprising” is your lack of knowledge about how Georgia criminal law works. The role of a SPGJ is to investigate possible crimes and make recommendations about who should be charged. It has no power to indict anyone. Only a Regular Grand Jury can do that. After reviewing the SPGJ recommendations Fani Willis chose to indict only 19–the creme de la creme of the RICO conspiracy. That was her prerogative under Georgia’s RICO statute. This the answer to your “Why not?”.
And you still cling to the the false notion that DJT’s call to Raffensperger was a “settlement negotiation” and he only wanted Raffensperger to conduct a “new recount or continued investigation”. In that infamous call DJT never asked Raffensper once for a recount or even further investigation. DJT knew what the final election result was because where did he come up with the “11,780 votes” he needed to win? Under the “reasonable person” test it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what DJT wanted. He wanted Raffensperger to commit election fraud by changing the vote count.
What is not “surprising” is that, as trials of the 19 begin, none of your false claims will play any part in the the deliberations of the juries!
We’re to beleive you know everything there is to know about RICO prosecutions? Are we to assume you were on the Trump call too and know he was trying to overthrow the election? Oh, and you’re a mind reader too. Quite the resume. Don’t know who D.Mcintyre is, but you sure do sound a lot like Donald Trump… raving, screaming .. . opps, I meant Adam Schiff.
I listened carefully to Trump’s on J6th (and re-read the transcript). In it, before throngs of Trump loyalists and the national news cameras, Trump publicly admits to plotting to remain in office as President, and credits Eastman and Giuliani as being the legal brains behind the op:
“and if Mike Pence does the right thing….I am President (again)”.
It was obvious to anyone who can discern reality through the fog of defensive-infowarfare that Trump tried in several ways to mickey the Electoral College to overturn the election, including strong-arming Repub state officials to help with the plan.
The phone call is just one count in a much larger, cohesive, organized conspiracy to change the election result (after exhausting the Courts, who only admit facts into evidence (aw, sorry Donald!)).
Trump is a con man with no scruples. He thrives on deceptions, both self- and public frauds. Not fit character-wise for public service.
“tried to get”
It’s official, Dennis now sounds exactly like Gigi.
Can someone please find me a text anywhere in existence, where are the definition of a crime contains the words “tried to get”?
Dick Head is going to have a blast with this one
D You are a self serving one big horses’ ass and great mind reader. DT did not ask Sec of State Ga to commit voter fraud. Not “surprising” at all if you understood how RICO conspiracies are prosecuted. Having never prosecuted a RICO case I can understand your lapse in knowledge.
The Trump indictment case in Georgia is well underway. And we already have the first major mistake.
Because Trump prosecutors are going to forever regret this error they made in court.
According to county records, Fulton County DA Fani Willis has paid private attorneys a hefty sum for their services. Some of these payments may have been related to the investigation and prosecution of former President Donald Trump.
From January 2022 to August 2023, Nathan Wade, the primary prosecutor for Willis, received over $500,000 from the Fulton County DA’s Office.
Records also reveal that Wade’s coworker at Wade & Campbell Firm, Christopher Campbell, was paid $116,670 between April 2021 and August 2023.
From May 2021 through June 2022, Wade’s former coworker Terrence Bradley was paid $74,480.
Willis chose Wade, a defense attorney who bills by the hour, to be the special prosecutor in the Trump case almost two years ago. Wade, a former municipal court judge in Cobb County, ran for and lost election to the Cobb County Superior Court in 2012, 2014, and 2016. While the legality of Willis choosing Wade over salaried career prosecutors has not been called into question at this time, some, including Phil Holloway, an Atlanta attorney with over twenty years of experience, have found the utilization of Wade to be “unorthodox.”
Holloway characterized it as “unorthodox” and “a cash cow for any lawyer paid by the hour.” “I’ve been practicing criminal law in Georgia for 24 years, and I’ve never seen such an arrangement.”
After launching his investigation into Trump in February 2021, Willis accused him and 18 others for racketeering last month on grounds that they had illegally plotted to reverse the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.
On Thursday, one of the defendants, former Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer, filed a motion requesting Judge Scott McAfee to hold a hearing “regarding improper contact by special prosecutor’s law firm.” Shafer is demanding a retrial because of the large sums paid to private prosecutors.
After being charged with “impersonating a public officer,” Shafer shared advertising he got from Wade’s firm seeking clients in need of criminal defense services.
While the mailing had the shape of a typical advertisement, it highlighted the uncomfortable situation of a private attorney providing defense services to the individual against whom he was prosecuting.
In the court filing, Shafer’s attorney claimed that the “anti-contact” rule had been broken because “the harassing, or mocking, and intimidating nature of the firm’s communication with Mr. Shafer causes grave injury to the appearance of fairness and propriety of this proceeding.”
Holloway noticed that as an outsourced lawyer, Wade was able to avoid the usual responsibilities of public service.
Holloway explained that this “for starters” circumvents the need for an oath of office and the fixed pay criteria for the selection of assistant district attorneys. According to Holloway, “the oath of office is intended to protect the public from malfeasance by public officials and carries a criminal penalty if violated.”
Holloway warned that the morale of Willis’s office personnel may suffer if Willis comes across as finding them “incapable” because to their usage of Wade.
No one from Willis’s office responded to repeated requests for comment.
Defense attorney Andrew Fleischman of Georgia has also spoken out against the price tag of hiring Wade and his firm, tweeting that the money is going “to a dude who has never tried a RICO case.”
