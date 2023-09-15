BBC Cancels Event of Singer Who Criticized Puberty-Blocking Drugs

The Telegraph is reporting that the BBC has removed Irish singer Róisín Murphy from a prepared feature radio broadcast. The reason is a comment opposing puberty-blocking drugs. While I understand why such criticism is deeply hurtful to some, it is also political speech. Artists should be able to hold opposing views. I would feel the same way if BBC blocked an artist for supporting puberty-blocking drugs. However, these controversies evidence an orthodoxy that seems to only run against those on one side in this and other issues.
Murphy’s comment on social media was reportedly leaked by a friend last month. In the posting, she wrote “Puberty blockers are f—ing, absolutely desolate, big pharma laughing all the way to the bank. Little mixed-up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected, that’s just true.”
She added: “Please don’t call me a TERF, please don’t keep using that word against women.”
We have seen cancel campaigns launched against figures like J.K. Rowling as TERFs (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists) for criticizing transgender policies.
The same inexorable pattern emerged for Murphy. They have targeted her new album for boycotts simply because they disagree on the issue. The Guardian declared that the album was now “compromised” and “for many fans, particularly queer fans, this album is DOA [dead on arrival].”
BBC insists that the cancellation was due to other factors, but many have their doubts. What is clear is that a full boycott campaign is now being launched despite Murphy offering a full-throated apology for uttering opposing views:
“I have been thrown into a very public discourse in an arena I’m uncomfortable in and deeply unsuitable for. I cannot apologise enough for being the reason for this eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social-media fire and brimstone. To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heartbreaking.
I will now completely bow out of this conversation within the public domain. I’m not in the slightest bit interested in turning it into ANY kind of ‘campaign’, because campaigning is not what I do… My true calling is music and music will never exclude any of us.”
What is alarming is that artists must now repeat approved positions on political and social issues or, as here, pledge to remain silent in order to be artists.
The irony is crushing. The left was once the target of censorship and blacklisting during the Red Scare. Today, they have literally adopted the arguments used to target liberals and socialists.
So Murphy is the latest wretch to be hoisted by the left. The message is clear: support approved viewpoints or you will be blacklisted as an artist. Few on the left are voicing concerns over intolerance for opposing views and the denial of venues or publications for those artists who do not yield to the demands of the majority.
Despite her pleading apology, the cancel campaign has continued unabated. It appears that Murphy’s top song, Overpowered, aptly describes her artistic situation: “When I think that I’m over you, I’m overpowered.”
16 thoughts on “BBC Cancels Event of Singer Who Criticized Puberty-Blocking Drugs”
Transgenders are the new saints of the Woke religion. No one dare criticize them, everyone wants their child to be one, no expense must be spared in glorifying them.
Dang. Big New fan of Irish singer Róisín Murphy .. . anybody that elegant needs to be saved.
*’campaigning’ and human sexuality is like oil and water.
Download her music on Spotify and other streaming services. For most people, the service is free. Play her music even when not listening. Support all artists who are boycotted by listening or reading their work.
Years ago, writers criticizing radical Islam were afraid to publish because they didn’t have the funds to hire attornies and fight. The organizations I supported raised money to hire lawyers so these authors would have free legal protection.
It worked. Fight economic boycotts by the left, targeted to have the needed effect. They can’t boycott the individual.
I listened to her music on Spotify. Presently, I am playing it on silent while it is charging. I will continue doing this until the left gets the point.
This action amplifies our voices because more entertainers will use their voices because they will see the support out there.
S. Meyer,
Good idea!
Heck, I am going to buy her CD!
The Guardian declared that the album was now “compromised” and “for many fans, particularly queer fans, this album is DOA [dead on arrival].”
Gays and lesbians like Andrew Sullivan, Bari Weiss, Glenn Greenwald and others have stated that the word “queer” is a pejorative. Hispanics have argued that the term “Latinx” is a pejorative. The Left could not care less what gays/lesbians and Hispanics say about these offensive labels. The Left will keep using these offensive labels anyway.
Meanwhile Bud Light has become the butt of jokes, MBA Programs are now using the Bud Light fiasco as a teaching moment in their sales and marketing courses, and Target has lost credibility from their “tuck” garments for men who pretend they are women. The Left wont be satisfied until they threaten self-immolation. OTOH, they are quite good at setting themselves on fire aka the BLM Shuffle
Estovir,
Well said!
This is what happens when you put a ring in the bulls nose. Shame on the majority for our silence.
“such criticism is deeply hurtful”? Cry me a river to whomever feels “hurt” by science.
Talk about the decline of an empire. Rather than comparing America with the fall of Rome, we should carefully look to understand the destruction of our most closely related culture/nation and take heed as to how it destroyed itself as we are on the same path with the prog/left pushing us over the precipice.
This is why we need to END federal support of cities, states, colleges…NPR, BBC, etc
State Sponsored Censorship needs to END!
The UK crossed over some time ago. Not surprised by this at all
