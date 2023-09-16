CNN Makes the Case for an Impeachment Inquiry

I recently wrote a column about five facts that justified the start of an impeachment inquiry. While I have stressed that I do not believe that there is currently sufficient evidence for an actual impeachment, I am mystified by the claim that there is not ample evidence to warrant an inquiry into possible impeachable offenses. Notably, CNN just reactivated its fact-checking team for a review of the basis for the inquiry. In so doing, the network made an iron-clad argument in support of the decision by Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
CNN presented this claim:
Claim: Biden family and associates got $20 million through shell companies
“Bank records show that nearly $20 million in payments were directed to the Biden family members and associates through various shell companies,” McCarthy said.
Facts First: This is true about Joe Biden’s family and associates, but there is no public evidence to date that the president personally received any money.
That is a fair fact check but it is also the very reason that Speaker McCarthy initiated the inquiry. We do not know where this money went, why it was sent through this labyrinth of accounts, or what it was intended to buy. That is why this is an impeachment inquiry.
The media and a number of Democrats recently admitted, belatedly, that Hunter Biden was involved in a corrupt influence peddling operation. This was made clear by Hunter associate Devon Archer who said that they were selling the “Biden brand” and that brand was Joe Biden. Clearly, these corrupt foreign figures in China, Ukraine, and Russia (including some who were charged with corruption in their own countries) thought that they were getting something other than Hunter for their money. After all, one of these figures reportedly referred to Hunter as dumber than his dog. However, pundits and politicians now insist that it was merely the “illusion” of access. In other words, these notoriously corrupt figures were chumps fleeced by Hunter and Biden associates.
However, how do we know it was an “illusion”? You have a trusted FBI informant relaying the claim of a Ukrainian that he gave Biden a “bribe,” but was told not to pay him directly. As I previously discussed, only a moron would pay Joe Biden directly for such influence or access.
CNN repeatedly returns to this fact in each of the checked claims. Again, that is precisely why we have an inquiry. Bribery is a stated basis for impeachment in the Constitution. Even CNN accepts that, if Biden received such benefits, it would be a serious offense.
It is also worth noting, as I have raised previously, that the requirement of an envelope filled with money or a deposit slip into the checking account of Joe and Jill Biden is a bit ridiculous as a condition. If millions went to Biden children and grandchildren, it is still a benefit for the President.
Joe Biden is currently worth more than $8 million. At his age, he will never spend the wealth that he has. Most people in his position are focused on ways to leave financial legacies for their family and minimize estate and death taxes. It is absurd to suggest that millions going to Joe Biden’s family would not constitute a benefit to him.
Finally, the inquiry is looking into whether some of these funds did make their way into Joe Biden’s accounts. There are indications that both Hunter and Joe received money out of some of these accounts and used shared credit cards. For example, there are indications that Hunter used his Dad’s credit card to pay for prostitutes.
That again is precisely the point of the impeachment inquiry. The House will now have to demand the personal bank and financial records of both Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. Thus far, the House Committees have been focused on following the money through bank transfers.
That is why the CNN fact check is a full-throated call for an impeachment inquiry. The nexus between this massive amount of money and President Biden is precisely what the House will now try to establish.
14 thoughts on “CNN Makes the Case for an Impeachment Inquiry”
Dear Prof Turley,
Well, I think we can rule out a ‘snap impeachment’ for Joe Biden. That ship sailed about 50 years ago. In retrospect, Joe Biden has never been right about anything .. . unless it was an accident.
Now, you say Apex congress can demand Joe and Hunter’s bank records. But I say they’re still going to have to pry the records from Special Counsel+USA Weiss’ jealous fingers. According to DoJ Garland, Weiss has always had the sole authority about whether, when and where to bring charges against the Bidens. Forever, and that’s a long time.
So, it’s going to be Apex congress v. Weiss/DoJ, the IRS, the FBI and the OLC. At a minimum.
Iow, Sams @ OLC is right; for all intents and purposes, this Biden impeachment ‘political stunt’ really is going to “shut down the government”.
*cover-ups are almost always worse than the crime. .. and that’s no accident.
Re; “However, pundits and politicians now insist that it was merely the “illusion” of access. In other words, these notoriously corrupt figures were chumps fleeced by Hunter and Biden associates.”
If Joe Biden had an ounce of integrity as a father (which he does not) he would have told Hunter to decouple his personal business entirely from his own role in politics. Which of course as a doddering parasitic political hack, Joe did not. Instead, he facilitated Hunter’s grift.
Note the subtext of what is happening now. For the Dems, Biden as the notional 2024 nominee is only a placeholder. The DNC will set the machinery in motion to cut Joe loose at the Convention if they want by greasing in a prior agreed upon replacement. The Biden impeachment inquiry is another gear in the machinery to send Joe off to the rest home without going through what would be a messy primary process. This is 2016 redux for the DNC when they greased the skids for Hillary.
CNN is truly loyal to the Democratic cause, I’ll give them that at least. But can you imagine the utter hysteria at CNN if a crack-addicted Donald Jr. was riding around on Air Force One with his dad and getting $1.5 Billion for his little investment “boutique” from China ? CNN has taken “willful blindness” to a whole new level, and ESPECIALLY for an outfit that claims to be a “news organization”.
“[T]here is no public evidence to date that the president personally received any money.” (CNN)
CNN needs to fact-check the meaning of “bribery.” “Personally received” is *not* a necessary condition to establish bribery.
The most corrupt President in US History.
Nixon told A lie; Biden has never told the truth.
Biden makes the Clinton’s look like petty thieves!
Don’t read this any way but as a statement of speculation…..but if Joe Biden and his family are allowed to get away with this corruption, there will be hell to pay for it —-
Trump isn’t the problem, Trump is the Diversion. Biden is the Diversion, Hunter is the Diversion, Musk is the Diversion, The Weather is the Diversion, ….
The Shame is that: “The Presidency” has become the “Diversion.” Doesn’t matter who is President.
They have made the Offices of the Executive Branch a guise for diverse purposes.
Yes you are correct in concluding: It is the Mockery-of-Democracy.
It’s all a Diversion to take your attention away from what is actually going on at “The Controls”.
The Controls:
Economic Flows at Local, Nation-State, Geo-State, Global localizations.
Commodity Acquisitions at Local, Nation-State, Geo-State, Global localizations.
Human Migration at Local, Nation-State, Geo-State, Global localizations.
Sustainable Consumption at Local, Nation-State, Geo-State, Global localizations.
Development at Local, Nation-State, Geo-State, Global localizations.
Basically the Diversion is a Cover-Up of the Conditions-and-Controls of the actuality of Life (problems) here on Earth.
If the Biden’s were transparent, if they opened their account and finances to the investigation, we would not need this inquiry.
If Hunter had picked up his laptop we probably would never know any of this for another 10 years if ever.
If true, imagine how much of this went on at a smaller scale while Joe was Senator…. And other legislators….
Who has given the MSM the green light here? Oh, I wish we could know. In my opinion, it is Obama. These folks feel like they could lose in 2024, so they are feeling the heat. Let’s face it: Biden is senile, and a serious embarrassment to the country. Whisper or scream that to anyone who will listen.
The notion that foreign entities can give huge piles of money to everyone in the extended Joetard clan and it’s not bribery unless they give it to Joetard himself is ABSURD.
There’s a great line in a mobster movie of a gangster being questioned by a colleague as to whether they can trust a corrupt cop who is supposed to warn of a raid. The mobster says, “Yes, when I buys ’em, they stay bought!” Burisma was a trial baloon and it worked. Since then, we have poured billions of dollars into Ukraine and who’s to say whether that is because there’s a genuine U.S. interest in doing this – OR, the guy that was bought stayed bought.
If the WH is indeed clean then they have nothing to fear. Still, the GOP has to walk a tightrope here, trying to get facts and avoid personal attacks. The Independents are watching them.
Please! If the WH were clear they would be fully cooperating. Let’s see how long before they throw Hunter under the bus. For being the smartest guy Joe knows he has done a whole lot of really stupid stuff. I guess you can be stupid and smart at the same time. One thing I know is the people and governments behind them who gave the Bidens millions are not stupid nor gullible.