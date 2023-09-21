Turley Speaks at Villanova on the Supreme Court and the Constitution

I have the honor of speaking today at Villanova Law School in Philadelphia today as part of their Constitutional Day celebrations. I will be speaking on the recent Supreme Court cases, including the affirmative action decision.
The emergence of a stable conservative majority has led to key decisions in areas long characterized by conflicted and plurality decisions. This term already has a number of major potential decisions to continue to build on that foundation in areas ranging from gun rights to gun rights, free speech, the Chevron Doctrine, and even the constitutional viability of the wealth tax.
It is always a pleasure to visit Villanova, which is one of our most unique academic institutions. It was founded by two Irish Augustinian friars in 1796 from Saint Augustine’s Church in Philadelphia. It is only one of two Augustinian institutions of higher learning in the United States with Merrimack College. It claims the title as the oldest Catholic University in Pennsylvania.
It is a university committed to civil and tolerant debate. I look forward to discussing these constitutional questions with the faculty and students today at Villanova University.
A little off topic. They say a sitting president can not be indicted, so the special counsel investigating Biden’s possession of classified documents can’t touch him for possibly 6 more years. The president can be impeached and there is an impeachment inquiry currently in the congress, so do they have a right to look at the classified documents case to see if it constitutes an impeachable case as well?
Dear Prof. Turley: practicing commercial law for well over 40 years, I have always felt that the Consitution is a masterpiece among democratic nations, including, Art 14, Sec 3. While I doubt that I can change your mind, nothing in Sec. 3 is confusing or ambiguous . . . the words remain as clear today as they were when Sec. 3 was first adopted: “rebellion” is defined by Merriam Websters as “open, armed, and usually unsuccessful defiance of or resistance to an established government – an instance of such defiance or resistance”; if the Jan 6th matter was not a rebellion against the process of the Electoral College, I can’t think of a better example; and, if former Pres. Trump was not an “officer of the United States” as President, I ask, respectfully, what was he President of?
Kind regards,
Steve Aspero
Villanova Univ, Class of ’69 & commissioned USNR Ensign
Who was “armed” during your imaginary “rebellion”? It would be the only armed rebellion in history where the rebels forgot to bring arms — AND decided to go home after a few hours. You’re playing fast & loose with the definitions of “armed” and “rebellion.”
I hope you will address the extreme level of influence peddling on SCOTUS – particularly Justice Thomas and Harlan Crowe. I mean, it is not only a failure to report – he really should not be taking gifts, vacations like that from people who want to influence the court’s direction. And question why there is not an impeachment inquiry regarding that.
Dont forget Sotomyeyer.
Congratulations Professor Turley!
Good to see you invited to speak at these institutions of higher learning committed to Constitutional Day celebrations.
Keep up the good work!
why bother…the rule of law is DEAD in America