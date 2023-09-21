Turley Speaks at Villanova on the Supreme Court and the Constitution

I have the honor of speaking today at Villanova Law School in Philadelphia today as part of their Constitutional Day celebrations. I will be speaking on the recent Supreme Court cases, including the affirmative action decision.

The emergence of a stable conservative majority has led to key decisions in areas long characterized by conflicted and plurality decisions. This term already has a number of major potential decisions to continue to build on that foundation in areas ranging from gun rights to gun rights, free speech, the Chevron Doctrine, and even the constitutional viability of the wealth tax.

It is always a pleasure to visit Villanova, which is one of our most unique academic institutions. It was founded by two Irish Augustinian friars in 1796 from Saint Augustine’s Church in Philadelphia. It is only one of two Augustinian institutions of higher learning in the United States with Merrimack College. It claims the title as the oldest Catholic University in Pennsylvania.

It is a university committed to civil and tolerant debate. I look forward to discussing these constitutional questions with the faculty and students today at Villanova University.

