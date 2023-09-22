The Defunct Disinformation Governance Board Sought to Censor Opposing Views on Racial Justice, the Afghan Withdrawal and Other Political Subjects

We previously discussed the defunct Disinformation Governance Board and its controversial head Nina Jankowicz. After the outcry over the program, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas finally relented and disbanded the board while insisting that it was never about censoring opposing views. Jankowicz has sued over the portrayal of her views. Now, Americans for Prosperity Foundation (AFPF) has exposed just how broad the scope of the censorship efforts were under the board in combatting “misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation (MDM). This range of authority in what the agency called the “MDM space,” included targeting views on racial justice and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
New documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests show that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) argued that the agency could regulate speech related to “the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, racial justice, U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the nature of U.S. support to Ukraine” as well as “irregular immigration.”
Those subjects stretch across much of the “space” used for political speech in the last few years.
Notably, within DHS, Jen Easterly, who heads the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, extended her agency’s mandate over critical infrastructure to include “our cognitive infrastructure.” The resulting censorship efforts included combating “malinformation” – described as information “based on fact, but used out of context to mislead, harm, or manipulate.” I testified earlier on this effort.
So DHS asserted the authority to target viewpoints on racial justice, Ukraine, and other political subjects, including views based on fact but viewed as misleading in context.
What is also troubling is the continued effort to conceal these censorship activities. Homeland redacted much of this information on a now defunct board under FOIA Exemption 7(E), which protects “techniques and procedures for law enforcement investigations or prosecutions, or would disclose guidelines for law enforcement investigations.” That claim is itself chilling.
After the demise of the board, National Public Radio ran an interview entitled “How DHS’s disinformation board fell victim to misinformation.”
As the title suggests, NPR just repeated the view of Jankowicz despite the objections of many of us in the free speech community. Jankowicz insisted “we weren’t going to be doing anything related to policing speech. It was an internal coordinating mechanism to make sure that we were doing that work efficiently.” Yet, what were the criminal investigations, prosecutions, and enforcement efforts now being claimed as connected to this work?
Recently, a court found that the Biden Administration’s censorship efforts constituted “the most massive attack against free speech in United States history.” Those words by Chief U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty are part of a 155-page opinion granting a temporary injunction, requested by Louisiana and Missouri, to prevent White House officials from meeting with tech companies about social media censorship.
Yet, Democrats have gone all in on censorship, blacklisting, and even red-baiting efforts. The July 4 decision came six months after I testified before Congress that the Biden administration used social media companies for “censorship by surrogate.” Despite furious attacks by congressional Democrats in that and later hearings, a court found that the evidence overwhelmingly shows systematic violation of the First Amendment by the Biden administration.
Now we have a glimpse into the chilling scope of the Homeland Security’s efforts to target opposing viewpoints. From racial justice to Covid to Ukraine, these subjects involve core political speech. Yet, the Biden Administration felt that it had the right to monitor and combat opposing views in these areas.
In the first censorship hearing, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) criticized me for offering “legal opinions” without working at Twitter. I later noted that it was like saying a witness should not discuss the contents of the “Pentagon Papers” unless he or she worked at the Pentagon. Wasserman Schultz tried to portray the Twitter Files allegations as mere opinions; she cut me off when I tried to explain that the Twitter Files contents — like those of the Pentagon Papers — are “facts,” while the implication of those facts are opinions.
Now there are additional facts showing the massive scope and effort targeting opposing viewpoints. Yet, Democratic members continue to oppose further investigation into these efforts. More importantly, the Biden Administration appears to be using every means to conceal the scope of its efforts. Why? The public should know the range of subjects and claimed authority of these government programs.
This controversy goes to the very core of our constitutional values in protecting free speech. The effort to conceal these efforts and claims reflects the unease of the Biden Administration is telling the public what it has been doing secretly in its name.
23 thoughts on “The Defunct Disinformation Governance Board Sought to Censor Opposing Views on Racial Justice, the Afghan Withdrawal and Other Political Subjects”
𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐭𝐲
The Government will always attempt to squelch Free Speech in order to Control, with or without a “Disinformation Governance Board” or Other visible Department means.
The ‘corruption of this Government is just so thick, inside and out, at Federal, State, and Local Levels. Gangs (𝐋𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐲𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬) running the System alongside of the Government bureaucrats. The 𝐋𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐲𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬 (lunatics) have taken over the 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 (asylum).
We are trapped on the sidelines. Our Sovereignty sold into Servitude.
I truly never thought I would live to see the fears we had of the Soviet Union come to pass 30 years after its collapse. We’re cooked.
“NPR just repeated the view of Jankowicz despite the objections of many of us in the free speech community.” The establishment of NPR, PBS, and their parent CPB, were the institutional beginning of Democrats to control public discourse. Like the BBC or CBC (Canada), they were based on the idea that the government was a more neutral and accurate source of information that private companies. This has turned out to be untrue. The closeness to political power has been corrupting.
Perhaps the first political leader to realize the importance of “public” radio was Adolf Hitler.
“From early on, the Nazis recognized the propaganda value of radio. They would soon use it to influence Germany’s then 70 million people. Shortly after Hitler became chancellor, Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels compelled German manufacturers to sell cheap radio receivers.
. . .
The discount paid off. At new the German Radio Exhibition in Berlin on August 18, 1933, 100,000 sets were sold. Until then, Germany was home to about 4 million households paying the public media license fee. By the middle of World War II, that number had quadrupled. The monthly fee of 2 Reichsmarks flowed to Goebbels’ Propaganda Ministry.
Programming was controlled by the state
To maximize influence, formerly independent broadcasters were combined under the policy of Gleichschaltung, or synchronization, which brought institutions in line with official policy points. Goebbels made no secret that “radio belongs to us.” ‘
https://www.dw.com/en/nazi-germany-radio-propaganda-turns-90/a-66551137
Gee, the dept of homeland security should combat and suppress speech that does not agree with them. What could possibly go wrong. Doing what they were proposing is one step from saying we should arrest and jail these perpetrators of misinformation for public safety. I think tossing tea into a harbor was a protest of a predatory tax. This and other protests led to the occupation of Boston in order “to stop the spread of the contagion”. And the Harbor was sealed effectively. Only about 1/3 of American colonists supported the revolution at it’s onset yet we have now at least 50 % of the present population in vigorous opposition and it seems to be building. A sensible and responsive government would learn to backoff from such actions but the rarified atmosphere and echo chamber in DC seems to preclude rational thought and I fear they will push till there is real explosion. Maybe it would also make sense to obtain the minutes of all that vacation time in Delaware. Does Cabal ring a bell.
When the totalitarian leftist not only tell you they are totalitarian, but then try to hide the fact, try to use other means to circumvent their original intent, and even resort to redaction to hide their efforts, believe them that they are totalitarian.
Then there is also the lying about the lying the Democrats do….and how they reward their fellows who do.
For one example….how are the 51 Gang being rewarded for their lying about the LapTop?
Consider how “in your face” the latest appointments of some. of the 51 are….utterly slapping us in the face with it.
That is not a Biden technique….that is an Obama characteristic.
Seems to me that is the key to understanding the Biden Administration….as it is not in any way Biden at the Helm….it is Obama.
If Dems really believed these efforts were legitimate they wouldn’t be trying to obscure what they were doing.
It’s always been clear the left’s definition of misinformation is “anything which conflicts with our narrative”.
Rest assured; if the regime says they are combating MDM, what they are actually saying is they are using MDM to combat opposition to the regime.
“[T]he Department of Homeland Security (DHS) argued that the agency could regulate speech related to . . .” (JT)
DHS is America’s primary *law enforcement* agency. That means that the Biden administration is turning America into a Police State.
Sam
The fact that debbie wasserman shultz remains in congress and she and everyone in her entire rolodex is not in jail or exile is the reason the swamp must have censorship.
@Anonymous: The fact that Debbie Wasserman-Schultz remains in Congress one may owe to the constituency which seated her. The same constituency within which a Republican canvasser was beaten for his ‘misdeeds’ during the 2020 election campaign here. The corruption, not only here but elsewhere as well, lies within the electorate, not the elected.
Progressives lie
About everything
Progressives want to imprison their political opponents
They are fascists/communists/socialists, I.e. typical authoritarians
Disastrous withrawal from Iraq, Whitmer conspiracy, Jan 6 infiltration and provocation, political congruence, diversity, [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] immigration reform, non-sterilizing “vaccines” and masks, coups without borders, progressive prices, Green Blight, pedophilia, Dreams of Herr Mengele, gun runner, etc. #HateLovesAbortion
The lies about Trump colluding with Russia.
The lies about the Biden laptop even after Ratliff declared it genuine.
The lies about the “vaccine” stopping the spread, etc. etc. etc.
The lies about the lab-leak theory being impossible.
The continuing lies about masking efficacy.
The continuing lies about the border.
The continuing lies about “no evidence” Joe was grifting in China and Ukraine.
What else are the “defenders of Democracy” lying about? Probably a much longer list.
The quote of the decade comes from Maggie Haberman, the NYT Whitehouse correspondent: ““Folks involved in funding this lied about it, and with sanctimony, for a year,” meaning top Democrats gaslighted everybody about Russian collusion. That was the one time the NYT didn’t “debunk” the truth.
The Democrats, with their love of censorship, are by far the biggest threat to truth and democracy. Don’t kid yourselves.
just like Biden new Gun committee one mission is to TAKE guns from law abiding people…to help criminals!
of course they did!
Time to Defund Government! 50% cut in spending. End all federal aid to cities, states and colleges
@guyventner
It’s a nice thought, but we have to get the perpetrators out of power first, and your guess at how we accomplish that is as good as mine. It’s looking likely that Trump will be the nominee and there is no way in Hades they will let him win. If by some insane chance he does, the malevolence the dems would rain down on this country would make his first term look like kid n’ play.
Personally, right now I’m praying the courts are at the ready to block the declaration of a ‘climate emergency’ as that would do likewise as compared to the covid shutdown, I don’t think our society, any society, would survive (oh, the irony). And that is without even getting into the other disasters the Biden admin has created. It is a bloody, seemingly intractable mess, and that was likely the idea.
America First Policy Institute (AFPI) aspires to be an administration-in-waiting. Its staff of 172 includes eight former cabinet secretaries from the Trump administration and 20 other political appointees.
AFPI is the newest think-tank preparing for a second term for Mr Trump, but it is not the biggest. The Heritage Foundation has its own presidential transition project and is led by Paul Dans.
As well as drafting policies for each department, Mr Dans and his colleagues are building a list of potential recruits to serve in the next Republican administration. He likes to describe the effort as a conservative LinkedIn. Fully staffing an administration requires about 4,000 political appointees, 1,200 of whom must be approved by the Senate. Heritage and its allied think-tanks are vetting the people to fill those jobs now.
Thanks to these efforts, the next Trump administration, if there is one, will have fleshed-out plans and the know-how to advance them. That would make it very different from Mr Trump’s first term.
James,
I agree.
Looks like the Biden admin is expanding the very same deep state that has damaged America with the creating of the Homeland Intelligence Experts Group, comprised of some of the very same intelligence experts who claimed the Hunter Biden laptop was likely Russian misinformation campaign.
Also created is the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Guess who is in charge: Kamala Harris. So, with her track record of accomplishments, it will go absolutely nowhere.
Can America survive till 2024 with the gross messes the Biden admin has created?
James, the Democrats have been on a winning streak with special elections, even in a NH district Trump narrowly won in 2020. 2016 was the last election Democrats were going to allow the process to surprise them. If Republicans aren’t already doing a forensic analysis of these special elections to learn the reasons their candidates lost, then they won’t be prepared for the additional election interference tactics the Democrats will deploy for the general.
50% is just a good start.