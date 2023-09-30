Rep. Bowman Accused of Pulling Fire Alarm in Congressional Building

We previously discussed how Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) perfectly captured the age of rage in raving at members and the press off the House floor. He is now accused of causing a false evacuation after pulling a fire alarm during tense negotiations between the Republican and Democratic members.
House Administration Committee Chair Bryan Steil, R-Wis., stated: “Rep. Jamal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning. An investigation into why it was pulled is underway.”
Sources said the incident was caught on camera. At the time, Democrats were complaining about a sudden move to rush forward a stopgap measure to keep the government funded and complaining that they did not have enough time to consider the bill.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) was shown on videotape screaming about gun control in the Capitol as his colleagues left the floor following a vote. Various Democratic members, including former House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), tried to calm Bowman. However, when Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) asked Bowman to stop yelling, Bowman shouted back: “I was screaming before you interrupted me.” I previously noted that it could go down as the perfect epitaph for our age of rage.
However, this is more than a good rave next to the House floor.
In D.C., this would constitute a criminal misdemeanor. It would also obviously be treated as sanctionable conduct under the House rules. Even without addressing any attempt to cause fear or panic, here is the most obvious crime:
§ 22–1319. False alarms and false reports; hoax weapons.
(a) It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to willfully or knowingly give a false alarm of fire within the District of Columbia, and any person or persons violating the provisions of this subsection shall, upon conviction, be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and be punished by a fine not more than the amount set forth in § 22-3571.01 or by imprisonment for not more than 6 months, or by both such fine and imprisonment. Prosecutions for violation of the provisions of this subsection shall be on information filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia by the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia.
(a-1) It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to willfully or knowingly use, or allow the use of, the 911 call system to make a false or fictitious report or complaint which initiates a response by District of Columbia emergency personnel or officials when, at the time of the call or transmission, the person knows the report or complaint is false. Any person or persons violating the provisions of this subsection shall, upon conviction, be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and be punished by a fine not more than the amount set forth in § 22-3571.01 or by imprisonment for not more than 6 months. Prosecutions for violation of the provisions of this subsection shall be on information filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia by the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia.
60 thoughts on “Rep. Bowman Accused of Pulling Fire Alarm in Congressional Building”
Insurrection
Bowman told reporters: “I was just trying to get to my vote and the door that’s usually open wasn’t open, it was closed.” “I was trying to get to a door. I thought the alarm would open the door and I pulled the fire alarm to open the door by accident.”
If true, he should have a mental capacity check.
If false, he shouldn’t lie about it.
Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) told CNN she is circulating a resolution to censure Bowman.
Is there not now ample precedent from the J6 trials and convictions to apply a similar level of treatment and punishment to this offender?
He’s claimed that he was trying to get to a vote and a door that’s normally open was closed, and he mistakenly pulled it thinking that it would open the door. Maybe he’s lying, but if he’s telling the truth, and he simply wasn’t paying attention, then he doesn’t meet the “knowingly” requirement for acting illegally. As for punishment, the J6 rioters have had a huge range of punishments depending on the specifics of what they did. But like anyone else, he’d either have to plead guilty (sounds like he won’t) or be found guilty at trial (you’ll have to wait and see).
Em, this guy is a democrat. Independent Bob.
We should treat S30 the same as J6
They’re not the same.
Why are you talking to yourself?
The comments were written by different people. Anyone who fails to enter a name gets assigned “Anonymous.” Anyone who fails to enter an email gets assigned that avatar.
This no-rules trash site actually encourages people to engage in maximum confusion by failing to enter an identity, real or fake, so that their moronic comments are all attributed to "Anonymous." This website does that because it couldn't think of anything STUPIDER.

——Anonymous di Minimus
——Anonymous di Minimus
exceptions to the rule flings open the double doors of irrational rationalization.
Obstructing Congressional or Administrative Proceedings (18 U.S.C. 1505)
“Section 1505 outlaws obstructing congressional or federal administrative proceedings, a crime punishable by imprisonment not more than five years (not more than eight years if the offense involves domestic or international terrorism). The crime has three essential elements. First, there must be a proceeding pending before a department or agency of the United States. Second, the defendant must be aware of the pending proceeding. Third, the defendant must have intentionally endeavored corruptly to influence, obstruct or impede the pending proceeding. Section 1505 offenses are not RICO or money laundering predicate offenses. Conspiracy to obstruct administrative or congressional proceedings may be prosecuted under 18 U.S.C. 371, and the general aiding and abetting, accessory after the fact, and misprision statutes are likely to apply with equal force in the case of obstruction of an administrative or congressional proceeding.”
Isn’t that a criminal offense – or a felony? Shouldn’t this jack*ss be ejected from Congress?
Menendez and Santos have been indicted for felonies. I haven’t seen you calling for them to be ejected from Congress.
You are correct, I have been asleep at the wheel, I agree, they should be ejected if convicted also, but trying to get a dem indicted and/or convicted by the crony DOJ would make that an impossibility so why even bother – lol.
Menendez is a Democrat and he was indicted by the DOJ.
It’s been reported that Bowman only pulled the alarm after being startled by a suspected intruder in the building.
Democrats will do anything to muck up the process. I doubt if he even gets a slap on the hand
Biden will be giving him some sort of Medal of Honor soon. He has been inoculated anyway. No chance of discipline.