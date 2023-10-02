Four Biden Impeachment Articles and What the House Will Need to Prove

Below is my column in The Hill on moving forward with the Biden impeachment inquiry. The column discusses four possible impeachment articles that could be brought by the House and what the House would need to prove.
Here is the column:
With the commencement of the impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Joe Biden, three House committees will now pursue key linkages between the president and the massive influence peddling operation run by his son Hunter and brother James.
The impeachment inquiry should allow the House to finally acquire long-sought records of Hunter, James, and Joe Biden, as well as to pursue witnesses involved in their dealings.
I testified this week at the first hearing of the impeachment inquiry on the constitutional standards and practices in moving forward in the investigation. In my view, there is ample justification for an impeachment inquiry. If these allegations are established, they would clearly constitute impeachable offenses. I listed ten of those facts in my testimony that alone were sufficient to move forward with this inquiry.
I was criticized by both the left and the right for the testimony. Steven Bannon and others were upset that I did not believe that the basis for impeachment had already been established in the first hearing of the inquiry. Others were angry that I supported the House efforts to resolve these questions of public corruption.
Without prejudging that evidence, there are four obvious potential articles of impeachment that have been raised in recent disclosures and sworn statements: bribery, conspiracy, obstruction, and abuse of power.
Bribery is the second impeachable act listed under Article II. The allegation that the President received a bribe worth millions was documented on a FD-1023 form by a trusted FBI source who was paid a significant amount of money by the government. There remain many details that would have to be confirmed in order to turn such an allegation into an article of impeachment.
Yet three facts are now unassailable. First, Biden has lied about key facts related to these foreign dealings, including false statements flagged by the Washington Post. Second, the president was indeed the focus of a corrupt multimillion-dollar influence peddling scheme. Third, Biden may have benefitted from this corruption through millions of dollars sent to his family as well as more direct benefit to Joe and Jill Biden.
What must be established is the President’s knowledge of or participation in this corrupt scheme. The House now has confirmed over 20 calls made to meetings and dinners with these foreign clients. It has confirmation of visits to the White House and dinners and events attended by Joe Biden. It also has confirmation of trips on Air Force II by Hunter to facilitate these deals, as well as payments where the President’s Delaware home address was used as late as 2019 for transfers from China.
The most serious allegations concern reported Washington calls or meetings by Hunter at the behest of these foreign figures. At least one of those calls concerned the removal or isolation of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma, an energy company paying Hunter as a board member. A few days later, Biden withheld a billion dollars in an approved loan to Ukrainian in order to force the firing of the prosecutor.
The House will need to strengthen the nexus with the president in seeking firsthand accounts of these meetings, calls, and transfers.
However, there is one thing that the House does not have to do. While there are references to Joe Biden receiving money from Hunter and other benefits (including a proposed ten percent from one of these foreign deals), he has already been shown to have benefited from these transfers.
There is a false narrative being pushed by both politicians and pundits that there is no basis for an inquiry, let alone an impeachment, unless a direct payment or gift can be shown to Joe Biden. That would certainly strengthen the case politically, but it is not essential legally. Even in criminal cases subject to the highest standard, payments to family members can be treated as benefits to a principal actor. Direct benefits can further strengthen articles of impeachment, but they would not be a prerequisite for such an action.
For example, in Ryan v. United States, the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of George Ryan, formerly Secretary of State and then governor of Illinois, partly on account of benefits paid to his family, including the hiring of a band at his daughter’s wedding and other “undisclosed financial benefits to him and his family and to his friends.” Criminal cases can indeed be built on a “stream of benefits” running to the politician in question, his family, or his friends.
That is also true of past impeachments. I served as lead counsel in the last judicial impeachment tried before the Senate. My client, Judge G. Thomas Porteous, had been impeached by the House for, among other things, benefits received by his children, including gifts related to a wedding.
One of the jurors in the trial was Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), who voted to convict and remove Porteous. Menendez is now charged with accepting gifts of vastly greater value in the recent corruption indictment.
The similarities between the Menendez and Biden controversies are noteworthy, in everything from the types of gifts to the counsel representing the accused. The Menendez indictment includes conspiracy charges for honest services fraud, the use of office to serve personal rather the public interests. It also includes extortion under color of official right under 18 U.S.C. 1951. (The Hobbs Act allows for a charge of extortion without a threat of violence but rather the use of official authority.)
Courts have held that conspiracy charges do not require the defendant to be involved in all (or even most) aspects of the planning for a bribe or denial of honest services. Thus, a conspirator does not have to participate “in every overt act or know all the details to be charged as a member of the conspiracy.”
Menendez’s case shows that the Biden Administration is prosecuting individuals under the same type of public corruption that this impeachment inquiry is supposed to prove. The U.S. has long declared influence peddling to be a form of public corruption and signed international conventions to combat precisely this type of corruption around the world.
This impeachment inquiry is going forward. The House just issued subpoenas on Friday for the financial records of both Hunter and James Biden. The public could soon have answers to some of these questions. Madison called impeachment “indispensable…for defending the community” against such corruption. The inquiry itself is an assurance that, wherever this evidence may lead, the House can now follow.
Jonathan Turley is the J.B. & Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at the George Washington University Law School.
In August 2019, President Joe Biden said he “never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their business, period,” and yet there is a significant and growing body of evidence that Biden did, in fact, talk business with his son.
— There is a photograph of President Biden golfing with Hunter and Hunter’s business partner, Devon Archer;
— Hunter Biden’s business partners said Joe Biden was sometimes on speaker phone as they discussed business;
— Then-Vice President Biden dined and drank coffee with his son’s foreign business partners;
— A Biden family associate said President Biden attended a meeting about CEFC, a Chinese energy company;
— Hunter Biden recently said his father was in the room when he demanded payment from someone at CEFC.
— And now it turns out that a Chinese investment company sent $250,000 to Hunter Biden in July and August of 2019 and that the bank wires named President Biden’s Delaware home as the beneficiary address.
In fact, a close look at the deals Hunter Biden made, selling access and influence over his father to foreign companies, betrays an insider knowledge of Obama administration policy that Hunter could not have had separate from his father.
Up until now, commentary on the Biden family influence peddling racket has focused on the countries from which the companies they worked for hailed: China, Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. This country-focused perspective is crucial to understanding how those nations may have affected American foreign policy.
But the country-heavy focus has obscured the massive global business at the heart of the Biden influence peddling, the source of much of the Democrats’ political donations, and the underlying driver of much of America’s foreign policy.
Jonathan: Seems you have pared down your original 10 “reasons” for impeaching Joe Biden down to only four. Maybe you realize the other charges are unmeritorious. So now you claim there are “four obvious potential articles”–bribery, conspiracy, obstruction and abuse of power.
As you know “bribery” is defined in the criminal code as accepting anything of value as to “being influenced in the performance of any official act” (18US Code Section 201). Between 2017 and 2019, the times Hunter was allegedly giving his dad money, both were private citizens. That doesn’t make a case for bribery under the statute. And conflating the Menendez case with the allegations against Joe Biden are non-sense. Menendez is charged with bribery while a SITTING Senator. There is no evidence Biden received bribes when he was VP.
Now you refer to the “FD-1023” as a basis for the charge of bribery against Biden. The FBI form is used by agents “to record unverified reporting from a confidential human source”. As pointed out in my previous comment, “the doc simply memorialized the informant’s claim but did not demonstrate the information was true. It was uncorroborated hearsay”. The FD-1023 does not prove anything you are Sen. Grassley are claiming.
Now, if Comer thinks the unidentified informant’s claim in the FD-1023 is true why didn’t he have the FBI track down the informant and have him testify at Thursday’s hearing? The claim from the informant has been around for months. I would think that would be the “smoking gun” kind of testimony you and Comer would want–an actual FACT witness. Comer is not interested in FACT witnesses. He has so far refused to call important FACT witnesses to testify–like Devon Archer, Rudy Giuliani or Lev Parnas. Why? Because they would ruin the false narrative about the alleged “Biden family corruption scandal”.
That’s why I continue to say Comer’s investigation is an “impeachment inquiry” in name only!
Dennis You have no idea what Joe Biden received in 2015, 2016. I know what J Biden supposedly reported in the 2015, and 20216 portions (sopies) of tax returns he posted on his political web site in 2020. Those postings reflected reporting Sch E page 2 S-Corp K-1 extraordinary income exceeding $10 Million. Those two years (2015-2016) reflected no extraordinary income as compared to his posted 2017 and 2018 returns. I can tell you who knows if and when Joe Biden received any funds that originated from Any Foreign Source(s), That would be the Money Laundering Unit of the US Treasury Dept that tracks and traces said sources of funds. House Judiciary Committee should subpeona J Biden's 2015 and 2016 Tax Returns and his 2015, 2016 Bank Statements and info from the US Treasury money Laundering Unit. They have much more right than the Dems did in subpoenaing DT's Tax returns under the false guise of Russian Collusion and activities.
