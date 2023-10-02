No, The Bowman Controversy Does Not Warrant Expulsion

Below is my column in Fox.com on the controversy involving Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and his pulling the fire alarm during the voting on the stopgap budget measure.
Here is the column:
Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., has problems opening doors. That is the defense being put forward by supporters after Bowman was videotaped pulling a fire alarm in the middle of the heated budget negotiations and then running away.
Bowman now claims that he was faced with a closed door clearly marked with signs saying that the doors were only to be use in cases of emergency and alarms would sound. The New York Democrat was in front of the door without staffers and allegedly confused by the signs on it… So, he pulled a clearly marked fire alarm because he thought that is how you open a door.
Republicans have suggested an alternative explanation: Bowman was attempting to disrupt the budget vote as Democrats were demanding more time after Republicans put forward another stopgap measure.
Now some commentators, conservatives, voters, and members of Congress are calling for Bowman to be expelled.
I have previously called Bowman the perfect personification of our dysfunctional political times. He was shown on videotape screaming about gun control in the Capitol as his colleagues left the floor following a vote. Various Democratic members, including former House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., tried to calm Bowman. However, when Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., asked Bowman to stop yelling, Bowman shouted back: “I was screaming before you interrupted me.” I previously noted that it could go down as the perfect epitaph for our age of rage.
However, this is more than a good rave next to the House floor. It could be a crime. If it were intended to disrupt the congressional proceedings, it could be treated as a felony.
In D.C., this would more likely constitute a criminal misdemeanor. It would also obviously be treated as sanctionable conduct under the House rules.
Bowman is not the only member looking at demands for expulsion. Various Republicans want to see Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla, expelled over long-standing ethical complaints stemming from his scandal involving alleged drug abuse and bribery.
There are also the long-standing calls for the expulsion of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., over his own scandal involving pending criminal charges.
Some have noted that the Cornerstone Academy for Social Action in the Bronx, where Bowman was principal, reserved the right to expel students who pulled fire alarms. However, students are not elected to middle school to carry out constitutional functions as representatives of others.
Expulsion remains a rare remedy in Congress. Despite hundreds of years of often deep and angry political divisions, only 20 members have been expelled and only 5 were expelled from the House. Think of that for a moment. Five House members in the prior roughly 250 years. We now have 3 in one year being considered.
The last time three members were up for expulsion, it was due to their support for the South in the Civil War.
The House has had members that make the pirates of Penzance look like teetotalers. Past members have included some who were embodiments of the greedy and the grotesque.
The lack of expulsions historically has reflected an understanding that the use of this power can lead to a type of expulsion compulsion. Particularly in the House where members stand for office every two years, the voters are more than capable of determining whether scandals should disqualify a member from serving further. Rep. Gaetz was reelected despite the allegations against him, and he has not been charged with a crime.
The evidence and the need for an expulsion should be overwhelming for the choice of voters to be negated by the body of the whole. In Bowman’s case, the criminal act is captured on videotape, but it is also likely a misdemeanor. Given the relatively minor offense, this would seem a matter better addressed through a House censure and other in-house consequences.
Expulsion needs to remain the nuclear option when all other avenues are unavailable. The best avenue remains the voters.
In the meantime, if doors continue to perplex Rep. Bowman, the residents of the New York 16th can decide whether to show him the exit in the next election.
22–1319. False alarms and false reports; hoax weapons.
(a) It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to willfully or knowingly give a false alarm of fire within the District of Columbia, and any person or persons violating the provisions of this subsection shall, upon conviction, be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and be punished by a fine not more than the amount set forth in § 22-3571.01 or by imprisonment for not more than 6 months, or by both such fine and imprisonment. Prosecutions for violation of the provisions of this subsection shall be on information filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia by the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia.
(a-1) It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to willfully or knowingly use, or allow the use of, the 911 call system to make a false or fictitious report or complaint which initiates a response by District of Columbia emergency personnel or officials when, at the time of the call or transmission, the person knows the report or complaint is false. Any person or persons violating the provisions of this subsection shall, upon conviction, be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and be punished by a fine not more than the amount set forth in § 22-3571.01 or by imprisonment for not more than 6 months. Prosecutions for violation of the provisions of this subsection shall be on information filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia by the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia.
90 thoughts on "No, The Bowman Controversy Does Not Warrant Expulsion"
Our regular commentator Anonymous has pointed out several times that the alarm was set off in an office building near the Capitol building. It just so happens that the discussions of a bill and compromises are made in this building and not in the Capitol rotunda. Consequently the process was indeed interrupted by this buffoonish act. I read this different building talking point in the left wing media. Anonymous once again pulls the lever and gets her pellet.
Pity that you have such difficulty with details. The relevant law refers to an “official proceeding,” not a “process.” Interesting that you have difficulty with gender ID.
According to Democrats and most generous disrupting, an official proceeding is worth 10 to 20 years. Don’t forget! That’s what they did to the January 6 demonstrators.
Dear Prof Turley,
Get your own facts straight. The vote — the official proceeding — occurs in the Capitol Building NOT the Cannon Building. The proceeding in the Capitol Building was NOT impacted, per the USCP.
Let the record show that on the day our country’s most powerful Republican publicly calls NY’s Attorney General “corrupt & a racist” & attacks a judge for ruling that his company spent years defrauding banks & the IRS, Fox News legal contributor, Jonathan Turley, devotes all of his time & energy to blogging & tweeting about a Democratic Congressman, Hunter & Joe Biden, & Gavin Newsom.
Turley proclaims it’s an “unassailable fact that Joe Biden MAY HAVE benefitted from corruption.” But keep in mind that Professor Turley judiciously believes in our legal system’s presumption of innocence.
Keep us posted on whether House Republicans expel Bowman for delaying Democrats from overwhelming voting in favor of McCarthy’s stopgap funding bill to prevent our government from shutting down, JT.
Bowman is precisely what one can expect from his constituency. They should have no complaints. It is why NYC and NYS are the way they are. “Those who can, do”; “Those who can’t. teach”; “Those who can’t teach, teach teachers”; “Those who can’t teach teachers, are elected to high office”.
Correction: Professor Turley, you need to get your facts straight regarding Matt Goetz.
In February, “The Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes.”
“Bowman did this intentional act to disrupt Congress from their vote with the end goal of forcing a shutdown of the government.”
You’re not a mind-reader and do not know his goal. The FACT is that he didn’t disrupt any official proceeding. The official proceeding — the vote — was in the Capitol Building, a block away from where Bowman was in the Cannon Building (see the map here: https://www.visitthecapitol.gov/visit/maps-and-brochures/us-capitol-map). The USCP have confirmed that the fire alarm had no effect in any building other than Cannon.
U.S. Capitol Police confirmed in an earlier statement that the fire alarm caused an EVACUATION of the Cannon office building at 12:05 p.m. Eastern time.
Therefore, the proceedings WERE impacted.
Get your facts straight and quit with the false comments.
Get your own facts straight.
The vote — the official proceeding — occurs in the Capitol Building NOT the Cannon Building. The proceeding in the Capitol Building was NOT impacted, per the USCP.
If we take the evidence at face value and we can use Occam’s Razor to assert a motive…
He should be charged w a crime and let the courts sort it out.
That said… he should be held under the same conditions the J6 protesters were kept.
And he should be ousted.
Lets face it. Pelosi and company set up a very interesting precedence.
Just ask Ray Epps.
I agree with the good professor, he should not be expelled or other such actions.
What he did lacked certain . . . common sense.
If an accident, I would question his common sense and intelligence.
If intentional, I would question his common sense and intelligence.
Regardless, press on with pressing matters like the Army War College essay saying the all volunteer fighting force may have out lived its usefulness, and partial conscription may be necessary, aka The Draft. That is where Biden’s all new, all woke military and proxy forever wars have gotten us to.
Turley is side stepping the fact that Bowman did this intentional act to disrupt Congress from their vote with the end goal of forcing a shutdown of the government.
The precedent set was the draconian arrest and confinement of the J6 protesters. Where several have been held without bail in horrific and unhealthy situations, along w being found guilty of disrupting Congress and face multiple years in prison.
(Some more, some less) Just for walking into the Capitol.
Therefore Bowman should face those same charges for his intentional disruption. No longer is it just fun and games.
Pelsoi and company set the ground rules and they need to be held accountable when someone like Bowman does the same thing. (What if someone on his staff started a rumor of a bomb threat that forced the evacuation?
Sorry Turley, can’t have your cake and eat it too.
Good one, Upstate Farmer! I, too, have been wondering whether the draft should be reinstated.
The best treatment for uncivilized, irrational, thuggish behavior by a duly elected representative would be to publish their offensive behaviors, heavily, within their own district and actively suggest to those constituents if this is the best they can offer up to The United States House of Representatives. Put the onus on those voters and ask if they want their district to be continually outraged and embarrassed by such inappropriate behavior. Make THEM confront the hideous bag of gas that now represents them to the world and then ask them if they think they could do better if they based their selection on merit rather than skin color and ideological fanaticism.