Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Jailed Iranian Advocate for Women’s Rights

I have often written about the struggle of activists in Iran, Saudi Arabia, and other countries to fight for equal rights. These women continue to inspire many of us as they face violence and incarceration for fighting for rights that many of us take for granted. Narges Mohammadi, 51, was given the Nobel Prize “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”

Mohammadi has always refused to yield to the prejudices of the religious extremists in her country. She attended Imam Khomeini International University and received a degree in physics. She became a professional engineer before the injustices around her led to her work as a journalist and human rights advocate.

Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times and convicted five times. Most recently, she was given a 12-year sentence after she attended a memorial for a person killed in nationwide protests. She is now held in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison.

I can’t think of a more worthy recipient or a better time for this award to be given as women continue their existential fight for freedom in Iran.

