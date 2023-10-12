The Politics of Chaos: Disorder in the House Did Not Cause a Terror Attack in Israel

Below is my column in The Messenger on how the Speaker’s Chair has become the latest manifestation of our politics of chaos. This includes the truly bizarre suggestion of the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin that the GOP “invited” the terror attack in Israel by allowing eight members and the entire Democratic block to vacate the chair. While Rep. Steve Scalise (R., La.) received the most votes in the GOP caucus yesterday, the party remains divided between him and Jim Jordan (R., Oh.).
“Republicans’ weakness invites terror.” Those words on X (formerly known as Twitter) from the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin perfectly captured our new politics of chaos. Rubin and others either accused Republicans of benefitting or actually inviting terrorism with the removal of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
In reality, the vacant speaker’s chair will not materially affect our response to the massacre in Israel. Moreover, you have to take leave of any sense of reality to believe that Hamas was watching the U.S. House of Representatives to coordinate this attack. The massacre happened to occur on the anniversary of the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago.
And, no, the Yom Kippur War was not launched due to any looming motion to vacate the chair of then-House Speaker Carl Albert (D-Okla.). Indeed, when that war started, Vice President Spiro Agnew was preparing to resign over a tax-evasion scandal. No one suggested that his pending vacancy invited the 1973 attack on Israel by Egypt and Syria.
Those also were bitter political times, but there still remained a few red lines in politics. There were some things that the leadership of both major political parties would not do.
After House Democrats voted unanimously, along with eight Republicans, to vacate the speaker’s chair, many politicians and some pundits are now deriding the GOP for the chaos of not having a House speaker as a war rages in the Middle East.
The decision of House Democrats to support the effort of members like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to decapitate the House leadership was a defining moment for the House as an institution.
House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) expressed shock at the vote that she helped to engineer, intoning that “this is a solemn day in the U.S. House of Representatives … Right-wing MAGA extremism has enveloped the Republican Party and taken over the business of the People’s House.”
The moment represented a final collapse of any institutional loyalty in the House.
Some of us have a deep love for the House as an institution. I began my association with the House as a teenaged leadership page in the 1970s and continued through to my legal representation of the House in federal court. I have testified more than 100 times over the last four decades on a wide array of constitutional and statutory issues. I also have represented both Democratic and Republican members in court.
Over that long period, I never lost faith that the House would rise to the occasion when members had to act in the interests of not just the institution but the nation.
As a Madisonian scholar, my faith rested in the strong institutional interests left to members by the Constitution. While shifting majorities and political issues have often left bitter divisions, Madison gave all members incentives to jealously protect their institution in carrying out constitutional functions.
Despite our periods of political rage and division, no Congress has ever vacated the chair. That says a great deal about our politics today. There was a time when the Democrats would never have vacated the chair just to disrupt the institution. Doing so is the politics of chaos to fit an age of rage. It is the same rage that leads someone like Rubin to declare that “we have to collectively, in essence, burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them because if there are survivors, if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again.”
Consider the choice that the Democrats made with this vote. Former Speaker McCarthy insisted that his predecessor, Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), assured him that she would never support such a vote if a member like Gaetz sought to remove him. This past week, she denied making such a pledge. However, putting aside who is lying, it was a pledge that she should have made and kept.
The Democrats elected to support a motion from a member — Gaetz — who they have denounced and despised for years. They did so despite the fact that McCarthy was facing opposition for having worked and compromised with Democrats to keep the government open. More importantly, they did so in the full knowledge that they were certain to get a more strident House Speaker when Republicans select a replacement. The chances of getting bipartisan legislation passed would be diminished, not enhanced, by the move. Yet, not one Democrat broke ranks and voted to prevent such chaos.
This week, McCarthy seemed to dangle the chance that he could be reinstated as the GOP divides between Reps. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). A number of House Republicans are citing the war in Israel as calling for immediate action to fill the seat.
The fact, however, is that the Biden administration has all of the money and the ability needed to respond to this crisis. Congress has allowed billions in dollars to float around the Defense Department and other agencies. When the Obama administration effectively launched a war against Libya, it funded the entire campaign out of loose cash.
This crisis is not a vacuum of power — it is a vacuum of principle. McCarthy was a thrill-kill for his opponents. While expressing alarm at how the House could not operate with the speakership vacated, not a single Democrat crossed the aisle to support the institution by opposing the motion to vacate. Indeed, a small number of Democrats could have merely voted “present” to avoid the decapitation of the House leadership. Instead, they apparently wanted to disrupt the House.
So, Democrats supplied all but eight votes to vacate the chair and then immediately ran to cameras to express alarm that the House was now unable to function.
In her tweet, Rubin showed how chaos is worth the effort by accusing Republicans of fostering the terrorism that massacred more than 1,000 Israelis: “How about this: With US House in chaos and US military promotions on hold, Hamas struck. Republicans’ weakness invites terror.” It takes pure rage to seize upon an unspeakable crime against humanity and use it as a cudgel against one’s political opponents.
Even without the war, vacating the speaker’s chair is not just dysfunctional but dangerous for a democracy. It shows that there is no longer a loyal opposition that would support either a president or a House speaker to preserve the functioning of government. The vote did not invite terrorism — it invited chaos. And it has now succeeded to a degree that should give pause to every House Democrat — and to the eight Republicans who joined them — when they next consider yielding to the temptations of the moment as members of Congress.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
91 thoughts on “The Politics of Chaos: Disorder in the House Did Not Cause a Terror Attack in Israel”
Rubin prays, Oh rock speak and tell me if a Republican is hiding behind you so that I can set him on fire. Hamas prays, Oh rock speak and tell me if a Jew is hiding behind you so that I can kill him. The Klan says, Oh rock tell me if a black man is hiding behind you so that I can lynch him. There’s not an ounce of difference in their prayers even if one of them lays her head on her pillow in the lap of luxury at night and prayers for a fiery end to her enemies.
Washington Post, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, LA Times, NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, Miami Herald, Boston Globe and on and on including supposed journalist at the Associated Press write and broadcast “Sophistry” and Jennifer Rubin is just one shining example. They lack humility, modesty, are intolerable, vain, are discursive with intended obfuscation, lacking in coherence and above all are full of grievances. Their words and action are heard/read by the leftist in this country with Rose Colored glasses and an idealized brain full of mush, having no understanding of history past or current events.
They twist the meaning of the Constitution, laws, and words in hopes their views will be adopted, as exampled that man can be woman, free speech is only free to them, and evil only exists in those they despise. Their product be it, written or verbal has and continues to cause harm and derisive attitudes amongst the population. They refuse facts and project their individual truths to camouflage known’s. These charlatans must be exposed.
American weakness, produced by the irrefutably ineligible, anti-American Barack Hussein “Barry Soetoro” Obama and his nationalist, extremist, anti-American, Iranian advisor, Valerie Jarrett, through their puppet and proxy, Joke Buydem, caused the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the provision by North Korea of ammunition to Russia, the finalization of Chinese plans to invade Taiwan, and the heinous, terror attack on Israel by Iran through its proxy Hamas.
Why would any dictator worth his salt wait for Donald Trump to be back in office?
So did Biden need the House leader to be in position to send a Navy fleet to the shores of Israel? Rubin of the Post will take any opportunity to take a shot at Republicans. Even the deaths of children in a Israel can be used in her political quest to burn the enemy to the ground. Just like her compatriots in Hamas want to burn Israel to the ground. It’s always east to say by people who will designate the striking of the match to others while they remain in the defense of their bunkers where the truth goes to die.
When asked about the decapitated children in Israel all the Democrats could do was to slither down the halls to their offices as fast as they could. There are a handful of Democrats who condemned the flying of the Palestinian flag in front of the office of a Democratic Representative of Congress. Where are the rest?
Can someone please explain to me what exactly the “chaos” is? Don’t they just elect another speaker?
My understanding is that one reason the 8 Republicans were upset is that McCarthy refused to allow members enough time to read bills before voting on them. That alone seems like reason to bring in some adult supervision. The US House is not the kindergarten student council!
There’s also a temporary speaker, McCarthy as all priors chose one it is given to the “recorder” or whatever I forget the house name so that if a vacancy comes they are the temp speaker.
It’s one of McCarthgy’s buds he is temp speaker now, starts with a C (last name) I believe.
So they are all blowing smoke. What absolutely terrifies them is accountability is here. It’s terrifying because they might not just be able to say they take accountability like they have been doing, they might have to actually practice some or get stomped. Further they cower in fear because the genius Gaetz used their own demoncrat depravity against them to shove the institution in the direction it needs to go for that. JT admonished the demoncrats for it.
So you’re seeing the usual – smoke and mirrors.
In 2006 I considered nancy Pelosi to be the most dangerous woman in America.
When she says McCarthy is lying about being assured by Pelosi she would not support a vote to vacate, this is pure Pelosi.
Let’s remember this woman rammed through a 1.2 trillion dollar piece of legislation in December right before the GOP was to take control of the House in January of 2023 —
Nancy should be at the top or near the top of real Americans’ list of evil politicians — those who need to just go — retire —
I am no Pelosi fan. But you really want this guy to lead the country…
Professor Turley neglects to mention that in order to become speaker on the unprecedented 15th vote, one of the concessions McCarthy made to Gaetz & other GOP holdouts was introducing a set of House rules which allowed a single member to make a motion to vacate. Turley buries the unassailable fact that every single House Democrat voted against McCarthy’s new House rules & warned that it would make the House ungovernable.
Turley publicly lobbied House Republicans to open an impeachment inquiry on Biden. When McCarthy finally followed suit, Turley was the first witness to testify on opening day. One week later, Gaetz filed a motion to vacate. Now Professor Turley wants us all to believe that if a motion to vacate was filed against Nancy Pelosi one week after she launched Trump’s impeachment inquiry, Turley is absolutely positive every House Republican would cross the aisle to support the institution by voting to keep Pelosi as speaker because Republicans know vacating the speaker’s chair is not just dysfunctional but dangerous for democracy. Seriously, JT?
Judging by Turley’s 22 months of massive influence peddling allegations against Biden, the professor seems to be pinning his hopes that McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry will finally lead to his thrill-kill of Biden.
Yesterday, Trump praised President Xi and Hezbollah as “very smart,” while also criticizing Israel.
During World War II the Japanese and Germans were very smart. They built the best fighter aircraft and tanks in the world. When you think your enemy lacks intelligence you underestimate their capability at your peril. The strength of the Japanese and the Germans was grossly underestimated. Facing reality has nothing to do with praise for your enemy.
So insulting our allies and praising our enemies is a good thing? There isn’t a dictator or despotic leader in the world that Trump has not praised.
The reason the chair is vacated is because the chair is a liar and we finally have a small contingent that is targeting the crime of continuing resolutions and bundling votes and excessive overspending thus the weakening of the world reserve currency and massive inflation – the speech Gaetz gave was right on 100% and is the extension of the crushed Tea Party the oligarchs and congress wanted out of their hair so they could suck the teat forever.
JT admits we will get a “harsher” replacement but all that means to us who are sick of the wacko budget is we won and it is possible some restraint will be implemented.
We have McCarthy doing the ukie war side deal in secret – HAHAHHAHAHAHA you blew it son.
So looking back we can thank the “chaos” for likely extending the life of the nation. CHAOS MY BUTT.
There’s a temp speaker McCarthy picked before he started as is the rule and HE IS THE SPEAKER NOW.
Notice how the chaos criers don’t mention that – they pretend the seat is empty.
Noted in the article the banks are all taking profit and loading it into stock buybacks for corpo bonuses and personal wealth and dousing dividends to get away with it – they are doing it exceeding their earnings for the year, thus reducing their liquidity and capability of sustaining in a downturn.
So the idiots in charge know this but haven’t stopped it.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is telling reporters that Democrats could work with the GOP on a consensus Speaker choice. “It means partnering to reopen the House,” Jeffries said, “and changing the rules that were enacted in January that empower…extreme members.”
“House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) expressed shock at the vote that she helped to engineer, intoning that “this is a solemn day in the U.S. House of Representatives … Right-wing MAGA extremism has enveloped the Republican Party and taken over the business of the People’s House.” So……I guess the democrats are part of the “Right-wing MAGA extremism” because they voted with the “Right-wing MAGA’s”, right????? How totally ignorant are these LEFT-WING LEMMINGS???
By the tone of your response you are likely a trump supporter. So you rag on “LEFT-WING LEMMINGS???” while the R party can do nothing unless it has the express endorsement of the pussy grabbing rapist trump who lobs infantile insults like a well educated pre schooler. Yep, makes sense to me.
There are those among us who try to separate Palestinians from Hamas. The Central Elections Commission released the final results on Sunday, 29 January 2006, and announced that Change and Reform (Hamas) had won 74 of the 132 seats, while Fatah trailed with 45. According to the results, Hamas won the large majority of the constituency seats but was more narrowly ahead on the lists. Since then what has Hamas done to improve the lives of the Palestinian people? How many millions of dollars were used for the cement to line the walls of the tunnels into Israel? The people of Gaza are poor but their leadership spends billions on some of the most sophisticated weaponry available in the world. When the people of Gaza protest the actions of their leadership they will gain my support. Until then they should be considered complicit in the slaughter and should be dealt with accordingly.
Half of “the people of Gaza” are children. Do you want them slaughtered too?
Anonymous, I see your Gaza children and up your bet with the decapitated children in Israel. Children in Gaza may indeed die because they are use as human shields by Hamas. Hamas has military installations in the same buildings where children live and go to school and then uses the death of the children when their military locations are destroyed as a propaganda lever. Just like you just did.
In Gaza, at least 1,417 people have died and another 6,268 have been wounded since Saturday, according to the latest numbers.
At least 447 children and 248 women are among those killed in Gaza.
695 out of 1400, so very near HALF the dead are women and children.
That’s great targeting, the best targeting the world. LOL WOW ISRAEL THANKS SO MUCH FOR THE GREAT BRAGGING ON IT… HAHHAHA
“Hey shak, dont you know… israel has best save the non coms special targeting bombs that make sounds flyers warnings blah blah blah blah blah BLAH BLAH BLAH PUUUKEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE !”
Guess what – I DON’T BUY IT.
“As a Madisonian scholar, my faith rested in the strong institutional interests left to members by the Constitution. While shifting majorities and political issues have often left bitter divisions, Madison gave all members incentives to jealously protect their institution in carrying out constitutional functions.”
Then what, Professor, should happen when the House, Senate, and Executive branches choose to institutionalize their own Power above the enumerated limits imposed by the Constitution – as in, “We don’t need no stinking 9th and 10th Amendments!” Do you agree the ongoing institutional acceptance of government’s growing overreach today is something Madison would not approve? If so, why continue to admire that particular institution?
Do you agree the ongoing institutional acceptance of government’s growing overreach today is something Madison would not approve?
Good question JAFO.
Jonathan: Talk about “chaos” inside the House GOP, you need look no further than George Santos. The DOJ has just filed a superseding indictment against Santos. The total counts have gone from 13 to 23! The new counts allege Santos was involved in wire fraud and theft by using donor credit card info to steal money from donors and family members and pocketing the money. NY members of the GOP want to expel Santos. Do you think whoever becomes the Speaker will go along? Not likely. The new Speaker need every vote. When Santos thought Jim Jordan would become Speaker he went to him and said he would support Jordan if he would protect him. Santos has done the same thing with Scalise now that he is the frontrunner. Santos is the ultimate scammer and fraud.
And if the above is not sufficient just look at the “chaos” over at Fox News. Fox host Greg Gutfeld claimed on his broadcast earlier in the month that “elections don’t work” and the nation is in “peril and chaos”. Why? Because street criminals get lower sentences while the Jan. 6 insurrectionists go to prison for years–“We have no border. We have crime everywhere. Every facet of society is in peril and chaos because our elections don’t matter”. Gutfeld called for a new violent Civil War.
All this “chaos” is not coming from the Dems. It’s coming from the House GOP and Fox News. That’s the “chaos” you apparently don’t want to discuss.
No. Chaos is being slaughtered in Rwanda, a million of them, while clinton was getting head from Monica even as he pretending he just didn’t know. Those poor black folk, burned alive and hacked to death, knew chaos.
Jennifer Rubin must be a Harvard Graduate. She is well into the thought cycle of IDIOCRACY.