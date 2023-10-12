The Incredibles: Roughly 80 Percent of Grades Given at Harvard are in the A Range

The Harvard Crimson

On this trajectory, Harvard will be at 100 percent As in year 2033. It may seem the perfect grading system for a trophy generation. However, my students have long objected that they never wanted the trophies. It is not their generational problem, it is ours. We resolved the struggle over tough decisions by not making them.

What is interesting is that Harvard is creating an effective three-grade system where the curve runs from A+ to A-.

The new report seems to vindicate William F. Buckley, Jr. when he declared “I’d rather entrust the government of the United States to the first 400 people listed in the Boston telephone directory than to the faculty of Harvard University.”