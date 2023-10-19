Michigan Professor Under Fire For Tearing Down Pictures of Israelis Killed or Taken Hostage by Hamas

Yesterday, we discussed the videotape of three NYU students tearing down pictures of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas in the recent terrorist attack. These pictures are being placed on campuses around the country to remind people of these hostages remain held by Hamas in Gaza as well as those killed by Hamas. Now, University of Michigan Professor Erik Gordon is accused to the same destructive act, caught on camera tearing down the photos in a university building.

A site called StopAntisemitism posted the image with the following message:

“Disgusting – University of Michigan Professor Erik Gordon tears down posters of the kidnapped Israelis, some of them US citizens, being held in Gaza,” the group wrote on X. “Note the despicable smirk on his face.”

There has been no response from Gordon or the University of Michigan. It is not clear why he tore down the pictures. Gordon was not one of the signatories on the recent letter signed by hundreds of faculty and students objecting to the failure of President Santa Ono to mention the plight of Palestinians in her response to the massacre or the “the violence of Israel’s seventy-five year occupation.”

Gordon posts that he is a contributor to National Public Radio Morning Edition’s Marketplace and Marketplace Morning Report. He has also reportedly served on the faculty of the University of Michigan Law School.

His bio lists various teaching areas including “corporate governance and activism.”

