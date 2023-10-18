New York University is investigating an incident involving three alleged NYU students caught on videotape tearing down posters of Hamas hostages. The videos were taken outside NYU’s Tisch Hall and shared by the Students Supporting Israel NYU Chapter. The chapter identified them as NYU students, but it is not clear if that has been established by the university.
The red and white posters with the word “KIDNAPPED” have gone up across New York City to remind people that 200 people have been taken hostage by Hamas.
It is telling that these individuals wanted to remove the images of these victims of a terrorist attack. It is one thing to advocate for Palestinian rights and to protest grievances. Many on our campuses have done so for years. However, that should be accompanied by a condemnation of the massacre of civilians, rape of women, and the taking of hostages. Those are atrocities and constitute crimes against humanity under international law. Hamas does not represent the Palestinian cause. It is a terrorist group that has engaged in unspeakable crimes.
Tearing down these pictures will not erase the memory of these victims.
Here are some of those pictures:
9 thoughts on “Photos of Hamas Hostages Torn Down at NYU”
It is a terrible thing how hate grows with ignorance.
If this doesn’t clearly illustrate the perniciously depraved condition of education in this nation perhaps a 2×4 to the noggin is the last resource open to us. That such warped ideologies are festering within the walls of what had been the pride of our nation is revolting and beyond alarming. If we are to save ourselves as a civilized culture a great deal of fumigation and eradication of those pushing hatred and lies must occur and only when the financial hurt is put on these institutions will this happen.
When people say or by their actions display acts of radicalism, believe them.
Attributed to Aeschylus “When war is declared, Truth is the first casualty”. Various speakers have also been attributed but that is not clearly established to any. Often quoted by several people in the 1916-1917 time period when there was much discussion in the US about entering the First World War. Many strict isolationists used this notion. We see this now both in Ukraine and in Israel and Gaza. Was a factor in the Gulf War when precision munitions from the US also hit a Bomb shelter in Iraq in Baghdad.
Facts are nebulous in wars and especially when Islamic Terrorists are involved. They tend to have a propensity for staging missile attacks from populated areas, building command centers under hospitals and near schools and mosques and they incite these events to gain propaganda in the Middle East populations who are eager to use and believe them. Intent is irrelevant, facts are irrelevant. Only the shock value and propaganda is relevant, unfortunately. Truth is to be combated at all venues, even universities in the US.
Radicals should be expelled from school! There are differences between right, and wrong and anyone engaged in radical behavior should not be tolerated on campus, in our government offices or in this country. This is America so radicals need to move on or get over their ideology.
