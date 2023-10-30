Bachelors of Advocacy: The Rise of Activism over Academics in US Higher Education

Below is my column in The Hill on the rise of advocacy courses and degrees in higher education. Activism has always been a valued part of our colleges and universities. Indeed, many departments have long incorporated advocacy subjects in their course of study, including in law schools. My concern is the degree to which advocacy is now overwhelming academics in some of these programs. It is often hard to tell the difference between advocacy groups and advocacy programs in these universities. For some schools, a new B.A. model — a Bachelors of Advocacy — is emerging in higher education.
“Field trip for an extra 5 points.” The offer to students at the University of California-Berkeley sounded like a typical offer for students to go to a special exhibit at a museum or lecture at an institute. The “field trip” referenced by graduate assistant Victoria Huynh was joining a protest “against settler-colonial occupation of Gaza.”
This extra credit offer is all too typical of higher education today, where advocacy is now being taught as if it were a course of study. After an outcry, the school solved the problem by ordering “a number of options for extra credit, not just one.”
Many advocacy-based classes have course descriptions that sound analytical and clinical. The UC Davis course “Asian American Communities and Race Relations,” for instance, states that it covers “race relations and the commonalities and differences between Asian Americans and other race and ethnic groups.” However, the assignments and lectures often reflect a political viewpoint that students are expected to mimic if they want to excel in the class.
In this course, a screen shot showed that the class would discuss “Palestinian history in relation to class concepts like colonialism, imperialism, and Third World solidarity.” It is clear enough that “the solidarity” cannot extend to Israel.
Advocacy has increasingly displaced academics in higher education. Activism now permeates higher education as social justice becomes the touchstone for many departments. Today protests rather than Plato are more likely to be the concentration of many students.
Even journalism students are now sometimes told to drop “objectivity” and “leave neutrality behind.” Former executive editor for The Washington Post Leonard Downie Jr. explained that “pursuing objectivity can lead to false balance or misleading ‘bothsidesism’ in covering stories about race, the treatment of women, LGBTQ+ rights, income inequality, climate change and many other subjects.”
Advocacy has long been part of graduate programs like law and social work, where students are trained to represent the interests of clients or other individuals. But now, advocacy and activism itself is being offered as a general course for students in place of education. Where protests were once defiant demonstrations held in the university yard, they are now a course of study in classrooms led by academic activists.
For example, Arizona State University offers a BA program entirely on “community advocacy and social policy” that focuses on “historically under-served individuals, families and communities.” Students “complete courses in two core areas: diversity and oppressed populations and social issues and interventions.”
Many schools offer “advocacy and social justice studies.” At the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, students are offered the opportunity to “study social justice with distinguished instructors from a wide range of academic departments, from Afro-American Studies to Women, Gender, Sexuality Studies.”
Camden County College offers a diversity and social justice degree based on the advocacy work of the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic, which “revealed the depth of social inequality and its life-or-death consequences.” Others offer “a certificate of proficiency in social justice and an A.S. degree in Human Services, Social Justice Advocacy.”
These courses offer far left-faculty platforms to proselytize and politicize. It is often confined to one side of the political spectrum and occurs now on every level of our educational system. In academic departments, future primary and secondary teachers are taught that “teaching is a political act” that allows them to instill political and social values in their young pupils. Those students can then attend college and get degrees in activism and advocacy.
In New York, 1.1 million students were excused by the Department of Education to leave their classes to march against climate change. It seems doubtful that the same accommodation would be allowed for countervailing conservative causes like pro-life marches or demonstrations in favor of gun rights.
These courses dovetail with faculties that have moved radically to the left, with many faculty using their courses to espouse political viewpoints more than educate. The clear message to students is that they are expected to express the same views in their own analysis.
One professor erased any pretense and directly required students to contribute to her advocacy group as part of their training. In the meantime, conservative faculty find themselves censored or suspended for engaging in unpopular speech or attending controversial rallies.
Universities as a whole have largely purged their ranks of Republicans and conservatives over the last few decades. A new survey conducted by the Harvard Crimson shows that more than three-quarters of Harvard Arts and Sciences and School of Engineering and Applied Sciences faculty respondents identify as “liberal” or “very liberal.” Only 2.5 percent identified as “conservative,” and only 0.4 percent as “very conservative.”
Another study by Georgetown University’s Kevin Tobia and MIT’s Eric Martinez found that only 9 percent of law school professors identify as conservative at the top 50 law schools.
In these departments with advocacy and social justice components, diversity of thought runs from the left to the far left.
Some of these faculty advocates can teach by example. At the University of California, Santa Barbara, feminist studies associate professor Mireille Miller-Young physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display. She later pleaded guilty to criminal assault, but the university refused to fire or discipline her.
Other professors continue to engage in violence or destruction in front of students in order to block pro-life or other views from being expressed on campuses.
The same blind rage was shown after the massacre of Israelis by Hamas this month as faculty rallied students to denounce Israel. UC Davis Professor (and undergraduate adviser) Jemma Decristo posted social media threats against the faculty and the families of those supporting Israel as possible targets. Decristo wrote: “one group of ppl we have easy access to in the U.S. is all these zionist journalists who spread propaganda and misinformation…they have houses w addresses, kids in school, they can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more.” This threatening language was accompanied by pictures of a knife and an axe, followed by three drops of blood.
The university eventually denounced Decristo’s violent, threatening comments, but it had no prior qualms about the professor teaching American studies to UC Davis students. She is part of the radical chic — the far left professors who have populated departments for years.
The emphasis on advocacy at the expense of education has also contributed to the increasing hostility toward opposing views on campus. These professors and students often show little tolerance for others’ views and “advocate” by canceling or silencing other views as “harmful.”
Many of us encourage political activism and engagement of our students. They need to bring their passion and voices to the debates today over issues ranging from abortion to the environment to wars.
We have long benefited from intellectual activists in our country, but they were intellectuals first and activists second. They were thought-leaders who used classic education to advance societal change. As jobs and markets become more competitive, we are not doing these students any favors as we crank out thousands with few skills beyond staging demonstrations.
Jonathan Turley is J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at the George Washington University Law School.
Funny. I don’t remember having that much spare time in engineering school. Problem sets, labs, and all that.
Advocacy/Indoctrination Majors. Soon to be required in kindergarten and it’s against the law to tell their parents. All aboard for the victory tour.
I watched “World on Fire” last night and world/national news this morning. It’s becoming more and more difficult to distinguish between the two.
Advocacy majors have squeezed the lifeblood out of California. We are their Petri dish, and they are strangling us one regulation at a time.
Such nonsense. There are scarcely any institutions of “higher education.” Propaganda isn’t education.
Today, virtually all so-called colleges and universities have been replaced by Leftist Indoctrination Entities, aka LIES. The pupils of these LIES know nothing, understand nothing, and are simply dupes, dopes, and dummies.
Simple; just drop the appellations of scholar, academic, professor and replace those with more appropriate and truthful identifiers as activist, propagandist, zealot and provocateur. Now relabel academic institutions of all levels as indoctrination centers and end all government subsidies and private support that do not agree with such radical endeavors. With only Soros, Bezos and Zuckerberg type funding those businesses, they will be defunct in no time.
Jonathan: “Advocacy” has always been a part of university life. In the early 1960s, as a university student, I was exposed to advocacy in many ways–advocacy over the Civil Rights struggle in the South, the “free speech” movement, protests over US attempts to overthrown the Castro government and other issues. One day in one of my history classes, the professor announced there would be a protest over the Bay of Pigs invasion by the CIA. The professor told us that anyone who wanted to attend would be offered extra credit if they wrote an essay about their experiences. So “advocacy” has always been part of the academic experience.
Now on one hand you say “many of us encourage political activism and engagement of our students.” But in the same breath you claim “advocacy has increasingly displaced academics in higher education”. Can’t have it both ways. Either you support advocacy or you don’t. What you apparently object to is courses that emphasize gender equality, race, LGBTQ+ rights, climate change and other subjects. The core of your argument is that “these courses offer far-left faculty platforms to proselytize and politicize”. It’s a frequent theme in your columns that the “far-left” has taken over academia and conservative professors have been “purged” from faculty. But these claims are not backed up with any proof.
I doubt the core subjects for graduation have changed much. What has changed is that colleges and universities are now offering course studies in equity, inclusion and diversity–subjects that appeal to the younger generation. It’s based on the old principle of supply and demand. The bottom line is students are not being force fed. At Camden County College, which you mention, it offers a degree in “Human Services, Social Justice Advocacy”. It’s not required for graduation. Students can choose other subject like engineering or science. That is the difference you overlook.
False dichotomy.
DM doesn’t understand what dichotomy means. So, as a public service, I’ll define it as two contrasting things, concepts, or ideas. But now that DM knows what you wrote, he may take umbrage with your comment. Fortunately, DM doesn’t know what umbrage means either.
Dennis: Never has your limited comprehension or understanding of what Professor Turley wrote been more evident or pronounced. It’s one thing to express an opposing opinion (which is welcomed here). It is another to completely miss the point of what is said, and turn it around for no reason other than to oppose.
(1) Your first paragraph states: “Advocacy has always been a part of university life…So ‘advocacy’ has always been part of the academic experience.”
Did you happen to read what Turley actually said, to wit, “Activism has always been a valued part of our colleges and universities. Indeed, many departments have long incorporated advocacy subjects in their course of study, including in law schools. My concern is the degree to which advocacy is now overwhelming academics in some of these programs…”
Try to read and reread what Turley said, until you understand what he is saying.
(2) Your second paragraph states: “Now on one hand you [Turley] say ‘many of us encourage political activism and engagement of our students.” But in the same breath you claim ‘advocacy has increasingly displaced academics in higher education’. Can’t have it both ways. Either you support advocacy or you don’t.”
Actually, I (Lin) was rather surprised that you do not understand the difference. Let me put it more simply for you, Dennis.
Professors who encourage engagement and involvement in political discourse/activism is NOT THE SAME as professors imbuing students with THEIR OWN (the professors’) political views and proselytizing them, especially by virtue of their positions as professors. Do you see the difference?
(3) Your third paragraph states : “What has changed is that colleges and universities are now offering course studies in equity, inclusion and diversity–subjects that appeal to the younger generation.. [but] Students can choose other subject like engineering or science [if they want]. That is the difference you [Turley] overlook..”
This (your, Dennis’s) statement is so fatuous I (Lin) cannot bring myself about to address it.
Thanks for reading this, yours truly, lin.
Dennis McIntyre, you’re a deluded liar, here is the proof, me laughing at you, your quote, then the beat down:
LMAO
“But these claims are not backed up with any proof.”
You’re drowning in an Egyptian river.
https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2022/7/13/faculty-survey-political-leaning/
very liberal 37+ %
liberal 45 %
_________________________
82% + demotard left
moderate 16% independent or lying lefties
conservative < 2 %
——————————-
UNDER 2% CONSERVATIVE OR REPUBLICAN FACULTY – I'D CALL THAT A PURGE AND JT HAS UNDERSTATED THE FACTS.
Suck it up buttercup.
Teaching can be difficult if the subject is difficult and the students are not well prepared for learning (or the teacher is unprepared for teaching.) Much easier is political advocacy. It requires no brains to throw around epithets.
What else was to be expected from the fatuous poseurs of the Baby Boom generation as they acquired administrative power via mere longevity? This is nothing more than silly 60’s-vintage “revolutionary” pretensions dressed up in pompous academic-speak. Eventually the passage of time and lack of results will dilute this poison. Students will reject the empty rhetoric of the “oldsters”, as they always do and always will. Undoubtedly they are already mocking them behind their backs.
Think this stuff is new? Not even close.
DEI has been in universities for decades. What you are seeing is nothing more than previously indoctrinated students now becoming faculty members as the ideologically incestuous activities expand. As a result, those universities debase themselves by producing an inferior product. And employers and entrepreneurs already recognize this and shop elsewhere for graduates. They realize that a grad that comes with a diploma from what was previously identified as a prestigious school is probably nothing more than garbage in fancy wrapping.
Take comedian Matthew Perry who has passed away, for example.
Matty wrote a book and became an “advocate” about the dangers of drug use. There is a problem though. Matty went to drug rehab 68 times.
Matty never worked with law enforcement to create a list of names, phone numbers, or addresses of the suppliers, street dealers or even king pins. Matty knew every dealer in LA.
Clue: Matty was a liberal Democrat.
It’s all such BS. Kurt Schlichter’s column might be hard to read and it might be hard to digest, but it’s the truth. When people who advocate social justice support butchers like Hamas we are seeing the end of reason and the time to ready for the siege.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2023/10/30/accept-that-savagery-is-the-true-nature-of-the-world-and-deal-with-it-n2630502
Mary,
That was a good, hard read.
Thing is, the modern world wants it’s conflicts and wars all nice, neat, simple with no one getting hurt.
Yet, Cornell students advised to ‘avoid’ kosher dining hall after violent antisemitic threats
“One post states: “if you see a jewish ‘person’ on campus follow them home and slit their throats.”
And then there is the propaganda war. See the NYT headlines and the hospital airstrike.
I, of course, refuse to “accept that savagery is the true nature of the world”. .. although I do continue to recommend to walk softly and carry a big stick.
Don’t believe the Hospital bombing was an errant Hamas rocket .. . more likely an [errant] Israeli U.S. made JDAM.
*also, don’t believe ‘Russia’ blew up Nordstream pipelines or shelling their own positions around the nuclear power plant in Ukraine. etc. etc.
We are the same brutal, cruel, and warlike creatures we have always been. Every headline, every act of hideous violence, and every pro-genocide cheer by the grad school sociopaths who fetishize Third-World savages, proves it. What we have to do is lift the scales from our eyes, understand the situation we are in, and accept it.
Thank you for sharing that link Mary. If this is hard for someone to digest, then it would not surprise me that they had mistakenly thought human nature is “better” in a modern culture. The reality is human nature never changes. Just as laws can be used to thwart the worst of our nature, they can also be used excite it. George Soros has spent billions towards the latter and we’re suffering as a nation because of it.
The whole column is a bad, blind, joke. We the uSA have been slaughtering other nations for 20 plus years, on a rampage of death and destruction never before seen.
Same for israel wiping out gazans like they are flies for the past decades as well.
The writer lives in some mental fantasy that he is the good guy and his country and israel haven’t laid a hand on anyone, being the kind and new peaceful peacenick he extols had better wake up to reality.
HE HAD BETTER WAKE UP TO REALITY. HIS NATION IS A SLAUGHTERING MONSTER OF EPIC PROPORTION. SO IS HIS ALLY.
Once he gets that reality under his dumb dumb belt, he should write another column, apologizing for his stupid self induced delusional bubble.
Outside of the STEM curriculum (and even that is not immune), American education at all levels is in a downward spiral. An advocacy degree is basically a program to create future totalitarians who will work to crush all dissent. There will be no development of critical thinking, no training in quantitative disciplines, and no education in civics, history, or the culture of western civilization. They will graduate not knowing the difference between Bach and Copeland nor Da Vinci and Picasso; they will have no knowledge of the history of totalitarianism, they wont be able to find Afghanistan on a map, and they will think Plato is a planet. But they will advocate for climate change policies and not have one single course in Physics, Meteorology, or even basic Chemistry. The strong student support for Hamas is just the beginning. Look at Turley’s own University where a student group can call for genocide of the Israeli population with no consequences. This country is doomed .