Jack Smith’s War on Free Speech: Attorney General Garland Should Rein in His Special Counsel

Below is my column in The Messenger on the renewed effort of Special Counsel Jack Smith to gag former President Donald Trump. At the same time, Judge Arthur Engoron has repeatedly fined Trump for his public statements about the New York fraud case. Engoron declared this week “Anybody can run for president. I am going to protect my staff.”
There is widespread support for barring attacks on court staff and Trump did attack the Court’s clerk in a prior posting. However, most of his comments have been directed at Engoron and his alleged hostility toward Trump. Where to draw this line is the subject of this column. In my view, criticism of the case, the court, and the prosecutor should be treated as protected speech.
Here is the column:
In 2016, the Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion overturning a conviction that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had seemed willing to secure at whatever cost to the rule of law. The case involved the prosecution of former governor Bob McDonnell (R-Va.), and the lead DOJ prosecutor was now-special counsel Jack Smith. The court dismissed the “tawdry tales” offered by the DOJ and declared that it was far more concerned with the damage that Smith was causing to the legal system with his virtually limitless interpretation of criminality.
The rebuke came to mind this week as Smith continued his unrelenting effort to gag former president Donald Trump before the 2024 election. Some of us have previously denounced the gag order issued by U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan as unconstitutional, but even that order was more limited than what Smith had demanded.
Even the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a leading critic of Trump, has come out against Smith’s efforts as an attack on the First Amendment.
Undeterred, Smith now wants to reinstate and expand the gag on Trump, citing Trump’s comments about his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who reportedly has been given an immunity deal by Smith. (Meadows’ lawyer disputes those reports.)
Smith wants to bar Trump from criticizing any witnesses as well as the prosecution and the court. That would include criticisms of former Vice President Mike Pence, currently one of his opponents for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, on his allegations linked to the earlier election.[Update: after this column ran, Pence withdrew from the presidential campaign]
Of course, gagging Trump will not materially affect the jury pool in the case. The Smith prosecutions are one of the biggest issues in this election. Moreover, it will not protect potential witnesses from withering criticism in the middle of an election that could turn on the public view of these cases.
Indeed, Smith has insisted on trying Trump before the election but now also wants to prevent him from speaking fully about the case before the election. Trump alone would be gagged, even as other politicians and pundits debate the merits of the cases and the countervailing allegations of the weaponization of the criminal justice system.
The prior order issued by Judge Chutkan is shockingly vague and overbroad. It bars Trump from “targeting” Smith or his staff or potential witnesses or the “substance of their testimony.” It leaves an undefined and uncertain line as Trump campaigns on what he (and millions of citizens) view as the abuse of the criminal justice system to target President Biden’s main political opponent.
Smith would add to the scope and ambiguity of the order in his latest motion. He is arguing that the court should “modify the defendant’s conditions of release … by clarifying that the existing condition barring communication with witnesses about the facts of the case includes indirect messages to witnesses made publicly on social media or in speeches.”
Consider that for a moment: Smith would treat comments about witnesses, such as Meadows or Pence, as an effort to communicate with a witness.
Thus, Smith continues to litigate with a sense of utter abandon, showing his signature lack of concern for the implications of his legal arguments. It is the type of blind purpose that leads — as it did in the McDonnell case — to a unanimous ruling against you on an otherwise divided Supreme Court.
Ironically, it calls for a level of self-restraint that the trial court itself failed to show in the past. In sentencing a rioter in 2022, Judge Chutkan said that January 6 defendants “were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man — not to the Constitution.” She added that it was “a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.”
Despite clearly indicating with her comment that she believed Trump should be jailed (long before he was indicted), Chutkan has refused to recuse herself in this trial.
The lack of restraint shown by Smith only magnifies the lack of leadership from Attorney General Merrick Garland. The attorney general has repeatedly said that he would give the special counsel full authority and independence. However, that would not ordinarily mean that the attorney general would reduce himself to a mere pedestrian in this process.
This is an example of the ever-shrinking profile of Garland at the Justice Department. He has often told Congress that his knowledge of controversies is limited to what he has read in press accounts. Even beyond the special counsel’s investigations, he seems as proactive as a ficus plant.
Yet, this new gag motion presents a far more serious cost to Garland’s passive role at the department. Smith is taking a hatchet to the First Amendment in these motions. In doing so, he is fueling anger over the perception of a weaponized criminal justice system.
Smith’s deafening attacks on free speech are matched equally by Garland’s utter silence. The attorney general seems to believe that removing himself entirely from these investigations is more important than guaranteeing that his department does not become the enemy of core constitutional rights.
As Smith seems intent on inviting another unanimous Supreme Court opinion against his department, Garland may want to consider voicing a modicum of concern over the cost to free speech in Smith’s efforts to gag Donald Trump.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
14 thoughts on “Jack Smith’s War on Free Speech: Attorney General Garland Should Rein in His Special Counsel”
AG Garland is useless, his words are meaningless, he has adopted the woke/anti Trump/anti freedom/against parents etc agenda. We are thankful he is not on the Supreme Court. Jack Smith needs to be set down by the Supreme Court for his actions and anti freedoms.
(1) “There is widespread support for barring attacks on court staff and Trump did attack the Court’s clerk in a prior posting.”
It’s worth mentioning that the “court staff” that Trump attacked had posed for a grinning photograph with likewise grinning super-political Chuck Schmumer, so maybe if “court staff” wish to position themsselves beyond public criticism they should be required to refrain from posing for grinning photos with grinning politicians.
The court can’t have it both ways — that it’s staff can pose for grinning photos with biased politicians but can’t be criticized for displaying bias while posing for grinining photos with politicians.
(2) “Indeed, Smith has insisted on trying Trump before the election but now also wants to prevent him from speaking fully about the case before the election.”
Anyone (like me) who’s ever been involved in litigation associated with the tort of Abuse of Process recognizes it here, where Smith is using one legal process — criminal prosecution of Trump — for the ulterior purpose of silencing Trump and interfering with his election chances by preventing his ability to pubically respond during an election cycle to public criminal charges against him — criminal charges which ARE talked about in the media and by election opponents, democrat and republican alike
The basic elements of the tort of Abuse of Process are that some legal process has been brought (here, the criminal charges against Trump), and regardless of the ultimate success or failure of that legal process (in other words: regardless of whether Trump is found guilty or not guilty), the process is being used with intent to acheive an ulterior purpose,(in other words: regardless of any finding of guilt or innocence, the charges were brought to interfere with Trump’s ability to publically defend his actions while election opponents are not so constrained and are benefiting from Trump being charged with crimes while Trump has been silenced by the court). So the actual Abuse of Process is to charge Trump with a crime with intent to silence him on the campaign trail regarding what IS undeniably a campaign issue, and thereby improperly influence the 2024 election.
Here in Ohio — where I am and was in court concerning this very issue when Abuse of Process was recognized as an independent tort by the Ohio Supreme Court — the original case that recognized Abuse of Process as an independent tort separate and distinct from Malicious Prosecution (which requires a defendent to be found not guilty before he can sue) is Yaklevich v. Kemp, Schaeffer Rowe Co., L.P.A, and it is well worth reading that case to comprehend the difference between Malicious Prosecution and Abuse of Process:
https://casetext.com/case/yaklevich-v-kemp-schaeffer-rowe-co-lpa
If we taught history and civics, all the Nation would be in an uproar.
We can tie this fiasco, to stats like 40% of Baltimore Schools fail to produce a single student that can read at grade level. The elimination of civics, and replacing history with woke politics.
The basics.
The BoR was added to the Constitution as an incentive to show the people the new Federal govt had defined limits of power.
Jack Smith is exactly the person the founders had in mind. The power mad govt prosector under the power the President attacking political rivals.
When in doubt, the citizen is always given the advantage over the government. Because the govt is nothing but a single powerful man with the unlimited assets of he federal govt.
100 men go free, lest a single man is unjustly found guilty.
Leftist, what with their ignorance of our founding, driven by irrational fear, have been gaslighted into believing Smith is an honest prosecutor. And Garland is anything but a leftist apparatchik
We are living in a MARXIST state. Our Republic is in tatters. We have mo rule of law, nor secure borders. The corruption runs long and deep. Take the FBI. Not one retired agent has spoken up. Which appears to mean FIVE decades of corruption.
You don’t say where the line is. I think bearing any speech that is not a threat or a call for violence is unconstitutional. “Protecting” a clerk from criticism doe not justify a gag order.
“Even the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a leading critic of Trump, has come out against Smith’s efforts as an attack on the First Amendment.”
No, the ACLU objected to Chutkan’s specific gag order, as it was worded, but did not object to having a gag order of any sort.
“That would include criticisms of former Vice President Mike Pence, currently one of his opponents for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, on his allegations linked to the earlier election.”
Pence dropped out of the race yesterday, so if Trump attacks Pence now, it’s as a witness. Trump should not be engaged in witness intimidation.
“gagging Trump … will not protect potential witnesses from withering criticism”
It will protect them from Trump’s attacks or communications, which is the goal.
“Despite clearly indicating with her comment that she believed Trump should be jailed”
Nope, she only indicated the fact that he was free.
If any other defendant were saying the things that Trump is saying about his case, they’d already be jailed prior to trial.
Dictators prefer not to be criticized. They just like it better that way.
The indictments are a ploy. Nobody wants a trial. They are a cudgel to beat Trump with by the media, Democrats, and never Trump Republicans for the next year.. The trial will be delayed until after the election and then Trump will be pardoned by Biden, hoping to set a precedent for his pending legal problems. Biden will not be the Democrat nominee.
LOL
Democrats have become the party of hating free speech and free thought. Those who so vigorously fought “the man” for free speech in the 1960s have ironically become “the man” today and distain any thought or speech they disagree with. Sad.
Any other defendant would have been treated more harshly by courts. You failed to mention the deaths that have occurred due to trump’s exercise of his free speech, see Cleveland FBI office, Ashley Babbit,
Babbit was killed by a Capitol Police officer. You probably also think that Halyna Hutchins was killed by someone other than Alec Baldwin. The person holding the gun and pulling the trigger is the killer.
I have a theoretical. What if Trump had spoken Swahili & not English?
Yeah….Might as well ask Emperor Palpatine to rein in Darth Vader. Gotta be the dumbest thing you’ve ever suggested.