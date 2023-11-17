Lying About Lying? Michael Cohen Appears to Confess to Prior False Statements Under Oath

Below is my column on Fox.com on the new allegations of perjury by Michael Cohen after his testimony in the New York fraud trial of his former client Donald Trump. The alleged perjury occurred in testimony before Congress, but it is part of patterns going back decades. For his critics, Cohen has made lying a virtual art form — supported by an ever-changing array of powerful benefactors.
Here is the column:
If lying were an art form, former Trump fixer Michael Cohen would be its Rembrandt.
Throughout his career, the disbarred lawyer has found powerful clients who valued his reputation for supporting any side that offered the biggest payback.
Now he is accused of yet another lie under oath and the question is whether his current benefactors will again protect him from a criminal charge.
For years, Cohen was the heavy for Donald Trump who threatened everyone from journalists to students with ruin for threatening the former president.
Faced with disbarment and criminal charges, he then became an equally vicious critic of Trump; a human cudgel for Democrats. The most remarkable thing about his checkered career is the one constant: a long, uninterrupted line of lies upon lies. Indeed, he is now accused of lying about prior lies.
I have been a critic of Cohen for years, going back to work as a legal thug for Trump. That criticism continued after Cohen sought to raise money from Democrats as a Trump killer as opposed to a Trump enabler. Those of us familiar with his history warned about the notion that he was now a “liberated former liar.”
As expected, the sides changed but the lies continued.
He would appear as the new star Democratic witness before House Oversight Committee chairman, Elijah Cummings, and was promptly accused of lying under oath again. Cummings refused to take any action against Cohen. He had again found a powerful ally who valued his moral flexibility.
Even after being stripped of his bar license and sentenced to three years in prison, Cohen continued the pattern. In 2019, Cohen failed to appear to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, citing the inability to travel due to a medical surgery. However, he was seen partying before the hearing date with five friends with no apparent problems.
Even in jail, Cohen was accused of lying to a court in violation of an order for early release due to medical problems. He was ordered back into custody after being spotted at a high-end restaurant.
Nevertheless, Cohen has few illusions about his sudden alliance with media outlets and Democratic figures. He does not have to be truthful; he has to be useful.
That celebrated role continued this year when Cohen was called to testify in the New York fraud case brought by Attorney General Letitia James. It mattered little to James that Cohen is a serial liar. Yet, even her office may have been surprised with the ease with which Cohen now admits to false statements.
During his recent testimony, Cohen was confronted by statements about Trump inflating the value of his properties that directly contradicted his sworn testimony before Congress. Most witnesses would be petrified by the prospect of admitting lying under oath. Most would refuse to testify under the Fifth Amendment. Not Cohen. He simply seemed to shrug it off and admitted that he previously lied under oath in 2019 before Congress.
In testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on February 28, 2019, Cohen was asked about the same alleged violation and responded: “I’m sorry. Did he ask me to inflate the numbers? Not that I recall, no.”
When read that answer in New York by defense counsel, Cohen admitted that he was not being “honest” with Congress. Trump attorney Alina Habba then asked him: “So you lied under oath in February of 2019? Is that your testimony?” Cohen replied “yes.”
For Cohen, the admission of a lie is hardly a significant moment. He pleaded guilty to felonies including false statements to banks in 2018. After professing his profound guilt and remorse, he was sentenced to three years. He then later said that he really did not mean it in denying aspects of the plea.
After that plea and then denying the sworn plea, Cohen was called to give testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. He now says that he proceeded to lie again.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik have sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland for an investigation into the admitted false testimony.
This would seem an embarrassingly easy case for a prosecutor. A serial liar just admitted under oath that he lied previously under oath. There is a five-year statute of limitations on lying to Congress.
Moreover, this is the attorney general who aggressively pursued Trump officials and associates for contempt and other violations linked to congressional investigations. It is also the same department that prosecuted figures like Gen. Michael Flynn for false statements made to FBI agents.
For Cohen, the key to his career has been to lie to the right people at the right time. It is now up to Garland whether he will join a long line of powerful allies covering for Cohen.
Cohen may be able to again evade real punishment. When he was still thumping people for Trump, Cohen told the reporter that he should “tread very f—ing lightly because what I’m going to do to you is going to be f—ing disgusting. Do you understand me?”
When it comes to the legal system, Cohen is ironically true to his word. What he has done to the legal system for decades is truly disgusting. The New York bar took no action for years until Cohen confessed to crimes to secure a plea deal.
Past incidents of alleged perjury before Congress were ignored because prosecution would have been inconvenient. Now he has nonchalantly acknowledged lying under oath in 2019 after pleading guilty to criminal falsehoods.
The problem is not Cohen. He continues to act to his nature. The problem is a political and legal system that enables him as a serial liar. It is a system that continues to call Cohen to the stand and ask him to swear to God to offer the “truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth” without a signature joke drum roll before his punchline.
The fact that Cohen can say “I do” without breaking up in laughter reflects a true artist at work.
31 thoughts on “Lying About Lying? Michael Cohen Appears to Confess to Prior False Statements Under Oath”
All of the word salads surrounding both the Trump and biden affairs are just that. Swirling, conflicting, and deflecting from the real topic. Trying to keep to the essence of this situation requires a return to the basic tenets of our founding fathers. If we have created a Frankenstein monster out of our federal and state governments, inch by inch, so be it. Recognizing that fact and then dedicating ourselves to returning this government to the purity of its original design is the only topic that should be up for discussion. Prattering on about minute details, at this point, is similar to rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic – we are sinking and discussing just how corrupt we are will not eliminate that corruption. For that we need take direct action, and soon.
As a non-lawyer, I find it hard to believe that a judge would allow a convicted perjurer to take the stand as a witness. It seems totally illogical to seek truth from a convicted liar.
Dear Prof Turley,
“lying about lying” is, afaict, a semantically null and void statement? One of those lies has to be true?
As a general rule, I don’t believe Trump asked Cohen to ‘inflate’ Trump’s assets in pre 2019. Cohen was on retainer to do that very thing. No need to ask. That’s what he did – fix Trump’s assets – under color of law. .. in addition to his part-time bouncer duties @ Trump U.
So, technically, Cohen is ‘lying about telling the truth’. I’m not so surprised he is lying, I am shocked anybody would believe him.
*he’s an errand boy sent by D.C. grocery clerks to collect a bill
I.M.O.: Michael Cohen is either a Patsy, Fall Guy, or Scapegoat 𝐟𝐨𝐫: Attorney General Merrick Garland, Stephen Ryan, Todd Harrison (McDermott Will & Emery LLP) to give Special Counsel Jack Smith (the prodigy of Robert Morgenthau) a loop-hole out of Smith’s investigation findings. The Prosecution of Trump will be quietly dismissed as “Reliance” on “Demeanour Evidence”(lies) based on Cohen and Others will be to blame.
This would most likely be the case particularly if this ‘thing’ carries on beyond the January 20, 2025 and Trump becomes President.
Michael Cohen tends to get his Tits stuck in the Ringer all the time.
I am shocked, shocked trump would be in association with someone that would lie so easily. I mean trump is the man that the christians built a golden idol to at CPAC. Trump is the second coming of christ so how could he be associated with a lier? The fascist trump can do no harm. How is this possible?
Cohen, Cummings, James, and Garland…what a collection of con-artists. The Detroitization of the nation continues.
Of course lying is second nature to Cohen…, he was trump’s lawyer for years. He wouldn’t have lasted a month working for trump without lying….
Thing is, he’s been the best trump whisperer in terms of predicting what trump will do next. He’s been spot on in this respect. Trump will have time to ruminate in depth from prison on what Cohen has educated the world on about trump.
Trump Derangement Syndrome:
“Of course lying is second nature to Cohen…Cohen has educated the world on about trump.”
LOL. Tool.
There is no such thing as trump derangement syndrome. He was impeached twice and charged with 91 felonies. It just gets worse with trump…
Now he’s copying nazi language and making plans to further iguana f$%k the Constitution in the dirt with his tongue hanging out.
What you consider derangement is really just an accurate assessment of the truth.
“He was impeached twice and charged with 91 felonies.” This tells us more about the modern Democrat Party than it does about Trump.
The first impeachment was for seeking information about Biden’s corrupt behavior in extorting Ukraine into firiing a prosecutor who was getting too close to Burisma (which oddly enough had paid millions of dollars to the BCF). It would have been a dereliction of duty to NOT inquire about the circumstances of this event. The second impeachment was devoid of legal process and asserted that Trump was trying to “overthrow the government”, an obviously absurd charge.
As to the 91 felonies, the only case that has any merit is the classified documents case, and that will fail either in the trial court or appeal. We have just read that Biden will NOT be charged for more serious violations of classification laws.
Anonymous – give us 5 of his best predictions about Trump.
It is ok…. Republicans are nice guys and NEVER punish people. They love giving money to criminal Democrats. They are fine when Democrats commit crimes and JAIL various republicans.
Democrats meanwhile are fighting a CIVIL WAR against the USA
OT. It is being reported that a billionaire couple has been funding one of the largest groups rioting for a “ceasefire” by Israel. It also seems as if this billionaire lives in Shanghai and has other ties to China.
This is what China does, they get the useful idiots to march for the climate as they build coal plants every week, they cause riots in our streets to make sure Iran’s proxy doesn’t get eliminated, they help groups like ANTIFA and BLM sow discord among the electorate and they use Tic Toc to corrupt our youth.
The Soviets in the 60s-80s used the same fools to try to get the US to unilaterally unarm ourselves through getting the little girls worried about OUR weapons. Never THEIR weapons. Thankfully we had Reagan to fight this evil. Sadly we now have Biden, a demented old fool who is probably being blackmailed by the CCP at this very moment. Biden just signed a new deal with XI that curtails our energy development with a promise that China will do the same. NB, China never does the same.
If you doubt my thesis then please tell me ONE TIME when Great Thunberg has mentioned China when screeching about the climate. Name me one time any leftist has accused China of harming the climate. Name me one time when a leftist had an issue with China and human rights. Why do you think this is? Follow the money and just as importantly follow the ideology. Oh, and follow the self-hatred of America by our own leftists.
Flagrant idiocy is your cross to bear, hullbobby.
Notice no actual rebuttal.
I mean, you could Google Greta Thunberg’s interactions with the Chinese on emissions related to climate change and see she has a history of confronting them on the topic….
Or you could stay in your silo and continue to make idiotic pronouncements. Pretry clear what your choice is…
https://youtu.be/nTxNTCOu2oE?si=7PzU02HbrTqnOV7U
“The New York bar took no action for years until Cohen confessed to crimes to secure a plea deal.”
It is also the Virginia Bar and The Florida Bar etc. The legal profession should not be allowed to police itself, it is a national joke.
I can’t wait to hear Dennis’, Svelaz’s, Fishwings’ and Gigi’s lickspittle apologias on Cohen.
To qualify as a lie, something must be your business to know.
Huh?
To qualify as common sense you actually have to make sense.
HullBobby,
That would disqualify woke leftists.
Nothing like a little hebephrenia to start the day.
The socialists are using KKK tactics of intimidation to curtail constitutional rights and political freedoms. Maybe someone should inform them of that, and then maybe they will stop.
One of the Swamp Rats Trump swore to eradicate.
James is on that list of people that hire Cohen to lie, in furtherance of the their agenda.
Who is worse? Cohen a known liar. Or James, NEEDING the lies, to further the lies she is telling?
As a side note, scientist are now using lawyers as subjects to test potentially dangerous substances, drugs, cosmetic, procedures, and such. The reason? There as some things, even rats refuse to do.
Oh, What’s a little lying under oath.
Right??? Look at the cushy jobs Brennan and Clapper have…
I don’t get it. Cohens don’t lie, do they?
Care to elaborate?
I don’t get it, anti-Semites don’t make sense, do they?