TERF War: Artist Canceled at Northeastern University over Gender Identity Views

There is a controversy over the canceling of a lecture by Nina Paley, an illustrator, who was invited to lecture at Northeastern University Oakland. Paley was invited to conduct a zoom lecture by Parul Wadhwa, who canceled the lecture roughly an hour before it started with a statement condemning Paley as a TERF or a Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists.

We have seen cancel campaigns launched against figures like J.K. Rowling as TERFs. In this case, an artist was being invited to discuss her career rather than any aspect of transgender policies. The question is whether such ideological litmus tests are appropriate at institutions of higher education. The canceling of Paley is reminiscent of MIT cancelling a lecture of a leading University of Chicago geologist because he criticized Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

Wadhwa reportedly declared that “we at Northeastern University stand for inclusion and diversity. We stand against your stance with TERF as expressed on your website and will therefore have to cancel our lecture today and withdraw this invitation.”

Paley went public with the decision and analogized it to “Charlie Brown trying to kick Lucy’s football.”