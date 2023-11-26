Roger Stone Denies Using Vulgar Reference for Casey DeSantis . . . That Still Appears on His Account

Yesterday, we discussed the attack of Trump associate Roger Stone on Casey DeSantis for referring to her children in speeches. The story by Mediaite included screenshots of a posting. Stone was responding to a posting by GOP congressional candidate Mike Crispi criticizing DeSantis for repeatedly referring to her children. Stone reportedly added “SeeUNextTuesday,”using the common slang for the vulgar word. Stone has now denied that he ever used the slur.

The self-described provocateur is a tad vague in saying “that is not what I said.” If the publication made up the quote, this would be a slam dunk defamation case. However, the response still appears on Stone’s X account.

In yesterday’s response, Stone only says: “NOT what I said! Typical @mediate smear.” He then includes this image:

That leaves two possible interpretations. First, is that the entire quote and posting shown in the article is false. That would mean that either the publication created the false statements or he was hacked. He does not suggest that either was the case.

The second possibility is that he is making a literal objection to the headline itself claiming that he called Casey DeSantis a “c**t” when in fact he used the common jargon for the term.

“See You Next Tuesday” or “C U Next Tuesday” is widely used on the Internet to avoid filters or the direct use of profane language. If that is the case, the publication is likely within its rights to call Stone out for using the profane reference. The intent behind the use of the slang is to label someone in this way. If he made the statement, Stone can hardly claim that he was actually hoping to see Casey the following week.

Stone does not deny attacking Casey for discussing her children.

What is distressing is that many have accepted that he made the vulgar attack and defended him for doing so, including a couple on this blog. For most of us, it is unfathomable that such rage rhetoric would be embraced by adults. However, it is a measure of our times. While most of us raise our children to avoid such language and personal attacks, it clearly brings a degree of visceral satisfaction for many.

