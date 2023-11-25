Study: Dobbs Resulted in an Increase of 30,000 Babies

According to the study by the Institute of Labor Economics, the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022 may have resulted in the birth of 32,000 additional babies. After the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization births rose by an average of 2.3 percent in states enforcing abortion bans or restrictions. That may be less than many pro-choice advocates suggested, but it still amounts to tens of thousands of babies.
It is not clear how other factors may have affected this increase from increased immigration across the Southern border to changing economic conditions. Even before Dobbs, the rate of abortion had been falling steadily in the United States.
Roughly a quarter of women of reproductive age face increased driving distances due to states with bans on abortion.
Overall, the increase for women in that age bracket went up roughly three percent.
In a related story,Carson City District Court Judge James Russell has ruled against putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot for 2024 to make abortion a constitutional right. In his opinion, Judge Russell found that the amendment violated the “single subject rule” by including various issues beyond abortion:
“This Court agrees with Plaintiffs that the Petition embraces a multitude of subjects that amount to logrolling,” Russell wrote. “Subsection 1, alone, embraces the following subjects: prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, vasectomy, tubal ligation, abortion, abortion care, management of a miscarriage, and infertility care … Thus, it is improper to characterize these broad categories as a ‘single subject’ because there is no explanation as to how these provisions are functionally related.”
We have listened over the decades to pro-abortion advocates as they prophesied what the “sure” outcome of “unwanted” children would be – increased crime, poverty, etc. However we never heard them say that perhaps one of the aborted, if allowed to live, might have solved the climate crisis, cured cancer, produced Middle East peace, etc. What humanity has lost from destroying the 63,000,000+ human lives in just the US since 1973 is incalculable.
Conservative timeline of history:
In 1965 Conservatives opposed making birth control legal for married couples. Overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1965 “Griswold v. Connecticut”.
In 1972 Conservatives opposed birth control for single women. Overturned by the high court in 1972 “Eisenstadt v. Baird”.
In 2003 Conservatives opposed “consensual adult non-procreative activity” – only sex between straight married couples, only for baby making. Some states outlawed oral sex and gay sex. It also allowed some states to charge felony crimes for cohabitation (unmarried heterosexual couples living together). Overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court “Lawrence v. Texas”.
Welcome to 2023:
The new House of Representatives Speaker, Mike Johnson, opposed all of these U.S. Supreme Court rulings. When recently confronted about it on Fox New, Johnson dodged the question if he still supports those positions.
Johnson did admit that him and his son are “Porn Buddies” – a practice similar to sex addicts or Alcoholics Anonymous. Johnson and his son monitor each other’s online porn viewing history.
Abraham Lincoln’s party may need an overhaul!
Would IVF (In vitro fertilization) be included in all state level abortion laws? Legally they pose similar constitutional questions.
“I am very Pro-Choice…[what about gays in the military] I would not be disturbed by that” – quoted by Donald Trump being interviewed by Tim Russert on 10-24-99.
“Don’t ask, don’t tell” (DADT) was the official United States policy on military service of non-heterosexual people. Instituted during the Clinton administration, the policy was issued under Department of Defense Directive 1304.26 on December 21, 1993, and was in effect from February 28, 1994, until September 20, 2011. The policy prohibited military personnel from discriminating against or harassing closeted homosexual or bisexual service members or applicants, while barring openly gay, lesbian, or bisexual persons from military service. This relaxation of legal restrictions on service by gays and lesbians in the armed forces was mandated by Public Law 103–160 (Title 10 of the United States Code §654), which was signed November 30, 1993. The policy prohibited people who “demonstrate a propensity or intent to engage in homosexual acts” from serving in the armed forces of the United States, because their presence “would create an unacceptable risk to the high standards of morale, good order and discipline, and unit cohesion that are the essence of military capability”
“demonstrate a propensity or intent to engage in homosexual acts”
LOL
Oh boy, thats a whopper!
““I am very Pro-Choice…[what about gays in the military] I would not be disturbed by that” – quoted by Donald Trump being interviewed by Tim Russert on 10-24-99.”
Well, one non-sequitur (what does that have to do with federal politics when Dobbs says this is an individual states issue) deserves another:
“I am a devout Catholic who believes in and supports federal law making elective birth control abortions right up to the moment of birth legal throughout the USA! (Also, I don’t know anything about my family’s ChiCom and Russian customers and never met any of them – especially not in my White House VP’s office!)”
Soviet Democrat demands for a nationwide federal permission for elective birth control abortion of unwanted black babies right up to the moment of birth helps the Soviet Democrats with their party’s history of wanting to take out what they see as the black trash while still eventually winning permanent control of government for generations.
Soviet Democrats use inviting and importing Illegal Aliens in their pursuit of eventually stacking enough Guest Democrat Voters in states like Texas and Florida to eventually flip the Electoral College to the point where the Soviet Democrats own the Executive Branch – and thus the judicial branch and the unelected bureaucracy branch – for decades. After all, when Soviet Democrat leaders continue chanting “Demography is our destiny” with all the fervor of Hajji Hamas Terrorists promising to destroy America, you should probably believe them.
Those potential black votes will be replaced with already adult Illegal Alien Guest Democrat Voters who are mere years from being naturalized and voting. Thus the demands for elective birth control abortion up to the instant of birth are accompanied by a demand for ANOTHER amnesty for Illegal Alien Guest Democrat Voters… this time for what is now around 30 MILLION Illegal Alien Guest Democrat Voters in the country. Look at how well the amnesty for all Illegal Aliens they duped Reagan into giving them worked out for them!
After Dobbs confirmed what most actual Constitutional scholars have said for decades: elective birth control abortions are not for federal governments or courts to decide, but for individual states to decide… I do not understand why the Republicans are so willing to ignore that and argue with Soviet Democrats claiming it is wrong for those Soviet Democrats to demand a Federal, nation-wide permission for taxpayer funded elective birth control abortion right up to the moment that baby is born.
Rationally – and constitutionally – one would hope Republicans would point to Dobbs and claim that Soviet Democrat lies that Republicans want to make federal laws banning even medical abortions is a lie put out as a sophomoric canard. A canard, because Dobbs tells both party’s lawyers that Republicans can’t make federal law with any restrictions or prohibitions on elective birth control abortions. Just like Dobbs tells the Soviet Democrats’ lawyers (and their version of Baghdad Bob posting here) they can’t claim it is necessary to pass federal laws that allow elective birth control abortions to get rid of unwanted black Americans right up to the point of birth.
Republican politicians, self destructive as usual (hello Lindsay Graham), have shown they are willing to engage the Soviet Democrats and their propaganda arm in the Marxist Media on that phony issue. Rather than saying: Dobbs and the Constitution says no party can pass federal laws concerning elective birth control abortions, that’s for the individual states to decide.
Not to mention an abortion permission passed by one party federally – IF it survived SCOTUS after Dobbs – could be reversed to instead be a federal prohibition by the following party.
National policy and debate based on emotion… never saw that before!
Anyways Dobbs didn’t outlaw abortion, it just kicked the issue back to the states to be decided by the people acting through their elected representatives. The Justices in the majority did not take a position on what regulations (if any) should be placed on abortion. They only took a position on whether the federal Constitution governs the issue (they said it doesn’t, which is consistent with the actual words of the Constitution).
It would be helpful if some of the Republicans in the House and Senate (or even Ronna Romney McDaniels and/or her sponsor Trump) would be helpful in explaining to Republican voters why they don’t take exactly that position: elective birth control abortions are not a federal issue which EITHER party can pass federal laws either restricting elective birth control abortions or allowing them up to the moment of birth. And thus, their Soviet Democrat opponents obsessing on bringing it up are attempting to claim a federal power that SCOTUS has already said belongs to states instead.
I wonder why Republicans are so eager to fight the Soviet Democrats and their mainstream media propagandists on the false grounds that those Soviet Democrats want to fight the next election on? So far, I have yet to hear an explanation.