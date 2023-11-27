Happy Birthday, Adam: The Invisible Hand Just Slapped Disney

Below is my column in The Hill on how Disney appears to be honoring the 300th anniversary of Adam Smith by recognizing some basic economic principles like the need to sell goods to make profits.
Here is the column:
This year marks the 300th anniversary of Adam Smith, the iconic figure behind the theory of free markets, or of what we have since come to call “capitalism.”
Born in June 1723, Smith went on to explain how the “invisible hand” of the market worked as people exercised their choices between certain products. It can shape economies and challenge whole governments. One company in particular appears to be learning that lesson.
In recent filings, Disney appears concerned that the “invisible hand” of Adam Smith is effectively giving the “House of Mouse” the middle finger. In a new corporate disclosure, Disney acknowledges that its controversial political and social agenda is costing the company and shareholders.
In its annual SEC report, Disney acknowledges that “we face risks relating to misalignment with public and consumer tastes and preferences for entertainment, travel and consumer products.” In an implied nod to Smith, the company observes that “the success of our businesses depends on our ability to consistently create compelling content,” and that “Generally, our revenues and profitability are adversely impacted when our entertainment offerings and products, as well as our methods to make our offerings and products available to consumers, do not achieve sufficient consumer acceptance. Further, consumers’ perceptions of our position on matters of public interest, including our efforts to achieve certain of our environmental and social goals, often differ widely and present risks to our reputation and brands.”
Disney and other companies have previously ignored consumer backlash over corporate campaigns such as Disney’s opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law. Corporate officials once avoided political controversies and focused on selling their products and services rather than viewpoints.
Disney has reportedly lost a billion dollars just on four of its recent “woke” movie flops, productions denounced by critics as pushing political agendas or storylines. Yet until now, the company has continued to roll out underperforming movies as revenue has dropped. What’s more, Disney stars persist in bad-mouthing its fabled storylines and undermining its new productions. The company admits that it has suffered a continued slide in “impressions” (that is, viewership) by 14 percent.
For shareholders, it may seem counterintuitive that corporate executives would trade off profits for political or social agendas. However, it does serve as a rationale for individual corporate executives who are professionally advanced when they champion such causes. For example, when Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, pledged to drop Bud Light’s “fratty reputation and embrace inclusivity,” she was heralded by colleagues, even though her move went on to tank that brand as a whole. Indeed, Bud Light has still not recovered from the loss of billions in profits, market share, and overall market value.
The same trend is playing out in the media. Public trust in journalists has fallen to a record low. Yet media executives continue to push advocacy journalism, abandoning objectivity. As former New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones declared, “all journalism is activism.”
With falling subscriptions and public backlash (this includes the amusing “Let’s go, Brandon!” mantra), the journalists continue to saw at the thin branch upon which they are sitting.
Again, while advocacy journalism is no more popular than woke corporate agendas, it remains “wealth-maximizing” for individual journalists, who can receive accolades from contemporaries by taking steps detrimental to their profession as a whole. For each individual, the falling revenues of their media outlets are outweighed by the individual advancement that comes with embracing advocacy over objectivity.
The same is true with academia, where universities and colleges are roundly criticized for their intolerance of opposing views and for purging faculties of conservative or libertarian professors. Roughly half of this country holds conservative or libertarian views. Yet faculty members have little incentive to put themselves at risk by demanding more intellectual diversity or viewpoint tolerance.
Each of these tales of decline represents a variation on another economic model called the “tragedy of the commons” whereby everyone makes personal decisions to their own immediate advantage that ultimately kill off the very resource that sustains everyone.
All of these corporate, journalistic and academic figures are acting for their immediate personal advantage at the expense of their companies and institutions.
In fairness to Disney, there is an expressive element to its products. Movies are artistic creations that emphasize certain motivations and values. At one time, those values included some that are now viewed as offensive, including racist tropes.
The question is the balance and degree of the political and social agenda. Disney’s products are now viewed by many conservatives as empty virtue signaling and endless attempts to indoctrinate children. Moreover, when the company publicly declares its opposition to a popular parental rights bill in Florida, it is moving away from a commercial to a political focus.
That is the problem with the invisible hand. You can bring movies to the public, but you cannot make them sell. Once an unassailable and uniting brand, Disney brand is now negatively associated with activism by a significant number of consumers. The company is now even reporting a decline in licensing revenue from products associated with Star Wars, Frozen, Toy Story and Mickey and Friends — iconic and once-unassailable corporate images.
The question is how long Disney (or its shareholders) can tolerate falling revenues tied to its “misalignment with the public.” It is a massive corporation and it can lose billions before facing any truly dire decisions. Yet even Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, now appears to be seeking to “quiet things down” after years of culture wars.
Iger has come to accept that a company does indeed have to sell products to survive. As Smith wrote, “It is not from the benevolence of the Butcher, the Brewer or the Baker that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own interest.”
So Happy 300th birthday, Adam. It is a bit belated, but so was Disney’s recognition of your economic principles.
Jonathan Turley is the J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at the George Washington University Law School.
It would seem constitutional for a Florida teacher to teach a “marriage class” and include in that class the court case “Obergefell v. Hodges” legalizing same-sex marriage.
Under the wording of the “Florida Parental Rights in Education” law – any parent could oppose this constitutional U.S. Supreme Court ruling from being taught to children under about 8 years old.
A Florida child with same-sex parents already knows this reality well before 8 years old. If another child at school asks about their same-sex parents, most young kids already know this.
How is a teacher suppose to not violate this unconstitutional Florida law?
Under the wording of the “Florida Parental Rights in Education” law – any parent could oppose this constitutional U.S. Supreme Court ruling from being taught to children under about 8 years old.
Even without the law, any parent can oppose anything at any school board meeting or through letter writing. That doesn’t mean the school board will agree with them. Please quote the language in the law that you believe to be unconstitutional and say why you believe it is unconstitutional.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex married couples and parents, have the same rights as heterosexual couples.
How can a public school educate children by ignoring this?
Parents can demand anything they please, but Governors and school boards are required to follow U.S. Supreme Court rulings.
The wording of the above Florida law, has a link in Turley’s article above.
Florida teachers should just teach a marriage class and if penalized for it, they can simply overturn the Florida law as unconstitutional.
LGBT-Floridians also pay the salary of Governor DeSantis and every public school board member – their employers have a say also!
Couples, yes. Couplets, under the principle of congruence (“=”) including binary bigotry. That said, civil unions for all consenting adults. #NoJudgment #NoLabels
Perhaps others with social progress, right? Friends with “benefits”, etc.
I am not disputing, just sincerely asking what the wording in the act is that would prohibit such discussion. So many generalizations have been made about our law. A more relevant question, however, is why a teacher would find it beneficial to teach such to a child under 8 years old.
Same-sex parents and either a rent-a-woman… womb or sperm donor. Betsy has a mother and father, if only as a commodity.
Would it be “woke” to teach kids about the “Loving v. Virginia” U.S. Supreme Court case in 1967? Would there be parental rights to shield children from learning about this ruling? Some religious conservatives used Christian Bible verses to oppose interracial marriage, legalized by this court case.
Today some top Republicans couldn’t currently be married if not for “Loving v. Virginia” legalizing interracial marriage.
If Disney in 1967 supported this court ruling and opposed a constitutionally-subversive governor – would that be “woke”?
Would it be “woke” to teach kids about the “Loving v. Virginia” U.S. Supreme Court case in 1967?
No.
I read 90% of your posts . The other 10% are “free speech” pieces of which there are just too many for me.
THIS POST WAS MAGNIFICENT !!
Disney’s latest, Wish, got hammered by critics and at the box office.
But, hey! Godzilla, Minus One comes out on Dec 1st!
The movement of Corporate Leadership towards what today is called “Woke” has similar roots to what was called “Fabianism”. Progressive taxation, correcting supposed social inequalities, institutions controlled by trained intellectuals to the utopian nirvana of social democracy / ‘MARKETS BE DAMNED’.
The course of the woke may have the same results as Robert Owen had in New Harmony, Indiana, at least let’s hope so!!!
Jonathan: Adam Smith was not an economist. He was a moral philosopher–see his “The Theory of Moral Sentiments”. He never used the word “capitalism”. That term didn’t come about until the late 19th century when Karl Marx found the secret to capitalism–the theory of “surplus value”.
And I think Smith would be appalled by modern capitalism–the extreme concentration of wealth in a few transnational corporations. That is not how Smith thought of the “invisible hand” of the market. In his “The Wealth of Nations” he said: “They who feed, clothe, and lodge the whole body of the people should have a share of the produce of their own labor as to themselves tolerably fed, clothed, and lodged”. In other words, if you work hard, you should make a decent living. Adam Smith is greatly misunderstood and his views distorted by the supporters of modern capitalism.
Disney is not the only large corporation to take a stand on social issues–like abortion, LGBTQ and Black voting rights. In Georgia companies like Delta Airlines and Coca Cola opposed the state GOP’s 2021 election laws–saying they were based on the lie about widespread voter fraud and accusing the GOP of trying to restrict Black voting rights. DJT attacked the positions of Delta and Coca Cola calling for boycotts of their brands. GOP politicians said the companies were pursuing “radical left priorities”–such as paying for travel expenses for employee abortions and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
But surprisingly, many large corporations have not suffered by their stances on social issues. Last month Delta announced record profits–revenue growth of 20% over 2022. Same for Nike. In 2023 the shoe maker reported over $22 million in profits–up over 2022. Nike’s support for Colin Kaepernick and its funding of Black community programs have not affected its bottom line. That’s because recent polls show 70% of consumers want brands to take a stand on social issues. 75% to 80% of young people feel the same.
So, despite Disney’s problems in Florida, I doubt Adam Smith would be giving Mickey Mouse the “middle finger”.
Benjamin Franklin was not a scientist he was a printer.
Are you for real Dennis ?
Adam Smith is to economics what Sigmund Freud is to psychology – with one difference.
Freud got alot wrong. I am hard pressed to think of anything in Wealth of Nation that is incorrect.
You are correct that Smith never used Capitolism – I rarely do. Capitolism is a term adopted by Marx, intended to be derogatory.
Capital is an important component in free market economics which have produced rapid rises in standard of living that no other system has EVER come close to.
But capital is not the entire system.
You can think whatever you wish – but you would be incorrect.
Smith made perfectly clear that beyond a relatively low level the uber wealthy are working entirely for others.
The left (and Adam Smith) often correctly notes that the uber rich can not possibly enjoy all the wealth they possess
There is only so many 5 start meals, multimillion dollar homes, Gulf V jests and mega Yatchs that any individual can enjoy.
The wealth of the top 10% is nearly entirely INVESTED.
It creates jobs, and goods and services for the rest of us.
And it is absolutely critical to the rise of standard of living.
The human condition is improved when we produce more of what we want and need with less human effort.
So how is it we are able to do that ? Capital.
The massive wealth that Musk and other like him are NOT consuming is used to enable fewer humans to produce more value.
Here is an excellent explanation. The success of the west as compared to the rest of the world is entirely do to the fact that the west has
made is possible for everyone – not just the uber wealthy to use the capital that they have to improve their lives.
The Mystery of Capital: Why Capitalism Triumphs in the West and Fails Everywhere Else
https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Capital-Capitalism-Triumphs-Everywhere/dp/0465016154
Smith is greatly misunderstood – by the left.
Regardless, Smith either beleived as I claim, or he was wrong in his beleifs.
Because the views YOU claim we attribute to Smith are not merely correct,
But overwhelmingly proven correct.
It took the first 300,000 years of human existance to double life expectance. To double standard of living.
Since Smith the west doubles standard of living 2-5 times in a lifetime.
The impetus to that, the driving force behind the change is the accumulation and use of Capital in free markets.
Everything that YOU think is good in the world today – including the things you think have Driven improvements in the human condition are actually driven by free market capitalism.
The rapid advance of science and technology that improves our lives is the consequence of free market capitalism.
Even the amazing modern success of Chine – and to a lessor extent india and a few other under developed countries in the past 70 years is ENTIRELY the consequence of free market capitalism.
How China Became Capitalist
is an excellent and easy to read book by Ronald Coase – one of the top 4 economics of the past century.
https://www.amazon.com/How-China-Became-Capitalist-Coase/dp/1137351438
One of the things Coase notes is that free markets and self government while mutually beneficial, are not inseparable.
China went from a failed socialist command economy to an economy that was about 50% free market capitalist.
And it did so without adopting democracy or self government. The result of this post Mao partial adoption of free market capitalism
was that standard of living in China – which had not risen in over a century went from about $90/person/year to around 11,000 per person per year today.
The ideas of the left to the extent they are implimented cause suffering and reduce the rate of improvement in the human condition – sometimes sufficient to drive it to actual decline.
Free markets – to the extent they are implimented ALWAYS improve the human condition.
Left Wing nuts have spent almost two centuries trying to “get socialism right” failing every single time – from the french revolution right through to modern woke nonsense.
Nothing in human history has caused more misery and bloodshed that the statist ideas of left wing nuts.
Nothing in human history has caused more improvement in the human condition that free people engaged in free exchange.
Absolutely Smith was a moral philosopher – Free people engaged in free exchange is the only moral system.
“Left Wing nuts have spent almost two centuries trying to “get socialism right” failing every single time – from the french revolution right through to modern woke nonsense.”
What of the Nordic countries who have made socialism successful and greatly improved their standard of living even surpass ours?
They have used ideas the left champions to great success and improvement in their standard of living.
The left is credited with the idea of weekends, the 40hr work week, overtime pay, sick leave, ending child labor and safety in the workplace, the family leave act, Obamacare, etc. there are a lot of policies of the left that are responsible for improvements to our standard of living.
It’s disingenuous to claim the ideas of the left always failed. The left also used the free market to implement their ideas and views successfully. Abolitionists were mostly left leaning Quakers. Many of the civil rights movement supporters were of the left and helped bring about anti-discrimination laws and the voting rights act. Left ideas also brought us the women’s right to vote. Which was supported by the Republican Party and opposed by the democrats of the south. Back then republicans were more left leaning than the party it is today. Democrats were more right leaning than they are today. The left supported the women’s suffrage movement, the right (southern Democrats) did not. There are a lot of things the left got right. It’s not as black and white as you portray it.
I would despute your claims regarding the success of actually woke businesses, as always you are unfamiliar with the facts and the way the real world works.
But ultimately deputing your claims is irrelevant.
If businesses succeed supporting woke causes – that is precisely how the free market is supposed to work.
The success or failure of ALL businesses in an actual free market rests entirely on their delivering to their customers what those customers value.
As Turley noted – Disney has had flop after flop. That LITERALLY means – they have NOT delivered what their customers wanted.
You and I can debate details – though to most those are obvious.
What is NOT debateable is that Disney did NOT deliver what its customers wanted – and the customers punished disney for that.
That is how free markets work.
You say 70% of people support Woke businesses. For a mass market business that is NOT ENOUGH.
Regardless, the extent to which Disney has failed to make its customers happy is Evident in its tanking sales.
The same is True of Anheiser Bush. In fact there are myriads of modern examples of “go woke, go broke”.
But again – MY individual view regarding a businesses choice to publicly advocate for specific values is relevant only to MY free choices.
And YOUR individual view is relevant to YOUR free choices. The future success of Disney or Delta, or AHB or … depends on the sum of all of our choices.
“They who feed, clothe, and lodge the whole body of the people should have a share of the produce of their own labor as to themselves tolerably fed, clothed, and lodged”.
Elsewhere in WON Smith answered exactly how that works.
“It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker, that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own interest. We address ourselves, not to their humanity but to their self-love, and never talk to them of our own necessities but of their advantages. Nobody but a beggar chuses to depend chiefly upon the benevolence of his fellow-citizens”
I would separately note that though Smith in a FEW places in WON dabbled in a “labor theory of value” – Marxism. Ultimately he rejected it.
“All money is a matter of belief.”
Adam Smith
Value is what a willing buyer and what a willing sellor agree to.
Smith was ultimately smart enough to reject all the bogus ideas – such as the labor theory of value.
With respect to YOUR Smith quote who is it who feeds, clothes and lodges the whole body of people ?
Even in Smith’s time the relatively low importance of labor was already self evident.
I REPEATEDLY cite the means by which we improve the human condition
Standard of living rises when more of what humans value is produced by less human effort.
There is no other way to increase standard of living. The limits to standard of living are the production of infinite human values, with zero human effort.
Labor is an OPTIONAL component of the production of food, shelter, ….
I would further note – another stupid ignorant economic fallacy of the left.
NO ONE is actually paid for the amount of labor they perform. We are all directly or indirectly paid for the VALUE WE PRODUCE.
Most of us do not see that. Regardless, you will be fired if you do not produce more value than you are paid.
You will be fired if someone else is available to produce what you produce at lower cost.
You will be replaced by a machine – if that machine can produce more than you at lower cost.
This is both absolutely true, and it is the driver of rising standard of living.
In the long run you can only raise your own standard of living by producing more than you are paid.
Your Labor is the LEAST significant way for you to produce, and the one we work the hardest to reduce.
Labor is not an accomplishment to be celebrated it is a cost to be reduced.
We can not improve standard of living without reducing the labor needed to produce value.
The very Conservative U.S. Supreme Court ruled that equal marriage rights and equal adoption rates apply to all Americans – including LGBT Americans. Every public school in the USA is required to follow those rulings.
Real Conservatives used to respect high court rulings. These are constitutional rulings are built upon previous legal and constitutional cases like equal marriage rights for mixed-race married couples in the 1960’s.
Is it “woke” for any company to follow the rulings from an ultra-conservative U.S. Supreme Court? George W. Bush’s Solicitor General (Conservative Christian) won this case in court supporting equal rights for LGBT-Americans.
If a company goes well beyond the court’s ruling, sometimes that’s fair game for criticism, but this is back & forth is normal. When women were granted equal rights and equal voting rights, it took a few decades to find the right balance.
Is it “woke” for any company to follow the rulings from an ultra-conservative U.S. Supreme Court?
What does a SCOTUS ruling have to do with marketing beer? Or making a movie?
Why attempt to insert some irrelevant piece of info into this discussion.
You may squirm, but business must make a profit, or they perish.
If you are marketing entertainment to children, it is not only “woke”, but reprehensible.
The ‘woke’ fad is on the path to ignominy. Is Bob Iger so old school that he will facilitate his name and Disney shareholders to be used as examples by the Adam Smith disciples?
“Disney acknowledges that “we face risks relating to misalignment with public and consumer tastes and preferences for entertainment, travel and consumer products.” In an implied nod to Smith, the company observes that “the success of our businesses depends on our ability to consistently create compelling content,” and that “Generally, our revenues and profitability are adversely impacted when our entertainment offerings and products, as well as our methods to make our offerings and products available to consumers, do not achieve sufficient consumer acceptance. Further, consumers’ perceptions of our position on matters of public interest, including our efforts to achieve certain of our environmental and social goals, often differ widely and present risks to our reputation and brands.”
*******************************
It’s not nice to fool Mother Capitalism. Oh and the problem isn’t wokeness; its believing that wokeness is a viable business, education or government model. Disney, Target, Bud Light have learned. Now that lesson will be meted out to colleges and those electorally empowered Dims. Eventually, we do get away from mass stupid – unless you’re a radicalized Dim, that is. The wake of woke destruction will be long time mending.
Since the Florida Parental Rights nonsense I have cancelled my Disney + subscription, cancelled plans to take grandkids to Disney World, and stopped seeing any Disney films in the theater. I WAS a loyal Disney customer but have completely lost faith in the company. Can’t imagine how disappointed Walt would be to see what has become of his creation.
Real Conservatives sometimes have legitimate policy ideas but unfortunately throughout American history, Conservatives have had bad policies.
In the early 1900’s, Conservatives (then Democrats) opposed granting equal rights to African-Americans.
Up until 1920, Conservatives opposed women having voting rights. Today women are roughly 50% of the population now allowed to vote.
Up until 1930, Conservatives opposed drinking Alcohol (beer, wine, liquor) passing the worst constitutional amendment in history, which created an illegal black market – mushrooming the crime rate.
Up to the 1930’s Conservatives opposed “men” appearing “topless” on most public beaches. They compromised by only applying that law to women.
Up until 1965, Conservatives opposed “birth control” for married couples. Also Conservatives in some states either imprisoned or exiled interracial married couples. In Virginia, one couple had the choice of 10 years in prison or move out of the state.
Up until the 1970’s Conservatives opposed birth control for single women. Opposed funding school sports for girls in public schools. Opposed most female police officers, firefighters and combat roles for women.
Up until 2003, Conservatives opposed unmarried couples cohabitating together (living together while single). Opposed oral sex and gay sex. So much for small limited government!
At one time, Conservatives were somewhat Libertarian (live and let live – government staying out of private lives) and fiscally responsible. These Conservatives no longer exist!
Real Conservatives sometimes have legitimate policy ideas…
…which distinguishes them from progressives who have never, ever had a legit policy idea.
What a dunce. I mean, honestly, what a dunce. Many of these “conservative” policies were supported by the VAST majority of the population at the time. Easy to stand back now and call them “bad” policies. Essentially every policy that you don’t like, and that was overturned at some point, was a “bad” policy. What a dunce.
You go on to contradict yourself and claim that many of the people backing these bad policies were somehow “libertarians”. You may have outdone yourself with that. Say stuff out loud before you post it. It couldn’t hurt.
Creators of Disney+ alternatives say goal is content for kids that’s not ‘inherently political’
“While the new content providers say their goal isn’t to challenge Disney, the company has lost over $10 billion on its streaming service venture since introduced in 2019”
https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/creators-alternatives-disney-say-goal-content-kids-thats-not-inherently?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=offthepress&utm_campaign=home
It’s actually overly simplistic to the point of absurdity to talk about free market capitalism in an economic system that is rife with LOBBYISTS whose function is basically to defeat free market capitalism. Turley is in WAY over his head with this subject.
Originally, the Professor was a legal commentator discussing cases at law. That was an area where Turley has some actual expertise, yet he rarely does that anymore.
Then — about the time that his good friend, former student, fellow Trump-hater, and future convicted multiple felon Michael Avenatti came along with his dream client, Stormy Daniels — Turley promoted himself into being a political commentator, which is a subject about which he knows no more than the average person (if that much).
And now he’s apparently branching out into economic philosophy, I guess because any field that recognizes Paul Krugman as an “expert” will welcome ANYONE who wants to pretend to be an expert. Either that or it’s just what I refer to as the Musk Effect, where people get to be experts at EVERYTHING that they want to consider themselves experts at — spaceships, automobiles, social media, politics, etc. etc. etc. with no limits.
But regardless of the fallacious expert-at-everything fantasy, if you want to talk about Adam Smith and apply his thinking to today’s economic conditions, you MUST take into account the REALITY that Washington DC’s economic policies are written by LOBBYISTS who are as far removed from Adam Smith or other classical economic philosophers as Fake President Joetard is removed from previous democrats such as JFK, who would be classified as a conservative republican if he were alive today.
