Hunter Has a Hearing Date But He Has Demands

We previously discussed how Hunter Biden was gracious enough to say that he might appear before Congress after receiving a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee when “the time is right.” As I noted at the time, that is not quite how subpoenas work. It is really not an invitation. Now a date has been set for December 13th, but Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, is suggesting that he will not appear in private but only in a public hearing. Again, Hunter fundamentally misses the point of a congressional subpoena.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., quickly disabused Hunter of the point of the subpoena and said that he will indeed appear in a private session before a public hearing. That is precisely what the Democrats have done, including with dozens of witnesses in the January 6th committee.
This is a bad start for Hunter, who is a lawyer. For years, he has been able to manipulate the media and create ever changing rationales for his role in the alleged corruption scheme from expert to addict to victim.
Those spins could now come at a cost. While the Justice Department slow walked his investigation and allowed the statute of limitations to run, any misrepresentation could be charged as a new felony with a new statute of limitations.
Hunter will appear in the place set by the Committee. He can choose his answers, but not his forum. Putting the bravado of the letter aside, he now has a date with Congress and he will no longer be able to orchestrate how he will appear in public.
Here is the letter from Lowell:
2023.11.28-A.-Lowell-Letter-to-Chairman-Comer-
Professor Turley Writes:
“..that is not quite how subpoenas work. It is really not an invitation..”
………………………..
James Jordan was subpoenaed by the former House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol after the panel learned that the Ohio Republican spoke with former President Trump on the morning of the attack.
However, Jordan rebuffed the committee’s requests, claiming that they did not serve “any legitimate legislative purpose.” The Jan. 6 panel ultimately filed ethics complaints in December against Jordan and other lawmakers who refused to comply with its subpoenas.
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3893780-swalwell-hits-jordan-at-hearing-over-subpoena-compliance-quite-rich/
………………………………
We don’t remember Professor Turley being particularly upset when Jim Jordan blew-off that subpoena by the January 6th Committee.
Yet here Hunter Biden is willing to respond to James Comer’s subpoena.
But James Comer wants to keep this hearing private because– Because–
One recalls that Professor Turley himself testified before Comer’s committee, as a friendly witness, and politely told Comer that the case against Hunter wasn’t ‘quite there’ in terms of real evidence.
Now, however, Turley is shocked that Hunter wants a public hearing. Like Fox News viewers wouldn’t want to see such a hearing?
The truth is that a public hearing would only please Fox News viewers if Comer has a real case. And Professor Turley completely understands that.
Yet for the sake of appearances (to his conservative followers), Turley must pretend Hunter’s public hearing demand is totally outrageous.
brandrunner: I regret that you equate Hunter Biden with a member of Congress. To my knowledge (open to correction), there is no legal precedent dictating/ruling that members of Congress must comply with a Congressional subpoena to appear before it. Hunter Biden is not a member of Congress.
Well, in truth, I suppose it could be compelled for authorized purposes, such as in furtherance of “legislative duties” appurtenant to the conducting of official business, etc. Or maybe for direct misconduct, – such appearance being compelled by Congressional vote (e.g., George Santos) with threat of removal if ignored? I dunno.
Jonathan: The real Q is why Chairman Comer has shown no interest in investigating all the corruption and influence peddling inside the DJT WH. It is well documented. What about Jared Kushner who spent his time in the WH protecting Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman over his murder of WP columnist Khashoggi? Shortly after leaving the WH Kushner received a $2 billion payout from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund–even though the fund managers were opposed. Bin Salman overruled the fund recommendation.
Jamie Raskin, the ranking Dem on the House Oversight Committee, asked Comer back in March to co-sign a letter asking Kushner to provide docs about the payment. Comer refused. Comer said: “If we don’t determine what is legal and what is not and at the very least increase the disclosure laws with immediate family members with their foreign dealings, then we are going to continue to have a problem whoever the next president is”.
If that is the case why hasn’t Comer wanted to investigate Kushner? That’s because Comer wants DJT to be the next President and an investigation of Kushner would create problems for DJT’s candidacy next year. But what is good for the goose is also good for the gander. If Hunter Biden deserves to be investigated why not Jared Kushner?
“If Hunter Biden deserves to be investigated why not Jared Kushner?”
One thing at a time. Nice distraction play by Democrats who with the help of media, try to obfuscate or BS their way through corruption. You should be saying let’s investigate all crime but manage to turn it into a problem for Kushner. Typical Democrat / media play. It’s not working. You got disgraceful intel people to swear the laptop was Russian disinformation. You got social media to shut down the laptop revelations by using the FBI as the Biden delivery boy. That was after they sat on the laptop, which you denied was Hunter’s, starting Nov 2019. Then you attacked the computer guy. Now Hunter’s arrogant ass of an attorney is trying to say Hunter is going to grace The Committee with his presence. The arrogance and corrupt nature of the Biden administration is on full display
Professor Turley,
Comparing this response to the J6 Commission was a curious choice. Trump’s response to their subpoena was a lawsuit to block it. Which response is more antagonistic?
A bit different considering Trump was a President of the US while Hunter is or was a corrupt drug addict and family fixer
Jonathan: What is it with you and Hunter Biden? I know. Your paymaster, Fox News, thinks keeping Hunter in the news and wrapping him in so much “suspicion” about his dad, will tank Pres. Biden’s chances of re-election next year. That’s a pipe dream. Because Chair Comer has yet to find any evidence that Biden has committed “high crimes and misdemeanors”. But that has not stopped you from continuing to churn up the controversy.
But in your column today you falsely claim Hunter has been able to “manipulate the media”. Not true. When prosecutor David Weiss started his investigation of Hunter 5 years ago Hunter remained quiet like a mummy. Not a peep out of him right up to the moment of the plea agreement that failed. It was only after Comer started his little investigation did Hunter employ Abbe Lowell to represent him. Hunter has still remained silent and has let Lowell do the talking. That’s how a prudent defendant behaves. Unlike DJT, Hunter has not gone on social media to condemn Comer’s witch hunt.
So now comes Comer’s subpoena calling Hunter to testify behind closed doors. Not an unusual practice for House investigative committees. But in the case of Hunter the purpose of a private interview has a more nefarious purpose. When Devin Archer, one of Hunter Biden’s business associates, testified behind doors his deposition did not go well for Comer, who didn’t even bother to attend. Archer testified that Joe Biden was never involved in his son’s business affairs and Biden never received a bribe. That was back in June. Has Archer testified in public? Nope.
Abbe Lowell has responded to Comer’s subpoena with a letter that states, in part: “Mr. Chairman, we take you up on your offer. Accordingly, our client will get right to it by agreeing to answer any pertinent and relevant question you or your colleagues might have–but he [Hunter] will appear at a public Oversight and Accountability hearing. A public proceeding would prevent selective leaks, manipulated transcripts, doctored exhibits, or one sided press statements”. After the Devon Archer closed hearing and Comer’s attempts to mischaracterize his testimony Lowell’s concerns were well founded.
Comer doesn’t like the idea of a public hearing where Hunter’s testimony would be viewed by million of Americans. No, Comer likes to operate in secret so he has rejected Lowell’s offer saying: “Hunter Biden should have opportunity to testify in a public setting at a future date”. What “future date” Comer doesn’t say. He has yet set a date for Archer to testify publicly. Would it be any different with Hunter? As Lowell told Comer: “From all the individuals you have requested depositions or interviews, all you will learn is that your accusations are baseless”.
So the gauntlet has been laid down. So what happens if Hunter defies Comer’s subpoena? I don’t think that will happen but even if it does what will happen? Jim Jordan, one of those MAGA Republicans who was involved in DJT plot to overturn the 2020 election results, refused to testify before the J6 House Committee. And what happened to him? Nothing. He is now the Chair of the House Judiciary Committee!
Dennis McIntyre: Has it even occurred to you that the reason people are often called to testify in private committee hearings may be due to the likelihood that they may be asked questions that implicate, invoke, or involve classified information?
To wit, wasn’t there some concern previously expressed about Hunter’s access to classified information, not only in emails, but also, classified information “accidentally” left at his father’s residence (for years), when Hunter was living there?
“Hunter remained quiet like a mummy. Not a peep out of him right up to the moment of the plea agreement that failed”
Another totally ignorant, non factual statement, or another lie, by Dennis the brilliant commentor who is never wrong and doesn’t lie.
Hunter has done more than one TV interview since Weiss began his investigation, including denying that he knows whether the laptop is his lmao.
Factually ignorant or a lie? Which is it, Denny?
Archer testified that Joe Biden was never involved in his son’s business affairs and Biden never received a bribe.
That is not Archer’s testimony. You have repeated this lie often. I have called you out numerous times.
As usual, you don’t have any facts to support your opinion, so you just make it up.
Iowan
I too have repeatedly corrected those lies and he and others continue to repeat them.
Ask him who Hunter and Zlovchevsky called from Dubai, and why…you will never get a response.
Greatly respect Mr. Turley, but think he misses political tactic here. Once Hunter offers to testify in public, R’s lose political and public argument about his testimony. R’s should accept offer and engage competent attorney to do all the R questioning, rather than incompetent showboating congress members.
With all the funds hunter has embezzled, I would have expected he would have put some cash aside for a good lawyer. After reading his lawyer’s response to the subpoena (WOW!), this promises to be real entertainment. Who’s bringing the popcorn?
Lowell’s letter must have been cribbed from a draft of one of Trump’s Impeachment defense lawyers, but with more bravado
The republicans lack of evidence and facts, and the fact they want nothing to do with letting those so-called facts come out to light, tells everything about their investigations. Now they can’t run to FOX and tell their versions of closed-door meetings. If they have evidence against Hunter Biden, let the public see it in a open hearing.
The structure of the hearings are first closed door followed with public hearings. That is the protocol, little Hunter doesn’t get to dictate the format of the investigation that he and his Gramps are the primary focus. We will all see the evidence in due time fishlips, in due time.
I hope Hunter is very careful. I think this a landline just waiting for him. He is not in charge and trying to spin a Congressional group not of his party is foolhardy. I suspect he is playing the waiting game and is betting Congress flips. He may be right.
Keep hoping for a dem victory, Quiet Man. I expect the non-MSNBC voters have a clear understanding of Hunter’s leverage of his father power – with the President being complicit. I am frankly surprised that Hunter would agree to testify. As you may know, the general rule in criminal defense is never let your client testify in his own defense. Having said that, based upon my almost 50 year career as an attorney, I have observed that there are two kinds of criminal mentalities: (i) those who say and produce as little as possible; and (ii) those who are arrogant and believe they are smarter then their accusers. Hunter is certain in that second camp. If the repubs were to engaged an seasoned prosecutor, I would give Hunter no chance. However, for the last decade or so I have found Representatives in the Congress (of both parties) to be ordinary intellects whose fundamental instincts are political gain rather than justice and truth.
Growing up when someone would get upset, a bystander might have said “Don’t have a Cow”, everyone knew that it was said in jest and never took it literal, I mean humans can’t have Cow’s after all. Back in yonder years calling someone a Long Down Scoundrel may have got you [???]. I make these examples to highlight Mr. Hunter Biden’s problems, because back not too long ago his dalliances of self-dealing would have put him behind the proverbial 8 ball. Special privileges’ accorded relatives of executives in government are an affront to general order, they waste trust in the judiciary branch and cause distrust in the entirety of agreed framework of a civil society. Laws for a by the people, without regard to their post, acclaim, or worth is utopian I know, still it should be strived for. It seems in today’s history, laws are just words on paper having no more use than to bind, cover and place on a shelve and never to read.
This latest example of privilege (Hunter) will eventually join: Neil, Billy, Samson, Roger, John Payne Todd, Jenna & Barbara just to name a few. Or maybe Mr. H, Biden will be as lucky as Vice President Schuyler Colfax, Representatives Ames and James Brooks (Credit Mobilier of America) an escape charges or damning investigations.
And speaking of Maybe’s: it may be possible for President Trump to match Grover Cleveland, being elected to serving non-sequential terms as the President!!!
Why bother? When Newsom becomes POTUS he’ll pardon the whole lot of them. 🤬
That is allot to bet on. I wonder what happens if the Republicans win the White House.
Biden will pardon his family – no doubt about that. Like many, I have become convinced that he will not run. Accordingly, he will be free to hand out pardons (which are not subject to any review or consent). Of course there will be a firestorm of criticism but Biden’s handlers will write some lovely stuff about the MAGA attacks that ruined his Presidency and heaped lies on his family. Joe will be the victim. The only question is whether Michelle is interested in being President. Her entrance in the race would take the VP out of the picture. Michelle’s inexperience would not be a factor. She can run a campaign similar to Biden’s in 2020 – make very few appearances and say nothing substantive. Her husband knows the ropes in Washington. They will be able to continue to spend most of their time in Nantucket, as the Bidens have in Delaware.
Should they follow through with a successful impeachment Biden will be unable to pardon anyone. Especially anyone complicit in the same criminal acts he is accused of being involved with. If the evidence is clear, both Dems and Republicans will have to impeach him, they will have no other choice in the public eye. My bet is there will be overwhelming evidence provided and it will be a deal made either get out of 2024 or be impeached and prosecuted.
Sort of like Attorney General Ashcroft missing the point of Ronald Reagan’s torture treaty – legally binding under federal criminal law and under Article VI Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution – but none of the Bush torture attorneys were ever even indicted!
21st Century laws are optional-when-convenient, Bush created that precedent. It’s all BS!
A vision of Biden’s America: