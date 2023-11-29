Raskin Denounces Closed-Door Depositions Despite Conducting Closed-Door Depositions

F. Scott Fitzgerald once said that “the truest sign of intelligence is the ability to entertain two contradictory ideas simultaneously.” If so, Capitol Hill this week seems like a Mensa convention.
This week, House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., slammed the Oversight Committee Republicans for refusing a demand from Hunter Biden that he be allowed to skip a closed-door deposition and only testify in public. Raskin was appalled despite the fact that he and his Democratic colleagues insisted on the very same practice when they controlled the House.
Raskin declared that the position of the GOP is an “epic humiliation” and the insistence on a deposition is “a frank confession that they are simply not interested in the facts and have no confidence in their own case or the ability of their own Members to pursue it.”
He added:
“Let me get this straight. After wailing and moaning for ten months about Hunter Biden and alluding to some vast unproven family conspiracy, after sending Hunter Biden a subpoena to appear and testify, Chairman Comer and the Oversight Republicans now reject his offer to appear before the full Committee and the eyes of the world and to answer any questions that they pose?”
This is the same Rep. Raskin who sat on the Jan. 6th Committee, which held extensive close-door depositions with witnesses and then held tightly scripted public hearings where witnesses seemed like props in a television production.
That was the same committee that rejected an offer of a key witness, Stewart Rhodes, to testify in a public hearing. The Committee conducted extensive closed-door sessions with witnesses and then called a few to answer specific questions in hearings that were produced with the help of a former network producer.
A congressional subpoena is not like an invitation to a debutante ball where you can choose the time and conditions of your grand entry. By the time a subpoena is issued, you are largely past the negotiation stage.
The use of a close-door deposition serves some obvious purposes. Due to years of delay, Hunter will now face a massive amount of evidence collected by the committee from accounts, messages, and prior depositions of other witnesses. Some of this material can raise confidential material that might not be subject to public disclosure.
There are also obvious tactical benefits from such depositions. They can lock in a witness on an account. Indeed, they can easily trap a witnesses who strays from a practiced narrative — conflicts that come at the risk of criminal incrimination. Finally, they allow the Committee to focus on the most productive areas for the public hearings — the very function used by Raskin and his colleagues in prior hearings.
Hunter is looking at the worst possible conditions for sworn testimony. He is appearing near the end of the investigation after other testimony and evidence have been reviewed and prepared. Any false statement can result in a new criminal charge. While the Justice Department inexplicably allowed the statute of limitations to run on past felonies, any false statement would create a “new set of downs” for prosecutors in seeking criminal charges.
While Hunter has insisted that he would only testify at “the right time” and only in public, he has reached the point of diminishing options and rising risks. A refusal to appear could trigger a contempt charge — a charge that Attorney General Merrick Garland has aggressively used against Trump associates.
In his letter, Hunter Biden’s counsel Abbe Lowell denounced the subpoena and noted that “Hunter is a private person who has never worked in any family business nor ever served in the White House or in any public office.” Of course, the investigation is exploring long-standing allegations that influence peddling was the Biden family business.
Hunter has long been able to count on an enabling and at times fawning media to avoid answering difficult questions. That will now end with this subpoena. As for the Democrats, they will be faced with the very same process that they used in prior investigations. The alarm over the appearance of Hunter under oath in a deposition is justified, but the objections are not.
71 thoughts on “Raskin Denounces Closed-Door Depositions Despite Conducting Closed-Door Depositions”
Monument Colorado where are you? I sorely miss your calm, rational comments.
I find it amazing that the Trump cult does not want different points of view, on a site that “claims” it believes in free speech. And of course they don’t want democracy either, just rule over others.
There is a difference between wanting different points of view and tolerating different points of view. That is the dividing line b/n Right and Left.
EdwardMahl,
Well said.
Raskin? It’s spelled Rasputin.
I find it amazing that you can find your way home at night.
There is no one on Planet Earth more Hate filled, Greedy, Hypocrite than a Democrats
But for some reason Republicans LOVE funding the CRIMES of Democrats!
Is this what you are talking about…
https://www.alternet.org/az-county-supervisors-indicted-election/
But they are republicans accused of election crimes.
If Hunter wanted a closed-door meeting, the Trump cult and Turley would be screaming Hunter is hiding something. Turns out it’s the republican cult that is hiding something, If republicans had anything they would be yelling at the top of their lungs DO IT IN THE OPEN live on TV. So who’s hiding?
“If….If…If…So who’s hiding?”
You apparently.
What are they hidng?
Jonathan: I think Jamie Raskin has it about right. Comer’s investigation is going to end in “epic humiliation”. And, yes, when Raskin was on the J 6 Committee investigation there were “closed-door” depositions of many witnesses. But they all testified at public hearings that confirmed their deposition testimony. But, unlike Comer, the J 6 Committee never selectively released their testimony. That shows the difference between the J 6 investigation and what Comer is doing. Do you really think Comer is going to hold public hearings where Devon Archer or Hunter Biden are allowed to testify and contradict Comer’s spurious claims? Hold your breath on that one.
The J 6 public hearings were not “tightly scripted”. The Committee did subpoena DJT to testify. He ignored the subpoena to give a deposition. That was toward the end of the Committee’s congressional mandate and trying to force DJT to testify would have required months of litigation because DJT would have fought the subpoena. Jim Jordan was another who ignored the J 6 subpoena–along with other GOP members of Congress who were part of the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 elections. It’s not as if the J6 Committee didn’t give them an opportunity to testify.
As to Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, he did sit for a deposition but he took the 5th Amendment numerous times. He was in jail and charged with seditious conspiracy when he offered to testify publicly. It was a publicity stunt by Rhodes. Anything he said before the J6 Committee would probably have further incriminated him. The J6 Committee was doing him a favor by rejecting his offer. In the end it didn’t matter. Rhodes was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 18 years in prison. Do you really think Rhodes could have offered anything relevant to the investigation?
But you bizarrely claim the rejection of Rhodes offer was a “careful orchestration of the public hearings”. It was nothing of the sort. Rhodes was not a “key witness”. The “key witnesses” were the 21 inside the DJT administration who testified about how DJT tried to orchestrate an insurrection to stay in power. Rhodes was a “bit player” at best!
AT this point JT is so biased he has become a joke. He used to have a lot to say about free speech. He has gone off the rails ever since DJT got in his brain. Or, JTs descent into trump world also coincides with this lucrative Fox News appearances. Perhaps the money is so good you get to close your ears to anything that might upset the gravy train of money from Fox News.
I think the main reason for not doing this in public is you eliminate each member having their 5 minutes to speak whatever. So after 5 minutes of a Republican asking questions, a Democrat can obfuscate or push a Democrat talking point, and it just becomes a show with nothing accomplished. A closed deposition eliminates that grandstanding.
OT;
“ In a court filing this week, Trump’s attorneys argued that the former president is not at fault because others believed the election may have been undermined. They asserted instead that Russian election interference in 2016, the same subversion that Trump often deems “the Russia hoax,” was at least in some part to blame for the distrust of the 2020 election results.”
LOL!!!
Trump is claiming Russians are to blame for election interference after calling it a hoax for years. So….. Muelller was right after all. Big surprise. OR….Trump is desperate and forgot that there was a Russia hoax. Trump is showing signs of cognitive decline is seems.
Trump is showing signs of cognitive decline is (sic) seems
Hunter’s dealer sold you crack mixed with talc. Tell Soros if he doesn’t get you a better drug dealer you’re going to start snorting aspirin to relieve you of your butt hemorrhoids
😂😂
Hill, You make absolutely zero sense. None whatsoever. Butt hemorrhoids? Really? Here is what your rant prove. trump supporters are seriously lacking in brain cells. What does Soros have to do with the post you commented on? Or Butt hemorrhoids?
Don’t go on about me being a Biden supporter. I think Biden should not run for President in 2024. the lies that trump has spouted in the past 6 years is voluminous. Republicans all over the country have been charged with election crimes. The latest being Cochise County Arizona. Get a grip.
OT
“CHINA FLU 2.0”
Real President Donald J. Trump is running for president again in 2024.
It is now time for the global, communist, Deep Deep State “swamp” to begin pre-election operations to “stop him.”
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
“What Is Mystery Virus Spreading Through China And How India Is Preparing?”
“India has issued a directive urging states to review their readiness and put their health infrastructure on alert. The new virus has already hit several schools in China. New Delhi:
“The sudden spike in respiratory illnesses across China has brought back memories of the early days of Covid, which had also emerged as a mysterious pneumonia. The new virus has already hit several schools in China, but the government claims that no unusual or novel pathogens have been detected yet.”
– New Delhi TV
Nobody has a closed door unless they have something to hide. As far as I’m concerned, in a country with our amendments, that is universal. Let us hear and see the worst and decide for ourselves. Joe Biden is absolutely a modern day Al Capone, I personally believe the former Obama administration is actually pulling the levers, they ‘tolerate’ the Biden family, and it all needs to be stopped right freaking now. We throw around words like ‘figurehead’, Joe actually is. Our modern dem party is a regime, let go of the fantasies of the 60s. The modern American left is the German 1930s left, and yes, that would be Hitler. Young people are too stupid/undereducated to ever hope to understand this, and so are a great many of their parents. We are not. Vote accordingly. We still outnumber them, but not for long; voting against this insanity en masse is probably our only option that doesn’t involve bullets. 😐 Do not let a global, aristocratic agenda and the children they have brainwashed dictate our future. It doesn’t have to go like that. If it does, we will all regret it for generations.
Simply put, Jamie Raskin is, and always has been, a phony.
Pot meet kettle….