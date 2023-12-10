Happy Anniversary, Wyoming: Celebrating the Attraction of Freedom

Today is the anniversary of Wyoming becoming the first territory or state to grant women the right to vote on December 10, 1869. Not Massachusetts. Not Pennsylvania. Not New York. Wyoming. The reason for the decision is hotly debated and I would have preferred simply a frontier appreciation for freedom. However, one theory may be equally attractive: they wanted women to come to Wyoming.
At the time of the legislation, the state had roughly six men to every woman. The theory is that women would come to the state for the vote and stay for the families.
While that is not as redeeming as embracing suffrage as a basic right, there is something appealing in drawing citizens with the promise of empowerment and voting.
When I teach the writing of John Stuart Mill, I discuss his lifelong fight for women’s suffrage and rights. Just three years before Wyoming’s decision, Mill sought to correct the injustice of The Great Reform Act of 1832, an ironically named bill that expanded the right to vote but only to “male persons.” Mill presented a petition to the House of Commons for a Second Reform Bill to introduce equal voting rights for women. The Amendment was defeated by 194 votes to 73.
The home of Magna Carta and so many democratic values would overwhelmingly reject suffrage for women at roughly the same time that a territory in the Western United States would embrace it.
After Louisa Swain (right) and others voted for the first time, it was only a couple years later that women were serving on juries. The first female Justice of the Peace came in 1870. She was Esther Hobart Morris (left).
Even if it was motivated as much by loneliness as liberty, it recognized that women would demand full and equal rights to be part of this expanding nation.
So, well done Wyoming.
Maybe electoral politics? What better way to significantly increase the size of a state’s electorate than to spontaneously certify all the women as legal voters?
Women were never denied suffrage under the national constitution. Where was there affirmative action to deny women the right to vote?
How long before George shows up to decry that women have the right to vote, like he often does?
A great example for a federal republic and the states being the percolators of change and sometimes advancement. Now if the federal government can just swallow and pass constitutional amendments with term limits, balanced budgets, and reasonable limits on money in politics.
Money should be used to develop industry and services and explore new avenues of economy , be invested to grow the economy by others with new and different visions of wealth creation , or be donated to those less fortunate than ourselves. Using money to buy politicians fails on all those accounts.
We need politicians who lead by the example of their integrity, their legitimate accomplishments and their commitment to our nation. We don’t need prepackaged sound bites and people held up in their basements. Even a campaign conducted from a porch, at least, sees the light of day.
I would, of course, after the passage of the balanced budget amendment and the terms limits amendment, set up age requirements for the presidents, cognitive assessments for those over 70, a requirement that the president conduct a 2 hour press conference at least once per month, in person, with questions drawn from a hat and not just selected media. The White House press should be a rotation of newsmen and women with 1 month on the active roster of those who can submit questions and then 1 month on the inactive roster where they can just report and not question. Newsmen and women should come from every state in the union and some foreign correspondents should also be invited. We need to blow up the D.C. Bubble.
“While that is not as redeeming as embracing suffrage as a basic right…”
Why was a “redemption” necessary as womens’ suffrage and the rights of women to do many things, even own property, where unknown anywhere. Later the US Congress demanded that Wyoming recind women’s sufferage as a condition for statehood. Didn’t happen.
It isn’t so simple. In New Jersey the right to vote for women existed in its Constitution though limitations existed, most important the ownership of property. Democrats haven’t been inclusive except where they see an advantage for themselves. Then they discriminate.
“In 1807, the state legislature restricted suffrage (voting rights) to tax-paying, white male citizens. This was done to give the Democratic-Republican Party an advantage in the 1808 presidential election. Women often voted for the opposing Federalist Party, so taking away women’s voting rights helped the Democratic-Republicans. This law also took voting rights away from African Americans.
I’m not sure the motivation wasn’t to convince women to STAY in Wyoming. Those winters are brutal.
“I would have preferred simply a frontier appreciation for freedom”.
Our gracious host missed the glaring exercise of freedom.
The most important part about people expanding voting to women, is the fact, no self identified oracle in a robe, used his power to force his opinion on an entire population.
Freedom of the people to self govern. Something we should try to return to.
Interesting article. Thank you for writing it.