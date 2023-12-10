Biden’s Clintonesque Defense: I Did Not Have Interactions with Those People

Below is my column in The Messenger on President Joe Biden continuing his claim of having no knowledge or interaction with the business associates of his son and brothers. With the formal vote on an impeachment inquiry planned for this coming week, the absurd denial shows that the President is now trapped in the amber of this corruption scandal — unable to acknowledge the obvious falsity of his past statements.
With a formal House vote on an impeachment inquiry expected next week, President Joe Biden was confronted this week about his knowledge and involvement in alleged influence peddling by his son and brothers. An irate Biden seemed to morph into Bill Clinton and — echoing his predecessor’s “I did not have sex with that woman” denial of an earlier scandal — effectively declared that he did not have relations with “those people.”
As with Clinton, the denial was absurd, even insulting. Roughly 70% of voters (including 40% of Democrats) believe Biden has acted either unlawfully or unethically in the overseas business dealings of his family. More importantly, the House has interviews, documents, photos and even audiotapes contradicting Biden’s continuing denial of having any knowledge of his son’s financial dealings.
This includes testimony from Hunter Biden’s associates that Joe Biden called in as many as 20 times (and was put on speakerphone) at dinners and meetings with Hunter’s associates. It also includes sworn testimony from figures like Hunter’s ex-associate, Tony Bobulinski, that he discussed dealings directly with Joe Biden. And it includes a statement by Devon Archer, Hunter’s close friend and business partner, that the president’s denials of knowledge were “categorically false.”
Yet, according to the president, it is all lies, lies, lies.
When finally confronted this week about interacting with these associates, Biden barked back, “I did not and it’s just a bunch of lies. They’re lies. I did not. They’re lies.”
It may become Biden’s “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” moment, a line that is likely to be repeated with the same frequency as Clinton’s denial before being impeached in 1998. In the face of a formal vote for an impeachment inquiry, Biden is sticking with the same rhetorical chest-poking done by his predecessor.
Despite the photos of Clinton with Lewinsky and his long history of womanizing, Clinton expected the media and the public to ignore their lying eyes. The Starr investigation and impeachment forced his hand in eventually admitting the obvious.
The Bidens have their own vices, of course, but it seems the family signature has been influence peddling. It appears to have been, as I have written previously, virtually a family business.
Like Clinton, however, Biden is in a bind. He spent the last election categorically denying any knowledge or involvement in Hunter’s business dealings. He continues those denials despite evidence that Hunter discussed these dealings with his father and used Air Force 2 as transport to work on foreign clients during official trips with his father.
For years, much of the media refused to acknowledge the authenticity of the emails on Hunter’s abandoned laptop. Yet, in the last year, many have reached the limit of plausible deniability and now acknowledge that Hunter was involved in a multimillion-dollar influence-peddling scheme. The final line of defense has become that Joe Biden did not directly benefit.
Even now, some are frantically joining Biden in calls for blind denials. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) has even doggedly maintained that the laptop may really be Russian disinformation, despite confirmation of its content by witnesses, government investigators, and several media organizations.
It won’t work. Biden clearly lied when he denied knowledge of his son’s business operations, and he has continued to lie during his presidency. Moreover, besides the benefits to his family (which would legally constitute benefits in criminal cases), there are references in Hunter’s emails to giving his father income, paying bills, and using shared accounts and credit cards.
Now, the National Archives is finally turning over tens of thousands of emails, including many in which Joe Biden reportedly used false names in communicating with Hunter’s associates. And various key figures, including Hunter, face testimony or contempt proceedings.
Thus, Biden is caught in a trap of his own making.
Bill Clinton eventually gave a redemptive-sinner speech and effectively confessed to being a cad. Yet for Biden, after years of categorical denials, it will be a bit more difficult to reveal himself or his family as being corrupt. Some people may forgive perjury over sex with an intern as impulsive, or immaterial. But, as shown by the overwhelming poll numbers, it is harder to pretend that knowledge of or involvement in influence peddling is simply an indiscretion.
The evidence is overwhelming that the president surely knew of his family’s influence peddling and foreign interests. The United States has pushed international agreements targeting influence peddling as criminal corruption in other countries. Knowledge that your family has engaged in such corruption is all the more serious when you facilitate or enable these efforts through meetings, dinners and calls.
There is another difference between Biden’s and Clinton’s denials.
I testified at the Clinton impeachment that perjury is an impeachable offense for a president, regardless of the subject. However, many witnesses and observers argued that even a criminal act is not impeachable if it does not compromise one’s office.
Influence peddling is different, though. It involves the selling of access to or influence on one’s public office. Even if you claim the money did not influence your decisions, knowledge of or interaction with such corruption undermines both the office and the public trust.
The vote this coming week in the House not only will bring a moment of truth for Biden but for his party. House Democrats will have to decide whether, despite the extensive evidence of influence peddling and the president’s apparent lies, they will not support even an inquiry into allegations of corruption. This is the same party which used a “snap impeachment” for the last president without holding a single hearing.
It does not have to be this way, where not a single Democrat will support the investigation — despite 40% of their party viewing Biden as either criminal or corrupt or both. If members truly oppose the corruption that saturates this city, they can take a stand by voting in favor of this inquiry and against influence peddling.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
106 thoughts on “Biden’s Clintonesque Defense: I Did Not Have Interactions with Those People”
I was just watching Jake Tapper interview Comer. Tapper acted real skeptically when Comer tried to explain to him the extent of the corruption going on with the Biden family. How much evidence do these dopes in the media need? In my view enough evidence has been produced to show that Joe Biden is corrupt, more corrupt than Richard Nixon. Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter. Ronald Reagan, none of these Presidents allowed their children or relatives to monetize their offices – to do this is Banana Republic like stuff. In a Banana Republic the Presidents relatives all get rich, and they can’t get arrested for anything either. Ferdinand Marcos must be one of Joe Biden’s heroes, he is doing, and has done stuff, worthy of Marcos. He had the DOJ arrest his top rival for the Presidency on a trumped up charge, he and his son and brother have collected money from Red China, even the grandchildren got in on the “booty”. Joe Biden is doing, and has done, things I’ve never seen done before by a sitting POTUS. Biden deserves to be impeached, we must send a message to future US Presidents and VP’s that you don’t monetize your offices on behalf of your flaky unemployable relatives.
Comer didn’t have evidence. He only has beliefs.
Yea, he “believes” that hunter called joe from dubai because he has evidence
He believes that joe benefitted from hunters earnings because he has evidence,
He believes that hunter and joe comingled funds because he has evidence
He believes that joe met with hunters partners because he has evidence
He believes that hunter was selling access to his father because he has evidence
He believes that hunter was forced to give his father much of his earnings because hunter said so.
He believes joe was involved because he has eyewitness statements, whatsapp messages, and emails that all say he was, all evidence.
I could go on. Tapper is right to be skeptical. The breadth and depth of the alleged corruption is almost hard to believe. What he would not be right in doing is characterizing evidence as allegation because they’re not even categorically the same terms. An allegation is made and evidence is presented to support it. Conflating the two is weak sauce from intellectual lepers.
Comer doesn’t have evidence about Joe Biden taking any inappropriate $.
Nice try
See 2 and 4 above.
Yea, and the state of south carolina doesnt have any evidence that alex murdaugh pointed an ar-15 at his wife and pulled the trigger, discharging several bullets into her body. Not one shred.
Yet he is rotting in jail.
Keep repeating that ignorant statement, as though its even relevant.
But hurry!! There is still time to save Bryan Kohleberger! Call his lawyers and tell then about the “you dont have evidence, its all allegations” defense!!! I dont think they have tries that one.
“… he is doing, and has done stuff, worthy of Marcos. …”
And Jill ‘Giacoppo’ Biden (My lips are sealed) is doing stuff worthy of Imelda Marcos.
Just check her Skeleton & Shoe Closet.
A more appropriate analogy is:
Bill Clinton’s “I did not Inhale” (the marijuana smoke)
with
Joe Biden’s, I do not know about Hunter’s business dealings, “it’s just a bunch of lies. They’re lies. I did not. They’re lies.” (on interacting with his sons business associates).
Indeed, He should have sent in his former Campaign Manager Valerie Biden-Owens to make the statements for him.
I can’t recall the name of the women now but she was well informed about the way the Clintons operated. She told Monica to save the dress and not launder it because if it came out that Bill Clinton had sex with her the Democrats would do everything in their power to destroy her life. When it did come out they did exactly that. Then after constant denial by Bill Clinton that it happened the blue dress was brought down from the shelf in the closet to prove that it was not Monica who was lying but rather the President and his wife who had been covering up for him for years had lied to the American people. With these facts in mind is it any wonder that Hillary Clinton would make up a story about Trump urinating on a bed in Moscow. Her cause was so important that she would do anything and lie about anything to hold on to power. But they say Trump is crazy.
The woman that you are referring to was a female co-worker of the intern that Bill Clinton victimized. A random woman who gave the victim advice that rivaled any white shoe law firm.
They dragged that woman through the mud too.
Another way to put it? Unlike Christine Blasey Ford, she didn’t exactly get the best seat in the faculty lunch room or a lavishly funded Go Fund Me.
Still, the worst part about the Biden family corruption scandal is that it directly implicates millions of dollars that the Bidens received from Ukraine and China.
Ukraine, where Joe bragged about firing the prosecutor. Over which they impeached Trump. Where we are now dragged into an interminable proxy war. And China, our nation’s most important strategic adversary.
Two nations from which the Bidens received millions.
This is the 21st century, Joe Biden is the empire now.
“We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.” ~ Karl Rove, aka ‘The Turd Blossom’
*btw, I don’t believe Epstein killed himself, either.
Linda Tripp
The Accusations:
Juanita Broaddrick
Leslie Millwee
Paula Jones
Kathleen Willey
Gennifer Flowers
Monica Lewinsky
Cristy Zercher
Eileen Wellstone
Sandra Allen James
A former professor from the University of Arkansas
Karen Hinton
Sources within the Democratic Party told author and former foreign editor of Newsweek Edward Klein that Clinton was being accused of sexual assault by 4 women. The plaintiffs alleged that the assaults took place shortly after the end of his presidency in the early 2000s, while they were in their late teens. A member of Clinton’s legal team confirmed the existence of new allegations against Clinton
…
Read the details: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Clinton_sexual_assault_and_misconduct_allegations
Just further proof that: Nobody wants Hillary Clinton, not even Bill Clinton !
Now read even more accusations against Trump: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump_sexual_misconduct_allegations
He’s even been found liable for sexual assault in court.
Clinton isn’t running for President (thank goodness). Trump is, and he should be rejected.
All those trump allegations are just as believable as the one where an old man managed to get an erect penis without any stimulation, in the dressing room of a crowded department store, and then managed to slip that penis into the dry vagina of an unwilling victim, standing face to face, with leggings around her knees.
Bwahahahahaha
You laugh at rape. Nice.
Lmao right anon, and these are the same goobers who 7 years ago were linking to the pee tape allegations and the rest of the steele dossier.
They fall for it every time!!
Tried and true tactic of all unprincipled, unscrupulous scoundrels… deny everything and make counter allegations. Some even convince themselves that what they say is actual truth… I suspect Biden is in this category. He cannot afford to disbelieve his counter-factuals.
That’s why Joe Biden chooses truth over ‘counter-factuals’.
‘It’s all a bunch of lies’ .. .
*whatever it ‘is’ ~ Bill Clinton
Biden clearly lied when he denied knowledge of his son’s business operations, and he has continued to lie during his presidency.
Perhaps I’m wrong, but this is as forceful as I’ve seen JT describe Biden’s corruption. He always seemed to try to avoid using the words, “lie, liar, lying” and now it seems obvious to me that JT has finally reached his limit. Good for him.
I think what we should keep in mind is that Turley knows things that we don’t. He mentions the audiotapes again as if he is certain they exist. He hints at other evidence that has not been made public. Dont forget that he has been in pretty constant contact with the principles in the House, as a legal consultant.
I dont think he’d be going after joe biden this hard if he didnt know they have the goods.
Furthermore, i believe the pubs, if they do indeed have the goods, are dragging this out for one reason, and its a good one.
Kamala Harris
Dear Prof Turley,
“There is no improper relationship” ~ Bill Clinton
“It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is. If the—if he—if ‘is’ means is and never has been, that is not—that is one thing. If it means there is none, that was a completely true statement. … Now, if someone had asked me on that day, are you having any kind of sexual relations with Ms. Lewinsky, that is, asked me a question in the present tense, I would have said no. And it would have been completely true.”
How dare you compare the follies and indiscretions of Slick Willy with the deranged, psychopathic, in-your-face autocratic and catastrophic rule of demented Joe Biden .. . it’s not in the same ball park, it’s not even the same game.
*Clinton was a Rhodes scholar ffs.
cory booker was a rhodes scholar, too, what’s your point?
My point was Joe Biden gets lost on stage, speaks in strange, often incoherent, tongues and is, I believe, a deranged psychopath with a lot of blood on his hands who presents a clear and present danger – not just to the U.S., but to the whole world.
The truth ain’t in him.
*you have to go back to late 1800s/early 1900s to find a Republican Rhodes scholar .. . what’s your point?
Republicans went out and worked, built America. They didn’t try to tear down that what was good about America.
People of all parties went out and worked and built America. Most people don’t try to tear down what’s good about America. Trump, though, is trying to tear down our Constitution, which is part of what’s good about America.
Sheila Jackson Lee, Hillary Clinton, Cory Booker and Bill Clinton all graduated from Yale. Wow!
You raise a great point.
Not only did Bill Clinton deny his misconduct, both Bill and Hillary tried to destroy the young woman that was the victim of Bill’s sexual predation. Bill only admitted to it because they found his semen on the young woman’s dress. Yes, its distasteful to say it, but it’s true.
The Bidens are following the Clinton’s “ethical” playbook. The main difference being the Joe Biden has never held a candle to Bill Clinton’s intelligence. Even in Biden’s best days. Which are far behind him.
Bill was preoccupied with getting his rocks off.
The Biden family’s misconduct is directly related to Ukraine where we are fighting a major proxy war. And China, our greatest strategic foe. Joe Biden’s misconduct threatens to destroy a nation.
Addendum:
“… The Biden family’s misconduct is directly related to Ukraine where …” People are being Killed and Dying because of the War the CIA manufactured.
Putin invaded Ukraine. The CIA didn’t manufacture the war in Ukraine.
Spoken like a simpleton, who has no understanding of the world.
Reminds me of the denials of OJ. Deep down, Simpson & Brandon both feel totally justified in their behavior.