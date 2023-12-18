Eric Swalwell and the Politics of Contempt

Below is my column in The Hill on the bizarre scene last week in front of the Capitol when Rep. Eric Swalwell drove up with Hunter Biden and facilitated a flagrant act of contempt of Congress, a federal crime. Swalwell used his office and presumably his staff to assist in the defiance of a valid subpoena for Hunter to appear before a House committee. The House will now presumably hold Hunter in contempt and refer the matter for prosecution. The question is what to do with Eric Swalwell.
This week, millions of people were glued to their televisions as Hunter Biden defied a House subpoena in a press conference with the Capitol building in the background. It was an act of legal self-immolation as the president’s son engaged in flagrant contempt of Congress, a federal crime.
Stranger still was that behind Hunter was standing his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, who watched as his client effectively begged to be criminally charged.
But it was a familiar figure behind Lowell that was the most incongruous: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.).
At first, one had to wonder whether Swalwell had simply wandered by the presser on the way to his office. But the Biden team set up the conference on the Senate side — out of the reach of the House sergeant at arms, who might not have reacted well to an act of open contempt of Congress on his side of the Capitol.
We later learned that Swalwell was not there simply as a pedestrian, but as a participant. It was Swalwell who helped orchestrate the defiance of his own House and facilitated an alleged federal crime.
As first reported by the Washington Examiner, Swalwell used his official position to reserve the space for the press conference and lent his assistance to Hunter in refusing to appear before the House committees investigating his father, President Biden. It was a curious role for a former House impeachment manager to play in assisting in the obstruction of an impeachment inquiry of three House committees.
Of course, Swalwell has argued for the rounding up of anyone who aided and abetted the unlawful conduct during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Indeed, in 2021 Swalwell sponsored a resolution exploring whether dozens of Republican colleagues could be expelled under the 14th Amendment for aiding and abetting an insurrection by “making unsubstantiated claims of systematic election and voter fraud.”
Now, Swalwell was standing in front of the same building aiding and abetting both a potential crime and the obstruction of congressional proceedings.
Hunter was not just committing contempt of Congress; he was parading his contempt with Swalwell as the drum major.
What followed him was contempt on steroids. All Hunter had to do was walk into the building behind him to appear in the deposition and plead the 5th Amendment to refuse to testify, as others have done. The only option he did not have was to refuse to appear.
Swalwell insisted that it was the fault of the House for insisting on a closed-door deposition, which he portrayed as outrageous. It was another hypocritical moment since the Democrats insisted on the same process for witnesses, including those who appeared before the Jan. 6th committee.
It was also how Swalwell and his colleagues handled the investigation of the Ukrainian telephone call by Trump. Indeed, Swalwell participated in closed depositions and then gave interviews after they were held in private.
There are various reasons for closed deposition preceding public hearings.
First, these depositions allow professional staff to conduct questioning in a methodical and professional manner. In a public hearing, questioning is conducted by members who are often ill-equipped for substantive inquiries.
Second, Hunter must be asked about an array of financial documents and communications involving names and privacy protected information. In a public hearing, the use of such documents would trigger redactions and interruptions in their use.
Third, these depositions allow for in-depth questioning on transactions and communications. In a public hearing, members are confined to a five-minute rule that guarantees questioning cannot achieve much, if any, depth.
Both Hunter and Swalwell likely knew that, and that is precisely why they wanted a public hearing. Notably, after saying that he wanted to answer all questions in public, Hunter then refused to answer any questions in public put forward by the press.
The fourth and most important reason for the deposition is that the House wants it this way. Witnesses, even a president’s son, do not get to choose how or when they appear. Two Trump associates – Steven Bannon and Peter Navarro – refused to appear in the House and were quickly held in contempt by a majority of the House, including Swalwell.
Indeed, President Biden himself has maintained that defying subpoenas cannot be tolerated. When subpoenas were issued to Republicans during the House’s Jan. 6 investigation, Biden declared: “I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable criminally.”
The Justice Department clearly agreed. Under Attorney General Merrick Garland, Bannon went from a failure to appear to an actual indictment in just two months.
It also does not matter that the House formally approved the impeachment inquiry only after Hunter’s press conference. As I testified in the first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing, there is no requirement of a formal vote. Indeed, the Democrats did not initially hold a formal vote in their own impeachment of Trump. Hunter’s subpoena was issued by two committees with inherent subpoena authority under three different House rules, including the authority given to the House Oversight Committee.
It was a valid subpoena.
The question is not whether Hunter Biden can be held in contempt; of course he can. The question is what to do with Eric Swalwell.
Swalwell has long courted controversy. Republicans tossed him off the House Intelligence Committee due to his purported affair with an alleged Chinese spy named Fang Fang.
This is different. Swalwell was not charged in the Chinese affair, including by the House Ethics Committee. This was a criminal act directed against the House itself.
Recently, the House censored Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) for pulling a fire alarm before a major vote. Here Swalwell played a key role in obstructing a major House investigation. Where Bowman’s offense was treated as a misdemeanor, Hunter’s offense is a felony.
Swalwell did not simply facilitate a crime, he went out of his way to associate himself with it.
Swalwell surely knew that he was helping Hunter in defying a subpoena and obstructing the investigation into Joe Biden. He not only helped set up the press conference but made sure that he was in the camera frame behind Hunter for every network audience. He presumably utilized congressional staff to assist in this effort.
In taking these actions, Swalwell encouraged and facilitated the contempt of Congress. While his conduct may not warrant a criminal charge, it certainly warrants action from the House.
The issue is whether the House has a right to demand answers in this investigation. One member was particularly passionate in 2018 in calling for contempt sanctions against Steve Bannon: “If they don’t force him to answer legitimate questions, they will be ceding Congress’ authority, and we’ll be setting a very, very dangerous precedent that people can just tell Congress what they will and will not answer, and will show no resolve to use our subpoena power to get to the bottom of what’s going on.”
That was Eric Swalwell.
Jonathan Turley is the J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at the George Washington University Law School. He also previously served as lead counsel representing the House of Representatives.
And what of our president, Joe? According to his spokesperson, KJP, he also knew in advance what Hunter was going to do and say.
I think that somewhere it says that Joe’s supposed to uphold the law.
Naaah, must be wrong since he’s defied many court decisions trying to limit his power, most notably the student loans that he kept trying to pay. Ultimately, he did pay more than a half-billion before he was stopped. Why should a little detail like separation of powers get in the way of what Joe wants to do?
I think that Joe really believes what he said, that Hunter did nothing wrong.
Because if you’re a Biden, you’re entitled. The rest of us can all go pound sand.
Whether HB is to be held in contempt of Congress is up to the House, not up to JB.
HB has a First Amendment right to speak publicly.
If Congress thinks that JB is failing to uphold his oath of office, they can impeach and remove him.
Tomass the Troll is a liar.
Professor Turley seems oddly outraged that Hunter Biden has agreed to appear before the House committee to answer legitimate questions, yet when Jim Jordan refused to honor a House subpoena, Turley never called that a flagrant act of contempt of Congress & a federal crime.
Last month, Turley salivated at the prospect of Hunter testifying under oath: “The committee will now be able to ask Hunter Biden for specific answers on millions in transfers from foreign sources using dozens of shell companies and accounts” JT presumably now argues that the committee won’t be able to ask Hunter for specific answers to all of their questions at a public hearing with millions of people glued to their televisions watching the proceedings.
Three months ago, a GOP House committee member said: “Hunter Biden is more than welcome to come in front of the committee. … He’s invited today. We will drop everything.” That was Jim Comer.
Now when Hunter readily agrees to come in front of the committee to testify under oath to provide specific answers to each & every question, Fox News legal contributor Turley spends the last 2 days directing all of his fire at Swalwell.
We’re beginning to see a noticeable & predictable pattern here on Professor Turley’s personal website.
Steaming turd^^^^^
If you’d like to see a pattern more suited to your bubble, head on over to Vox or Politico. they’ll be glad u came.
Nothing about the merits, just crybaby “whatboutism” weake.
“…Hunter Biden has agreed to appear before the House committee to answer legitimate questions…”
Yet he didn’t. He defied the subpoena and did a press conference instead as he made a statement but refused to answer questions from even the friendly press. We see the continuing and noticeable pattern here from Anonymous’ comments on Turley’s personal website. He deflects from any wrongdoing by Joe Biden and his family members, by criticizing Turley’s site. A website he admits to despising while still appearing here daily to endorse the criminality of the Biden family.
OT. As the left stops traffic, stops shows, stops Congress, disrupts college life, attacks Jewish owned businesses all in support of Gaza and against Israel maybe it would be a good time to remind them that inside Gaza right this minute there are Americans being held hostage by Palestinians. Also remind them that Palestinians killed 31 Americans only a few months ago and Biden just keeps sending them more and more money.
While we are at it let’s remind our citizens that as we gratuitously recite “thanks for your service” to uniformed men and women that right this minute we have the Iran backed Houthis sending drone attacks against our own service men and women and our feckless president has done nothing to deter these continuing attacks.
So Iran backed Palestinians are holding Americans hostage, killed Americans and are lobbing missiles at our military every other day and all we get from liberals and Democrats is attacks on Israel.
These days I believe that if Trump was president and we got hit like on 9/11 the left would not have come together as we did in 2001, they would be marching against our own country because they now hate us more than they hate actual terrorists. Especially our young, schooled but uneducated morons that are being produced by our schools, colleges and bad parents.
I think Republicans hate Biden and love Trump more than they love our country and the Constitution.
I think you enjoy dropping steaming turds^^^^^