Harvard/Harris Poll: Majority of Democrats Want Hunter Prosecuted for Contempt

It appears that the concerted effort to excuse Hunter Biden’s defiance of a subpoena in the media has failed. According to a Harvard Caps/Harris poll, 71 percent of Americans believe that Hunter should be prosecuted for contempt of Congress. What is remarkable is that 54 percent of Democrats support his prosecution.
I have previously written that Hunter committed a flagrant, criminal violation in holding his presser in front of Congress and refusing to appear for a deposition in the House. There is an equally compelling basis to take action against Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Cal.) under House rules for facilitating the alleged federal crime.
The poll shows that, again, the public has rejected the spin in the media and correctly sees this act for what it was: a federal crime.
Every group is lined up in favor of prosecution:
- Democrats: 54 percent support
- Republicans: 89 percent support
- Independents: 72 percent support
The decision of Hunter and his counsel to take this action remains legally incomprehensible. He could have gone into the committee room and taken the 5th Amendment. There is no cognizable defense in my view to this charge.
Hunter may now have not just created a third threat of incarceration, but placed his father and his administration in the worst of possible positions.
Two Trump associates – Steven Bannon and Peter Navarro – refused to appear in the House and were quickly held in contempt by a majority of the House, including Swalwell.
Indeed, President Biden himself has maintained that defying subpoenas cannot be tolerated. When subpoenas were issued to Republicans during the House’s Jan. 6 investigation, Biden declared: “I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable criminally.”
The Justice Department clearly agreed. Under Attorney General Merrick Garland, Bannon went from a failure to appear to an actual indictment in just two months.
Garland would be expected to show the same commitment and speed with the President’s son.
The possibility of a third indictment also can have blowback on his other cases. It shows a continuing contempt for the legal process and a pattern of criminality. It also could be cited as another example of attempting to conceal information from the government. If Hunter faces sentencing on the tax or gun charges, subsequent criminal conduct can make a court less likely to be lenient.
None of this is good for Joe Biden. It shows that the public rejects the claim that Hunter is a victim. Instead, he is seen as displaying the ultimate sense of entitlement and privilege in going to the Hill to thumb his nose at Congress.
Hunter’s contempt is reminiscent of when he told ABC News reporter Amy Robach to “say it nicer” when she asked him about his prior conduct. While the Bidens may be able to get away with instructing the media on how to question family members, it does not have the same license with Congress. Hunter Biden does not get to dictate how or when he will answer questions from Congress. Congress does not have to “say it nicer.”
14 thoughts on “Harvard/Harris Poll: Majority of Democrats Want Hunter Prosecuted for Contempt”
Hard to tell when Turley began to surrender to the Roy Cohn school lawyering– there are many who think it began with his fixation on Bill Clinton…
We see it in full bloom with his PR campaign on Hunter. From the tone of his articles of late it seems the next incentive driven paycheck is near for Jon. He’s going for it like a squirrel goes for the next nut.
Congrats, (i guess)..
Ehhhlvis bugness
“He could have gone into the committee room and taken the 5th Amendment. There is no cognizable defense in my view to this charge.”
I too would have preferred he just went in and invoked the 5th. However, Turley is wrong about no cognizable defense. Comer did offer anyone a choice of a public or private testimony/deposition. Comer has no defense against holding a public hearing. All he has to do is agree to one and Hunter will gladly testify.
Turley offered the most ridiculous excuse as to why Comer won’t hold a public hearing. He claimed members are essentially too inept to ask substantive questions and that staffers conduct the questioning in private depositions, meaning lawyers. It’s a pretty stupid excuse, even for Turley.
If Hunter is to be prosecuted it also means he will be given the chance to defend his decision and he will by invoking Comer’s claim that he gave anyone the choice of a public or private hearing. Comer will have to explain his reason for holding the closed door depositions after stating anyone testifying has a choice of a public hearing. So, yes. There is a cognizable defense.
This speaks more of chairman Comer’s incompetence running the committee than Hunter Biden’s conduct.
First prosecute Eric holder
“The decision of Hunter and his counsel to take this action remains legally incomprehensible.”
Turley keeps ‘forgetting’ that chairman Comer gave everyone the option of testifying in public or private. He’s on record making that an option. So it wouldn’t be incomprehensible legally if Hunter chose to testify publicly.
The committee held only one public hearing and it was an embarrassment. It explains why Comer doesn’t want to hold another one because of the potential to show that they still have no evidence. The latest witness to testify behind closed doors has stated they’ve seen on evidence president Biden has any links to Hunter’s business deals. That’s why they hold these behind closed doors.
“. . . a flagrant, criminal violation in holding his presser in front of Congress . . .” (JT)
When you see a man pull a stunt like that you know that he has a long history of getting away with whatever he wants.
I wonder who could have taught him that “life skill?”
Why is Swallowell still in Congress?
All I can say is thank you Senator McConnell for keeping Garland off the SCOTUS
Very soon we will see far the doctrine of “selective prosecution” can be stretched.
I find it interesting that the “ammo” that’s really useful to the MAGA movement (not including the stolen election that Democrats refuse to see, let alone acknowledge), has come from Hunter Biden. First, the laptop. Now this. With a shout out to Ashley Biden and her daddy diary. My understanding is that some very bad things happened to Hunter as a child and he certainly is the poster child of a trauma victim. Is this his way of getting revenge, validation, whatever you want to call it? Everybody loves to hate Hunter and I’m not saying I think he’s a nice person and/or I want to hang out with him. But trauma changes you and those who have not experienced it do not understand. Families often have what is called a “presenting member” which means that one family member takes on all the darkness of the family while everybody else looks normal and/or perfect. And people think that family member is the problem, but the truth is, that family member is the visible symptom of the family darkness. I think that is very possibly and probably the case with Hunter. Nobody ever asks why Hunter is such a wreck. They just want his blood. The right wants Hunter because they can’t get to Joe. The left wants Hunter because they see him as the only chink in Joe’s armor of slime. As Turley has said repeatedly, all Hunter had to do was show up and take the fifth. Why didn’t he?
In a slightly different context, Justice Antonio Scalia said “Give Me something to work with”.
Well now Attorney General Merrick Garland has something to work with,
The impeachment inquiry now has a mind of its own, Congress is doing it’s part.
The Ball is now in the DOJ’s hand.
It remains to be seen if Garland will pitch the Ball of sh_t to the Fan.
Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see if attorney general Garland agrees with what Democrats have been saying, that “no one is above the law.” I for one, doubt it. The so-called “Justice Department” has thus far shown extreme accommodation for Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, etc.
Hunter Biden will flout every law he wants to, knowing daddy Joe will pardon him. It’s so sad what we have come to between the Biden’s obvious corruption and now the insane Colorado supreme court’s decision to take the vote away from Republicans in their recent political ruling.
Colour me not shocked. Anyone want to take a guess how long before those 54% are excommunicated under identity politics?
Rest assured the vast majority of the 54% will never vote republican plus they have an ample reserve of mail in ballots