Yielding to Temptation: Colorado’s Supreme Court Blocks Democracy to Bar Trump on the 2024 Ballot

Below is my column in The Messenger on the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision disqualifying former President Donald Trump from the 2024 election. There are now over a dozen states considering similar demands from advocates to prevent voters from being able to vote for the current leading candidate for the presidency. In California, Lieutenant Gov. Eleni Kounalakis publicly called upon the Secretary of State to “explore every legal option” to follow the same path as Colorado. It is a temptation that is irresistible for Democratic politicians in a race to the bottom of our rage politics.
he Colorado Supreme Court has issued an unsigned opinion, making history in the most chilling way possible. A divided court barred Donald Trump from appearing on the 2024 presidential ballot.
For months, advocates have been filing without success in various states, looking for some court to sign off on a dangerous, novel theory under the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. They finally found four receptive jurists on one of the bluest state supreme courts in the land.
Even on a court composed entirely of justices appointed by Democratic governors, Colorado’s Supreme Court split 4-3 on the question. The majority admitted that this was a case “of first impression” and that there was “sparse” authority on the question. Yet, the lack of precedent or clarity did not deter these justices from making new law to block Trump from running. Indeed, the most controlling precedent appears to be what might be called the Wilde Doctrine.
In his novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, Oscar Wilde wrote that “the only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it.” The four Colorado justices just rid themselves of the ultimate temptation and, in so doing, put this country on one of the most dangerous paths in its history.
The court majority used a long-dormant provision in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment — the “disqualification clause” — that was written after the Civil War to bar former Confederate members from serving in the U.S. Congress.
In December 1865 many in Washington were shocked to see Alexander Stephens, the Confederacy’s onetime vice president, waiting to take the same oath that he took before joining the Southern rebellion. Hundreds of thousands of Americans had just died after whole states seceded into their own separate nation with its own army, navy, foreign policy and currency. So Congress declared that it could bar those “who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
January 6, 2021, was many things — and all of them bad. However, it was not an insurrection. I was critical of Trump’s speech to a mob of supporters that day, and I rejected his legal claims to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in Congress. However, it was a protest that became a riot, not a rebellion.
Indeed, despite the unrelenting efforts of many in the media and Congress, a post-January 6 Harvard study found that most of the rioters were motivated by support for Trump or concerns about the election’s fairness, not by a desire to rebel.
Even the Justice Department’s special counsel Jack Smith, who threw every possible charge at Trump in two indictments, did not believe he had sufficient basis to charge Trump with incitement or insurrection.
Much can be said about this decision, but restraint is not one of them. What is most striking about the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling is how the majority removed all of the fail-safes to extend the meaning of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to block Trump.
There were a number of barriers facing advocates who have tried to stretch this provision to cover the January 6 riot. The four justices had to adopt the most sweeping interpretation possible on every one of those questions in order to support their decision.
The only narrow part of the opinion came with the interpretation of the First Amendment, where the four justices dismissed the free-speech implications of disqualifying presidential candidates based on political position and rhetoric.
The result is an opinion that lacks any limiting principles. It places the nation on a slippery slope where red and blue states could now engage in tit-for-tat disqualifications. According to the Colorado Supreme Court, those decisions do not need to be based on the specific comments made by figures like Trump. Instead, it ruled, courts can now include any statements made before or after a speech to establish a “true threat.”
It was inevitable that the Trump-ballot challengers would find four jurists in one state willing to follow something like the Wilde Doctrine. However, it is also important to note that a series of Democratic jurists previously refused to do so in various cases. They did so not out of any affinity to Trump but out of their affinity to the Constitution.
The Colorado Supreme Court has handed down the most anti-democratic opinion in decades. What is particularly galling is that these four justices stripped away the right of millions of voters to choose their preferred candidate in the name of democracy. It is like burning down a house in the name of fire safety.
The only good news is that this flawed theory can now be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court where it is likely to be put to rest conclusively.
For many voters, however, the opinion will only reinforce Trump’s claims that Democrats are engaging in “lawfare” to achieve in the courts what they cannot achieve in the polls. Because of that, the opinion could not come at a worse moment. Trump is surging in opinion polls, and many Democrats are now openly saying they fear President Biden is about to be beaten in 2024. Not only is Trump beating Biden in many polls but he has a sizable lead among young voters.
For those voters, the Colorado ruling looks like a case of Biden being on the ropes when the referee just called the bout in his favor. Even if, as expected, these justices are reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court, many Americans will not forget what they will consider to be an effort to take away their vote. While these four justices offered their “first impression” in this dangerous opinion, the lasting impression of many voters is not likely to be good for the court or for Democrats.
In reaching this decision, these four justices admitted that “we travel in uncharted territory.” Sometimes that cannot be avoided, but in this case the Colorado Supreme Court steered off the constitutional map.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
117 thoughts on “Yielding to Temptation: Colorado’s Supreme Court Blocks Democracy to Bar Trump on the 2024 Ballot”
Oh the ol’ Star Chamber rears its ugly head. Don’t like an opponent? Off with his head!! Politically, that is.l
Not just you don’t like him, but especially if he is trouncing you in the polls.
Section 1. The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.
Section 2. The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.
Gee, where would we be without Section 2
Part of the Colorado dissent is worth quoting. As a matter of objective law and constitutionally limited republic, it is spot on. This from a *democrat* judge:
“I cannot agree with the majority that the chimeric proceedings below gave President Trump process commensurate to the interest of which he has been deprived. Nor did the proceedings below protect the interest Coloradans have in voting for a candidate of their choosing. Of course, if President Trump committed a heinous act worthy of disqualification, he should be disqualified for the sake of protecting our hallowed democratic system, regardless of whether citizens may wish to vote for him in Colorado. But such a determination must follow the appropriate procedural avenues. Absent adequate due process, it is improper for our state to bar him from holding public office. More broadly, I am disturbed about the potential chaos wrought by an imprudent, unconstitutional, and standardless system in which each state gets to adjudicate Section Three disqualification cases on an ad hoc basis. Surely, this enlargement of state power is antithetical to the framers’ intent.”
— Justice Carlos Samour Jr.
Sam is the same guy who insists “the CO tactics are *identical* to those used by tyrannical countries,” while providing more evidence here about how the ruling is *different* from what occurs in tyrannical countries.
He didn’t quote from the ruling you imbecile. He quoted from the dissent.
This article is a little disingenuous. All serious legal scholars across the nation started discussing the possibility of the 14th Amendment being used against Trump after January 6th. As I noted yesterday, January 6th was NOT simply a riot. There is ample written and video evidence that this event was immaculately coordinated from ooperatives inside and outside the White House. The key provisions of this effort have resulted in Trump and a variety of his minions being charged with conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to obstruct a official proceeding (certification of the election), obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy of rights. Jonathon knows Smith brought the charges he knows he can convict on. Thats how federal prosecutors work. They don’t bring charges that “might” result in a maybe. The firmly believe that Trump did these things and they also believe a conviction is almost certain. They don’t lose cases. He knows that.
Again, this is not irrational to take a look at the 14th Amendment here. No other president in history has coordinated a “riot” as well as coordinated fake electors at the state level. All in an effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Indeed, it has been reported across all major networks, including Fox, that Michigan has him on tape personally asking electors not to certify in that state. The most damning part is that he told the electors they would provide them with counsel. In the legal sense this is viewed as a bribe. The evidence continues to heavily mount. Barring his re-election, he and many of his minions are looking at federal and or state prison. Placed there by a jury of their peers.
What is most stunning is the fact we have to even discuss the 14th Amendment. Trump caused this. Think about that in context.
Thats how federal prosecutors work. They don’t bring charges that “might” result in a maybe.
Exactly the reason Smith/Obama did not bring charges of Insurrection.
A body with the power to act, heard the evidence, and voted to acquit on the charge of Insurrection.
Now the only people with power to act on the charge have refused to bring such a charge in court.
Now the only people that have no skin in the game, are free to spout off, having nothing to risk.
The plain text of the 14th Amendment doesn’t require that charges of insurrection be brought.
“As I noted yesterday, January 6th was NOT simply a riot.”
LMAO Who the f*ck are you? A steaming turd layer. A narcissistic one at that.
SECTION 5
Steaming turd from Jeff, who “noted” that it was more than a riot.
“Thats how federal prosecutors work. They don’t bring charges that “might” result in a maybe.”
But I, Jeff, noted that it was more than a riot.
So, I hereby, as Jeff the all-wise, declare that the burden of proof for 14A is “maybe”.
What a putz.
As former AG William Barr pointed out, the record in the trial court may not be sufficient for SCOTUS to bring finality to this issue. Congress should thus immediately pass legislation granting the Supreme Court exclusive original jurisdiction over Section 3 claims. Otherwise, it will be litigated in piecemeal fashion at the state level and risk further damage to the legitimacy of our presidential election process.
Our congress should pass a law, mandating only congress, by a vote of the House, by 2/3 majority can deny a person a position in govt.
I believe there are more “red” states so bring it on, Democrats. Let’s remove tit for tat. No more America. Great Idea.
Section 1. The right of citizens of the United States, who are eighteen years of age or older, to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of age.
Section 2. The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.[3]
Gee, what would section 1 be without section 2
Their true colors are shining through. I am sure this is only the beginning of such tactics as panic sets in. Brace yourself for a tumultuous year.
Section 1
After one year from the ratification of this article the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors within, the importation thereof into, or the exportation thereof from the United States and all territory subject to the jurisdiction thereof for beverage purposes is hereby prohibited.
Section 2
The Congress and the several States shall have concurrent power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.
Gee, what would Sec 1 have been without Sec 2
Section 1. The right of citizens of the United States to vote in any primary or other election for President or Vice President, for electors for President or Vice President, or for Senator or Representative in Congress, shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State by reason of failure to pay any poll tax or other tax.
Section 2. The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.[1]
Gee, what would sec 1 be without sec 2
In related news, Trump is on tape pressuring two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers not to sign the certification of the 2020 election. The recordings were reviewed by The Detroit News. Will Trump face another indictment like the one in GA?
Steaming Turd ^^^^
“pressuring” in what way? He had no control over them.
In related news, Joe Biden is on tape pressuring Mykola Zlochevsky to pay him $5M for his assistance in getting the “son of a b*tch” fired.
Whats the crime again? Does the Wayne county Board fo Canvassers have the power to to not sign the certification? They must. They have the power to sign, they would have the power not to sign, (Sounds analogous to the power of the Vice President, and EC votes).
Urging elected officials to act, using their enumerated powers is not a crime.
Conservative lawyers are always slow to the game of lawfare. They still cling to the quaint idea of unbiased judges making rulings based upon a dispassionate analysis of the law and not upon their personal biases. That is why GOP appointed SCOTUS justices are always the swing vote. DEM presidents only appoint justices with a political agenda willing to make results oriented decisions. The GOP might nominate conservative justice but might also nominate a moderate with an impressive Ivy League background willing to compromise in the name of judicial comity. The liberal justices are always a reliable vote on political hot topics, the GOP nominees, not so much. But I think most in the GOP are starting to get wise to the game, even the old turtle. They are willing to to fight the nomination fights, even if they are still addicted to the Ivies. A Catholic graduate of an Ivy, is still an Ivy graduate…
The same with the indictment of candidates, the taking candidates off ballots, and the bankrupting of opposing counsel. These are things that would never cross the mind of a conservative lawyer. What’s the point of winning these battles if you destroy the republic in the process. DEM lawyers have no such compunction. So, Caesar may be obnoxious and overbearing, Brutus, but the alternative is Civil War and Augustus, not a return the the Republic…
Infamous “justice” names to remember (or maybe forget forever):
“Justices” Monica Márquez, William Hood, Richard Gabriel and Melissa Hart made up the majority.
Take note.
Yesterday I commented on the other blog post about the same subject that SCOTUS would “kick the can a little.
“- Agree to hear the case in Spring and let Trump be on the CO ballot for now (and any other states where this becomes a primary-season issue – looking at you Maine)
“- Then Release a 6-3 opinion in May based on some very narrow grounds (e.g., he was never convicted of or even charged with “insurrection”)”
I’ve thought of really really narrow grounds SCOTUS could apply after the primary season (which is becoming increasinly irrelevant to who competes come November). None of us vote for a specific person in presidential elections. We vote for Electors. In those states that care, the judges can bar Electors that “enabled an insurrection.” I’m sure there will be plenty of other people who did not who will take their places on the ballots
No Denise,
It will be a 9-0.
I doubt KB is that slow or hates Trump enough to violate her canons.
They won’t kick the can down the road.
-G
What is it about the court following the Constitution that you don’t understand?
“follow”…look it up
Sec 3—–>Sec 5—->18 USC 2383
‘For many voters, however, the opinion will only reinforce Trump’s claims that Democrats are engaging in “lawfare” to achieve in the courts what they cannot achieve in the polls.’
This is so patently, blatantly obvious at this point you’d have to be delusional to the point of needing professional help to think otherwise (and honestly: I think a lot of younger people do. I do not know how we fix that). I am gobsmacked at the selfishness and small mindedness of so many in our country. This has got to stop before everything goes over the cliff, and we are damn close. This rise of totalitarianism in the West is no longer just a theory.
James,
Well said.
The new woke leftist Democrat party looks more and more like 1930s Germany, Mao’s Culture Revolution and with the Colorado SC decision, more in common with Iran.
The fact many in the Democrat party chant “From river to sea,” is quite telling.
They are doing everything they can to foster the rise of totalitarianism. I fear they have put us on the road to civil war with their anti-Constitutional zeal.
@James , @UpState,
You have a group so delusional in their beliefs that they are willing to do anything. They believe that the ends justify the means.
They are getting desperate and desperation leads to dangerous acts.
-G
(Gumby)
James says…”“lawfare” to achieve in the courts what they cannot achieve in the polls.’”
I think you have it backwards. In the 2016 election, trump came in second in popular vote (66 million to 63 million) and won in the electoral vote (306 to 232). In the 2020 election, trump lost both popular vote and electoral vote. In the 2020 election for Georgia Senator, trumps candidate lost. In the 2022 election there was a forecast red wave that was going to see Republicans win everything everywhere all at once. They didn’t. In fact of the people trump named and supported, most lost. Trump has a terrible record of winning elections. He himself has never won a majority of popular votes in 2 elections. So what do you mean “they cannot achieve in the polls”? It is trump and his acolytes that have a problem “achieving anything at the polls”.
Bob-on-my-knob with another steaming turd^^^^
Ever notice how Democrats always say the exact OPPOSITE of what they are trying to do ? Democrats, assisted by MSNBC, CNN, ABC, NPR, and NBC all chant in unison that these court filings are “Saving Democracy” while in fact they are destroying it (literally). Just my opinion, but I believe they do it out of fear. Genuine fear that they might lose power. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
Ever notice how Democrats always say the exact OPPOSITE of what they are trying to do ? Democrats, assisted by MSNBC, CNN, ABC, NPR, and NBC all chant in unison that these court filings are “Saving Democracy” while in fact they are destroying it (literally)
Douglas Murray would agree, and yet he does something about it. Watch
NB: “Hello, 911? I would like to report a murder by a gay man”
😂
SkyRaider,
Well said and spot on.
It is not Democrats specifically, but Leftists generally, who generally say the opposite of what they intend. In 1921, the new Soviet Government abolished democracy in the name of democracy.
“The principles of democratic centralism were adopted by the 10th Congress in the form of a resolution written by Lenin, “On Party Unity.” In practice, particularly under the leadership of Joseph Stalin from 1928, democratic centralism was much more “centralist” than “democratic,” as party congresses became infrequent occasions for rubber-stamping decisions made by the top party leadership.”
https://www.britannica.com/money/topic/democratic-centralism
Democratic Centralism is what our modern Democrats believe in. All political debate will occur in the top echelons of the Democratic coalition, where “narratives” to fool the rubes will be decided upon. Then everyone in “the Party” will push the narrative (“Trump is Hitler”) and everyone else will be silenced.