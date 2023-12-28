Chicago City Council Blocks Effort to Allow Citizens to Vote on Sanctuary City Status

When my family and I were driving back from Chicago, a vote of the city council was revealed that perfectly captured the hypocrisy and politics surrounding undocumented migrants in major cities. The council voted down an effort to allow voters to decide on whether Chicago should remain a sanctuary city. The measure was defeated 16-31.
During our visit, there were distribution areas of undocumented families near my mother’s house on the Northside. There were also a large number of tents now near the park for the burgeoning homeless population.
What is striking about the vote is the contrast to the prior adoption of sanctuary city measures. Starting under Mayor Harold Washington, the city council was eager to vote on measures heralding its status as a sanctuary city and calling on migrants to come to the city. Mayor Rahm Emanuel reaffirmed Chicago’s status as a haven for immigrants fearing deportation and encouraged them to view Chicago as a protected zone: “You are safe in Chicago. You are secure in Chicago. And you are supported in Chicago. This is a city of inclusion.”
It was a major article of faith on the left to pass legislation (as the city did) to obstruct federal deportation efforts while declaring the city open for migrants. Such virtue signaling was wildly popular. Then migrants started to show up in large numbers.
While the city has only received a small percentage of the migrants as opposed to smaller cities along the border, Mayor Brandon Johnson (who also once proclaimed his own pro-immigrant stance) is denouncing both the Texas and federal governments for increasing numbers of migrants in Chicago. In the meantime, protests are growing over migrant camps and construction plans.
This puts liberal politicians in a bind. They do not want to take the heat by rescinding years of sanctuary city policies while not ticking off voters who are upset with the rising costs and impact on the city.
The solution was to block any effort to give the citizens a chance to voice their view of these policies in defeating the resolution of Alderman Anthony Beale (9th) and Raymond Lopez (15th).
Notably, much of the protests have come from traditionally black precincts where locals are fed up with the increasingly crowded conditions for schools and diversion of resources. Yet, eight alderman for those precincts voted to kill the proposal.
It appears that consulting the voters was not a good option for these politicians. Democracy is only useful for certain tasks, particularly when the outcome is likely to be a rejection of long-held policies. Polls indicate that the majority of Chicagoans oppose the sanctuary city policies. Nationally, some polls show 80 percent of voters oppose sanctuary city policies.
In one controversy on an earlier vote, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s floor leader, Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) was accused of physically blocking West Side Alderman Emma Mitts (37th) from entering Council chambers in an effort to prevent a quorum of alderpeople needed to vote on the resolution. He was also accused of threatening members who supported the effort to let the voter decide. He later resigned as floor leader.
While Johnson opposed the measure, he has publicly decried the cost for caring for migrants. He wants to stay technically a sanctuary city without offering quite so much sanctuary.
Johnson blamed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s “reckless” and “dangerous” decision to send buses of migrants to Chicago despite the city proclaiming for years that it was open for migrants to come and would refuse to assist the federal government in deportation efforts.
In the meantime, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has opened up 230 hotel rooms for migrants as local citizens demand a change in state and city policies. Given the anger of such residents, the city council has found a solution: just don’t let them vote. It appears something of a trend around the country.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has a secret weapon to use.
The street gangs. Bloods, Cripps, Latin Kings, MS-13 are going want payment from asylum seekers to walk the streets of Chicago.
Change the CTA [Chicago Transit Authority] to CDA [Chicago Deportation Authority] and run them out of the Country on the Rails.
Chicago is home to the largest Rail Head in the Country – Express Trains to Mexico they will go. Ship Em Out – Not In My Sanctuary!
I had an Argentinian tell me ” WORK!!! I’m on Holiday” after I had put my neck out for him for a good Job.
These ‘migrants did not come here to work, they came here for a Holiday (literally), and when you mention the four letter word WORK,
they gone in a blink of the eye. Climate-wise, Living in the Tri-State Area (Mich., Ill., Ind.) is no picnic, in fact all along the I-94 Rust Belt it’s a Cold way to make a living. Once they figure out that America is not the life of Novelas (Soap Operas), They’ll long for the Tropics soon enough. Fact most of them plan to go back and retire after they have earned enough here, sent money back to the ‘homeland’ and built a House and possibly a small business for income.
The way to stem the flow is simple. Cut all Cellular Phone transmissions to south of the border off (They won’t be able to call Home and invite their Buddies to the Party), Stop all Money transfer to south of the border off (The People back home will want them to come home because America isn’t worth it (Sin Dinero $), Sanction the Governments south of the border for not adoption Our Constitution (No más ayuda estadounidensee) – Let’Em go Communist and Stop Feeding them – Let the Chinese and Russia pay for them. Once they get spread thin – this invasion will stop dead in it’s tracks.
Hypocrisy, thy name is Democrat.
This would almost be funny if it did not display parallels to 1930s Germany, Mao’s Culture Revolution or the similarities to Iran.
Let the citizens vote on an issue that might go against their woke narrative? NO!
That is how a democracy should be ran according to woke leftists.
@UpstateFarmer you called it right. The Woke are a Tool of the Communist.
As the Biden Administration has they have gone Full Red Guard.
The latest effort to determine who the CO voters can cast ballots for is typical of all those places you named UpState. Vote washing is a favorite tactic of the Iranian despotic theocrats. I sure can’t stand OrangeManBad, but I also can’t stand the fascist left.
Comrade, so Communist of you.
So let me get this straight, cities virtue signal they are a sanctuary city, then the actual people show up and now they are upset? They blame someone else for people they claimed they would give sanctuary? I have a piece of advice for them from my mother.
YOU MADE YOUR BED, NOW LAY IN IT!
Or in this instance….you laid this steaming turd, now lie in it.
When a black man begs to the White Big Guy:
😂
Then the next move is to vote out the city council. It’s as simple as that. If the residents of Chicago can’t manage to do that then they are stuck with the government that they enable.
Democratic Party to their constituents: When we want your opinion, we’ll give it to you; good and hard.