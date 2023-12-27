New Callifornia Law Requires Stores to Carry “Gender-Neutral” Toys

There are a number of new laws that will kick in in 2024, but one of the most interesting fights are likely to over the new California law requiring stores with more than 500 employees to carry “gender-neutral” toys over face state fines. The law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021, is likely to trigger free speech challenges.
The law covers childcare items, which is defined as “any product designed or intended by the manufacturer to facilitate sleep, relaxation, or the feeding of children, or to help children with sucking or teething.”
The requirement of a gender-neutral section could be opposed by businesses on religious or other grounds. Notably, this applies to relatively large businesses. In the past, companies like Target have been boycotted for selling “tuck-friendly” items opposed by some consumers. While there is likely to be a backlash, these companies can argue that they are merely following the law rather than pursuing woke corporate policies.
The law could return courts to defining the free speech rights of corporations and the question of compelled speech. It is an interesting variation on the case of the recent 303 Creative ruling of the Supreme Court, which is discussed in my recent law review publication as well as my forthcoming book.
In that case, the Court ruled in favor of a website designer who refused to work on same-sex marriage projects. That case, however, involved products made by the designer with “expressive content.” This is requiring the selling of products made by others.
In 2010, in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, the Court held in favor of a company in striking down political campaign limits as a denial of corporate free speech rights.
In 2014, in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, the Court ruled in favor of a privately-held, for-profit corporation that refused to cover contraceptive services under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.
This case presents a different but arguably analogous issue of corporate free speech. A major element for challengers is to find an ideal plaintiff with long-standing religious objections to such gender neutral products to make the strongest case for government-compelled speech.
The question is whether a state can compel a company to sell items that it or its customers consider to be morally offensive. If so, what is the limit on such state power? While these are not expressive products created by the owners, it is still compelling the store to associate with such products and their inherent message or values. For example, if Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop is no longer required to make same-sex cakes, could he be required to sell pre-made same-sex cakes created by others?
As many on this blog are aware, my natural default remains with free speech. However, people of good faith can disagree on such questions. The court may soon be involved in answering these questions in what is likely going to be a novel and important challenge out of California.
89 thoughts on “New Callifornia Law Requires Stores to Carry “Gender-Neutral” Toys”
I believe that I recall that we should believe that there are not two but many genders. I guess that now selling dresses in the boys apparel section will become a crime in California. In California they can’t find their butt pads with both hands.
Neither masculine nor feminine gender. California is a liberal jurisdiction that is notorious for establishment of the Pro-Choice religion practiced under the twilight fringe faith.
This is BS.
It already exists.
Free clue… look at sporting section of toys.
(Golf, Soccer,football, basketball, hockey, bikes…. even fishing rods.)
All gender neutral.
Would love to see Kalifornia go after a store… would be funny.
-G
The issue is where those toys are located. Are they in a boys’ section, or are they just part of a toys’ section? If it’s the latter, the store is already in compliance.
Americans enjoy the freedom of speech, thought, opinion, discernment, discretion, perspective, acceptance, rejection, discrimination, etc.
Government has no power to regulate speech and thought in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
America was neither intended nor established to be the land of the enslaved and the home of the milquetoasts.
But it is.
At what point do Americans fully grasp and comprehend total constitutional American freedom under a severely limited and restricted government?
The Constitution was conceived and adopted for the free people, not the tyrannical and oppressive government.
Most absurd-seeming leftist pushes such as this one aren’t as absurd if you realize they are different facets of the same thing: an attack on the idea that that human beings are made in the image of God (elective abortion on demand is another example). The enemy of men’s souls primarily hates God and so he attacks what God loves, notably, humans and suggests things like gender neutrality, trans surgery (which he has given the clever euphemism “gender affirming care“), murder, slavery, and anything else that is destructive to human life and human flourishing.
There is no evidence that any gods exist.
Good post oldman! It will be lost on those with the worldview of a gnat.
To be true to the gender dysphoria malcontents and the industries cashing in on their mental illness, toy manufacturers should continue to sell their gender-specific toys, as well as a model that can be modified by the child/parent to fit their specific gender desires. So Barbie could have removable breasts. Ken could have Barbie’s breasts attached. GI Joe could come with pumps and a makeup kit. Imagine the possibilities. 😉
The people were provided maximal freedom by the Constitution.
Government, at all levels, was severely limited and restricted by the Constitution.
The communist (liberal, progressive, socialist, democrat, RINO, AINO) American welfare state is unconstitutional.
California cannot deny constitutional freedom, free enterprise and free markets.
California cannot regulate free enterprise and free markets.
Congress may regulate the “flow” of commerce among States to preclude bias and favor by one State over another.
California cannot deny the 5th Amendment right to private property, which provides only the owner the power to “claim and exercise” dominion.
California and Congress have no power to operate or participate in a commercial organization or regulate the design, engineering, manufacture, or marketing of the products of private free enterprise or industry.
Congress, States and local governments have no power to deny or regulate constitutional freedom and free enterprise, which may and should be self-regulated to protect the entities involved from insolvency engendered by litigation.
Karl Marx wrote the Communist Manifesto 59 years after the adoption of the Constitution because none of the principles of the Communist Manifesto were in the Constitution. Had the principles of the Communist Manifesto been in the Constitution, Karl Marx would have had no reason to write the Communist Manifesto. The principles of the Communist Manifesto were not in the Constitution then and the principles of the Communist Manifesto are not in the Constitution now.
The last time I went toy shopping at Target, I did not see any sign explicitly displaying a “boys” section or a “girls” section. Instead the toys were arranged by type similarity: Sports here, puzzles and board games on the side, construction toys there, and dolls over there etc. My observation (as a erstwhile boy, father, and grandfather) was that the boys, girls, and parents shopping are quite capable of figuring out what appeals to them and no legal theorist is going to direct them to any other purchase. I have known parents who refused to buy gun toys for their children but later realized that their boys were using finger pistols or sticks. In my opinion, trying to direct children’s choice of toys is a waste of time and taxpayers money.
The store you went to was already in compliance.
If gender-neutral shopping was so vitally important, that they needed to pass a law to protect the “rights” of some aggrieved subset of the population, then why does it leave unprotected those that shop at retailers with less than 500 employees?
You need to proofread this article. There are several words missing in sentences and the wrong word is used several times. I stopped reading after the second paragraph. This lack of attention to detail damages your credibility.
You needI need you to proofread this article.
There. Now that your narcissism has been properly identified, next up is dealing with your OCD.
I can assure you that Jonathan Turley’s credibility continues to ascend. It certainly is not going to suffer damage from a “nobody” troll whose attention span is measured in TikTok seconds.
“I can assure you that Jonathan Turley’s credibility continues to ascend.”
LOL. How on earth are you determining the sample for this?
Jonathan: You are not only now pushing your new book but looking to “find an ideal plaintiff” to challenge California’s new “gender-neutral” toy law. The only thing missing in your column is an “ambulance chasing” ad: “If you feel your religious or other rights have been violated by California’s new law contact our lawyers at Jonathan Turley LLP, today”.
It’s apparent the motive for your column. On 12/7 the sleazy tabloid NY Post, owned by your employer Rupert Murdock, had an editorial entitled “The latest woke California insanity? A gender-neutral toy law”. The editorial, in fact absent language, claims: “The same progressive overclass now wants to ensure Xi’s Our Mermaid Astronaut Junior Science Kits get primo shelf placement before the thugs shovel them into garbage bags and run…courtesy of state legislators high on left narcissism”.
Mere coincidence that your column adds a legal twist to the views of Murdock’s and his attacks on progressive laws in California where he has a giant home and winery? No. It reflects a pattern. It must be part of your contract with Fox to echo the views of your employer. It looks like we will see a lot more of this next year. A sad reminder that even “constitutional scholars” can be bought and sold!
Pretty low, even for you.
So you’ve tried to equate a legal scholar with the ambulance chasing crowd? Nice try. Not to mention the significant “reach” from the Murdoch winery to Turley’s bank account.
I suggest Mattel makes an Obama doll, that’s certainly gender neutral!
With female genitals. Oh, and with white skin!
Don’t you know how to spell?
“Everything not forbidden is compulsory.” T.H. White, “The Once and Future King,” from the sign above the ant colony.
If stores aren’t already selling gender neutral toys (like PlayDoh and Legos), they misunderstand the nature of toys and capitalism.
Just another example of our state and federal politicians utter failure to address the real problems facing its citizens, i.e. 34 trillion debt exploding but at least 200 billion per month, an absolute invasion of undocumented migrants and many communities dealing with unchallenged crime. How is this legislation solving anything and Newsom is willing to sign this garbage!
Where is that red line government shall not cross?
I have never heard of an religion that prohibits stores from selling gender neutral children’s products. Also this does not ban gender specific items, just requires gender neutral options.
Yeah, that is what the world needs, gender neutral toys.
You mean like bikes?
Soccer, Volleyball, BasketBall, golf, baseball/softball/t-ball?
As someone pointed out… I don’t recall every seeing a boys/girls sections when it comes to toys.
I’d love to see Kalifornia go after someone.
“I don’t recall every seeing a boys/girls sections when it comes to toys. ”
Then those stores are already in compliance, since all the law does is require these stores to “maintain a gender neutral section or area, to be labeled at the discretion of the retailer, in which a reasonable selection of the items and toys for children that it sells shall be displayed, regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys.”
Hmm… the retailer might label it “Toys.”
I have never heard of an religion that prohibits stores from selling gender neutral children’s products.
No one has. But there is a “religion” that requires by law the selling of gender-neutral children’s products. Leftism.
OLLY,
Well said.
As with any extremist religion, wokeism will become more and more intolerant of anything they cannot control. Their totalitarianism will become more and more obvious. The parallels to 1930s Germany, Mao’s Cultural Revolution and similar actions like Iran becomes more evident with each passing day.
The parallels to 1930s Germany, Mao’s Cultural Revolution and similar actions like Iran becomes more evident with each passing day.
Upstate, we saw during Covid how tyrants like Newsome and Whitmer did not follow their own mandates. Same goes for the tyrants pushing the radical left’s climate agenda. Jetting off to Davos, buying multi-million dollar coastal homes, luxury gas stoves, etc. These totalitarians don’t believe in any of the nonsense they’re pushing on the people. They’re not about to go looking for gender-neutral toys, etc. in stores to purchase for their gender-confused children and grandchildren. They are however going to look for non-compliance with their dictates to exert their power over those nasty corporations and ultimately the people.
OLLY,
I do believe in climate change. Case in point, where I am currently sitting was once covered by a 300ft thick glacier during the last Ice Age. There have been more than a few ice ages over the past several million of years.
Now, can humans adapt to the next climate change? Meh. Who knows.
But some of the facts you point out, like the elites crying about how us masses must lower our standard of living, eat bugs, EVs, etc. while they jet around, mansion homes on the coasts and restaurant grade gas stoves just goes to show how much of this is grift.
Upstate, I never questioned whether the climate changes. Obviously it does. My point was specific to the radical leftists climate agenda. I agree, it is a grift. But what really pumps their nads is the power and control they exert.
You clearly haven’t read the law. It does not require “the selling of gender-neutral children’s products.” It only requires that there be a gender neutral area with some of the toys that are sold in the store. The store is welcome to put both trucks and dolls there as long as they’re not labelled for boys or for girls. Boys are still free to say that they prefer trucks (if that’s what they prefer), and girls are still free to prefer dolls (if that’s what they prefer).
And if the store isn’t already selling gender neutral toys, then they’re fools who are likely losing money and customers by not selling popular neutral toys like PlayDoh, balls, and Legos.
Good law. Stepping up to be more inclusive, even legally, is always beneficial. Who actually could be hurt by this policy? Hard to see anyone other than those politically piped up to punish those they think they disagree with. And they’re not the market for gender neutral clothing. Play on….
By the way, Turls…, California just has one L in it.
Eb
We’re changing our name to Kommielalafornia.
Who can be hurt by gender neutral toys? The answer is every little girl who wants a pink doll, who now has to get a beige doll because it can be sold in a gender neutral way. And let’s not leave out the boys who like GI Joe in his cammo which will have to go away to create some peach colored option for their enjoyment, along with white trucks because those too are neutral.
There are a million gender neutral toys already (playdough, paints legos et al) and the intent of California is NOT to highlight these options, rather to force the manufacturers to change what they make and sell to reflect their no child is born boy or girl thinking. To intentional normalize the increasingly bizarre behavior of confused adult and instead tell kids that they can decide when they want to what gender they want to be, and if you don’t like the choices, make up a new gender all your own! And, blue trucks and pink dolls offend the Marxists in charge of CA, so dammit, let’s confuse the hell out of innocent kids with kiddy nail polish colors for boys!
We used to have compassion for confused and mentally ill people and treat them with care, trying to restore them to their highest potential. Now, we are intentionally pushing kids into the pit of confusion and holding their heads under water while they try to swim through the sh*t that we throw them into. God help America!
Guess what? That girl can still get a pink doll. Or you can get one for yourself….
The law just creates space for gender neutral stuff, it doesn’t eliminate anything. The voice in your ear saying that is fox.
But your rant was impressive!! Party on.
Eb