Is Colorado Counting on a Mootness Escape Clause to Avoid a Reversal on the Trump Disqualification?

The office of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswald issued a statement that, since the appeal was filed with the Supreme Court, Trump’s name will remain on the ballot “unless the U.S. Supreme Court declines to take the case or otherwise affirms the Colorado Supreme Court ruling.” That clause or provision from the opinion may offer a welcomed escape option for both the Supreme Court and the state.
The timing question could have an interesting impact on the case. It could avoid a review by the Supreme Court by effectively mooting the case if the Supreme Court simply lets the clock run past January 5, 2024. The question is whether the Court would see a need to review the matter if no change would occur to the ballot itself.
The Colorado Secretary of State issued a press release that stated in part:
“The Colorado Republican Party has appealed the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision in Anderson v. Griswold to the U.S. Supreme Court. With the appeal filed, Donald Trump will be included as a candidate on Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot when certification occurs on Jan. 5, 2024, unless the U.S. Supreme Court declines to take the case or otherwise affirms the Colorado Supreme Court ruling.”
The Supreme Court should still take the case and reject the Colorado decision. This issue will only repeat itself in the general election and challengers are seeking additional judges or courts to embrace this dangerous theory. Currently, Colorado is an outlier. However, the Secretary of State in Maine has been as outspoken as Griswald on what she views as an “insurrection” on January 6th.
It is clear why challengers saw Democrat Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows as the most likely to endorse their theory. Bellows has already declared that “The Jan 6 insurrection was an unlawful attempt to overthrow the results of a free and fair election… The insurrectionists failed, and democracy prevailed.” A year after the riot, Bellows was still denoucing what she called “the violent insurrection.”
Colorado may prefer to wait for states like Maine to join the cause rather than leave the state as the outlier. Moreover, it is clear to many of us that Colorado will lose before the Supreme Court if push comes to shove. This would remove the shove if the Court simply allows for review to continue beyond the certification on January 5th.
While the four Colorado justices have been lionized by pundits and the media, the optics could take a bad turn if liberal justices joined conservatives in setting aside this decision. Even on an all Democratically-appointed court, the majority was only able to eek out a 4-3 decision with three justices rejecting this novel theory.
It is hard to portray yourself as the defender of democracy by preventing citizens from voting for the current frontrunner for the presidency. It is even more difficult when various states, including Democratic jurists and justices, reject this radical effort.
The Secretary of State could have sought to lift the limitation on a pending review as barring removal. There was no effort to get the justices to reconsider that part of the ruling. Yet, Griswald could have argued that, once Trump is found to be an insurrectionalist under the Fourteenth Amendment, her office should not be compelled to include his name. After all, the office is not an intermediate court and it has a ruling that Trump is disqualified as a matter of law.
It appears, however, that Griswald accepts this condition that Trump will remain on the ballot unless the Court declines review (which seems unlikely) or affirms the Colorado Supreme Court (which seems even more unlikely).
The question is whether Griswald herself will seek to have the matter declared as moot after January 5th. She can argue that, while the same objections could be raised for the balloting for the general election, it is pure conjecture that Trump will win the primary despite every poll showing an overwhelming lead. She could then avoid a likely reversal but arguing that there is no change on the balloting and thus no injury to the Colorado GOP.
The Colorado GOP is arguing that it is being denied the constitutionally protected right to association due to the removal. Once again, even that right would be effectively protected by a default retention of Trump on the ballot.
The mootness argument, therefore, may hold great appeal for Griswald. It may also appeal to some justices who would like this cup to pass from their lips. Some like Chief Justice John Roberts are incrementalists who prefer to avoid divisive issues when possible. The lasting legacy of Bush v. Gore still haunts the Court decades after its issuance.
An exit ramp offered by a mootness argument might be an irresistible temptation for Roberts as well as the three liberal justices. Others like Justice Bret Kavanaugh could also agree that the Court can wait to see if this matter will arise again before the general election.
For many of us, the mooting of the issue would be a bitter pill since we have long argued for a final rejection on this pernicious legal theory. Yet, with states like Maine, this is not the only horse in the race if it is stopped at the gates.
53 thoughts on “Is Colorado Counting on a Mootness Escape Clause to Avoid a Reversal on the Trump Disqualification?”
This ‘escape’ clause is interesting in that SCOTUS would have to take this up by Jan 4th since the names have to be decided by Jan 5th.
If SCOTUS has no plans to go into session before Jan 5th… Then Trump’s name has to be on the ballot. (The action was stayed pending an appeal.)
Trump gets some ‘due process’ which was lacking in the lower courts.
There are two unanswered questions. Did the Amnesty Act of 1872 restrict section 3 to just a handful of people that fought in the civil war, and who are all now dead? Or did they mean to also include anyone guilty going forward? From the writing, the Act limits the scope only to that small set of people
Then you have the larger issue.
18 USC 2383 codifies the charge of insurrection.
If no one is charged under 18 USC 2383 did an insurrection actually occur?
Because only POTUS and Congress can declare an insurrection and must prior to calling on the military to put down such a rebellion.
(But that didn’t happen.) [Other than charging under 18 USC 2383]
Claiming that an insurrection occurred is legal malpractice.
And for judges its a violation of canon #5.
-G
The Sununu Branch of the Bush Republican Establishment up there in Maine are a bunch of Never-Trumpers….to include the Loon of a Secretary of State.
She had this to say on Twitter following the failed second Impeachment of Trump….remember that Snap Impeachment thing that failed so badly?
“Shenna Bellows
@shennabellows
The Jan 6 insurrection was an unlawful attempt to overthrow the results of a free and fair election. Today 57 Senators including King & Collins found Trump guilty. That’s short of impeachment but nevertheless an indictment. The insurrectionists failed, and democracy prevailed.
3:59 PM · Feb 13, 2021”
Acquitted is not an Indictment.
We should take such biased opinions from those making decisions re who gets onto the State Ballot for President?
If the Governor had any honor or integrity he would have removed her back then and certainly should today.
We have to know our entire Election Process is fair, ethical, and conforms with the Law and the requirements of the US Constitution….especially that part about Due Process.
The SoS press release is not legally binding. Furthermore, in light of the CO court’s ruling, couldn’t Biden or his supporters get Trump removed from the ballot, for example, by filing a complaint for mandamus relief? So I’m not seeing how her press release moots out the case.
In other Trump legal news …
The 2nd Circuit appeals court has denied Trump’s motion to stay the ruling rejecting his claim of immunity from E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit.
Trump had asked for the stay — and to delay the January trial — while he considered appealing to SCOTUS. The trial starts on Jan. 16.
to 👨⚖️🧑⚖️👨⚖️ ruling. The four Colorado justices don’t deserve a moooooo- ting, they deserve a He-hawwwwing.
Well, the reality is Trump is the only hope this country has. Clearly the weak weasel POS in the wh agenda is the destruction of America. And the republicans, all they do is yack, yack, yack. They are working for the same agenda as the democraps, they just have a different route to take to get to the end result. These “leaders” are undoubtedly mental cases. Weak little men and women who are probably all guilty of various crimes and even atrocities against the entire human race all around the world. It amazes me in a sickening way how complacent the sheep of America, how blind “we” are and how truth is cast away and lies are embraced. Look at the lies we’ve grown up with, being told it’s truth… Back to the subject at hand. Trump is our only hope. He doesn’t have a bunch of different masks to wear depending on who he’s talking to. He’s not a pu**y, he’s respected and probably even feared, which being feared is better then having a gutless traitor who works for America’s enemy or a homosexual who bows to other leaders. Our country is in the toilet and the truth hurts. The government is a cancer, right wing, left wing, all parts of the POS bird that robs us and murders us!!!
Wake up sheeple and
VOTE TRUMP 2024!!!
I’ll be voting AGAINST Trump in 2024.
trump will not win in 2024. He will get millions of votes, including yours, he will win a few states. He will come no where near 45% of the popular vote and likely much less than 40% of the electoral vote. The Democrats can place some mayor of a small town as their nominee and being unknown, that person (male, female, trans, or anything) will get more votes than trump will get. He is a looser. He has never won a majority of the popular vote. His endorsements fail way more often than they succeed. So go ahead, insist on trump being the nominee of the party formerly known as republican. He will loose because he is a looser. He is a rapist, he allegedly hid classified documents in his house, he allegedly tried to get fake electors say he won in states he clearly lost. He is a looser, did I already say that? He is a looser. He talks like a 4 year old, constantly whining and calling people petty names. What a snowflake. The fact you support a person like this says a lot about your character, none of them good. He is a looser.
Bob: It’s spelled “loser” given your context, not “looser”.
I agree with your assessment of Trump.
All concurring Justices of the Colorado Supreme Court must be prosecuted for INSURRECTION, partial, fraudulent and malicious adjudication, and attempted election fraud, vote fraud, election corruption, and vote rigging.
