Academia, Constitutional Law, Society

“[Un]happy Sexy Couple”: Wisconsin–La Crosse Chancellor Removed Over Porn Videos with Wife

 

20 thoughts on ““[Un]happy Sexy Couple”: Wisconsin–La Crosse Chancellor Removed Over Porn Videos with Wife”

  1. The Board of Regents got their undies in a bunch over “proper” sex, i.e. hetero married sex. Wonder if they’d express disapproval had a UW official posted some LGBTQ fun. Guessing they’d hear about it, especially from the Madison campus.

    Reply

  2. People need to chill. He hasn’t hurt anyone. Yeah, it’s weird, but so what? All lot of people do weird things.

    Reply

  3. Maybe this couple should move to Virginia and run for state senate. Porn is destructive, many of the women in porn are there via extortion, drugs and power.

    Reply

  5. Dr. Turley,

    I love your essays!!

    I don’t get porn. Pretty and handsome bodies are fine by me but once it starts getting sloppy it’s a turn off, except in my personal sex life.

    But the name “Happy Sexy Couple” leaves me with a positive impression. And porn is so prevalent. Recently I thought I’d stumbled on some pretty explicit porn. No, actually it was Netflix!

    I think I would feel differently about abusive porn. But my tendency is to wish the Happy Sexy Couple my best.

    Reply

  7. Morality clause
    What separates Man from animal in the era of cultural Marxism?
    A stump and a cattle prod.

    Reply

  9. Sure sounds like this could go all the way to the SCOTUS, on 1st Amendment grounds. Of course, without seeing any of the video’s, I could be wrong.

    Reply

  10. “Gow, 63, and his wife, Carmen Wilson, appear in videos on several porn websites…”

    Ewwwwwwww….

    Reply

    1. @Anon

      I second that. To each their own, consenting adults and all that, but – ewwww. People being overly proud of what is a natural biological function are on par with people being proud of other bodily functions in my mind – it may not be ‘wrong’ but it sure is juvenile. People in their 60s taking pride in swapping fluids, a 5 year-old taking pride in gastric disturbances after lunch at Taco Bell – tomato, tomahto. Not interested in watching either of them. 😂

      Reply

  11. Would Dennis McIntyre loose his job with Media Matters if he posted the videos he has of himself cornholing little boys, onto a paid website?

    Reply

  12. “Universities have historically cracked down on those with unpopular social, political, or religious views. Conservatives and libertarians have long been targeted by such campaigns. We cannot protect some while exempting others from such protections.” JT

    Well, that settles it then, out goes the gowho.

    “But Shakdi, you are becoming what you hate!”

    Nope, the lesson must be learned, and those who have made the rules must be shown their insidious bite ten thousand times more, and quickly, to restore sanity and the American way. Time for justice.

    Reply

      1. Oh, I see, my mistake, he was double dipping… a tenured proffs and also univ chancellor, they just cashed in his chance.

        Of course they never listen to me. I knew that.

        Reply

  14. Here is a case where no laws were broken, no cheating between consenting adults.

    Curious why some members of Congress (and even presidents) have broken laws and have performed non-consensual sexual acts – but these officials rarely resign.

    Although not a fan, Jerry Falwell Jr, should not have resigned as president of his college using this standard when his private affairs with his wife and the pool boy were exposed in the press. Falwell never created a public video.

    Reply

  15. What’s this world coming to when you can’t moonlight making porn videos with your wife. As they say in Wisconsin, Cripes!

    Reply

  16. As long as the school informs prospective students that they have professors who moonlight in the porn industry, I see no problem because the student is aware of the school’s reputation and accepts the harm it might do to his job prospects and teach teaching quality.

    Reply

  17. Now if there had been a Bible in the background….the University would be on safe ground in its actions.

    Face it Professor….porking your wife, filming it, and making the video public does harm the credibility, reputation, and image of the University.

    Even in these times when Cultural Marxism is undercutting traditional American Values there is a line that even those zealots should not cross.

    The Chancellor is free to do that….but society is free to condemn and punish that kind of immorality.

    Tenure also has its limits….and should be used for what it was intended…..to protect the tenured person for being dismissed due to published research.

    Criminal or Personal violations of a code of conduct can be and should be grounds for termination whether tenured or not.

    Reply

Leave a Reply