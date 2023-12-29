“[Un]happy Sexy Couple”: Wisconsin–La Crosse Chancellor Removed Over Porn Videos with Wife

The University of Wisconsin–La Crosse is embroiled in a controversy surrounding its Chancellor Joe Gow after it was revealed he and his wife made porn videos under the name “Sexy Happy Couple.” He has been removed from his position, though the now unhappy couple could now challenge the action in the courts.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that “Gow, 63, and his wife, Carmen Wilson, appear in videos on several porn websites using ‘Sexy Happy Couple’ as the account name, a moniker also used on at least two social media accounts.” It further noted that “the couple also published two books under pseudonyms detailing their experiences in the adult film industry. Both books and the social media accounts feature photos clearly showing Gow (pictured) and Wilson.”
Notably, Wilson chaired the search committee that selected Gow and then served as his chief of staff from 2008-2011. The couple married in 2014.
Gow has not been subtle about his interest in porn. He previously invited a porn performer to come to campus as part of a “Free Speech Week” event and reimbursed the speaker’s fee out of his own money,
The action by the Board of Regents was based on the impact of the scandal on the school. UW System President Jay Rothman declared “In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm. His actions were abhorrent.”
Gow will retain his position as a tenured professor, though a complaint is reportedly pending.
In becoming Chancellor, Gow signed a contract that stated that “The Chancellor may not engage in any activity that may be adverse to, or competitive or inconsistent with the interests of the University of Wisconsin System.”
However, this was conduct that was both legal and conducted outside of his official duties without reference to his academic or administrative positions.
I cannot claim to understand this desire of some people to post videos of themselves having sex. It is reminiscent of the recent controversy involving Virginia Democratic candidate Susanna Gibson who was shown to have engaged in sex acts on the Internet with her husband. Gibson and her husband posted more than a dozen videos that were archived on a site called Chaturbate in September 2022 shortly before she announced her candidacy for office. Viewers were told that they could pay for her to perform specific sex acts “for tips.”
Gibson has made dubious threats to sue over the disclosures of the videos and even alleged that the disclosures constituted a sex crime. She attempted to portray the controversy as an attack on all women. It seemed to work. Gibson came close to winning the recent election despite the scandal as the Democratic candidate for the state legislature.
The difference is that no one suggested that Gibson was barred from serving as a state legislature due to her porn history.
One does not have to share Gow’s fetish or approve of his videos to raise concerns over the free speech implications of this action.
Engaging in pornographic films is an expressive act and has free speech protection, in my view. The objections of many to such films is moral. While the couple is married, many view porn as sinful and corrupting in society. However, Gow is allowed to hold opposing views and to engage in such expressive acts.
The question is whether the contract alters the question. Many contracts, including media contracts, contain such provisions. The standard “morals clause” is triggered by criminal conduct or conduct that brings “public disrepute, scandal, or embarrassment.” These clauses are written broadly to protect the news organizations and their “brand.”
Yet, this is a state university effectively punishing Gow for arguably protected speech. Part of the concern is where the university draws the line. Gow previously sponsored an event with a porn star on campus and that was not viewed as violative. What if he simply produced porn videos but was not featured in them? What if he advocated for the rights of porn actors or consumers?
Universities have historically cracked down on those with unpopular social, political, or religious views. Conservatives and libertarians have long been targeted by such campaigns. We cannot protect some while exempting others from such protections.
These cases involving public employees with porn histories have regularly arisen from lunch ladies to teachers to students. However, they often involve primary and secondary levels of education. This involves a college where the students are adults and capable of making their own judgments about moral or sexual questions.
This could prove a novel but significant free speech case in delineating the scope of protected speech or conduct for state employees outside of their employment.
20 thoughts on ““[Un]happy Sexy Couple”: Wisconsin–La Crosse Chancellor Removed Over Porn Videos with Wife”
The Board of Regents got their undies in a bunch over “proper” sex, i.e. hetero married sex. Wonder if they’d express disapproval had a UW official posted some LGBTQ fun. Guessing they’d hear about it, especially from the Madison campus.
People need to chill. He hasn’t hurt anyone. Yeah, it’s weird, but so what? All lot of people do weird things.
Maybe this couple should move to Virginia and run for state senate. Porn is destructive, many of the women in porn are there via extortion, drugs and power.
Curious to see how this shakes out as well, Turley. Party on.
Eb
Dr. Turley,
I love your essays!!
I don’t get porn. Pretty and handsome bodies are fine by me but once it starts getting sloppy it’s a turn off, except in my personal sex life.
But the name “Happy Sexy Couple” leaves me with a positive impression. And porn is so prevalent. Recently I thought I’d stumbled on some pretty explicit porn. No, actually it was Netflix!
I think I would feel differently about abusive porn. But my tendency is to wish the Happy Sexy Couple my best.
Gives new meaning to “an easy A”.
Morality clause
What separates Man from animal in the era of cultural Marxism?
A stump and a cattle prod.
Will almost certainly result in a settlement.
Sure sounds like this could go all the way to the SCOTUS, on 1st Amendment grounds. Of course, without seeing any of the video’s, I could be wrong.
“Gow, 63, and his wife, Carmen Wilson, appear in videos on several porn websites…”
Ewwwwwwww….
@Anon
I second that. To each their own, consenting adults and all that, but – ewwww. People being overly proud of what is a natural biological function are on par with people being proud of other bodily functions in my mind – it may not be ‘wrong’ but it sure is juvenile. People in their 60s taking pride in swapping fluids, a 5 year-old taking pride in gastric disturbances after lunch at Taco Bell – tomato, tomahto. Not interested in watching either of them. 😂
Would Dennis McIntyre loose his job with Media Matters if he posted the videos he has of himself cornholing little boys, onto a paid website?
“Universities have historically cracked down on those with unpopular social, political, or religious views. Conservatives and libertarians have long been targeted by such campaigns. We cannot protect some while exempting others from such protections.” JT
Well, that settles it then, out goes the gowho.
“But Shakdi, you are becoming what you hate!”
Nope, the lesson must be learned, and those who have made the rules must be shown their insidious bite ten thousand times more, and quickly, to restore sanity and the American way. Time for justice.
Well, they listened to me, finally.
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-e&q=Chancellor+Joe+Gow
gowho has been terminated
Oh, I see, my mistake, he was double dipping… a tenured proffs and also univ chancellor, they just cashed in his chance.
Of course they never listen to me. I knew that.
I would say that making your place of employ a laughingstock constitutes reputational harm.
Here is a case where no laws were broken, no cheating between consenting adults.
Curious why some members of Congress (and even presidents) have broken laws and have performed non-consensual sexual acts – but these officials rarely resign.
Although not a fan, Jerry Falwell Jr, should not have resigned as president of his college using this standard when his private affairs with his wife and the pool boy were exposed in the press. Falwell never created a public video.
What’s this world coming to when you can’t moonlight making porn videos with your wife. As they say in Wisconsin, Cripes!
As long as the school informs prospective students that they have professors who moonlight in the porn industry, I see no problem because the student is aware of the school’s reputation and accepts the harm it might do to his job prospects and teach teaching quality.
Now if there had been a Bible in the background….the University would be on safe ground in its actions.
Face it Professor….porking your wife, filming it, and making the video public does harm the credibility, reputation, and image of the University.
Even in these times when Cultural Marxism is undercutting traditional American Values there is a line that even those zealots should not cross.
The Chancellor is free to do that….but society is free to condemn and punish that kind of immorality.
Tenure also has its limits….and should be used for what it was intended…..to protect the tenured person for being dismissed due to published research.
Criminal or Personal violations of a code of conduct can be and should be grounds for termination whether tenured or not.