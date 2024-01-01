State of the Blog: The Record Year of 2023 on Res Ipsa

We often use the end of the year to do a quick review of the state of the blog. In 2023, the blog had another record year in traffic. We will soon pass our 78,000,000 view mark and our community continues to grow rapidly around the world. As a mark of that growth, we are now staggering our periodic updates that used to occur with each new millionth marker since we are now surpassing a million such views on average in less than a month.

As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog. I also want to thank our dedicated editors Kristin Oren and Hartwell Harrison, who continue their amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. Finally, I would like to thank our regular readers who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.

The growth on Twitter this year has been astonishing. We have now passed 600,000 followers on X (formerly known as Twitter). We also have roughly 8,000 people who have signed up for alerts by emails. We also have over 11,000 WordPress subscribers for a total of 19,000 regular subscribers.

This week, we passed 21,620 posts and roughly 1,324,000 comments. The last year set a new record for our traffic overall with roughly 12 million views for the year.

So here are the annual figures. Over the last year, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:

United States

2. Canada

3. United Kingdom

4. Australia

5. Germany

6. Unknown Region

7. France

8. Netherlands

9. Mexico

10. New Zealand

The top five posts in terms of traffic in the last year were:

The success of the blog continues to amaze me. I am deeply honored to be the host on this blog and to see the continued rapid expansion of its readership.

We are now routinely ranked with the top legal blogs in the world. We have also attracted our share of accolades, including the ABA Journal for its blog Hall of Fame. That is due in large part to our regulars who add perspectives and passion to the issues that we discuss.

In these trying times, it is nice to have a place (even a virtual place) where you can go to discuss the issues from the momentous to the simply odd. I hope that you continue to find this to be a site worthy of your time and your contributions.

So, here’s hoping for a great year to come for our country, our families, and, yes, our blog in 2024.

