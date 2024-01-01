State of the Blog: The Record Year of 2023 on Res Ipsa

We often use the end of the year to do a quick review of the state of the blog. In 2023, the blog had another record year in traffic. We will soon pass our 78,000,000 view mark and our community continues to grow rapidly around the world. As a mark of that growth, we are now staggering our periodic updates that used to occur with each new millionth marker since we are now surpassing a million such views on average in less than a month.
As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog. I also want to thank our dedicated editors Kristin Oren and Hartwell Harrison, who continue their amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. Finally, I would like to thank our regular readers who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.
The growth on Twitter this year has been astonishing. We have now passed 600,000 followers on X (formerly known as Twitter). We also have roughly 8,000 people who have signed up for alerts by emails. We also have over 11,000 WordPress subscribers for a total of 19,000 regular subscribers.
This week, we passed 21,620 posts and roughly 1,324,000 comments. The last year set a new record for our traffic overall with roughly 12 million views for the year.
So here are the annual figures. Over the last year, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:
- United States
2. Canada
3. United Kingdom
4. Australia
5. Germany
6. Unknown Region
7. France
8. Netherlands
9. Mexico
10. New Zealand
The top five posts in terms of traffic in the last year were:
- Capitol Offense: Police Investigating Porn Video Shot in Senate Committee Room [Updated]
- “Everybody Needs to Back Off!”: The Media and Political Figures Continue to Ignore the Biden Corruption Scandal
The success of the blog continues to amaze me. I am deeply honored to be the host on this blog and to see the continued rapid expansion of its readership.
We are now routinely ranked with the top legal blogs in the world. We have also attracted our share of accolades, including the ABA Journal for its blog Hall of Fame. That is due in large part to our regulars who add perspectives and passion to the issues that we discuss.
In these trying times, it is nice to have a place (even a virtual place) where you can go to discuss the issues from the momentous to the simply odd. I hope that you continue to find this to be a site worthy of your time and your contributions.
So, here’s hoping for a great year to come for our country, our families, and, yes, our blog in 2024.
25 thoughts on “State of the Blog: The Record Year of 2023 on Res Ipsa”
I have followed the T. blog from day one, it is one of very few outlets
that inform us of the truth that the mainstream media & liberals lie
about on an hourly basis.
Our Manchurian president is close to destroying our country, I would
like to hear conservatives start talking about how we start to restore
the rule of law, deport the felons & terrorists walking across our border,
& on & on.
one of the few places where we get accurate & truthful news.
I am totally grateful for what you highlight & what the mainstream
media buries & lies to us about the state of our country.
Congratulations professor!
Good work Darren, Kristin and Hartwell!
2024 Predictions
1. A ‘reluctant’ President Biden and ‘reluctant’ Vice President Harris will back out of the 2024 Democratic Party Ticket.
Should they choose to stay, they will surely lose the Election.
2. Kennedy will be a Factor on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
3. The Deep State will get it’s War.
4. If you were hurting in 2023, you’ll be hurting worse in 2024. Debt and Inflation will wipe most off the Reality Table into the depths of despair and dissolution.
5. Changes will occur in the SCOTUS (Note: Not Thomas).
6. Joblessness will skyrocket.
7. Bailouts will occur at least 6 times in 2024.
8. The 2024 Electoral College will become irrelevant in the end.
9. The Invaders from South of the Boarder will make this place like their Home (make it into from where they came).
10. 70%+ of People will come to the conclusion that the U.S. system has been B.S. all along.
I am a Republican who supports Ukraine. It is a big issue for me.
I would hate to see Ukraine lose military support from the United States.
I would still vote for Biden over Trump. I could still live a relatively comfortable life living under another Biden administration.
I can still go to the restaurants that I want and eat the food that I want.
I still have freedom of movement. I can still work wherever I want (assuming they hire me).
Life is not really that bad, all in all. Foxnews blow it all out of proportion.
I don’t even experience all the bad things that they think that I am experiencing, the things
that they report on. Living under Biden administration is still not as bad as living under the Putin administration.
Living under Biden is a small sacrifice to make (if any) to make sure millions of others can have
their country and freedom returned to them.
I am willing to do it for another four years.
I don’t trust Trump to help Ukraine.
Thank you, Jonathan, for keeping this important site up and running. Happy New Year from New Mexico.
Congratulations you all, and thank you for all you do. 😊😊
Would Satan let angels post in his web log? I doubt it. But Turley is an angel for letting devils post in his.
Technically, Satan was an angel, but I know what you mean.
Recognition you really deserve
Congratulations, well deserved. Your blog is alway an interesting read
Congratulations Professor Turley for the success of your blog. In the oceans of misinformation and speech suppression it is refreshing to find places where seeking truth still matters. Happy New Year! I wish you continued success in 2024. This is shaping up to be a pivotal and challenging year in history.
Jonathan Turley, a garbage “Legal Scholar” supports a Hitler worshipping sociopath, who is also a failed executive businessman. How did you help trump and his treason Turley? What did you do? Why are you such a coward? Why did you say you have dreams of being the next Goebbels? The American People don’t just hate republicans for supporting nazis, the KKK, and your hatred of anyone not white or straight – we hate YOU because you are a liar. There is no denying that a Hitler worshipper should not hold public office, but a subhuman that supports the Hitler worshipper should not be a teacher. Let the beatings begin.
This is satire, correct? No reasonably intelligent person would write such drivel…even anonymously.
I agree 100%. Whoever wrote “such drivel,” as you perfectly characterized it, has an I.Q. in single digits. What a moron.
Irrationality and ignorance is alive and well; that’s really the problem in a nutshell in the U. S. of today.
What would Leftists do or say without Adolph Hitler? If he had not existed, they would have had to invent him.
“In 2023, the blog had another record year in traffic.”
Congratulations! (and to DS and the editors)
Professor Turley, where would we be without you! It’s enlightening and comforting to read the updates daily !
LOL
With the success documented here, enter the grammar police, exhibiting zero self awarness, illuminate their pathetic uselessness.
Hired CLOWN says what?
it seems that the desire to tyrannize is outweighing the desire to liberate.
Liberators are afraid to anger tyrannizers, when tyrannizers are not afraid to anger liberators.
All of your freedom and libery people who wave your flags each 4th of July are all full of crap.
You are being overly generous in praising your editors. Despite their work, there are still numerous typos, incomplete sentences, and other errors. A bright, well-educated high school student could do a better job. The new year might be a good time to find new ones.
“You are being . . .”
What do you call chronic complainers who can’t take even a moment to praise a man’s productivity?
Ingrates.