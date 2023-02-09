“Free Speech for Whom?”: Former Twitter Executive Makes Chilling Admission on the “Nuanced” Standard Used For Censorship

Yesterday’s hearing of the House Oversight Committee featured three former Twitter executives who are at the center of the growing censorship scandal involving the company: Twitter’s former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, former deputy general counsel James Baker and former head of trust and safety Yoel Roth. However, it was the testimony of the only witness called by the Democrats that proved the most enlightening and chilling. Former Twitter executive Anika Collier Navaroli testified on what she repeatedly called the “nuanced” standard used by her and her staff on censorship. Toward the end of the hearing, she was asked about that standard by Rep. Melanie Ann Stansbury (D., NM). Her answer captured precisely why Twitter’s censorship system proved a nightmare for free expression. Stansbury’s agreement with her take on censorship only magnified the concerns over the protection of free speech on social media.
Even before Stansbury’s question, the hearing had troubling moments. Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D., Md) opened up the hearing insisting that Twitter has not censored enough material and suggesting that it was still fueling violence by allowing disinformation to be posted on the platform.
Navaroli then testified how she felt that there should have been much more censorship and how she fought with the company to remove more material that she and her staff considered “dog whistles” and “coded” messaging.
Rep. Stansbury asked what Twitter has done and is doing to combat hate speech on its platform. Navaroli correctly declined to address current policies since she has not been at the company for some time. However, she then said that they balanced free speech against safety and explained that they sought a different approach:
“Instead of asking just free speech versus safety to say free speech for whom and public safety for whom. So whose free expression are we protecting at the expense of whose safety and whose safety are we willing to allow to go the winds so that people can speak freely.”
Rep. Stansbury responded by saying “Exactly.”
The statement was reminiscent to the statement of the former CEO Parag Agrawal. After taking over as CEO, Agrawal pledged to regulate content as “reflective of things that we believe lead to a healthier public conversation.” Agrawal said the company would “focus less on thinking about free speech” because “speech is easy on the internet. Most people can speak. Where our role is particularly emphasized is who can be heard.”
Navaroli was saying that it is not enough to simply balance free speech against public safety (a standard that most free speech advocates would oppose as ill-defined and fluid). Instead, Navaroli and her staff would decide “free speech for whom and public safety for whom.”
The suggestion is that free speech protections would differ with the speakers or who was deemed at risk from the exercise of free speech. It takes a subjective balancing test and makes it even more ambiguous and illusory. Free speech demands bright lines to avoid the chilling effect of uncertainty for citizens. The Twitter standard described by Navaroli defies definition, let alone understanding, for anyone posting controversial or dissenting views.
In the hearing, the Democratic members and witnesses repeatedly returned to the statement of Holmes on “shouting fire in a crowded theater.” The hearing shows how this statement has been grossly misused as a justification for censorship. From statements on the pandemic to climate change, anti-free speech advocates are claiming that opponents are screaming “fire” and causing panic.
The line comes from Schenck v. United States, a case that discarded the free speech rights of citizens opposing the draft. Charles Schenck and Elizabeth Baer were leading socialists in Philadelphia who opposed the draft in World War I. Fliers were distributed that encouraged men to “assert your rights” and stand up for their right to refuse such conscription as a form of involuntary servitude. Writing for the Court, Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes dismissed the free speech interests in protecting the war and the draft.
He then wrote the most regrettable and misunderstood judicial soundbites in history: “the character of every act depends on the circumstances in which it is done . . . The most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theater and causing a panic.” “Shouting fire in a crowded theater” quickly became a mantra for every effort to curtail free speech.
Holmes sought to narrow his clear and present danger test in his dissent in Abrams v. United States. He warned that “we should be eternally vigilant against attempts to check the expression of opinions that we loath and believe to be frought (sic) with death, unless they so imminently threaten immediate interference with the lawful and pressing purposes of the law that at an immediate check is required to save the country.”
Holmes’ reframing of his view would foreshadow the standard in Brandenburg v. Ohio, where the Supreme Court ruled that even calling for violence is protected under the First Amendment unless there is a threat of “imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.”
However, Navaroli, Stansbury, and others are still channeling the standard from Schenck, which is a curious choice for most Democrats in using a standard used against socialists and anti-war protesters.
Yet, Navaroli’s standard from Twitter makes the Schenck standard look like the model of clarity. Essentially, she adds that you also have to consider the theater, movie, and audience to decide what speech to allow. What could be treated as crying “Fire!” by any given person or in any given circumstances would change according to their “nuanced” judgment.
According to Navaroli, she and her staff would not allow the “safety [of others] to go the winds so that people can speak freely.” It is the classic defense of censorship in history and the touchstone of every authoritarian regime today. Today’s hearing will address the question of when corporate censorship programs become an extension of the government. However, while it is unclear how Twitter’s censorship made us more safe, Twitter’s “nuanced” standard certainly allowed free speech to “go to the winds” of censorship.
You can find the Stansbury-Navaroli exchange around the 5:00 mark below:
Representative Stansbury is dutifully parroting the Left’s hard line on censorship for any speech they declare as “dangerous” and “fueling violence”. Ever notice how Antifa’s and BLM’s hate speech is never a problem for Democrats? Heck, they even bail out rioters. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
What? No mention of Trump personally calling Twitter to have tweets removed while he was President? Is the JT narrative crumbling? Well, it isn’t crumbling if you are selective in the “facts” you present. But hey, what are facts anyway? I mean come on, facts, opinions, what’s the difference anyway?
I caught a small portion o Baker being questioned. He invoked his Attorney, Client privilege
The committee obviously didn’t do their due dilligence and get Musk to release Baker from that obligation. Hopefully they will have him back, with the privilege revoked.
Free speech is always under assault. That is why it is so important. It is essential in any true democracy that you have to have free speech in order for all sides to be heard and matters discussed and decisions made by vote. Governments hate messiness and untidiness and lack of control. All governments! And they always development mission creep to gain more power and control. If they cannot do it one way, they will try it another way. I have no problems with free speech being allowed totally.
Corporations make bad decisions sometimes when they suppress and ignore some of the their most knowledgeable people’s speech and don’t listen to feedback from most of their employees. The corporate headquarters starts to get walled off from the core of the business, just like D.C. gets walled off from the common citizen and only the rich and powerful are heard. That simply leads to more and more bad decisions and the whole structure eventually collapses. That was why Twitter was failing because it became a mouthpiece for one side. Disney is another example of a corporation wavering and possibly toppling. Elitism at its worst. I’m educated, rich and powerful and have all the answers so you (the great unwashed) have no right to be heard, just shut up and stay in line. People have a habit of not staying line for very long.
If a rogue country or a “Doctor Evil” wants to harm America and cannot get past the constitution and an elected representative government body, they use corporations and government agencies that operate outside these parameters. Then their apologists can say that it is a private company.
This is the heart of the “climate change crisis” movement. If a corporation does not meet the new standards and layers of legal regulations they set, they become pariah and are shunned.
Regardless of the need for stewardship of resources and pollution control, this movement has co-opted any altruistic intentions and are about raw power—pure power.
They despise independent thinking individuals. They despise the family structure. They despise American and freethinkers.
Why can’t they simply retire, spend their fortunes enjoying life and leave the world alone? Maybe do some good.
“According to Navaroli, she and her staff would not allow the “safety [of others] to go the winds so that people can speak freely.” It is the classic defense of censorship in history and the touchstone of every authoritarian regime today.”
It’s Turley’s touchstone and defense too. As Darren Smith said on July 28, 2022 at 7:58 PM:
Jeff Silberman,
Your comment posting privilege is Revoked for a gross violation of the civility policy occurring last week. You gave an implied threat and ultimatum to a website administrator that if we did not perform a task that you demanded, an administrator would be sanctioned by you. The language you posted included, “This is your final warning.”
This decision was made after deliberations. A few months ago, and resulting from removing numerous other comments that you made that were violations for statements made against other commenters, we decided to allow you then to post comments and provide you another chance. After this last demand you made it is clear this is no longer reasonable when looking at the totality of the circumstances between you, the administrators of this blog, and other users who should not have to experience ultimatums sent by you if your demands are not met.
Jeff didn’t put anyone’s actual safety at risk (unlike the death threats that some people post on Twitter, even sharing people’s home addresses). Meanwhile, Darren did NOT give any warnings to the person who kept telling Jeff to kill himself, and didn’t even delete those comments unless Turley was written about them.
Turley complains about behavior from others that he condones for himself.
In another part of the testimony, Roth said that he had to sell his home and move because of death threats and publication of his home address. But Turley cannot bring himself to address the actual threats to people’s safety.
There is an obvious difference in scale and public importance between a personal blog and Twitter.
I agree, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Turley himself engages in behavior that he calls “the touchstone of every authoritarian regime today.”
There’s also an obvious difference in scale and public importance between a private social media company and a government. Authoritarian regimes are governments, not private companies, and behavior that’s illegal for the US government is legal for Twitter.
Turley himself engages in behavior that he calls “the touchstone of every authoritarian regime today.”
Turley= The, Reach, Power, Authority of the most powerful nation on earth.
No, there is no difference. The principle is exactly the same regardless of size. Since Turley claims to be a “free speech absolutist” his own blog should be much more lenient in regards to language and the kinds of content one can post here. Cursing and offensive or even overly racists language should never be censored on this blog if he is indeed a “free speech absolutist”.
Yes, in fact Turley has said “I have described myself as an Internet Originalist: The alternative [to some censorship] is “internet originalism” — no censorship.”
Social media continues to be used as the outsourced resource for the government to violate the First Amendment. To read statements by the Dem reps is proof that for now the only thing between free speech and censorship is the razor-thin margin of the Republicans in the House that makes it possible for the light to shine on this frightening saga. In any case, the Orwellian or Randian title of an executive head of the censorship department at Twitter says it all: department of trust and safety. Chilling.
Anonymous, it would be interesting if Darren actually engaged in a discussion about that incident and the relevance it has with Turley’s criticisms towards twitter and facebook.
If that is all it took to revoke the posting privileges of someone on this blog there would be a lot of people gone from this site if those rules were really enforced. Like twittter this blog arbitrarily chooses how to enforce it’s policies. That’s the nature of the hypocrisy regarding Turley’s opinions about free speech.
In the face of this country’s gravest issue, the preservation of free speech — that is a monstrous evasion.
Considering that the venue is a public congressional hearing, and that Rep. Stansbury is one of the select few representing her party, I believe it is reasonable to observe that her public position was discussed with the party elders and determined to be in conformance with the position of the Democratic Party on free speech. The Democratic Party has a powerful left of center wing, no moderate members, and has the same respect for the United States Constitution as does the United Federation of Teachers.
“According to Navaroli, she and her staff would not allow the ‘safety [of others] to go the winds so that people can speak freely.’”
We will control you and silence you, in the name of “public safety.”
Those cretins would be right at home during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.
Sam, they can do that. Because everyone who signs up agrees to their terms and conditions. Those who complain about how twitter or Facebook treats them IF they are regular users they only have themselves to blame. It’s the same story every time. People stupidly, willingly, and ignorantly sign away their rights the moment they click on “I agree”. A lot of people don’t bother reading the terms and conditions at all and when their content is censored, removed, or the account is suspended they express shock and dismay that they are subject to such “tyrannical” actions all the while forgetting that they agreed to allow the platform to have the authority to do that when they signed up.
Trump tried to take twitter to court in Florida to have his account restored, but was not able to due to the fact that their terms and conditions specifically stated that all disputes and suits are to be tried in California. He agreed to it when he signed up. It’s no different when it comes to removing or banning content. People agreed to let twitter to that.
“Sam, they can do that.”
Here, again, is the Left’s moral agnosticism.
That one can do something does not mean that one should do it.
“That one can do something does not mean that one should do it.”
Why not? If they have the freedom to make that choice why wouldn’t they. They clearly tell you exactly what they can do in their terms and conditions and the ask everyone who signs up if they agree to those terms and if they have read it and understand. When those people click on “I agree” they agree. Problem is the majority of people who don’t agree AFTER signing “ I agree” never read what they were agreeing to. Because Twitter or Facebook KNOW many people don’t read what they agree to they can do what they said they can with impunity.
Using the response of Democrat Members of this committee(Democrats were allowed to seat members they choose? Isn’t that new?) I am revisiting the Football coach that got fired because he would pray after the football game. Again, using the Dems position defending the FBI leading the twitter censorship project, how can a Football coach get fired for praying?
Democrats were not “allowed to seat members they choose” on all committees. The Republicans removed standing Democratic members from both the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Intelligence Committee.
For cause
But you admit there was no cause to fire a Coach for praying? IU mean, by using the standards being championed by Democrats on this committee.
“Agrawal said the company would “focus less on thinking about free speech” because “speech is easy on the internet. Most people can speak. Where our role is particularly emphasized is who can be heard.”
He had a point. Conservatives are complaining that they have a right to being heard. In a private social media platform they don’t and that’s the problem. Marjorie Taylor Greene stated twitter violated her 1st amendment rights when they banned her. Twitter cannot violate her rights when they don’t apply to private entities. There was a lot of ignorance and whining from republicans who aired the same tired complaints.
Twitter or Facebook are allowed to censor content that violates their policies. Every one of those legislators who complain signed the TOS agreeing to the terms. They really don’t have an excuse and they are only complaining because they literally gave away their right as soon as they signed the TOS.
Not when the government is guiding the censor’s hand.
In testimony under oath, they noted that no one in the government asked for MTG’s account to be suspended.
Svelez: I think you missed the point of yesterday’s hearing. It had less to do with the idea of free speech and more to do with what exactly did the government ask Twitter to do? This is the gravamen of the case against Twitter. A private corporation loses its protection as such if and when it acts in conformance with instructions or advice received from the government. Because the latter is powerful and in charge, it can exert pressure and influence just by making what might otherwise in a different environment might appear and be innocuous. Today’s hearing should make this clear.
“A private corporation loses its protection as such if and when it acts in conformance with instructions or advice received from the government.”
That depends entirely on what the government is asking. As a simple example, when the government asks Twitter to remove child porn and block the account, that does NOT result in “A private corporation los[ing] its protection.”
The former Twitter execs also testified about requests from the government that they rejected, such as the request from the Trump WH to remove Chrissy Teigen’s tweet responding to an insult from Trump by calling him a “p-*-s-s-y @-s-s b-*-t-c-h.”
when the government asks Twitter to remove child porn and block the account,
In the pursuit of criminal activity.
Its a small fig leaf. Not near large enough to justify all the requests pushed through the dedicated portal used by the FBI to censor content that never breached any law.
Svelaz- help me out here. Although I disagree with you philosophically, you sound like an intelligent person. So tell me, please, how it is that at this advanced stage of the facts and circumstances, you are unwilling to acknowledge the concept of censorship by surrogate? Do you recognize this concept? Do you believe it applies here? If not, why?
Quiet conservative, the view that this is censorship by surrogate relies on very thin reasoning. Claims that the government is telling or requesting twitter to censor conservative content require clear and concise proof that there have been request or demands. So far they have not provided any concrete proof. I would not support ‘censorship by surrogate’ if it was actually occurring.
The issue is more complicated than most people realize and there are certainly a lot of nuances and appearance of coordination that leads many to believe that there is ‘censorship by surrogate’. If this were to land in court those nuances and distinctions would be dissected with a fine tooth comb. For example can government tell twitter to take down child porn if it was found in their platform? According to some conservative logic it would be a violation of the 1st amendment for the government to tell a private company to censor it. BUT, realistically such content would obviously be taken down without the need for government to demand action. Right? Now what if they just pointed out to twitter that there is child porn on their platform? Pointing it out is not a violation of the 1st amendment since it is legally not a request or a demand. The wording is important legally because in a court of law it matters a lot.
I respect the fact that you don’t agree with my point and I understand why. But you could also try to accept the idea that the government is just pointing out certain content that they can view as anybody else can and mention to twitter or Facebook that such content does violate their policies. Making suggestions and pointing out things leaves the decision entirely up to twitter or Facebook on whether to act on it or not. They have already refused to take action on content that has been pointed out to them and they did exactly what they are allowed to do. As I said before there may be an appearance of ‘censorship by surrogate’ but that does not necessarily mean it is. It’s all about how certain “requests” or “warnings” are worded because in any legal challenge wording and their relation to intent matters most.
Svelaz, The proof is clear. The FBI had no constitutional power to be at twitter. No operational jurisdiction.
. Twitter cannot violate her rights when they don’t apply to private entities
Censorship by Government Proxy.
Continue to ignore the debate. Most all the readers here, are very aware of your lies, and ignorance of facts.
Except that Twitter was wielding that power as directed by political actors and governmental agencies to silence anyone who disagreed with the party line and narrative, in hope of both swaying an election and permanently sealing an absolute power unearned and entirely undemocratic.
I myself was suspended a half dozen times or more for what I considered relatively benign political comments.
Twitter’s past stance, and Facebook’s current stance, on erotic transgender dancers – just one minor example – who invite children to tip, is particularly telling, typically accusing those who respond with use of the ‘p’ word (which I am thus hesitant to use here) of hate speech and abusive language worthy of an account termination. And yet if a hetero adult were to engage in precisely the same activities they would rightfully and most certainly be glowingly met with community censure.
We currently are experiencing the results of the thinking of these Twitter people and their media pals on the left. This is hardly new. Not long after the printing press was developed, certain political and religious leaders of the time introduced similar concepts to restrict the publication and dissemination of ideas that differed with theirs. It didn’t work back then and won’t work today. Rightfully, the answer to poor speech is more speech. It’s OK to dislike or like someone’s ideas and you should be able, if so motivated, to refute what they are suggesting. Any controls of this, no matter how well-intended by the restricting party, will surely become corrupted over time. The proof of this is sitting before us as witnesses in this committee hearing and the evidence of their wrongdoing sits in the Oval Office and lies daily to maintain the fictitious world these Twitter people and their cronies created in the image and likeness of their false god, the god of Woke.
When the speech is a death threat, for example, or child porn, or perjury, how effective is “more speech” in “refut[ing] what they are suggesting”? Do you accept that some speech is not effectively combatted by more speech, and there’s a reason that some of it is illegal?