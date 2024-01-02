Mickey is Public . . . But Copyright Abuse is Still the Rage in Washington

After decades of litigation, Mickey and Minnie Mouse have entered the public domain as of January 1. For years, Disney has bullied and sued anyone attempting use the image of Mickey or Minnie Mouse. They are not alone in such abusive actions. The company led other businesses in endless legislative measures to criminalize copyright violations and massively increase their power over consumers. That is why this is a moment of such significance. However, the draconian copyright laws will continue due to members of Congress of both parties throwing consumers and average Americans under the bus. There will remain an army of thuggish law firms who prey upon anyone who uses other images — threatening ruin in exchange for expensive settlements. Do not blame Disney. It is acting according to its nature. Blame your representatives of Congress.
Mickey and Minnie entered the public domain on Jan. 1 despite the fact that Mickey made his debut in the short film “Steamboat Willie” 95 years ago.
Think of that. This company has been able to brutalize consumers and artists for almost a century due to Congress caving to powerful industry lobbyists. Members have done nothing as average people were set upon by eat-what-you-kill law firms bringing thousands of cases a year.
Moreover, the later images of Mickey remain under copyright protection and Disney is again threatening anyone using such images with legal action: “We will, of course, continue to protect our rights in the more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright.”
The Duke Center for the Study of the Public Domain includes these images every year as part of its list of works that are now free for artists to remix and reimagine. That now includes Tigger, who, like Mickey Mouse, made his first appearance in 1928.
This was due despite the worst efforts of Congress, which has extended copyright terms in 1998. That led to a twenty-year period barring releases into the public domain.
In perhaps the most fitting celebration of the end of the long abuse use of copyright laws over the image, one filmmaker has released a Mickey-based horror film to celebrate the occasion.
7 thoughts on “Mickey is Public . . . But Copyright Abuse is Still the Rage in Washington”
Not sure how I feel about this one. It is about time for Mickey to enter the public realm, but Mickey Mouse is so closely related to Disney, I do not see how this does not hurt their reputation. I guess if the Three Stooges can be in the public domain, then so can Mickey. Does that count for Bugs Bunny too?
As a person who has, as an artist, created a logo for our family business and characters for a book that I have written and illustrated plus countless other imagery created in the course of running that business I would not want anyone benefiting from my creations because they chose to copy that image and use it for financial gain. I am on the side of the lawyers and creators. I have had to deal with persons copying my designs and it is not pleasant to try and reclaim your creations from artistic “snash & grab” thugs who want to use your designs without recognition or remuneration – especially when it is a competitor.
Once a copyright is created, protection generally lasts for 70 years after the death of the author and in some cases 95 years from publication
so what is your point? How long should copyright last?
Forever… for comparison; If I used my skills to build a home for my family should my family’s claim to that property, if I leave it to them in my will, become available for public use after 70 years? What is the difference between an image that I create or the brick and mortar building that I create?
That’s all very odd. Just yesterday or the day before I freely used Charles Schultz’s Linus and Snoopy images in a Youtube New Year’s post — which I also posted here in Turleyville — and as always happens, youtube checked to see if there were any copyright infringement issues before posting my usage of the Peanuts’ imagery and reported to me that there were no copyright issues — and the images I used were no older than from 1966, same as the Star Trek theme song recording I used with those Peanuts images:
It is time for a wholesale rewrite of copyright and patents. What we have at present stifles innovation and imagination. The copyright laws and patent laws were there to protect the originator of the idea and the artist. Not to give perpetual rights and privileges. The limits need to be constricted and the law reconstructed for all. Innovation and imagination is the breath of life for the true American Dream. Take the restraints off so that we can soar again on minds unconstrained.
Congratulations on starting the year with your worst blog ever (IMHO). The true abusers of copyrights are running virtually unchecked on YouTube, TikToc & Facebook. Save me from your ivory tower free speech nonsense. As a copyright holder myself, I see you as my enemy.