Celebrating Sylvania: NPS Moves to Remove Statue of Penn

We have been discussing the removal of statues nationwide from cities and colleges. The National Park Service was now receiving fire over a plan to remove the statue of William Penn from a Philadelphia park commemorating his founding of Pennsylvania. The park is near his former home. The Biden Administration is explaining that removing Penn from a park in Pennsylvania will “provide a more welcoming, accurate, and inclusive experience for visitors.” Nothing says Sylvania like a Penn-free park.

The park was built by the Friends of Independence National Historical Park in 1982 to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the founding of Philadelphia with the arrival of Penn’s ship, Welcome.

In August 1682, Penn took 100 passengers and 36 crew members on a harrowing voyage from Deal, England to Pennsylvania. It took roughly 58 days in this crowded ship that was only 120 feet in length and 24 feet wide. The 100 passengers were mostly part of the Religious Society of Friends, or Quackers, from Sussex, England.

The NPS announced that it wants to remove the statue as part of an “expanded interpretation of the Native American history of Philadelphia” being developed in collaboration with representatives from the Haudenosaunee, the Delaware Nation, the Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Shawnee Tribe and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.

The NPS site soliciting suggestions appears to rule out the retention of the statue as one of those options: “The Penn statue and Slate Roof house model will be removed and not reinstalled.”