Twenty-Seven States File to Oppose Colorado’s Disqualification of Trump under the 14th Amendment

The majority of Americans oppose the decisions in Colorado and Maine to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot. Other polls put the balance slightly in favor, but all polls show a deeply divided country on this effort. The Maine decision will now be reviewed by the Maine state courts, but the Colorado decision is scheduled for oral argument in a matter of weeks. A reversal of the Colorado decision is now supported by 27 states, which filed with the Supreme Court to oppose the underlying theory under the Fourteenth Amendment. It is relatively rare to see states opposing the expansion of their own authority vis-a-vis Congress. The brief reinforces the view of states like Colorado as outliers in the country in embracing this anti-democratic theory.
The attorneys general of Indiana, West Virginia and 25 other states, warn the court that this novel theory will produce “chaos” in the country.
“The Colorado Supreme Court has cast itself into a ‘political thicket,’ Evenwel v. Abbott, 578 U.S. 54, 58, (2016), and it is now up to this Court to pull it out. ‘Confidence in the integrity of our electoral processes is essential to the functioning of our participatory democracy.’ Purcell v. Gonzalez, 549 U.S. 1, 4 (2006) (per curiam). If the Colorado decision stands, that critical confidence will be harmed. Many Americans will become convinced that a few partisan actors have contrived to take a political decision out of ordinary voters’ hands.”
Advocates are pushing this dangerous theory at a time of deepening divisions in our country. As I have previously said, the four Colorado justices are recklessly throwing matches at a powder keg. That is why I am hopeful that at least one of the liberal justices will follow the lead of the three democratically appointed Colorado justices, who dissent from this anti-democratic decision.
Here is the filing: Trump Ballot Amicus
32 thoughts on “Twenty-Seven States File to Oppose Colorado’s Disqualification of Trump under the 14th Amendment”
A better site for keeping track of the various filings in this case, including briefs from amici:
https://www.scotusblog.com/case-files/cases/trump-v-anderson/
Dennis McIntyre, has a point. Why all of a sudden republican majority states are against states rights. It would run contrary to what the conservative majority in the Supreme Court has often stated that it’s up to the states to decide.
Only time will tell if SCOTUS follows the constitution or makes a political decision. Or, the originalists and textualist in the court will abandon their cherished philosophy.
As I mentioned the other day, here is the docket for the Supreme Court case:
https://www.scotusblog.com/case-files/cases/trump-v-anderson/
The other day I read both of the amicus briefs filed on January 5th, and of the two, my recommendation is the brief filed by the RNC, which authoritatively summarizes the grotesque inadequacies of the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/23/23-719/295012/20240105122650005_23-719%20Section%203%20Cert%20Stage%20Amici%20Brief.pdf
In addition to the Colorado and Maine cases, there are several others where the most rabid partisan residents one can imagine are testing the waters, using courts to force their personal beliefs about democracy or elections on the rest of us. One in Wyoming (knocked down) and one in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin complainant is a fellow everyone in the northern part of the state probably knows well — independently wealthy irritating gadfly.
Hubris is hardly strong enough word.
Jonathan: In other news DJT has shown his true colors. He warned that if his SC appointees don’t rule in his favor in the Colorado disbarment case there will be hell to pay: “I just hope we get fair treatment. Because if we don’t our country’s in bib, big trouble”. DJT is worried about the outcome of the Colorado case so he is trying to put political pressure on his appointees to rule in his favor.
So is one of his lawyers, Alina Habba. She is stepping up pressure on Brett Kavanaugh. She told Fox News: “I think it should be a slam dunk in the Supreme Court [Sorry, Alina, there has never been a “slam dunk” case before the SC]…You know, people like Kavanaugh, who the president fought for, who the president went through how to get in place, he’ll step up”. By “step up” Habba means Kavanaugh owes DJT big time and should rule in his favor regardless of the facts and the law. Jamie Raskin put his finger on what is going on here: “Well, this is the way that New York mobsters think about judges. Yeah, we own that one…That’s guy’s in our pocket”.
We can only hope Kavanaugh and the other conservatives on the SC are not “in the pocket” of DJT and Alina Habba and won’t be swayed by the unwarranted political pressure campaign by DJT and his supporters.
Let’s see. Democrat Senator Schumer verbally attacks the SCOTUS justices, and that’s okay. President Trump has never threatened SCOTUS. SCOTUS will overturn Colorado SC 9-0, and Maine also, if it gets that far. Even Biden’s corrupt DOJ have not charged President Trump, or anyone, with insurrection or sedition. As it stands, Colorado SC has violated President Trump’s rights under the 1st, 5th and 14th Amendments (at the minimum).
The singular American failure is the judicial branch, with emphasis on the negligent, derelict, and absent Supreme Court.
Start here: Secession was not prohibited and was fully constitutional, all the way back to 1860 – all acts of Lincoln et al. were and remain unconstitutional while the Supreme Court sat by and did nothing to support the Constitution.
Where the heck is the power of Judicial Review? Chief Justice Roger B. Taney acted legally, appropriately, and spontaneously to issue his one and only decision which proved that Lincoln acted unconstitutionally, both willfully and deliberately, which made Lincoln a criminal of high office.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
“The clause in the Constitution which authorizes the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus is in the ninth section of the first article. This article is devoted to the Legislative Department of the United States, and has not the slightest reference to the Executive Department.”
“I can see no ground whatever for supposing that the President in any emergency or in any state of things can authorize the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus, or arrest a citizen except in aid of the judicial power.”
“I have exercised all the power which the Constitution and laws confer on me, but that power has been resisted by a force too strong for me to overcome.”
– Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, May 28, 1861
________________________________________________
The effect of Lincoln was the progressive movement which led America in the incremental implementation of the principles of communism – the very communism that holds dominion today.
No freedom of speech. Infringed rights to keep and bear arms. Central planning, control of the means of production (i.e. unconstitutional regulation), redistribution of wealth, social engineering. The FBI and security agencies manipulating elections and corrupting the vote. States violating their own constitutions on elections laws. Mandatory EVs and Chinese solar panels. Wage and price controls. Forced unconstitutional welfare financial assistance, forced DEI, forced busing, forced affirmative action, forced quotas, forced discriminatory “non-discrimination” laws, forced unfair “fair housing” laws, forced employment and forced neighborhood “integration” but not on sports teams. Anti-American immigration laws that deliver America on a silver platter to leeches, parasites, and dependents from foreign countries which they destroyed.
When does the Supreme Court strike down dictatorship – the “dictatorship of the hired help” that is ruling and “fundamentally transforming the United States of America?”
When is the government severely limited and restricted, which is the essential purpose of the Constitution?
When does America get its Constitution back and when do Americans get their freedom back?
The kicker: Unpayable debt? $34 Trillion in debt. $250 Trillion in unfunded liabilities. $1 Trillion per year in interest.
President Jefferson said the greatest threat to our republic was an unelected federal judiciary.
The criminals of high office on the Supreme Court must be impeached and convicted.
I assume you are referencing the four Colorado Supreme Court Justices that violated President Trump’s US Constitutional rights.
Both federal and state elected officials must impeach and convict for the constant flagrant constitutional violations of the anti-American communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs, AINOs).
It is their duty to impeach and convict for infractions against the clear meaning and intent of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Both federal and state impeachment processes are the licit tools of corrective action which correct America back to the original Constitution and Bill of Rights.
The “manifest tenor” of both federal and state constitutions must be supported.
The communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs, AINOs) do not support those constitutions – they support the principles of communism which hold dominion in America today.
Get in the “Way Back Machine” and begin at the beginning:
Lincoln ended American freedom after a mere 71 years.
Lincoln’s denial of not prohibited and fully constitutional secession was unconstitutional.
Every subsequent act of Lincoln and his successors was and remains illicit, illegal, invalid, illegitimate, and unconstitutional to this day, including, but not limited to Karl Marx’s “Reconstruction Amendments.” *
America must be corrected back to the original Constitution and Bill of Rights.
____________________________________________________________________________________
*
“They consider…that it fell to…Abraham Lincoln…to lead his country through…the RECONSTRUCTION of a social world.”
– Karl Marx Letter to Abraham Lincoln, 1865 https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/iwma/documents/1864/lincoln-letter.htm
“…courts…must…declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void.”
“…men…do…what their powers do not authorize, [and] what they forbid.”
“[A] limited Constitution … can be preserved in practice no other way than through the medium of courts of justice, whose duty it must be to declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void. Without this, all the reservations of particular rights or privileges would amount to nothing … To deny this would be to affirm … that men acting by virtue of powers may do not only what their powers do not authorize, but what they forbid.”
– Alexander Hamilton
George is among the many failures of our educational system.
Biden has let millions of illegals invade this country. That is treason.
Article 3, Section 3
“…adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”
The immigration law of the communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs, AINOs) engages in “…adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”
Jonathan: It is “rare” that states would now oppose their own God-given “state’s rights” and encourage the SC to overturn the Colorado SC decision. But that is exactly what Republican led states are doing. It’s strange that these same states welcomed the Dobbs decision that left to the states decisions on abortion but suddenly claim Colorado doesn’t have the right to enforce its own election laws. A bizarre position to take after some of these same states fought tooth and nail to keep their gerrymandered voting laws and celebrated when the SC endorsed them. Consistency is not the hallmark of “state’s rights” for these 27 states!
That said, there are other important developments in the news this week. Yesterday DJT filed to be on the ballot in Illinois. But he refused to sign the loyalty pledge, the same one he signed in 2016 and 2020. The oath requires a candidate to attest that they “do not directly or indirectly teach or advocate the overthrow of the government of the United States or of this state or any unlawful change in the form of government thereof by force or any unlawful means”.
Both Biden and DeSantis signed the oath this year. Why didn’t DJT sign? Because three years ago yesterday he broke that oath and doesn’t want to be accused of doing the same thing this year if he loses!
I am sure his attorneys told him not to sign due to ongoing litigation as Democrats will do and use anything to oppose President Trump.
Lawrence Tribe.
Maybe call the source.
Maybe do something about it.
Great to see all these state officials opposing the election interference being done by this obscure Maine Secretary of State. Trump has millions of supporters in the US, – but not the Maine Secretary of State – she doesn’t like him – so Trump is taken off the ballot. Amazingly, this lady believes she has the “power” to decide who will be our next President. That’s a lot of chutzpah. Did this lady go to Harvard? It’s looking more like we need to make election interference a crime now in America. I’m a libertarian type – I don’t normally believe in criminalizing political behavior -but the Democrats have gone into the abyss , many believe in this mantra “By any means necessary”. I myself believe this raid of Trump’s home – engineered by his top political rival Joe Biden, was a crime. I never saw anything like that in my life, ( I am 70) an ex-President’s home being raided under such a flimsy premise by his top political rival. It was police state stuff, something the Nazi’s did in the 30’s. I recall reading about Hitler’s rise to power in Germany; he got rid of his political enemies early on by framing them for crimes (later he would murder them). Show trials were staged, the Nazi’s would bring in a poltical rival of Hitlers – charged with a fake crime – to the trial, in clothes that were three sizes too big for the defendant (to make him look bad). An unfair trial would be held, with a conviction buttressed with fake evidence. Hitler’s political enemy goes to prison. It hasn’t got this bad yet with the Democrats, but give them time. The prosecutions of Trump, from what I can see, are all show trials. We resolve our political differences in America with free and fair elections, not with show trials, and made up criminal prosecutions. Nor do obscure Secretary’s of States decide our elections. The Democrats don’t seem to understand this – they did in the past – but not today.I have never see worse leadership than the Democrats have today.
“opposing the election interference being done by this obscure Maine Secretary of State”
This case, Trump v. Anderson, does not involve the Maine Secretary of State.
Trump is appealing the Maine SoS’s determination in Maine court, not before SCOTUS.
I would imagine that if the SCOTUS does not put an abrupt end to this nonsense we will shortly lose whatever semblance of civilized government that we still retain and devolve into anarchy until a tyrant emerges to quell the disorder. Enough, already, of the toddler tantrums of the TDS crowd and provide the entire lot of them one-way tickets to the socialist tyranny regime of their choice just to clear out the flotsam from within our society.
The problem in this country right now is that there are a few words that make otherwise reasonable people lose their minds: Trump, Covid, insurrection are a few of them. Take the words Trump and insurrection out of the Colorado case and what you have is the Supreme Court disqualifying a candidate by proclaiming him guilty of a crime of which he has not even been accused, let alone convicted, in a court of law. By that reasoning, anybody can be taken off the ballot at any time for any reason, and the faker the reason is, the easier it is to take the candidate off the ballot. This is no longer limited to Trump. I have a feeling SCOTUS is going to try to punt because of their own hatred for Trump and I really hope they don’t.
Democrat politicians in Colorado and Maine have now engaged in an insurrection. They are not federal officials so they can’t be removed from office under the 14th Amendment. But they can and should be charged under 18 USC 2383. If Scotus doesn’t reverse on the merits, I predict a civil war. These state politicians’ actions are as much a rebellion as the secession from the Union by various southern states in the 1800s.
14 A.3 expressly applies to the States as well.
LAW APPLIES YOU SAY?
Secession was not delegated to the United States, nor prohibited to the States, and, therefore, reserved to the States, or to the people, in 1860.
The Naturalization Act of 1802 was in full force and effect on January 1, 1863.
The executive branch had no constitutional basis or authority to issue a “proclamation.”
Martial law and suspension of habeas corpus could not be imposed by the executive branch.
Abortion was illicitly, anti-constitutionally, and unconstitutionally declared a federal law and constitutional right in 1973.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The Supreme Court of 2022 acted 50 years retroactively, corrected, and struck down the illicit abortion of the corrupt Supreme Court of 1973.
The Supreme Court of 2024 must now act 150 years retroactively to correct and strike down all effects and consequences of the corrupt Abraham Lincoln and successors.
There was nothing retroactive in the Dobbs decision — it only impacted abortions and State laws from the date of the decision. To overrule Texas v White (1869) that said there was no right to secede and make it retroactive as you wish, would mean a return of the Confederacy and many other insane consequences.
George wants insane consequences. He is immune to factual reasoning.
“… or under any state …”
Thanks, I had missed that.
As does 14 Sec 1 (equal protection and due process) and 14 Sec 5 (only Congress has the authority). 14 Sec 3 does not apply as no one has been charged with or convicted of insurrection or rebellion. Also, the President and Vice President are not covered by Sec 3 as they are not “officers”.
Now that the communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs, AINOs) have destroyed the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and America, the communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs, AINOs) demand that Americans obey the law.
Why didn’t America obey the Constitution in 1860?
Why hasn’t America obeyed the Constitution since 1860?
that hatred for Trump seems odd since 3 of them would not even be on that bench if it weren’t for Trump and his supporters.
Fascist Democrats don’t care
and the Republicans WILL do nothing beyond a strongly worded letter, a hearing…and the give more trillions to criminal Democrats
time to cut 50% of federal spending, end all federal aid to cities, colleges, states and non-profits where anyone gets $100k+