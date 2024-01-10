The Case Against the Impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas

Below is my column in the Daily Beast on the impeachment proceedings of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Despite my long-criticism of Mayorkas, I do not believe that the current evidence against him would rise to the level of an impeachable offense. The hearings this week may reveal conduct that reaches the level of a high crime and misdemeanor. However, that evidence needs to be clear and not simply the equivalent to “vote of no confidence” in a controversial cabinet member.
Here is the column:
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has been denounced as dishonest, duplicitous, and derelict by his critics. In my view, all of those things are manifestly true. It is also true, in my opinion, that none of those things amount to high crimes and misdemeanors warranting his impeachment.
The Republican push to impeach Mayorkas has been gaining steam as record numbers of undocumented migrants pour over our Southern border. Even many Democrats are now alarmed by the numbers and the threat that they pose to our national security and to our economy. Sanctuary cities from Chicago to New York are actively trying to prevent new migrants from seeking sanctuary within their own borders.
At the center of all of this is Mayorkas, who has long been viewed as an enabling figure for illegal migrations. He is also accused of implementing Biden policy changes that removed barriers to migrants, including rescinding the “Stay in Mexico” rule.
Some of us have also questioned his integrity, particularly in controversies like the false claims that border agents whipped migrants in Texas.
Mayorkas knew the allegations against his own personnel were debunked, but showed little concern or compassion for agents, particularly after President Joe Biden promised they would be punished before any investigation had even begun.
However, being a bad person is not impeachable—or many cabinets would be largely empty.
Moreover, being bad at your job is not an impeachable offense. Even really bad. Even Mayorkas bad. If that were the case, he would be only the latest in a long line of cabinet officers frog-marched into Congress for constitutional termination.
In history, there has only been one cabinet member impeached. That was Secretary of War William Belknap in 1876. That alone should concentrate the mind of members. Despite decades of controversial cabinet members accused of flaunting the law or abusing their positions, Congress has only crossed this Rubicon once. There has existed a certain detente between the parties; an understanding that policy-based impeachments could open up endless tit-for-tat impeachment politics.
The charges against Belknap were serious, in that he had allegedly “disregarded his duty as Secretary of War, and basely prostituted his high office to his lust for private gain.” The alleged bribes in contracts in the Indian territories would have constituted impeachable offenses, but Belknap had already left office. His case raised the question of retroactive impeachments for former federal officers.
The jurisdictional concerns made the difference for Belknap. The final vote on the closest article was 37 to 25 in favor of impeachment—four votes short of the number needed for conviction.
There is no jurisdictional question for Mayorkas, but there is also no current evidence that he is corrupt or committed an impeachable offense. He can be legitimately accused of effectuating an open border policy, but that is a disagreement on policy that is traced to the President.
In fairness to the GOP, they allege that Mayorkas is violating federal law in releasing what he now reportedly admits is over 85 percent of illegal migrants into the country as well as alleged false statements to Congress. Such releases, however, occurred in prior administrations and the merits of these claims are still being argued in court.
The courts have long recognized that presidents are allowed to establish priorities in the enforcement of federal laws, even when those priorities tend to lower enforcement for certain groups or areas. It is a matter of discretion.
Indeed, even under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) which holds the government liable for civil damages, there is a discretionary function exception codified under 28 U.S.C. § 2680(a) for policy-based judgments.
Immigration has long been an area of intense policy disagreements. Trump policies were denounced by critics as draconian or even racist. Biden’s policies have been denounced as fueling illegal crossings and frustrating efforts to curtail the flow, particularly by border states.
In my view, Biden has been dead wrong on immigration, but voters will soon have an opportunity to render a judgment on those policies in the election. Mayorkas has carried out those policies. What has not been shown is conduct by the secretary that could be viewed as criminal or impeachable.
If Mayorkas is violating federal law, he can be brought to court to enjoin his actions. A prior case seeking to prevent the termination of the “Stay in Mexico” policy resulted in a win for the Biden administration in Biden v. Texas, when the Supreme Court ruled the president had the authority to revoke the Migrant Protection Protocols.
During the Constitutional Convention, there was a debate over the grounds for impeachment with George Mason arguing for a broad scope of offenses that could “subvert the Constitution.” His view was rejected. Most notably, there was a rejection of “maladministration” as a basis for impeachment.
An English trial of Warren Hastings weighed heavily on the forging of the impeachment standard. The former governor of India was charged with various offenses including “mismanagement and misgovernment… and mistreatment of various provinces.” While figures like Mason saw the need for the adoption of a similarly broad definition, his suggestion of maladministration was rejected as too broad.
What Mayorkas is guilty of is maladministration. He has failed to secure the Southern border and has long denied the gravity of this crisis, including refusing to call it a crisis even as daily and monthly crossings reached unprecedented levels.
None of this means that a cabinet member cannot be impeached. However, not like this. Not for maladministration.
I hold no brief for Alejandro Mayorkas. However, I hold the Constitution more dearly than I despise his tenure. Absent some new evidence, I cannot see the limiting principle that would allow the House to impeach Mayorkas without potentially making any policy disagreement with a cabinet member a high crime and misdemeanor. That is a slippery slope that we would be wise to avoid. Indeed, it is precisely the temptation that the Framers thought they had avoided by rejecting standards like maladministration.
That is why the case has not been made to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University and previously testified in impeachment hearings of Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.
44 thoughts on “The Case Against the Impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas”
Jonathan: Funny how contradictions work. You say there is no evidence Mayorkas has committed “high crimes and misdemeanors”—because he may be a “bad person” but he has not committed an impeachable offense. The MAGA House Republicans are out for vengeance, engaging in tit for tat. “You impeached our president so we are going to do the same to one of yours”. That’s all the this Mayorkas case is about.
The problem for your position is that you continue to claim Biden is, in effect, a “bad person”. You have claimed in many, many columns that the “Biden crime family” has engaged in influence peddling and other corrupt acts–the “most corrupt family in the history of the country”. And that warrants impeachment.
Despite a year of investigation Jim Comer has yet to find evidence that Joe Biden has committed “high crimes and misdemeanors”–the gold standard for impeachment. Repayments for car and other loans among family members when Biden was out of office, or Hunter’s sale of his paintings, don’t qualify. So using your own standard for impeachment how can you continue to claim Joe Biden deserves to be impeached? That’s the funny thing about how contradictions work and you column is filled with them!
We agree on the first part that as bad as Mayorkas may be performing we don’t impeach for maladministration.
Then you run off the rails repeating tired Democrat talking points.
You are wrong in so many points but let’s look at the easiest to demolish. There are documents, sworn testimony, and records of actions taken by both the Ukrainians and the Bidens. There are articles of incorporation of LLCs.
All of these things are evidence. All statements under oath are evidence whether you like it or not. What there is not yet is proof and that is why we need to examine the evidence procure corroboration or exculpatory evidence to determine what if anything was proven.
You clearly lack the knowledge of the subject or the honesty required to make the statements you have.
The case AGAINST the impeachment. I really did not read this article. But I do agree with Jonathan. Impeachment is way below the punishment this anti-human, America-hater deserves. So, yeah…no need to impeach.
@Turley
Bad but not guilty because he’s just following orders?
C’mon. Really?
Can you say its a dereliction of duty?
I saw a humorous commercial on TV the other day, wherein every statement by the father is responded to (by young daughter) with, “But why?” Finally exasperated, they both call out for mother.
I do not waste my time on whether mayorkas will be impeached. Rather, I waste my time on repeatedly asking myself WHY Mayorkas seems so eager to create a PERMEABLE BORDER?”
But why??”
– Is it to please his boss Biden and secure a second-term job?
-Is it to win favor with Democrats?
-Is it to contribute substantively to the dilution of America’s majority-White (Caucasian) population?
-Is it to win favor with an immigrant population, who will praise him and Biden as heroes?
-Is it to insure the creation of FDA (Future Democrats of America) (immigrants)?
Because, certainly and almost unequivocally, it is NOT to “rescue” these seemingly well-nourished (several even overweight), well-dressed (complete with designer sunglasses, name-brand clothes), well-physically fit (crossing the water requires some fitness), and well-justified (coached by numerous legal aides and Social Justice warriors on what to say when questioned, and how to shed tears when needed) individuals–from any horrible persecution in their homeland……
(I do not mind immigration; I DO mind illegal immigration and the thumbing of noses at a sovereign’s ability to control its borders.)
Lin,
Good questions.
I think it may be that the past immigrants are no longer supporters of the Democrat party. They went and did all the things required of them to become legal immigrants. They see this illegal immigration as a cheat. They also see the illegals as looking for or expecting a hand out. The Free Press had a great article about how a man who came to this country, worked hard, obeyed our laws but resents these new immigrants as they dont want to work and expect hand outs.
Upstate: Good response.
I believe a diverse population is a good thing, bringing in persons who can truly appreciate our blessings and work toward their continuation. But what is that old saying about giving a man a fish vs. teaching him how to fish?
(I personally believe that the real reason is geo-political – a possibility that the U.S. (after the 1960s Cuba scare/mess) wants to create a strong, CONTINENTAL, united superpower (North America) (much as China seems to pursue its own dominance/expansion), by eventually merging and/or eliminating national boundaries in favor of greater continental power/spread.
But I do not believe the way to create such a vision is to throw accelerant on the flames of “gimme gimme” and degrade/discredit/defy current law and principles of sovereignty upon which we stand. Unfortunately, an envisioned political superpower might look and operate more like China than it would the vision of our founders.)
(Remember the old “London Bridge” game we played in kindergarten? “And we all fall down.”)
Lin,
Great comment.
Both sets of my grandparents came to this country legally.
They were still proud of their heritage and culture, but the were very proud to be Americas. They worked hard, paid their taxes, did not take hand outs they were too proud to do that.
And like what Harry Reed did that cam back to bite the Dems in the backside, this will open up a Republican administration to having its cabinet members impeached. As much as I hate to say it, the professor is right.
The illegal immigrant problem can never be fixed as long as 3rd World economies are that close to U.S. orders. Until you remove the financial incentive, no fence or wall can keep them out.
That’s why native Canadians aren’t climbing fences to get into the U.S. Both nations have near equal incomes and living standards. There are reports of immigrants from Mexico and beyond flying to Canada to cross into the U.S. from the less fortified northern border.
If Canada paid 10 times the paycheck/benefits for the same job in the USA, Trumpers would be climbing fences trying to get into Canada. They’d work in Canada and send the money back to their families in the USA.
The goal should be raising living and work standards in Central and South America – removing the financial incentive and improving those foreign governments.
Economic comparison is not one of the requisite factors to qualify for legal immigrant/migrant application for asylum, –let alone illegal immigration.
(8 U.S.C. § 1101)
(8 U.S.C. § 1158)
S/he didn’t say it’s a requisite. S/he noted that it’s a driver.
Anonymous: Not an excuse for the specious “driver.”
Do you remember the old story/parable about giving a man a fish vs. teaching him how to fish (in his own country?)
We’re not teaching them how to fish in their own countries either.
(and I agree with your (blue anonymous) last paragraph about raising the standards to the south of us. That is not contrary to what I said.)
@Anon,
Wrong.
The wall is just the first step. A visible barrier.
They will still come, albeit in fewer numbers.
Jail, labor camps, etc … and send them back. (Yes, I know how labor camps sound. But you get it. If you don’t send them back or they keep coming, how do you deter them? )
Labor camps to recoup some of the costs and to give them a chance to think about it.
They come across again… its worse.
Those who violate the I-9 law and hire illegals… they get hit too. Fines, IRS audits, etc …
It won’t stop it… but it will put a major dent in to it.
Then get Congress to pass a birthright citizenship law that states that birthright citizenship can only be granted if parents / mother here legally.
(Think about that for a second… visa holders, green card holders, will still have the right… even tourists who don’t need visas who came here legally too. )
-G
This clown took an oath. And he’s in charge of Homeland Security. Homeland Security would include protecting our border. Enough said. Impeach this lying cockroach. Do your job Congress.
“I cannot see the limiting principle . . .” (JT)
Haven’t you heard? We don’t need a “limiting principle.” All we need is a really scary “hypothetical.”
Here’s one: What if he orders DHS officers to shoot any immigration officer who disagrees with the administration? Clearly that means that he does not enjoy the immunity of a “limiting principle.”