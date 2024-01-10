Hunter’s Art Dealer Contradicts White House Claims Over Art Sales

Over the last two years, ethicists and public interest groups have raised concerns over the selling of art by Hunter Biden as an avenue for Biden donors and allies to funnel money to the family. In response, then White House Press Secretary (and now MSNBC host) Jen Psaki repeatedly assured the public that there was a special ethical plan in place with the gallery to prevent Hunter from knowing who purchased the art. Yet, according to Georges Bergès, Hunter Biden’s art gallerist, he never spoke to anyone with the White House. Not only did he confirm that the White House never contacted him, but said that Hunter knew who purchased roughly 70% of the value of his art, including Democrat donors Kevin Morris and Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali.
The media dutifully reported at the time how the White House was grappling with the ethical questions and, according to the Washington Post, “the White House officials have helped craft an agreement.”
That appears to be news to Bergès who said that he had no contacts with the White House and Hunter knew the identity of the purchasers of most of the art. Notably, Bergès was reading these same reports in the news but never objected to the alleged misrepresentation. He simply continued to be a conduit for the funds to Hunter.
In the meantime, the White House continued to swat down questions by citing an ethical plan created for the sales. Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for the White House, said in a statement that “the President has established the highest ethical standards of any administration in American history, and his family’s commitment to rigorous processes like this is a prime example.”
Psaki stated:
“Well, I can tell you that after careful consideration, a system has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards […] But all interactions regarding the selling of art and the setting of prices will be handled by a professional gallerist, adhering to the highest industry standards. And any offer out of the normal course would be rejected out of hand. And the gallerist will not share information about buyers or prospective buyers, including their identities, with Hunter Biden or the administration, which provides quite a level of protection and transparency.”
The White House can now explain how it implemented this ethical plan without involving the gallery controlling the information and sales.
Some other details are concerning. Bergès admitted that Hunter knew that Naftali was one of the purchasers. However, he also reportedly admitted that he pushed Naftali to buy some of the pieces in 2020 without success. However, two months after Joe Biden became president, Naftali purchased her first piece of Hunter Biden’s artwork and later, in July 2022, President Biden announced Naftali’s appointment to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.
Likewise, Bergès admitted that most of the art was actually purchased by lawyer Kevin Morris, who has reportedly given Hunter millions to cover unpaid taxes and expenses. So, as media was reporting how Hunter’s art was being eagerly purchased by art lovers, it appears to have been an illusion. It was Morris, and he only paid Bergès’ 40% commission on the $875,000 purchases.
Bergès admits that he has never seen a deal where the purchaser just paid his commission.
The strange arrangement reenforces the view that this was all a sham from the alleged ethics plan to the purchases themselves. Morris, a major Democratic donor, had only briefly met Hunter when he started to pay off his debts and support his lavish lifestyle.
The art sales were portrayed as a way for Hunter to support himself in a new (and successful) emergence as an artist. The Independent gushed how buyers were “floored” by Hunter’s talent and eagerly flocked to the shows.
However, it was largely Morris according to Bergès. So Hunter sent the art to New York and the press played up his success as an artist. Morris then bought most of the art and just paid Bergès his fee. The public was then left with the impression that Hunter was not only a successful artist, but supporting himself.
80 thoughts on “Hunter’s Art Dealer Contradicts White House Claims Over Art Sales”
Vincent van Gough only ever sold one painting before he committed suicide and that was to a relative.
For fine artists (unlike commercial artists at ad agencies, publishers, etc), the vast majority of fine artists need a small handful of fans to purchase their artwork.
That’s where the term “starving artists” comes from. There are many excellent fine artists that never make a living doing it.
Hunter is not the exception, to make a living doing it, every artist has to essentially establish a fan club to buy their artwork.
Even if Hunter pursued commercial art at an ad agency, publisher, etc., those jobs are hard to get also.
If the gallerists testimony is correct isn’t there a gigantic Tax scam here ?
As described we have Hunter repaying the Democrat Attorney who paid off his Tax liability with Artworks.
While that is perfectly legal for Hunter to do, it means that the lawyers payment of Hunters Taxes is taxable income to Biden in return for his paintings.
Essentially The lawyer prepaid for the paintings.
The rest is just general evidence of how much this administration LIES.
Reporters questioned how Hunters art sales would be separated from the obvious influence pedalling he had engaged in,
And the WH manufactured an ethical arrangement and sold it to the press, when no such thing was every done or discussed with those who would have to operate under it.
It is all just gratuitous lying.
It is not illegal, but it burns credibility on everything else.
“Can you imagine what the Americans would do if Russia backed a coup to overthrow the Mexican government and then supplied arms and training to Mexico’s Army to be deployed right up to the U.S. border.?”
Comments such as this are based on the false premise that Russia and the United States are morally or politically equal. They are not. Russia is evil, whereas the United States is good. Good should threaten evil. Evil should not threaten good. So comments such as this are not really as clever as they sound to those who make them.
Neither Russia nor the US are inherently morally good or evil.
I am proud of my country – unlike most on the left and beleive – with good reason that it is a beacion of light on the hill that other nations should aspire to.
I do not accept the left wing nonsense that this country is irredeemably evil.
But I do grasp that as good as this country is, it has done many bad things in the past.
We can claim the moral high ground – but we can not do so unquestioned.
Conversely – Russia invaded Gerogia, Checknia, and Ukraine. Justified by national security concerns.
The US invaded Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, … and engaged in military actions against numerous other sovereign nations – citing national security concerns.
The example used was Mexico – but in the real world the US DID support an invasion of Cuba, and DID threaten Global Nuclear war over Cuba.
I do not think Russia’s invasions of Georgia or Ukraine are morally justifiable.
But are you going to argue that the US invasion of Iraq was ?
I think the US is “mostly good” while Russia is more morally ambiguous.
Regardless, Putin made no secret that Western efforts to bring its immediate neighboring countries into NATO would NOT be tolerated,
And the US DID forment a Coup in Ukraine pushing out a corrupt russia favoring government in return for a currupt us favoring government.
This is Russias back yard – not ours.
The US has no national security interest in Ukraine.
Russia does.
The Clinton/Nuland Coup in Ukraine was immoral. The invasion of Iraq was immoral.
The US is better than Russia, but that is not totally evident by our behavior.
John – you’re using logic and factual truths. But you need to understand that for the people pushing the Ukraine narrative, they have literally billions of dollars on the line, and so they have to keep it going. (If nothing else, this is evident from simplistic statements like “Russia is evil, whereas the United States is good.”) Where is all that money coming from? You and me, taxpayers. You’re trying to argue with a blood-sucking leech.
How is any of this surprising? Has anyone looked into Biden’s 40 year political career?
I’m re-posting this from below since many may not read down that far:
In other bizarre news, Hunter is seated with the audience at the House Oversight Committee where they are going to vote to hold him in contempt for not appearing for his deposition. Many reporters don’t understand (or perhaps don’t want to understand) the difference between being deposed and his offer to testify publicly. But you have to give him credit for chutzpah.
Got out before the Sgt at Arms could have restrained him.
He knew this and was flaunting his disdain…
Its ok, the art dealer’s testimony just shredded him and showed yet another link to a pay to play bribe scandal.
-G
𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑: Tickler File: 𝐆𝐎𝐏 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐃𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬
The Republican National Committee (RNC) released candidates from a requirement that they participate in only party-sanctioned debates, clearing the path for major networks to host unsanctioned events. All dates are subject to change as are the appearances of the Candidates.
Update: the 𝐉𝐚𝐧. 𝟏𝟎𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 (Wednesday) debate 𝙢𝙖𝙮 𝙗𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝘾𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨 that have yet to confirm participation in the later debates.
𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓: 𝐉𝐚𝐧. 𝟏𝟎𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 (Wednesday) debate in Des Moines, Iowa [CNN] 9pm ET at 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲
———————————————————————————————————————-
𝐉𝐚𝐧. 𝟏𝟖𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 (𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲) debate in Manchester, New Hampshire [ABC] at 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞
𝐉𝐚𝐧. 𝟐𝟏𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 (𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲) debate in New Hampshire [CNN] at 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞
Turley! How did you miss the opportunity to write a post about how it is reasonable for the president to get immunity from prosecution for assassinating political rivals.
Another comment demanding the good professor to write what you want him to write?
You should start your own blog so no one could go to it.
During the 2016 campaign, Trump confidently bragged that he could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue & shoot someone & “I wouldn’t lose any voters.” And those voters would likely stick with him even if he ordered a Seal Team 6 to assassinate his political opponents.
Trump is now insisting Nikki Haley should be disqualified because her parents weren’t US citizens when she was born. In 2016, he said Ted Cruz should have been disqualifed. And of course, he relentlessly claimed Obama had a fake birth certificate. Bonus points for consistency, DJT.
So ? Democrats claim everyone who disagrees with them is a Nazi ?
Trump has not shot anyone so we can not put that theory to a test.
Obama did assassinate a US citizen.
Trump has not ordered anyones assassination.
In fact he has never DONE any of the politically vindictive things he claimed he could.
Buit Biden has ACTUALLY done everything democrats impeached Trump for.
Presidents already have immunity for assassinations. Obama assassinates a US citizen in Yemen. When asked he confiremd he could have done so in Ohio.
We have a mechanism for dealing with determining whether the presidents excercise of presidential powers is immune or not.
The president can be indicted, tried and convicted, AFTER they are impeached and convicted by the Senate.
This is how the law and constitutioon have been determine to apply to judges – whose immunity comes from the same portions of the constitution as the presidents, but is LESS extensive than the presidents.
Sammy Metamucil with another steaming turd. Good boy Sammy
Bidenethics.
Dealer can expect a service call from Hillary’s Arkancide, Inc. in 5…4…3…2…
Hillary is not a big biden fan. The initial exposure of the Burisma scandal was from a Clinton operative in 2015 to get Biden out of the race.
Now if somebody targeted the Clinton Foundation corruption …..
Welcome to Professor Turley’s 197th post about Hunter Biden. Turley insists “the press played up his success as an artist.” Seriously?
CNN: “If I were a museum curator, I would struggle to find compelling reasons to share it with the public. For the most part, people with influence in the art world are looking at his work and thinking, “Nothing much to see here.”
NY Times: “The gallery is asking as much as $500,000 for 15 works by Hunter Biden. The prices—which are high for a novice artist—have raised questions in Washington about whether the works might attract buyers seeking to curry favor with the Biden White House.”
Washington Post: “Deal of the art: White House grapples with ethics of Hunter Biden’s pricey paintings.”
That’s what Professor Turley characterizes as “the media was reporting Hunter’s art was a huge success.”
Yea, nothing about it being a scam
This is why I believe the 2020 election was rigged/fraudulent/stolen because the public gets lied to constantly, the truth comes out later, and nothing happens to the liars.
@Anon,
You can believe whatever you want.
Even at the time… while proving election fraud would have been difficult, there were enough anomalies to call the results into question.
Take GA.
We now know that there were ~60K fraudulent votes cast. We don’t know for whom, but this is greater than the margin for Biden.
Take MI.
Another case of fraud, that was buried by the FBI after the Michigan State Police turned the case over to them.
So. looking at the several states where there were close races… there’s enough evidence that the fraud was bad enough to flip those states.
To be clear, the amount of uncovered fraud was high enough in those specific states where the margin of victory was less than the amount of fraud.
So yes, we can say that there’s enough evidence to show election fraud.
And we never did talk about the votes that were cast by legal voters but should have been disallowed for various reasons …
-G
The election was rigged/stolen, that has been established by the Twitter files and the Federal Censorship case.
The open question is how many OTHER forms of election fraud were also committed ?
When you have people who will act – by any means necescary, and you already know they violated the law and constitution, it is reasonable to beleive pretty much any other allegations against them.
Is any of this a surprise? Maybe those J6 protestors really did know more than the rest of us and were willing to act. Unfortunately they had no backup. It’s not as if we did not already know that Biden was dirty and Hunter was beyond reprobate status.
And I would like to see what happens if Biden is defeated and no longer has the presidency to protect him. His self pardons can only protect him from the Feds. I would suspect that there is a list of charges growing in the AG office in Texas and those civil suits that Texas has filed will suddenly turn into criminal charges. Every attempt by the present DOJ to strike down presidential immunity only widens the likelihood of criminal charges against this president. Maybe medical malpractice charges against the White House Doctor also and Again aiding and abetting fraud against the citizens of the US by Jill, and elder abuse also.
IF. One still has to get him out of office.
“Naftali purchased her first piece of Hunter Biden’s artwork and later, in July 2022, President Biden announced Naftali’s appointment . . .”
But, but: Hunter’s not president. And where are the videos of Joe stuffing his pockets with Naftali’s money?
One of the sad things about that kleptocratic family is that they’re not very clever. At least Madoff was clever. The Biden’s are just a street-corner shell game.
More and more the Biden admin makes the US look like a banana republic.
I think you are confused. It is trump that makes us look that way. Fomenting an insurrection when he lost the election? That is what happens in third world countries, not the USA. Calling wounded soldiers losers? making fun of people with disabilities? These are all things the orange man does. Who supports people like this?
Big Mouth Bob lives in an alternate reality.
Which insurrection are you talking about?
I have to see the proof first..
You know: ACTUAL proof, like I do’t know, a forgotten laptop or so? Written emails? A video with a ‘Quid Pro Quo..’
Oh, wait..: that is all Biden..
Trump is a proper noun and should be capitalized accordingly.
Bob is Eb who recently announced he was leaving the blog. Yet here he is again and again desperately seeking attention
Apparently Workmens Compensation will not cover loss of employment trolling for George Soros under scores of sucky puppets
You must not be a bridge player.
Every single example you just gave has been debunked or not true. Every time I hear or read something new about the Bidens it makes me wonder why it took his DOJ three years to charge Trump with anything for which they are having problems proving. The DOJ still has not charged Trump with insurrection, yet the Dems are trying to get him removed from the ballot based on “a feeling” that he’s not worthy. The voters of this country should have the opportunity to voice whether they think him worthy or not.
Trump just filed an immunity claim in GA, the claim is excellent for many reasons.
First it is filled with TONS of law as well as history of PResidents doing things much as Trump did – including involving themselves in elections and election fraud.
But one of the more important arguments it hat it lists the allegations that Fanni has made and documents that each and everyone is an example of a president executing on his executive constitutional powers – again often with historical examples of other presidents doing the same.
One of the huge problems witht he Democratic efforts to “get Trump” is they are entirely spin, narative, and abuse of the meaning of words.
Barr who has constantly condemned Trump’s actions publicly over the past 3 years stated CLEARLY on the MSM
THERE WAS NO INSURECTION and that the claim was absurd.
But that is Constantly what we get fromt he left – egregious word mangling
I am not confused.
Who uses the DOJ, FBI, IRS to go after their political opponents while protecting the BCF?
Who used 51 former intelligence members and MSM to cover up the laptop from hell, there by influencing an election? Polls show people would of voted differently had they known more about the laptop from hell.
Who uses courts and unelected bureaucrats to keep someone off a ballot like Iran does without due process?
Who showered with his own daughter?
Who supports people like this?
Bob, you do understand you have lost control of the narative ?
People are not listening.
You have cried wolf too many times.
We spent four painful years debunking the collusion delusion. despite the fact that it was an obvious lie from the start.
We did NOT know it was also a fraud.
We now have the covid mess, the twitter files, the bureau of misinformation.
The lies about pretty much everything,
The constant violations of multi century norms,
The by any means necescary approach to defeating Trump.
People have had enough. You have cried wolf too many times.
No one is listening.
Come november the wolf is coming.
That is what happens when you lie over and over.
It will take YEARS of careful truth telling to regain credibility – and you do not have that in you.
Each of your claims in your post above is garbage – and most people KNOW it.
We saw an insurrection on Oct 7. That immage is seared in our minds.
Many of us have now seen the “This is ARt” sign on the rickety fake gallows that you hyped into another law.
Not only is the Capitol video obliterating your claims,
But it is increasingly making clear the deceptive false color images that the left and the media used to lie about J6.
Look at the house video – it appears that protestors were trying to burn the capitol.
But there was no arson on J6 -= as compared to every other left wing protest ever.
The smoke was from the Tear Gas of the CP.
And the glowing red that suggest fire – was the false color of the images.
“. . . special ethical plan . . .”
That’s comical.
Through the Left’s lens of relativism, that means: We do whatever we damn well feel like doing.
Next thing you know Hunter will be on double secret probation