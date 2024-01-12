No, Democracy is Not on The Ballot in 2024

Below is my column in USA Today on the escalating rhetoric over the imminent demise of democracy in the United States and how, as repeatedly claimed by President Joe Biden, “democracy is on the ballot.” There appears no limit to the level of growing hysteria. On the ABC’s The View, host Whoopi Goldberg warned journalists and “gay folk” that Trump is planning to round them up and “disappear you.” Putting aside the assumption that the executive branch would go along with the massive purge, the suggestion is that neither the Congress nor the courts would move to stop the killing or confinement of all reporters and LGBTQ citizens. Whether cynical or hysterical, this political narrative is being replicated across the Internet despite its utter lack of foundation or basis.
“It may well be the last real vote you ever get to cast.” Those words from former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., capture the mantra of this election season from politicians and pundits. It is narrative that preys on the fear of Americans that our constitutional system is on the verge of collapse.
Yet, it is untrue and ironically shows the lack of faith in our democratic systems that many of these figures ascribe to others.
If one briefly surfs cable news, you would think that this election is the only thing that stands between democracy and tyranny. On MSNBC, hosts like Joe Scarborough have repeatedly told viewers that former President Donald Trump will “throw away” democracy if elected.
President Joe Biden himself has taken up this claim. In his speech Friday near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Biden insisted that “democracy itself is on the ballot” and said that this election would determine if democracy can survive in the United States.
This campaign tactic holds obvious advantages for a candidate who has the lowest polling numbers of the past seven presidents at the same point in their first term in office. Biden and others are calling for citizens to vote not for Biden, but for democracy itself.
The pitch would be more compelling if Democratic activists were not trying to remove Trump from 2024 ballots and Democratic leaders in Florida, North Carolina and other states are refusing to allow other candidates to run against Biden in the primary. In those states, the primary ballots themselves might not be very democratic.
Trump’s rhetoric helps fuel fears of what he might do
Trump helps to fuel such dire predictions with his reckless rhetoric. After the Supreme Court accepted review of his disqualification from the ballot in Colorado, he said at an Iowa rally, “I just hope we get fair treatment. Because if we don’t, our country’s in big, big trouble. Does everybody understand what I’m saying?”
The answer is that it depends on whom you ask. For Democrats, the comment seemed to threaten more violence like the kind we witnessed during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, especially given Trump’s pledge to pardon rioters.
For Republicans, it was a frank acknowledgement of the deepening anger and divisions in the country.
Those divisions are manifest in a new Gallup poll showing that only 28% of U.S. adults are satisfied with the way democracy is working in the country. It’s down from 61% in 1984. Only 17% of Republicans and 38% of Democrats are satisfied with our current state of democracy.
While I do not believe that the Jan. 6 riot was a true insurrection, I immediately denounced it as a desecration of our constitutional system. I criticized Trump’s speech that day as he was giving it. I also supported Vice President Mike Pence’s actions at the Capitol and rejected the legal basis for opposing the certification of the election.
Jan. 6 was many things, and all of them bad − save for one vital thing: Our system worked.
The Capitol riot was only the latest stress test for a system that has survived wars, economic collapse and social divisions. Despite an assault inside our Capitol, the system held and functioned as it was designed. And despite the claims of some partisans, we were never “dangerously close to losing it all.”
It was a desecration of our system but also the triumph of that system. Members of both parties quickly reassembled to carry out their constitutional functions. Our nation’s vice president held firm despite pressure from the president and threats from an angry mob against his very life to certify the election.
As the legislative branch fulfilled its constitutional duties, the judiciary did the same. Trump-appointed judges and justices voted against the incumbent president’s claims and cleared the path for the Biden inauguration.
We can recognize the gravity of that riot without engaging in the type of hyperbole that is now being bantered about in the campaign.
Once again, Trump has stoked such claims with comments like saying that if he were reelected, he’d “want to be a dictator for one day.” The former president stressed that he was speaking of ordering the building of the border wall and drilling for oil − unilateral actions that the host of the interview, Sean Hannity, immediately noted would not make Trump a dictator. However, Trump did not take the helpful nudge to clarify his words.
Yet, even if Trump did mean that he would attempt to be a dictator (and to do so past the first day), it is not up to him. For more than two centuries, presidents have sought to act unilaterally or assume extraconstitutional powers only to be checked by the legislative and judicial branches.
To suggest that this may be our last democratic election is to suggest that both branches (and the population at large) would stand idly by as a president assumed tyrannical powers. That did not occur, even when this country was united by wars and national emergencies. With the nation now divided right down the middle, it is even less likely.
That is why the “democracy is on the ballot” claims border on defamation against our Constitution. We have the most successful and stable democratic system in history. The success of that system is not measured by those who would riot or challenge our values. It is measured by how the system responds. Our system works because it was not only written for times of relative unity and calm, it also was written for times like these.
What remains is a crisis of faith for some and a preying on of those fears by others. Our Constitution ultimately is a leap of faith, not only in government but also in one another. This faith should be strong in a system that has met every challenge, including Jan. 6.
Many things will be on the ballot in 2024, but democracy is not one of them.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley
Democracy is on the ballot. But it’s Joe who is the threat. Or whoever is making the decisions for him. Does anyone really think that he’s running things? If not, who is? And have we voted for that person? Is this democracy?
I’m not a Trump fan; I wish that we had better choices. But he did some good things and left the country in a better place than it is today. As Reagan asked, “Are you better off today?”
We won’t even get into Joe’s Ministry of Misinformation, ballot cancelling, lies about the family business, cover-up of the laptop, Twitter Files, ad nauseam. He doesn’t see the irony in his ads.
1. Yes, there we are not literally voting for democracy vs dictatorship in November.
2. However we are voting between one side that supports voting rights, wants to make the system work, and accepts results of elections (Democrats) and a side that opposes voting rights, actively sabotages the system and rejects results they don’t like.
3. Of course we don’t have faith in the electoral process because Trump did an attempted coup and had not been held accountable.
4. “Democracy is on the ballot” is a rhetorical phrase that is not to be taken literally, but does get the point across quite well.
I agree with you that Turley is being overly literal and obtuse. He says, yes, January 6 was a “constitutional desecration” which sure sounds anti-democratic to me. But somehow voting for the guy who instigated it does not put that event on the ballot. Who knows what other desecrations he will be able to orchestrate over four years? Who knows how all the other branches will respond to it?
Democrats are on the ballot. Republicans may be on the ballot, if Democrats do not Choose… uh, choose to abort them…. cancel their civil rights. Others are on the ballot , too, but are unlikely to be viable in a democratic regime.
A masterful column by Professor Turley. The Democrats claims that “Democracy is on the ballot” – as Democrats try and take Trump off the ballot in all these states, while simultaneously having these tin-pot DA’s prosecute Trump for made-up crimes, is breathtakingly hypocritical.
“Yet, even if Trump did mean that he would attempt to be a dictator (and to do so past the first day), it is not up to him. For more than two centuries, presidents have sought to act unilaterally or assume extraconstitutional powers only to be checked by the legislative and judicial branches.”
Are you certain of this, Mr Turley?
I’m not at all. Why? Look at what is happening now?
– Hunter Biden could very well be held in contempt by the House of Representatives and referred to the DOJ for prosecution. Many legal experts, including Andrew McCarthy, are convinced that Garland will not.
– J6 prisoners were swatted, arrested, tossed in jail and have been denied their Constitutional protections of due process, immediate Miranda warnings, speedy trial, held without charges.
– Rep Clay Higgins stated that over 200 federal agents or imbeds were in among the instigators of violence or encouraged protesters into the Capitol on J6. He has seen evidence of police brutality and misconduct. He has saud there was involvement in the highest levels of the FBI, when asked what will happen to them he saud, “Congress cannot arrest them and they won’t arrest themselves.”
So why should anyone have any confidence in our system of checks and balances and that the rule of law will be applied equally?
This rhetoric is really an announcement of what they are doing now and will be doing more of, if elected.
The threat Trump poses is very real, but it is a threat to them and the way they are doing business.
Trump supporters are being targeted as the threat, as the real problem facing America.
Professor Turley, please get out of Washington and other city centers of power and talk to everyday citizens.
“On the ABC’s The View, host Whoopi Goldberg warned journalists and “gay folk” that Trump is planning to round them up and “disappear you.”
The View is part of ABC’s News Division. Which is another reason WHY we can’t believe or trust the lying media. Some 2 million + uninformed, dumb people watch that every day. They love to get lied to.
The democratic/dictatorial duality. There is a reason why America was founded as a republican form of government under a Constitution that affirms individual rights and mitigates authoritarian progress.
The transgender spectrum is deplorable? A “burden”? Plausible, but not probable.
Diversity (i.e. color judgment, class bigotry) breeds adversity.
That said, civil unions for all consenting adults. #NoJudgment #NoLabels #HateLovesAbortion
Goldberg of not rape-rape fame. Whoopy.
Whomever is playing Biden exhibited dictatorship the first day in office with an unending pile executive orders. As Naomi Wolfe one wrote, “I was taught to hate Trump.” You don’t have to like his personality, but the 24/7/365 barrage of smears from the moment he step on the escalator with plans to impeach him if the impossible of him being elected was reached, show that the media outpourings to drive TDS, worked beyond all expectations. Why don’t we talk about the at least 200 FBI plants encouraging the crowd to enter the Capitol on Jan6, as well as the Capitol Police dressed up in Trump gear? How about Trump asking Pelosi and Bowser if they wanted up to 10,000 National Guard. They refused. Why? Why did Pelosi have her daughter record her “flight” from the building? Why have we not discussed the FBI whistleblowers who talk about all the “plants” that were responsible for getting crowds to storm the building? What happened to those whistleblowers? They were exiled basically to undesirable locations for their families. Why did Pelosi not want the barricades to be built to stop any possible intrusion? Why do they never complete Trump’s words to “go peacefully and patriotically to make their voices heard”? Why is it never made clear, that Trump and his supporters were not trying to overthrow the government, but merely wanted to hold the count until it could be determined if the voting was fraudulent or not? Why are the J6 prisoners being held without due process and being mistreated, with health care being denied, court dates being denied, abuse taking place, horrible rotten food being administered, and put in solitary confinement. Most of those being held did nothing more that walk into the building. How does that merit years in prison? How do you have an “insurrection “ when nobody brought weapons? Imagine if these were abortion rights people being held? Trump had every right to feel the voting was fraudulent and had a right to say so. Just like dear Hillary said after her loss. She just didn’t have a following. To defend these people being held and smeared is criminal.
Democracy may not be on the ballot, but it is certainly under attack — from the left. You cannot simply dismiss the attempts by the left to keep their opponents off the ballots or the weaponization of the Justice Department or the attacks on free speech. True, the courts have largely ruled to prevent overreaching, but they have not prevented the wholesale roundup and imprisonment of passive protesters at the January 6 event, and they are being used at the state level to attack Trump and anyone associated with him. If Biden wins in 2024, it will not be the end of democracy, but it will certainly be a step in that direction.
I question the premise that our “democracy” is not on the ballot.
If Democrats had their way it would certainly come to an ugly end.
When the their style of government can dictate to the People everything from the amount of water your toilet can use per flush to what kind of refrigerator you can keep your food cooled, the kind of cook stove you can have, right on up to who you can vote for….I suggest that pretty much calls it for what it is…..tyranny. Dress a Pig up in silk stockings and a frilly nightie and spray fine French perfume on it….it is still just a stinky ol’ hog.
The Democrats had said they want to stack the Supreme Court, add States, do away with House and Senate Rules that protect the minority, and by doing so ensure their control of the judicial, legislative, and executive branches of government.
No….Professor…..our very system of government itself is the target of the Democrats sick views and goals.
You know it and point it out in small portions almost every day with your Blog posts.
I would suggest you take a couple of steps back and start seeing the forest instead of just the trees.
Democrats must be confronted and defeated by everyone that believes In our way of life, our principles of individual freedom, and a Nation of wholesome values and equality under the Law.
I pray you join in that cause and effort and stop finding ways to minimize the danger in what is really going on around us every day.
My analogy for you from my days as a Criminal Investigator…..”Can a Dog eat a Blanket?”.
The answer most people will give you is “No it cannot.”……but they are dead wrong.
That Dog can….by starting with one thread at a time and once he gets started and keeps pulling….in time that Blanket will be gone and nothing but a mess will be left in place of it.
That sums up any denial of the ultimate goal of the radical Left that controls the Democrat Party…..their full control over every aspect of your Lives and by means of government and by default our future.
Communism is an evil political philosophy and cannot be allowed to prosper or even survive if there is going to be individual freedom of any kind.
That is what we are up against and seem to be losing to as long as Good Men stand idle and merely talk about it happening and do nothing to stop its advance.
We are in a Sword fight as intense as any seen on the Silver Screen and at some point one of the other sides blades are going to slip through and cause that final fatal wounding.
Unless we put an end to those wielding those many blades.
Consider Goldman and Raskin, or AOC and the Squad, the talking heads you mention…..they are just some of the many hacking away at our future.
Before all of the comments start rolling in that Prof. Turley only writes comments for “right wing media outlets,” please let me point out that USA Today is not a bastion of conservative viewpoints.
Our host is quick to condemn the words of President Trump, he lets the Democrats slide. Last Sunday Pelosi said on the Sunday talkies that States would not be bound by a SCOTUS decision on the 14th amendment.
The Judiciary is in full TDS ruling the cases against Trump are legal sound. We just had the closing arguments in the silly fraud case in NYC. A fraud case with no victims, and no crimes. ALL real estate and banking experts testified the actions of Trump Companies are boringly common. Yet the Person leading all candidates forced to defend himself against political motivated lawfare.
While not a threat to democracy, it does provide an example of some guardrails seriously corrupted by the left.
Thanks for pointing out that according to some of the people who comment on this blog that Prof. ‘Right Wing’ Turley only supports conservative viewpoints. He is one of the few balanced opinion writers out there today. And I for one, am grateful.
Our rights, legal rights, freedoms, legal system etc are on the ballot. The Left Wing Radical Dems, Biden Admin and their unelected gov’t officials, left wing elites are working hard to restrict and control. From gas Stoves, to free speech, to having real courts vs what we are seeing how the left wing Dems are treating Pres. Trump in courts etc. The Dems/Biden have nothing to say accept their control restricted Democracy. They can’t talk about the border, economy, lay offs, real inflation etc
Great blog post Jonathan.
Based on observed cultural, societal and political patterns, I see the 2024 election as being a societal and cultural disaster for the United States of America. No matter who is elected, the reactions are going to be bad, and they’re likely to be very bad.
Only the political elites are allowed to engage in such disinformation. What would the WEF say?
Nothing says “Democracy” like unelected officials preventing the public from voted for their favored candidate. It’s the American way.
Re: “What remains is a crisis of faith for some and a preying on of those fears by others.”
What people live under a parasitic and incompetent kakistocracy, that does tend to be the result.
“kakistocracy”; great word!
“kakistocracy“, had to look that one up, when I did it made complete sense of what’s happening in the United States.
The whole gospel of Karl Marx can be summed up in a single sentence: Hate the man who is better off than you are. Never under any circumstances admit that his success may be due to his own efforts, to the productive contribution he has made to the whole community. Always attribute his success to the exploitation, the cheating, the more or less open robbery of others. Never under any circumstances admit that your own failure may be owing to your own weakness, or that the failure of anyone else may be due to his own defects – his laziness, incompetence, improvidence, or stupidity.
Henry Hazlitt