World Economic Forum Declares “Disinformation” to be the World’s Greatest Threat

The World Economic Forum has surveyed the world’s experts and issued its 2024 “Global Risks Report.” The international elite of experts have declared that the number one threat to humanity is not terrorism or pandemic or even climate change (which is second), but “misinformation and disinformation.” Of course, that means that the only hope for humanity is censorship and speech controls. The report shows just how engrained this anti-free speech movement has become among the world elite from media to business to politics.
The absurd finding is consistent with the warning of other international figures and groups. We previously discussed how WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has supported censorship to combat what he calls the “infodemic.”
So “1,490 experts across academia, business, government, the international community and civil society” looked at all of the world’s military, economic, and environmental threats and concluded that the greatest threat to humanity is too much free speech. A “global risk” is defined as “the possibility of the occurrence of an event or condition which, if it occurs, would negatively impact a significant proportion of global GDP, population or natural resources.”
We have seen how during the Covid crisis “experts” supported censorship and blacklisting when their views were challenged by colleagues and the public. Earlier positions treated as gospel in the press have been discredited. For example, a recent scientific review by 12 researchers from leading universities found little support for the claims that masks reduced Covid exposures.
The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) initially rejected the use of a mask mandate. However, the issue became a political weapon as politicians and the press claimed that questioning masks was anti-science and even unhinged. In April 2020, the CDC reversed its position and called for the masking of the entire population, including children as young as 2 years old. The mask mandate and other pandemic measures like the closing of schools are now cited as fueling emotional and developmental problems in children.
The closing of schools and businesses was also challenged by some critics as unnecessary. Many of those critics were also censored. It now appears that they may have been right. Many countries did not close schools and did not experience increases in Covid. However, we are now facing alarming drops in testing scores and alarming rises in medical illness among the young.
Masks became a major social and political dividing line in politics and the media. Maskless people were chased from stores and denounced in Congress. Then-CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said during a Senate hearing that “face masks are the most important powerful health tool we have.”
For years, scientists faced censorship for even raising the lab theory as a possible explanation for the virus. Their reputations and careers were shredded by a media flash mob. The Washington Post declared this a “debunked” coronavirus “conspiracy theory.” The New York Times’ Science and Health reporter Apoorva Mandavilli was calling any mention of the lab theory “racist.”
When a Chinese researcher told Fox News that this was man-made, the network was attacked and the left-leaning PolitiFact slammed her with a “pants on fire rating.”
The extensive censorship and blacklisting that has occurred over the last four years protected such experts from scrutiny and criticism. Many of those same experts are now listing what they deem disinformation to be the world’s greatest threat. The obvious solution to this existential threat is, of course, to allow “experts” to control or regulate what people read or hear to eliminate harmful disinformation. The question is whether the public can be, again, spooked into surrendering this core human right by world elite.
In my humble opinion, the risk is not the amount of disinformation in a free speech society, but rather the failure to teach and train people (especially our younger generations) how to “vet” incoming information, –by speaker, by source, –and in particular, –by motive.
Without an understanding of the facts about a given issue, one can not devise a solution or mitigation. Misinformation is very dangerous and affects all the other issues.
get your 9th vaccine….after your 8th case of Covid! Some people will believe anything?
Like saying White Supremacists are the USA biggest danger….when young black men are 3% of society but commit 70%+ of all murders…mostly against their own communities!
How can you challenge the obvious wisdom of the WEF? The Board of Trustees includes the best and brightest in our world, people like Al Gore. LOL. Even if you ignore the presence of Al Gore the con man on the Board, you cannot ignore the fact that the Board picked an idiot like Gore to join them. Birds of a feather. The WEF is nothing but a self-appointed band of elite monarch wannabes.
You mean like Russian Hoax? That Hunter Laptop didn’t show all the Crimes of the Bidens? Or that west isn’t at WAR with Russia…so the USA can sell more oil?
The Biggest THREAT…is CENTRALIZED power of Democrats and Globalists!
WEF, could this really be SPECTRE?
I just learned that 90% of the Federal Reserve economists are Democrats. I started thinking about what could result from such an influential group with such bias. Will they juice the economy to help Biden?
What about our educators? Reporters? Government employees generally? Those institutions lean heavily left. A lot of these folks buy into the whole DEI thing but NOT when it comes to diversity of thought. They apparently hire people who think like they do.
I’m an independent and don’t like extremes from either end of the spectrum. But I do think that we are better served with more balance. When I think about the Twitter Files, that could not have happened without a prevailing Group Think. People who think that they know better than the rest of us and have the right to censor and dictate what we can hear and say. Unfortunately, it’s not just limited to Twitter. They could not operate that way if they were a more diverse thinking group. We’ve learned so much in the past couple of years about what our government hid from us; the way they tried to manipulate us is appalling.
George Orwell warned us many years ago. Apparently some of us didn’t get the message.
I think that open wars and government waste and debt are imminent threats — maybe our governments should concentrate on fixing those before they worry too much about controlling the perceptions of the populace. They tend to be more concerned with messaging than results. The WEF likes to focus on things that can’t be readily measured. Deaths and money are immediately quantifiable. How exactly does one measure the environment and misinformation?
WEF: Deplorables, take a knee, beg, bray for mercy from your mortal gods. In Stork they Trust.
The World Economic forum is the World’s Greatest Threat.
World Economic Forum, Davos Elites, Soros crowd are “Disinformation”
How can we stop the censorship. This is not America.
If anyone would know about disinformation dissemination, it would be WEF. Seriously, F those people. Who voted for them?
Its clear the elite have gone all in using the logical fallacy of deferring to Authority. Lacking facts, they just cite “experts” The entirty of the climate hoax is based on these experts that cant model right.
As our host documents, Covid revealed the experts are more than willing to lie. Their motivation is as old as man. The power to control. The internet has opened up information, and the one that have some power, don’t like losing the power to make statements, and have the Statements stand alone just due to the “authority”
But the Gell.Mann effect is apparent on every media story, or is fable an better word choice.
Its the observation that some subject you know very well, is reported in the media, it is filled with wrong conclusions based on ignorance of the subject. You take the entire article apart piece by piece and declare it garbage. Then click on the next article, thinking the piece will aide and inform you. Gell/Mann amnesia, seizing you, somehow you believe this article containing information on a subject you now little of.
People like the WEF depend on the Gell/Mann effect to spread their “approved” disinformation around the globe.
Take this into account the next time the FBI declares the number one security threat in the United States is White Nationalist. Despite the fact we seldom hear anything about White Nationalist doing anything. If there are any groups, more than half the membership are FBI agents, or paid informants.
Please keep yelling stop Professor. We can only hope that others will join in
The result of all this obvious censorship is that now no sensible person trusts a word the main stream media says.
“… whether the public can be, ultimately, spooked into surrendering this core human right.”