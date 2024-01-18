Trust Us, We’re the Media: The Biden Laptop is Proven Authentic as Past Deniers Double Down on Media Controls

Below is my column on Fox.com on the recent filing of the Justice Department confirming the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop. The filing comes at a time when the media seems to be resuming practices from 2020 in censoring news and characterizing opposing views as disinformation.
After years of suppressing the story and casting doubts over its authenticity, many in the media in the last year have belatedly and reluctantly acknowledged that the Hunter Biden laptop is real. Some of us reached that conclusion years ago due to the self-authenticating emails confirmed by third parties. However, the denials and doubts have continued, including most recently by Rep. Dan Goldman (D., N.Y.) in hearings. The Justice Department has now again confirmed the authenticity and added details on why these denials are unsupported.
This week, the Justice Department confirmed that the laptop was authenticated through forensic examination and a search warrant on Hunter’s Apple iCloud. Hunter’s electronic devices were backed up on the Cloud and “the results of the search were largely duplicative of information investigators had already obtained from Apple.”
That is only the latest such confirmation, but some have continued to desperately cast doubts the laptop, which Hunter himself said might be the product of Russian intelligence. Once again, the last dogs in this fruitless fight are the most partisan among us. Rep. Goldman, for example, recently lambasted witnesses who referenced the laptop and challenged the credibility of a journalist who cited the laptop.
Goldman attacked Journalist Michael Shellenberger and declared “You have no idea, you know hard drives can be manipulated. Hard drives can be manipulated by Rudy Giuliani or Russia. There is actual evidence of it, but the point is it’s not the same thing.”
Goldman has never revealed the “actual evidence” showing that the laptop is fake or why the Justice Department and FBI are making the same false claim in court if such evidence exists.
The same week that the Biden Administration again confirmed the authenticity of the laptop, one of the loudest laptop deniers wrote a telling column on why the public should avoid researching such questions on their own.
The Washington Post’s Philip Bump has repeatedly pushed false stories from Lafayette Park to Russian collusion to the laptop. Even after many in the media admitted that the laptop was authentic, Bump was still declaring that it was a “conspiracy theory.” Recently, in response to a column on these false claims, the Post remarkably declared that Bump’s original claims on Lafayette Park, the Hunter Biden laptop, and Russian collusion were true and they stand by them.
This week, Bump warned citizens that they needed to continue to get their news from the media and not try to learn the truth on their own. In a column titled “Doing your own research is a good way to end up being wrong,” Bump states without an sense of self-awareness that citizens will often “embrace dubious information supporting their belief than information that corroborates the allegations” — precisely what critics have accused Bump of doing for years on the laptop and other false stories.
Bump’s column is a must read for understanding the sense of entitlement of columnists in today’s age of “advocacy journalism.” It is consistent with what Bump said in an interview last year before he walked out after being confronted about false stories.
In a podcast interview with Noam Dworman, Bump became exasperated and said “I’m gonna lose my mind” when Dworman offered facts contradicting his view. Ironically, when Dworman noted that half of the country does not believe his positions, Bump shot back “I know, because half the country doesn’t actually dig into the issues.”
However, Bump does not believe that they should actually dig into the issues but accept his view.
He chastised Dworman and the public “because you don’t listen to the press. I’m sitting here and I’m telling you, you’re wrong about these things, and you don’t listen … you refuse to listen to what I’m saying to you. You asked me on to present evidence. I keep telling you.”
Indeed, Bump and others kept telling people that the laptop was a “conspiracy theory” and possible Russian disinformation. Now, he is reminding people not to do their own research as the Post expressly declared that the prior false claims in his columns were actually true.
This is why, at the start of our Republic, alternative media sprang up with pamphleteers like Thomas Paine. Citizens rejected the state-supporting media and searched for their own sources. Today citizen journalists can be found on the Internet in blogs and other sites that carry opposing views or accounts.
The media is already moving to be sure that the public is limited in what they are allowed to see or hear. After Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow explained to viewers that the network had decided that they should not hear Trump’s victory speech because he would only tell them “untrue things.”
As noted by Bump, citizens are much safer to just accept what they are given and avoid the temptation to do their own research. Censorship is now actually proclaimed as a form of virtue signaling, assuring viewers that they will not have to hear certain opposing views or figures.
There is little tolerance for those who insist on seeking out such news. After all, as the Post’s Bump explained, “I’m telling you, you’re wrong about these things, and you don’t listen.”
“Below is my column on Fox.com on the recent filing of the Justice Department confirming the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop.”
Yet with all of the links in the column, JT doesn’t link to this DOJ filing for us to see whether he’s truthfully representing what the DOJ actually said.
Government exists, under the Constitution and Bill of Rights, to provide maximal freedom to individuals while government is severely limited and restricted to merely facilitating the maximal freedom of individuals, through the provision of security and infrastructure only.
Obama, Biden, Democrats, and various and sundry co-conspirators have acted high-criminally to subvert the constitutional American government, paying particular attention to their wholesale extirpation of the evident limitations and restrictions on government in Article 1, Section 8, and the 5th Amendment right to private property, and engaged in “…adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort,” those enemies being the ubiquitous global collectivists, socialists, and communists.
“The goal of Socialism is Communism.”
– Vladimir Ilyich Lenin
Impeach and convict the Justices of the Supreme Court who have no power to legislate, or modify or amend the Constitution, and who have abjectly failed to fulfill their sworn-oath duty to support the clear meaning and intent of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and act, by Judicial Review, to strike down and “declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void.”
The Power of Judicial Review
The Supreme Court can strike down any law or other action by the legislative or executive branch that violates the Constitution. This power of judicial review applies to federal, state, and local legislative and executive actions. The Constitution does not specifically provide for the power of judicial review. It arises instead from an 1803 decision known as Marbury v. Madison.
Under a clause in Section 13 of the Judiciary Act of 1789, the Supreme Court received original jurisdiction over “writs of mandamus.” These may be issued to order a government official to comply with the law. When the plaintiff in Marbury asked the Court to issue a writ of mandamus, though, the Court refused for reasons unrelated to the facts of the case.
– Justia https://www.justia.com/constitutional-law/the-us-supreme-court-and-judicial-review/
“…courts…must…declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void.”
“…men…do…what their powers do not authorize, [and] what they forbid.”
“[A] limited Constitution … can be preserved in practice no other way than through the medium of courts of justice, whose duty it must be to declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void. Without this, all the reservations of particular rights or privileges would amount to nothing … To deny this would be to affirm … that men acting by virtue of powers may do not only what their powers do not authorize, but what they forbid.”
– Alexander Hamilton
G squared – Gaslighter Goldman.
Does Philip Bump consider the stories he submits to The Washington Post to be the result of his own research? Or is he so propagandized that he has to have stories just published using his by-line instead of his own research?
The modern corporatist press is delegitimizing themselves in real time, right in front of our eyes.
Modern day Lord Haw-Haw and Tokyo Rose.
Breaking news: Uncle Joe says the Yemen pirates, the “Hootie Cooties” are going to get it. But Lloyd Austin said wait! Let’s talk peace & prosperity.
“Trust Us, We’re the Media: The Biden Laptop is Proven Authentic as Past Deniers Double Down on Media Controls”
– Professor Turley
They are not deniers; don’t dismiss them so lightly.
Their goal is the completion of their unconstitutional acts of “fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
They are being assisted by the singular American failure, the judicial branch, with emphasis on the Supreme Court.
They are direct and mortal enemies of the American thesis of freedom and self-reliance, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, patriotic Americans, and America.
They are communist propagandists and indoctrinationists endeavoring assiduously to complete and conclude the nullification of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and forcibly and irrevocably impose the principles of the Communist Manifesto – those being central planning, control of the means of production (i.e. unconstitutional regulation), redistribution of wealth, and social engineering – under the “dictatorship of the proletariat,” and fulfilling Karl Marx’s motto: “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.”
They are almost there.
When they make a movie about the fall of the 4th Reich, and they will, it will be impossible to cast. Nobody can be as nerdy and smug and aptly named as Mr. Bump. Nobody can be a wreck like Hunter Biden. Nobody can be as cringe as Kamala. Nobody can be as phony as Fauci, as weird as Gates, as sinister as Jack Smith, as power mad as Pelosi, as unconvincing as “Biden”, or as impotent as the entire GOP. If this mess had a director he would tell them they’re overplaying the roles. Are we secretly in an Austin Powers sequel? Because that would explain a lot.
Pretty sure top US intel officials OPENLY LIED….to the American People…that is TREASON!
weird that the FBI/DOJ ignored all the crimes and Rudy G is being DESTROYED for being involved!
When do the Uniparty of DC start punishing people?
How many Pinoccios will the Post award itself?
On another thought journey, the main stream media has named the right in America, the Alt Right (obviously something nefarious) . Maybe we should label the mainstream media as the Alternative Reality Media (or ARM) since what they profess stretches reality and believability beyond anything recognizable in this universe.
GEB,
Well said.
I have notice the verbiage used by MSM to describe anything not left as “far-right.”
Alternative Reality Media (or ARM).
I like it.
I am going to start using it.
We all know. That this charade continues says everything we need to know. Wake up. If you keep voting for this, the comfort you think you are protecting will evaporate overnight. Just stop it. I don’t know what else to say anymore. There are people dying for the freedom you take for granted everyday. if you do not vote for freedom you are as bad as the people dropping the bombs, spare me/us your virtue signaling. We live in a country where we can still say no, and a whole lot more of us need to to start saying it. This is beyond absurd. Hunter Biden is the same flipping loser idiot you watched when you were in high school. Stop thinking he is any better than you. He isn’t.
Turley: “Some of us reached that conclusion years ago due to the self-authenticating emails confirmed by third parties.”
+++
Same here plus I was impressed with the interview of the computer repairman who had the computer.
Weighing heavily was my presumption that anything said by the government or its minions or its media shills is a lie. That is a presumption that can be overcome only by clear and convincing evidence from an independent source.
They lie so regularly that now I wonder what ulterior and evil motives lay behind this odd and unusual decision to admit the truth. Certainly honesty isn’t a factor.
Correct. Honesty, trust, and credibility, disappeared from Legacy Media’s rearview mirror long ago. Wholly replaced with thrills up their legs.
Maybe Mr. Bump is the reason the Washington Post is losing 100 million dollars a year and their online readership is shrinking by HUGE amounts. Journalism once was an esteemed profession, now it is down in subterranean depths with college presidents and their administrations. Oh the inhumanity of it all.
so when do we jail officials for CONSPIRACY?
Start with impeachment and conviction of the Justices of the Supreme Court who have abjectly failed in their sworn-oath duty to support the clear meaning and intent of the Constitution and Bill of Rights and act, by Judicial Review, to strike down and “declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void.”
