“You Don’t Listen to the Press . . . I’m Telling You”: Post Columnist Philip Bump Strikes Out at Those Questioning Prior False Claims

I recently wrote how the Washington Post issued a statement that declared that the newspaper was “standing by” columnist Philip Bump on his proven false claims on subjects ranging from Lafayette Park to Russian collusion. Bump’s prior claims have not only been conclusively shown to be false but other major media outlets have now rejected those claims. However, the Post claimed this week that they are in fact true in response to one of my earlier columns.
Now, Miranda Devine at the New York Post has written about a meltdown by Bump in a podcast interview with Noam Dworman, owner of New York’s own Comedy Cellar. Dworman, a Democrat, had asked Bump to explain some of his claims and Bump offered one of the most vivid examples of the new media and it is chilling. After declaring that “I’m gonna lose my mind,” he stormed out of the interview after refusing to address the contradictions and dubious claims in his prior columns.
Dworman’s podcast interview stands as one of the most revealing and vivid examples of how the media has changed in the age of rage. Bump moves quickly from the conversational to crazed when simply asked about the basis for his claims in the Washington Post.
Dworman was asking about the mounting evidence and contradictions in the Biden corruption scandal. Some of us have said that there is evidence of obvious corruption and influence peddling, but more investigation is needed to establish any basis for impeachment or criminal charges involving President Biden. Bump, however, will have none of it. The Post writer (who demanded investigations of a wide array of Republicans on false stories with little evidence) is vehement that there is nothing to see here . . . and the public just has to take his word for it.
Dworman remains polite and pushes Bump to simply engage him in explaining some of the countervailing evidence. Bump responds “I just I’m gonna lose my mind. I’m gonna lose my mind.”
As the interview shuts down, Dworman asks “is there nothing we can talk about … half the country believes this stuff.”
Bump: “I know, because half the country doesn’t actually dig into the issues.”
Dworman: “Here’s your chance to disabuse people. They don’t read the Washington Post.”
Bump will have nothing of it as Dworman continues to try to get him to explain his controversial writings: “There’s just no point, because all you want to do is you want to have me here as the putative expert so that you can present me with things that have been debunked multiple times that I’ve written about.”
Dworman: “What’s been debunked?”
Bump: “These, these claims. I’ve written about this, this argument about his dad calling him. I’ve written about this. Did you read what I wrote?”
Dworman: “It’s not debunked. Neither of us were there.”
Bump: “Well, I debunked it in the standpoint that I’ve already addressed this and presented the counterarguments to it.”
Of course, Bump has been repeatedly shown to have pushed false claims and then refused to admit to his errors. Moreover, he has repeatedly been criticized for not honestly presenting the counterarguments.
Dworman makes another valiant effort: “I have two issues here. One is Joe Biden’s behavior and one is the issue of the press. The press actually bothers me more than Joe Biden.”
Bump, however, has all but left the building: “Because you don’t listen to the press. I’m sitting here and I’m telling you, you’re wrong about these things, and you don’t listen, and you continue to insist upon things that are, you know, parsing of language. And it’s just, it’s this is why I keep saying it’s silly.” He then says that he is leaving.
Dworman responded “Well, it’s a shame because this is a good conversation.”
Bump: “It’s not a good conversation, because you refuse to listen to what I’m saying to you. You asked me on to present evidence. I keep telling you.”
However, what he “keeps telling” Dworman and the public is to just accept his conclusions and not question his support and analysis.
Bump then walks out with a statement that captures perfectly the new media. He first attacks independent journalist Matt Taibbi and says that he has “an agenda.”
Dworman delivers a haymaker in response and states “You have no agenda.”
That is when Bump delivers his exit line that foreshadowed the Post statement on my column: “I do have an agenda … My agenda is to do my best to try and present accurate information to the public. And I have an institution behind me to hold me to account when I don’t do that, which I think is an important consideration.”
Indeed, the Post would then stand entirely behind Bump and claim that all of his false statements were true. Even when other media have acknowledged that these claims were false, the Post insists that they remain true. Thus, the Post is now saying that the following are true despite findings by inspector generals and special counsels to the contrary: (1) Bill Barr did order the clearing of Lafayette Park for the Trump photo op, (2) Barr also lied when he denied the use of tear gas by federal personnel in Lafayette Park, (3) there was never any spying on the Trump campaign by the FBI, (4) Hunter Biden’s laptop was seeded with Russian disinformation, and (5) the Clinton campaign was not behind false Russian collusion claims. It is all now deemed true by the Post. It appears that, if “Democracy dies in darkness,” journalism more often dies in the light of day.
After all, the problem is not that they are false but that people just “don’t listen to the press. I’m sitting here and I’m telling you, you’re wrong about these things, and you don’t listen.”
Ha, ha, ha. The reliable WaPo, where “Democracy Goes to Die”. Bump is like Obama, and so many others, in believing that he has all of the right answers but everyone else is too stupid to comprehend their genius.
“(3) there was never any spying on the Trump campaign by the FBI”–my big questions are: (1) did the FBI spy on Trump prior to the FISA warrant, and (2) has the FBI been spying on Trump since the FISA warrants expired? I don’t know the answer to #1, but with regard to #2 I am confident that the FBI has been spying on Trump since Merrick Garland was sworn in.
If not already requested. It would be helpful to know the article titles and publication dates of the five claims “now deemed true by the Post”. Thanks.
https://redef.com/search/articles/Philip%20Bump:%20Biden
redef.com/author/52a7a68a634e94621100000a
muckrack.com/pbump/articles
http://www.washingtonpost.com/people/philip-bump/
The Biden Doctrine as explained to Tony Bobulinski by James Biden…
Admit nothing, deny everything as all we do falls under plausible deniability. Bump should be a cabinet member in Biden’s House of Malarkey.
God and Country
JTM 🇺🇸
How can you debate any of them or even have a conversation when they keep stomping their feet and saying to believe them without any evidence supporting their propaganda. Start calling is what is is Prof Turley, PROPAGANDA, it is only getting worse.
I heard on the radio the chief propagandist in the WH say “Biden has done more for border security than anyone”. We are headed to a civil war, that is the only thing that they will understand, when we all lose everything. They want WWIII, they even said the things they are doing recently would start WWIII so they did not do them. Now they are doing them.
Sigmund defined denial as [abnegation] where faced with facts a person rejects the facts and insists, they are not true!
Or/ [parapraxis] regression, ‘Freudian slip’, being unaware and resistant to acknowledge error(s).
Bump has a cognate delusion that his truths are equal to facts. He is a perfect example of the skewed ideology of the new wave of journalism (notions are the pathway to salvation) facts be damned.
When facts are ignored, tyranny is ‘pro tanto’ to rights.
Notwithstanding Sigmund’s ‘Freudian slip’, the Biden Principle holds that ‘we choose truth over facts’.
*imho, Biden never spoke more truer words.
Yep, our truth over your facts. Its the leftist way.
Talking of complete media corruption, see the short comment of Victor David Hanson in yesterday’s Daily Caller entitled: “From One Unapologetic Media Hoax to the Next” https://dailycaller.com/2023/08/31/victor-davis-hanson-media-hoax-unapologetic/?pnespid= [.] Also highly relevant are Matt Taibi’s comments on the inversion of language by our media, e.g. the word “democracy”: “Tracking Orwellian Change: “Democracy” https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?tab=rm&ogbl#search/Matt+/ FMfcgzGtwqPVZgWpcTXZRcgtTXFqmTlW The power of propraganda to overcome reality reminds us of Hamlet: “There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.”
(Regarding ~ Philip Bump)
I had a girl Friend like that. She’d say:
𝐈 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐈 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐞, 𝐬𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐨.
Jonathan, It’s just crazy like that, pretty soon even your Dog (Luna)
will be onboard with it.
Noam Dworman ~ Philip Bump Interview
https://dcs.megaphone.fm/CELLARP7990339613.mp3?key=1b4a845217da34847553038eebd93491&request_event_id=d490ffe6-49ac-4579-8e73-d08a5322479e
Philip Bump says Uh Huh
Sounds like my ex. She likes to talk, but rarely listens.
*tried to tell me Germany blew up the Nordstream pipelines . ..
If we look up the definition of whining in dictionary, would we be surprised to find Philip Bump used as an example? Every single time he sensed he was losing a point he used that grating tone. His use of ad hominem was in wide display as well.
Well done, Mr. Dworman.
Dear Prof Turley,
It’s worse than you think .. . but I’m in a generous mood, so I will grant you a boon.
The following Top Ten words/phrases should be stricken from the media and paper(s) of record:
1. ‘debunked’
2. ‘fact checked’
3. ‘fact checkers’
4. ‘Breaking news”
5. ‘people familiar with the matter’
6. ‘Attempts to Overturn’ the election (insert ‘challenge or litigate’)
7..’Classified information’ in public defense/courts of law
8..’Classified information’ as a basis for war
9. ‘Putin/Russia seeded’ the Hunter’s Laptop (I don’t think they’ve thought this through.)
and
10 ‘Putin’s Unprovoked’ attack/war of aggression on Ukraine .. .the EU, freedom, democracy and Joe Biden’s Amercian Way.
*and print the retractions.
You left out “baseless”.
‘Off the record’, I could write a book on all the things I left out.
For example, Turley’s ‘baseless’ claims are ‘unfounded’.
*Turley ‘doesn’t listen to the press’ .. . ‘I’m telling you’
Straight outta 1984
The path to truth is rocky. There will be lots of Bumps along the way.
A great example of how free expression and dialogue is attacked. When a counter position is offered the crazies shout foul you must believe what I say. If this was a college campus the host would have been shouted down and the likes of bump would look like a Cheshire Cat, ear to ear.
Bump is pure evil. Same as those who propagandized for Gobbles and Stalin A liar and a fraud
There are very few journalists left. Most are activists who want to shape public opinion to match their politics and world view.
Bump says that we don’t listen to the press. Why should we do such a thing? After all they brought us such things as RussiaGate, the laptop is just Russian disinformation and Joe Biden never met with or talked to any of Hunter’s business associates. In the furtherance of these delusions Bump was one of the biggest contributors. In his interview on the Comedy Cellar podcast he declared that we just don’t listen to him or the MSM. Considering their track record on important news stories anyone who listens to them is a blind fool. Bump with lickspittle words and flailing arms repeats again and again, why don’t you listen to the press?
This blog has its fair share of Bump wannabes, if not actually Bump himself.
Bug
Gigi
Dennis
ATS
Fishwings
Bob
If you are feeling compelled to respond to them, just remember you’ll get broomed when the cleanup crew arrives to take out their garbage.
“you’ll get broomed when the cleanup crew arrives to take out their garbage.”
Dennis’ plagiarized garbage is always left on the stoop, and we have to walk around it and smell it every day. For better or worse, it looks like Dick Head is going to cut the bag open and dump the contents out for everyone to see, though.