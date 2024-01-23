Shush! L.A. Times Editor Asks “Departees” Not to Criticize California on Their Way Out

In an editorial fit for The Onion or the Babylon Bee, Los Angeles Times’ letters editor Paul Thornton wrote a column this week entitled “If you want to leave, fine. But don’t insult California on the way out.” The column acknowledges an exodus from the state, but sees the problem as former Californians sharing their experiences about what drove them from the Golden State. It is like Captain William Bligh asking the mutinous crew of the Bounty for a reference as they head for the lifeboats.
Thornton wrote that “more than 800,000 Californians moved away in 2022, and many thousands more left last year. Often, the departees, cash in hand from the sale of their $1-million bungalows, feel the need to express disdain for their home state, and even some anger too.”
He then begs them to keep mum about their reasons for leaving the state, which commonly range from rising crime to high taxes to runaway spending. Instead, he portrays those leaving as intolerant bigots for criticizing the “California ways”:
“And which ways would those be? Perhaps it’s our embrace of LGBTQ+ Californians. Or it’s our liberal politics, with the state Republican Party shrunk to irrelevance after its vicious attempt in 1994 to marginalize immigrants with Proposition 187.”
The reference to Proposition 187 was interesting since it passed with roughly 60 percent of the vote in the blue state to deny social services to illegal migrants. It was blocked by the courts, not the voters, including many democrats. Recently, California added free healthcare to other benefits for undocumented migrants.
The week that Thornton wrote his plea for people to keep quiet about conditions in California, the staff of the LA Times conducted a strike to oppose massive layoffs due to declining readership and profits of the newspaper. Like other newspapers such as the Washington Post (which lost $100 million last year), the editors and reporters appear willing to consider any option other than returning to objective reporting.
We previously discussed the release of the results of interviews with over 75 media leaders by former executive editor for The Washington Post Leonard Downie Jr. and former CBS News President Andrew Heyward. They concluded that objectivity is now considered reactionary and even harmful. Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, editor-in-chief at the San Francisco Chronicle said it plainly: “Objectivity has got to go.”
Downie recounted how news leaders today
“believe that pursuing objectivity can lead to false balance or misleading “bothsidesism” in covering stories about race, the treatment of women, LGBTQ+ rights, income inequality, climate change and many other subjects. And, in today’s diversifying newsrooms, they feel it negates many of their own identities, life experiences and cultural contexts, keeping them from pursuing truth in their work.”
Now, objectivity is virtually synonymous with prejudice. Kathleen Carroll, former executive editor at the Associated Press declared “It’s objective by whose standard? … That standard seems to be White, educated, and fairly wealthy.”
The L.A. Times has long been known for such advocacy journalism. As readership and revenue declined, it has gone through various owners and restructurings. However, it is still effectively writing off half of the population with its advocacy reporting. That is why it is so telling that an editor’s solution to the state’s problems are the same: simply do not report the problems. It will have the same success as framing the news in the newspaper.
Thornton, however, pledges that they will stay the course — just as his paper has done:
“We have 39 million people, Hollywood and Shohei Ohtani. This state is a haven for reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights, but income disparity and the housing crunch are critical problems we have to fix for progressive ideals to match the reality on the ground.”
One fix again being discussed is a wealth tax, which will likely expedite the exodus of those trash talking former residents. They are also planning to tap their emergency reserves as legislators continue massive spending plans.
There is a pathetic element to the column’s plea. High earners are leaving the state as many undocumented migrants continue to arrive. Thornton admits that “the departees, cash in hand from the sale of their $1-million bungalows, feel the need to express disdain for their home state, and even some anger too.” He is hoping that these “departees” simply say that they loved the state that they just left at considerable cost and inconvenience. Alternatively, they could just say “I can’t talk about it” to, as Thornton suggests, “extend some goodwill to those of us who remain?”
I happen to love California. I would go there to spend summers with my grandparents in Cherry Valley. I also used to write regularly for the LA Times. I am also an avid hiker who loves the wonderful parks in the state. I have been crushed by watching the decline of both the state and the paper. The way to send “goodwill” to those who remain is to tell the truth about the state and the disastrous course that it is on.
We should not have to wait for LA Times or the state to collapse to discuss these problems. Both are a huge part of our nation and our history. So here is an idea for the LA Times. Instead of asking “departees” to stay silent, why not start to listen to them?
65 thoughts on “Shush! L.A. Times Editor Asks “Departees” Not to Criticize California on Their Way Out”
Nevfornia, Azercalea, Texnia and Flornia could be new names of the states with California’s exiles. The exiles are sure to bring their socialist tendencies with them as the move away from the largest socialist state in the America’S. The movers are not going to change their thoughts; they will presume it’s not them, but their stupid socialist representatives that caused the problem from which they are moving away from. California has always wanted to be shining example on the hill, but has become a dream of nightmares, full of despair, hatred and conceit. Californians move in a haze of self-centeredness, unaware of the dangers they face drinking from a contaminated well poisoned by contemptible leaders. California, I do believe is lost and irretrievable until the monster of poverty descends upon them and awakens their inner strength of survival. There are other states that have been infected by the California contagion, my only hope is there becomes an awakening of the masses to nip this socialist movement in the bud before it causes the downfall of the United States of America.
God help us ALL.
Given that the topic is
PravdaLos Angeles Times, this might be a good place to remember the death of Vladimir Lenin, announced on this day, 100 years ago, by the British Times. The similarities between Lenin and Democrats like Obama are striking
Lenin is dead after a year of agony
From The Times January 23, 1924
Lenin was Bolshevism, and Bolshevism was Lenin. ….He was a force that is everywhere felt. He was a disturber, for whose action analogies must be sought in remote and barbarous periods of history. ….The ruin he has wrought in a great Empire is manifest.
The destructive doctrines he taught are still poisoning the minds of many millions. Yet he was no superman. Lenin was extraordinary because the times in which we live are extraordinary. For he himself, …was but an ordinary, a rather commonplace man, …. It was not as a thinker that he attained prominence, but as a remarkable tactician. He had little experience of men, but he had an incomparable instinct for human weakness.
The Times
Democrat Geraldine Ferraro might have written such a summary of Barack Obama
The white middle class exodus from California gives now meaning to the phrase “quiet quitting.”
But not quiet enough for the LA Times, apparently.
Interesting article on quiet quitting in general, and among white males, now the most persecuted minority in America, who are the major cause for the decline in military recruitment, can be read at:
https://amgreatness.com/2024/01/22/white-americans-are-quiet-quitting-our-leading-institutions/
ONE would think that failing companies, newspapers or states would change course, simply to survive . . . but apparently, ONE would be wrong!
I wrote in a previous note about ARM (alternative reality media). The LA Times and this discussed column on leaving California is a prime example of the ARM.
Objectivity is a privilege of wealthy and educated, white, able bodied, straight males etc? Well actually it is not. Objectivity is a choice that any human being can make whether they are educated or not. It only requires a thinking mind and we usually have that going before any formal education starts.
What we once had in this nation was a profoundly superb university system, that was often slight more liberal than a more conservative general population but both served the nation well and were deeply connected to each other.
Now the higher education system is more doctrinaire and propaganda like and has cast loose itself from the rest of the people and now those low educated people are finding out that they can do well without being burdened by a horribly expensive and out of touch system that no longer gives value to the nation.
Same for the ARM.
How long before the Davos super-elites want to add shutting down gas-powered moving vans to their list of banned activities?
The most amazing thing to me about these liberals is how they cannot see how their intentions at empathy and free assistance mostly only make things worse for those they’re trying to help. For more than 60 years their efforts have failed and yet they somehow miss the fact that their oh-so-righteous give-away programs overall have mostly only made things worse. Self-struggle is one of the most important elements in growth and a successful life. Yet, these people seem to see it as only bad. This creates a mind set in the people they are trying to help that they are victims, and they can only succeed with the help of others and if others are punished. And no – this is not a racist thing. It’s a principle of human life.
Apparently Progressives want to defy the laws of capitalism, but they’d have more luck defying that pesky law of gravity.
STFU … I was born in Glendale … 1945. Lived in California for 60 plus years. And watched a once beautiful state go to ruin on so many levels at the hands of poor leadership and corruption. You have it wrong, Mr. Turley, California “left” (irony?) me.