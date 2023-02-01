“Objectivity Has Got To Go”: News Leaders Call for the End of Objective Journalism

We previously discussed the movement in journalism schools to get rid of principles of objectivity in journalism. Advocacy journalism is the new touchstone in the media even as polls show that trust in the media is plummeting. Now, former executive editor for The Washington Post Leonard Downie Jr. and former CBS News President Andrew Heyward have released the results of their interviews with over 75 media leaders and concluded that objectivity is now considered reactionary and even harmful. Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, editor-in-chief at the San Francisco Chronicle said it plainly: “Objectivity has got to go.”
Notably, while Bob Woodword and others have finally admitted that the Russian collusion coverage lacked objectivity and resulted in false reporting, media figures are pushing even harder against objectivity as a core value in journalism.
We have been discussing the rise of advocacy journalism and the rejection of objectivity in journalism schools. Writers, editors, commentators, and academics have embraced rising calls for censorship and speech controls, including President-elect Joe Biden and his key advisers. This movement includes academics rejecting the very concept of objectivity in journalism in favor of open advocacy.
Columbia Journalism Dean and New Yorker writer Steve Coll decried how the First Amendment right to freedom of speech was being “weaponized” to protect disinformation. In an interview with The Stanford Daily, Stanford journalism professor, Ted Glasser, insisted that journalism needed to “free itself from this notion of objectivity to develop a sense of social justice.” He rejected the notion that journalism is based on objectivity and said that he views “journalists as activists because journalism at its best — and indeed history at its best — is all about morality.” Thus, “Journalists need to be overt and candid advocates for social justice, and it’s hard to do that under the constraints of objectivity.”
Lauren Wolfe, the fired freelance editor for the New York Times, has not only gone public to defend her pro-Biden tweet but published a piece titled “I’m a Biased Journalist and I’m Okay With That.”
Former New York Times writer (and now Howard University Journalism Professor) Nikole Hannah-Jones is a leading voice for advocacy journalism.
Indeed, Hannah-Jones has declared “all journalism is activism.” Her 1619 Project has been challenged as deeply flawed and she has a long record as a journalist of intolerance, controversial positions on rioting, and fostering conspiracy theories. Hannah-Jones would later help lead the effort at the Times to get rid of an editor and apologize for publishing a column from Sen. Tom Cotten as inaccurate and inflammatory.
Polls show trust in the media at an all-time low with less than 20 percent of citizens trusting television or print media. Yet, reporters and academics continue to destroy the core principles that sustain journalism and ultimately the role of a free press in our society. Notably, writers who have been repeatedly charged with false or misleading columns are some of the greatest advocates for dropping objectivity in journalism.
Now the leaders of media companies are joining this self-destructive movement. They are not speaking of columnists or cable hosts who routinely share opinions. They are speaking of actual journalists, the people who are relied upon to report the news.
Saying that “Objectivity has got to go” is, of course, liberating. You can dispense with the necessities of neutrality and balance. You can cater to your “base” like columnists and opinion writers. Sharing the opposing view is now dismissed as “bothsidesism.” Done. No need to give credence to opposing views. It is a familiar reality for those of us in higher education, which has been increasingly intolerant of opposing or dissenting views.
Downie recounts how news leaders today
“believe that pursuing objectivity can lead to false balance or misleading “bothsidesism” in covering stories about race, the treatment of women, LGBTQ+ rights, income inequality, climate change and many other subjects. And, in today’s diversifying newsrooms, they feel it negates many of their own identities, life experiences and cultural contexts, keeping them from pursuing truth in their work.”
There was a time when all journalists shared a common “identity” as professionals who were able to separate their own bias and values from the reporting of the news.
Now, objectivity is virtually synonymous with prejudice. Kathleen Carroll, former executive editor at the Associated Press declared “It’s objective by whose standard? … That standard seems to be White, educated, and fairly wealthy.”
Outlets like NPR are quickly erasing any lines between journalists and advocates. NPR announced that reporters could participate in activities that advocate for “freedom and dignity of human beings” on social media and in real life.
Downie echoes such views and declares “What we found has convinced us that truth-seeking news media must move beyond whatever ‘objectivity’ once meant to produce more trustworthy news.”
Really? Being less objective will make the news more trustworthy? That does not seem to have worked for years but Downie and others are doubling down like bad gamblers at Vegas.
Indeed, the whole “Let’s Go Brandon” chant is as much a criticism of the media as it is President Biden.
If there is little difference between the mainstream media and alternative media, the public will continue the trend away from the former. MSM has the most to lose from this movement, but, as individual editors, it remains popular to yield to advocates in their ranks. That is what the New York Times did when it threw its own editors under the bus to satisfy the mob.
As media outlets struggle to survive, these media leaders are feverishly sawing at the tree branch upon which they sit.
Journalists sell their wares like anyone else.
I am sure that there is a market for dishonest journalists.
Just like there is a market for fat hookers.
But it is probably smaller than these people hope.
Next on the list, objective judges.
The clowns are funny, just laugh at the stupidity.
Then the next statement tells us more than 80% of the American People do not trust the Media
Go figure!
CNN’s viewership is the lowest it has been in nine years.
Yet the Left just keeps on pimping this garbage of “activism journalism” which is code words for “the Leftist Agenda”.
American media for the great part has become the Democrat Party’s Propaganda Machine….and that must be called out for what it is and the harm it is doing to this once Great Nation.
There’s nothing wrong with “freedom and [the] dignity of human beings,” what’s wrong is discarding truth. Or omitting elements that would contribute to truth. And that’s what all of these journo-activists are doing. This idea too that such fiction will find broad appeal is really rather bizarre. As if to say, why enjoy mass audience, why be “good” at something, when one can simply be mediocre? And well-paid, by the political forces that be? (Greed and remuneration, that too is missing here.) And who cares if much of the world sees your commentary, as reflection or expression of inner-self, as evidence of deep-seated instability? And who cares if those who turn to such “outlets” to gather facts for evaluation, to aid in assessing their place in the world, find nothing but bias and propaganda, which they opt to reject? Never mind the fact that given a free-choice, which cannot be denied without militaristic force, mankind will always ultimately make the correct forward-serving decision regardless.
I might watch or read about the weather, if looking for any objectivity. All else (and I mean ALL of it), is hacks being paid to say something to form the minds of its j owners’ consumers. I don’t fall for it, and many others don’t either. You can tell by the ratings and the drastic falloff of participants and viewers. But you all still try even as you circle down the drain.
You can’t find it in the weather any more either. It’s cold because of climate change. It’s hot because of climate change. It’s a tornado because of climate change. It’s a blizzard because of climate change. And Ginger will be back with a special at 10pm about climate change
Since this is true that they think objective journalism has to go then their usefulness to the people has met it’s end. We no longer need these journalists and we have to find a new paradigm of true journalism that simply tells us the facts as they are and not as they wish they were!
Come on. There has never been ANY objective journalism. There’s a reason for the birdcage liner/garbage holder lines of old
Turley as usual leaves out a LOT of context when making these kinds of criticisms. For example he wrote,
“In an interview with The Stanford Daily, Stanford journalism professor, Ted Glasser, insisted that journalism needed to “free itself from this notion of objectivity to develop a sense of social justice.”
There’s more to what he said and it’s not what Turley implies. Here’s the full statement,
“Glasser disagreed. For him, objectivity and social justice are in conflict, and he urged that journalism “free itself from this notion of objectivity to develop a sense of social justice.”
Jefferson said that objectivity is not often practiced equitably. In the real world, he said, only “people of color, queer people, women, and so on have their commitment to objectivity questioned.” This discrimination happens, he said, because society perceives objectivity as neutral, and people don’t associate straight, white men with identities that interfere with neutrality.
“There’s this assumption that if you really want objective journalism, just give me a staid, white person,” Jefferson said.
But that, Jefferson said, is obviously wrong: Like everyone else, a white man “comes to his work as a journalist with attitudes, beliefs, preferences and identities … that structure his own thinking about the world.”
Turley does NOT practice what he preaches.
“Objectivity became a prominent journalistic principle in the 1920s. According to the Bill Kovach and Tom Rosenstiel’s book, “The Elements of Journalism: What Newspeople Should Know and the Public Should Expect,” objectivity emerged because the country’s faith in science was growing, so Americans felt journalism should also be a scientific process discerning objective truths rooted in facts and evidence. According to Matthew Pressman, journalism assistant professor at Seton Hall University, objectivity caught on after massive newspaper closures throughout the U.S. Since there were fewer papers, wrote Pressman, each one had to serve larger audiences and thus more diverse viewpoints. To stay afloat, newspapers embraced objectivity as an effort to keep a wider audience happy“
With the prevalence of the internet and blogs, podcasts, and 24hr news cycles the notion of objectivity as it was in the 1920’s is not as valuable as it once was. Fox News has never been an organization dedicated to objective Reporting. With people like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson who pass off as journalists and Fox blurring the line between opinion and news they have transformed the media landscape to what it is today. Turley should be critical of Fox News for enabling what he is being critical of.
@7:02
You need to properly identify who’s work you are cutting and pasting
Iowan2, if you bothered to check. It’s from the links in Turley’s column.
your presentation is a mess, I refuse to attempt to straighten out. I read our Host’s posting, I sure don’t need your uniformed take.
RE:”Turley should be critical of Fox News for enabling what he is being critical of.” MSNBC and CNN are certainly not without sin but you never call them to account. Hardly objective in your own right, are you. That’s why your posts are so tiresome. Same old rodeo time after time.
The peoplke, as usual, will be the judge of all this. Newspapers in Europe and Latin and South America long ago went down this route and it’s somewhat surprising that it took this long for American media leaders to adopt the same nonsense. The public in Europe and elsewhere where objectivity has been trashed are gone or turned into supermarket tabloids hawking the newest diet fad or a cure for hunger. The move by the “giants” will give room and space to the little guys who will come along to fill a void wanted and needed by the people.
Fox News set the standard long ago. It was because of Fox News changing what passes off as “news” that forced other Media companies to follow their model of the 24hr news cycle. Fox News lawyers have admitted in court that Tucker Carlson often doesn’t tell the truth. Yet his show is treated as news by his viewers despite the fact that he’s not really a journalist. Keep in mind the fact that Fox News is currently fighting a multi-billion dollar defamation suit for spreading false claims about the 2020 election. All based on the very same advocacy journalism Turley is moaning about. That Fox New is the biggest supporter of such journalism and Turley is dead silent about it is telling. Turley is a hypocrite.
1. Fox News is watched by about 1% of adults in the U.S. (I concede CNN, MSNBC, etc. are watched by a smaller percent than that – often combined)
2. As with broadcast TV news, cable TV news involving journalism ends at dinner time east coast time. After that, it’s entertainment across all media and everyone knows it. Before prime time, the limited broadcast “news” I watch (I don’t subscribe to cable news) is 50%-60% entertainment… highlighted by the tried and true Disney Corporation cross marketing on GMAs 1, 2 and 3… even the ABC “journalists” are today’s version of the Mickey Mouse Club-* (with Robin as Annette, Terry Moran as Bobby, etc. etc. and George as Mickey himself)
3. Fox News is only about 25 years old. This issue long predates that (CNN started around 1980 I think and Turner wanted it slanted from the get go)
____________
*Of course Amy and TJ putting a little dent in that analogy
Free Press – You get what you pay for.
Hannity and Tucker are opinion and analysis.
You should should shut up about topics you know nothing about.
Hannity claims to be a journalist.
“While Hannity has both denied being a journalist and described himself as such—“I’m an advocacy journalist, or an opinion journalist,” he said in 2017—The Washington Post struggled the following year to get a direct answer from his employer following the revelation that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen also represented the Fox News host. At the time, a network spokesperson would allow that Hannity is “an opinion talk show host.”
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/01/sean-hannity-january-6-committee-journalist
Tucker is more of an entertainer than a serious “analyst”. He’s a milder version of Alex Jones with a slightly more racist bent. He’s a firm believer in the big replacement theory.
Hannity admits he is an advocacy journalist yet Turley never criticizes him or the network. If he were Truly objective he would be critical of Fox and Hannity equally as he was of Hanna-Jones. That’s why he’s a flaming hypocrite.
There goes a free press idiot who went to J School.
Facts have no place in the news.
“Indeed, Hannah-Jones has declared “all journalism is activism.”
She isn’t wrong. Turley engages in activism all the time. His employer Fox News does it all the time yet he rarely and I mean RARELY criticizes Fox News for what it does best, advocacy journalism.
Wow, Turley either is oblivious or disingenuous with this article. Firstly his gripes about journalism losing it’s objectivity or not being objective enough are hypocritical. He works for a purely subjective media company. He engages in advocacy journalism all the time when he writes these columns for media companies such as The Hill and Fox News. Turley is a journalist and he constantly advocates for conservative and libertarian causes and narratives that include the very things he is criticizing on this column. It’s particularly interesting that he leaves out Fox News likely because he may have a non-disparagement clause in his contract.
Turley criticizes Hanna-Jones for peddling conspiracy theories while completely ignoring his own employer’s plethora of hack journalists who are ten times worse. Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and other “journalists” on Fox News have been doing what he claims as advocacy journalism for years. Turley is a hypocrite plain and simple. He’s a hypocrite of the worst kind.
I consider most things I hear from MSM as fiction because of their lack of objective reporting. For many years I have tuned out any of their stories and find I prefer reading something from real fiction writers I can find in the library.
Otherwise, tuning in to information coming from alternative media sources is now widely available on the internet and has become my option for “news” now.
The MSM journalist have done this to themselves and they do not seem to care. It is their choice. It comes with consequences. It seems they have joined the “tear it all down” crowd.
Thankfully, there are a lot more sane people left to continue to hold it all together.
Turley is a journalist and he constantly advocates for conservative and libertarian causes and narratives that include the very things he is criticizing on this column.
Turley is a Constitutional Law Professor. He advocates for the rule of law, and following Constitutional doctrine. You have yet to engage the Professor’s core findings, instead devolve into ad hominem attacks.
M