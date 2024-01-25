Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows lost another attempt to force review of her disqualification “decision” before the United States Supreme Court hears arguments on the issue on Feb. 8th. The Maine Supreme Court declined to review the matter. With other states like Massachusetts ruling this week against disqualification, Colorado will remain the outlier as the only state supreme court willing to embrace this dangerous and anti-democratic theory.
I have previously written about my criticism of this unfounded theory. Advocates have been rejected in a dozen states, but have continued to seek judges willing to accept this novel argument. They knew that they had Bellows at hello given her prior public comments.
Bellows previously declared that “the Jan. 6 insurrection was an unlawful attempt to overthrow the results of a free and fair election…The insurrectionists failed, and democracy prevailed.” A year after the riot, Bellows was still denouncing the “violent insurrection.”
The decision is poorly written and conclusory in virtually every respect. A couple weeks ago, Maine Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy deferred judgment in the case given the upcoming argument over the Colorado decision.
Bellows appealed but the justices noted that Murphy had only deferred judgment. He had not ruled. Thus, “because the appeal is not from a final judgment, we dismiss the appeal as interlocutory and not justiciable.”
So the Maine event will not happen.
That leaves Colorado where, on a court entirely composed of Democratically appointed justices, advocates could only secure a 4-3 ruling with a vigorous dissent. Courts in ultra liberal states like Massachusetts and Michigan have ruled against disqualification.
In the meantime, over half of the states have now filed to denounce this theory and ask the Supreme Court to reverse Colorado.
84 thoughts on “The Maine Event That Wasn’t: Bellows Fails Again to Force a Ruling on Disqualification”
Bellows is neither a Judge nor an elected official. In DC, she’d be called a swamp dweller. In Maine, she’s just a nobody lost in the deep woods on the Canadian border. Neither her original screed or the follow up are worth notice nor – in my opinion – is the whole issue worth the Supreme Court’s time since it is only one state saying you can take him off the ballot and it was not even unanimous. Making a SCOTUS case out of this is worse than some lonely Republicans in CO not being able to vote for Trump (they could have written him in like the Dems that didn’t vote for Nikki did in NH)
The question raises four separate issues that SCOTUS cannot possibly handle thoroughly in a few weeks:
– What does that clause mean by insurrection
– Was Jan 6 such a thing
– Did Trump have anything to do with whatever they come up with as a definition
– Can anyone other than Congress — or the States — even opine about such a thing
But similar litigation is taking place in many other states, to remove Trump and to remove Biden. If the Colorado court was wrong then hundreds of thousands of voters have been illegally disenfranchised. And the calendar is fast approaching the November election. It would be difficult to imagine a more appropriate case for Scotus to step into.
This only applies to primaries and they are all over for all intents and purposes by March 3, not giving enough time for SCOTUS to carefully answer all those questions.
In the November election, you vote for electors not Biden or Trump so this issue does not even apply (presumably on January 6, 2025 the Democrats in Congress could argue that Trump’s Electors cannot be counted while at the same time a far left wing Soros-funded Antifa rally is going on the National Mall – which is as close as any demonstrator should have been allowed to get to the Capitol on 1/6/2021)
Do we really need a consitutional amendment to tell us where to insert erections?
Sadly, that may well be the case.